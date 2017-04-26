Here's How Much Caffeine You Can Safely Have Per Day

Well, the answer is, we don't really know AND it'll probably depend on people's own caffeine sensitivity and their overall health. More research is needed to conclude what happens with higher-than-400mg-per-day levels of caffeine consumption. Myers said that only some of the research they reviewed even looked at higher doses of caffeine.

"We still need more research to better understand the impact of different levels of caffeine intake on adolescent/children, unhealthy populations, acute toxicity (single large dose), inter-individual variability, and other sensitive populations."

For example, it's important to note that "there will still be individuals who are sensitive to caffeine that can experience adverse effects at lower levels," according to Myers.