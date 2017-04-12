Maybe you've had a doctor or trainer calculate your BMI in order to give you some context for your weight in relation to your health. Or maybe you've calculated it yourself. You can even find your BMI yourself using a handy online calculator! But should you? In 2009 the American Heart Association issued an advisory about BMI and its limits in providing useful or reliable information on weight-related health risks, and a 2009 study found that BMI overestimated obesity in African American populations.

So, BuzzFeed Health reached out to Dr. Holly Lofton, director of the Medical Weight Management Program at NYU Langone Medical Center, and registered dietitian Brian St. Pierre, director of performance nutrition at Precision Nutrition, to get their expert opinions on the BMI, it's uses and limits, and whether or not we should pay any attention to it at all.