Here's How Much Caffeine You Can Safely Have Per Day

Do you love caffeine but also fear it a little?
Everyone give it up for science because a new study determined that healthy adults can drink 400mg of caffeine per day and be A-OK.
The consensus: 400mg (or about four 8-oz. cups of coffee) is not associated with adverse effects in healthy individuals.
In other words, it won't hurt you. Researchers also concluded that healthy pregnant women can safely consume 300mg of caffeine per day and that children and adolescents can safely consume 2.5mg of caffeine per kilogram of body weight per day (so a 100-lb teen can have about 115mg of caffeine).
For context, here's the caffeine content in a bunch of popular drinks:
• Panera single espresso: 73mg
• Panera iced coffee (20 oz.): 210mg
• Starbucks Tall Pike Place (12 oz.): 235mg
• Starbucks Grande Pike Place (10 oz.): 310mg
• Starbucks Venti Pike Place (20 oz.): 410mg
• Red Bull (8.4-oz. can): 83mg
• 5-Hour Energy (1.9-oz): 215mg
• Lipton Black Tea (1 bag / 8-oz): 55mg
• Coca-Cola (12-oz. can): 34mg