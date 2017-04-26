Sections

Health

Here's How Much Caffeine You Can Safely Have Per Day

TL;DR: Keep on caffeinating.

Sally Tamarkin
Do you love caffeine but also fear it a little?

Well, good news.

Everyone give it up for science because a new study determined that healthy adults can drink 400mg of caffeine per day and be A-OK.

Study author Dr. Esther Myer told BuzzFeed Health via email that the research team initially evaluated 5,000 studies, ultimately including 740 in their review, all published between 2001 and 2015. The team looked at the effects of caffeine in five areas: acute toxicity (overdose, potential death), cardiovascular effects, bone and calcium effects, behavioral effects, and developmental and reproductive toxicity.
The consensus: 400mg (or about four 8-oz. cups of coffee) is not associated with adverse effects in healthy individuals.

In other words, it won't hurt you. Researchers also concluded that healthy pregnant women can safely consume 300mg of caffeine per day and that children and adolescents can safely consume 2.5mg of caffeine per kilogram of body weight per day (so a 100-lb teen can have about 115mg of caffeine).

For context, here's the caffeine content in a bunch of popular drinks:

• Panera single espresso: 73mg

• Panera iced coffee (20 oz.): 210mg

• Starbucks Tall Pike Place (12 oz.): 235mg

• Starbucks Grande Pike Place (10 oz.): 310mg

• Starbucks Venti Pike Place (20 oz.): 410mg

• Red Bull (8.4-oz. can): 83mg

• 5-Hour Energy (1.9-oz): 215mg

• Lipton Black Tea (1 bag / 8-oz): 55mg

• Coca-Cola (12-oz. can): 34mg

Up until now, a review of the effects of caffeine hadn't been done since 2003.

So, 15 years later (during which time more than 10,000 caffeine-related papers were published), Myers and her team set out to follow up on those findings with a more systematic approach.

So, if you consume more than 400mg per day, are you in for a world of hurt?

In the meantime, if you're a healthy adult, keep on enjoying those four or so cups per day. (Or that one Venti.)

