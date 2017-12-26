It's just a really good time to consider getting the bibimbap, the McRib, the epic burger, and the Indian buffet.

This epic burger with the sides the match. The Burnt End Burger from a restaurant called Q39 in Kansas City. Imagine the best burger possible topped with tender, juicy burnt ends and bbq sauce. I'm dying. Add some sweet potato fries and mac and cheese for sides. Then a huge bowl of ice cream that had both cookies and cream and rocky road. I could die happy. —jilll4398854a6

I lost my dad in the Spring of 2012, but there's nothing I wouldn't do to have one more bowl of his flavorful and experimental seafood gumbo, full of crab, sausage, Tony Chacere's, and mini squid. I also swear to everyone that I meet that my nana makes the world's best potato salad! So my last meal would be seafood gumbo and potato salad with a big glass of my dad's favorite beer, Shiner Bock. —meghannicoleh

I would want to have IHOP breakfast for my last meal, not only because it's undeniably the most delicious breakfast food in all the land, but because the most important moments in my friendship and now relationship with my girlfriend were at IHOPs in the middle of the night. We went to IHOP after every concert when we were just friends, on what we didn't realize at the time were dates, and those conversations shaped our relationship. I'm honestly probably going to propose at an IHOP with the ring inside a pancake or something, just to bring it full circle. Every time we eat at IHOP on purposeful dates now, my heart is full. —petitbonnibel

My grandma's stir-fried rice with eggs and shallots, with a side of pickled cabbage. Maybe I will add a simple bowl of tofu soup with tomato and spring onion. She made it for me as breakfast before I left the house for school for years, and now it's imprinted in my mind as the flavor of home. And if I can be greedy for once, I will ask for a hot dark and thick chocolate cup, with a scoop of matcha ice-cream. Not the one with mild matcha flavor, but the intense version of it, please! —liencao

I'm a pretty indecisive person, so for my final meal, I'd probably make it a combination of my favorite foods for each type of meal (breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, beverage). That would be corned beef hash from a can with two eggs over hard, tamago nigiri (a type of sushi made from a sweet egg omelette), and a side salad with ginger dressing, four cheese risotto, a hot fudge sundae with cake batter ice cream and chocolate covered strawberries, and an iced vanilla latte to wash it all down. —delias4384fe75a

I am flying to Singapore (I'm in Australia) and getting the xiao long bao, fried pork chop, and egg fried rice and a bowl of wonton soup from the Din Tai Fung at Paragon on Orchard Road because it is my all time favourite meal and it is the first place I had it. Afterwards I would have a Venti iced chocolate with a shot of mint syrup and extra whipped cream from Starbucks, and a chocolate praline pop rocks cake and Sailor Mary Gin from 2 a.m. Dessert Bar to finish. —jacquelinelaurenh

If I had to choose my last meal then it would have to be a four cheese pizza from the best pizza place in Italy and a large bowl of mac and cheese from again the most famous place in Italy for that dish. Then a large glass of root beer to top it off. —sararainbowgirl

A big plate of corned beef, potatoes, and cabbage with a large bowl of my father's homemade chicken matzah ball soup. A side of half-sour pickles from the barrels at Shop Rite. To drink: A Shirley Temple with a lime on the side. For dessert: fresh baked peanut butter chocolate swirl cookies from my grandma's kitchen. And if I'm still hungry, some Ben and Jerry's mint cookie crunch ice cream. —caitlinw48d7aa030

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

