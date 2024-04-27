BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    40 Ways To Turn Your Backyard Into A Staycation Paradise This Spring

    All the top-tier resorts will soon be calling you for a consultation.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Light up your outdoor space in the coolest, most colorful way possible with an app-controlled outdoor nebula cloud projector. The hottest club in your town will be your backyard whenever you turn on this thing.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy to use. Awesome and doesn’t take up a lot of space on my balcony." —margaret vallhonrat

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four color options).

    2. Set up an aesthetically pleasing giant four-in-a-row game to keep you and your guests entertained for hours. It's all-weather, designed to be quiet, and has a carrying case for storing when not in use.

    Two women playing a large outdoor Connect Four game on a patio
    amazon.com

    Champion Sports is a family-owned and operated small business that's been operating out of New Jersey since 1961. 

    Promising review: "I bought this for the kids to play during cookouts. We have corn hole and other games as well, and I find myself playing this as much, if not more, than corn hole. Great quality, and it comes with a carrying bag to put away for easy storage and clean up." —Alan Rich 

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in two sizes).

    3. Make your lawn look new again with a bottle of grass seed specifically designed to repair damages to your lawn caused by pets and the sun. Using a combination of mulch, seed, and soil, you simply sprinkle this over your problem areas and let it do its thing. Within weeks, those bald spots will be gone.

    Before and after photos of a lawn in recovery; the top image shows patchy grass while the bottom shows improvement
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for Grass is truly a lifesaver for my lawn! I had numerous dead spots caused by my dogs' urine, and I needed a solution fast. After applying this magic dust as directed, followed by watering, I was amazed by the results. The dead patches transformed into lush, green grass in no time! This product definitely lives up to its promises and works wonders for repairing damaged areas on the lawn. Just be sure to follow the directions closely for best results. I highly recommend Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for anyone looking to revitalize their lawn effortlessly." —MJ

    Get it from Amazon for $15.89+ (available in five quantities).

    4. Comfortably lounge for hours in your backyard thanks to this set of two zero gravity chairs that each have a built-in side table (complete with a drink holder).

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "They arrive ready to go. I didn't realize they came with side trays, so that was a very happy surprise for me. We spend the evening outside with friends, very comfortable in our new chairs. They're good quality, seem sturdy, and I'm excited to sit outside a little more often because I have a comfy chair to do it in." —Elly

    Get it from Amazon for $89.98 (available in 26 colors and patterns).


    5. Or be a little extra with a canopy swing that rocks and swings *and* provides you with shade on extra sunny days. It's zero gravity, so when you're all tucked in, you'll feel weightless. 

    a reviewer sitting in a blue swing using a laptop
    the blue swing in a different reviewer's yard
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! It only took my hubby and I 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash

    Get it from Amazon for $179.98+ (available in nine colors).

    6. Pump up the music with a portable, Bluetooth-enabled outdoor speaker with all the bells and whistles you could possibly ever need. Can it play music nonstop for 24 hours on a single charge? Totes. Is it waterproof? Yes. Floatable? Uh-huh. Does it have a racetrack subwoofer with a max output of 80W? Heck yeah, it does!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cannot understand how something this size can possibly produce such amazing loud clear sound and bass. It is a truly incredible device that I intend to use daily because it works well outside too. Do not be deceived by the affordable price. It is significantly better than a $400 JBL. The battery life is great, too. If I want it loud, half the volume is all you need. If I want to blast my neighbors, 80%. I haven’t needed to push it further. The bass-up function is awesome. You’re gonna love this thing." —Rob and Piper

    Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in three colors).


    7. Instantly transform your outdoor space into a scene right out of The White Lotus with a chic black and white outdoor rug. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Delivered exactly as described. This is a really beautiful outdoor rug that adds coziness and pop to my deck. I put heavy items around the rug's perimeter for a day to help flatten the edges. Great price for a great quality rug." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $53+ (available in 13 sizes and two colors).


    8. Make sure your backyard is as inviting as your living room with this outdoor furniture set with a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.

    Outdoor seating area with a sofa, chairs, and a table under sunlight, with a potted plant and cushions on the furniture
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This patio furniture is great for the price. One of the better-known brands would sell a set like this for about $2,500–$3,000. It took a long time to put together by myself, but it was well worth the effort. My sister is on the market for patio furniture, and I recommended this set to her." —Ant Rico 

    Get it from Amazon for $799+ (available in two colors and with or without arms on the side chairs).


    9. Install a colorful tree swing so you and the tiny tots in your life can create Hallmark movie–level memories. It's waterproof AND has a weight capacity of 900 pounds, so the whole gang can comfortably and safely use it together.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We've had this swing hanging in our tree out back for two years now. Our kids, and their friends, LOVE it. I love that it's large enough to accommodate a number of kids/people, and that it's held up so well over time. Would totally recommend." —Krystal

    Get it from Amazon for $44.96.

    10. Use an outdoor pizza oven to create custom, homemade pizza whenever you want. It'll be way cheaper than pricey room service, that's for sure!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I graduated from a charcoal/pellet pizza oven to this one and cannot be happier. This oven gets much hotter and much quicker but can also maintain temps better and provide more consistency. Just overall, it's a better choice for my occasional DIY pizza adventures. This is one of the best products/values I've purchased in a long time since it is less than half of the more expensive brands and produces outstanding pizzas." —TheBuffetExpert

    Get it from Amazon for $189.99.


    11. Be the star of your backyard with this wicker egg chair that demands everyone's attention. Just make sure you're camera-ready, because you will absolutely be the main character once you're sitting in this.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "What can you say bad about this chair? It’s comfortable, it’s wide, it’s pretty, and it's worth every penny!! I have three now, two on my porch and one in my backyard. I plan on buying two more, another for the backyard and the other for my daughter!!" —Da Choyce

    Get it from Amazon for $172.99+ (available in three colors).

    12. Make sure you have a delicious spread of food every time you host meals al fresco with a two-burner griddle grill. No need to hurry into the house to get to cooking — with this you can stay outside with your pals and enjoy what's going on.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My whole family and I recently went to Miami for a quick vacation, and we had a barbecue, so I decided to order this grill for my house to cook on my back porch. One of the best things about this grill is it’s so easy to move — anyone can move it from one place to another. My wife and I assembled this, and it took us about 35–40 minutes to put together, and it was so easy to assemble. I cannot wait to use this grill with my family and friends." —NP

    Get it from Amazon for $189.99.


    13. Turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis with some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space, they create an intimate setting that's both magical and inviting.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.

    Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. —D Kelly

    Get it from Brightech on Amazon for $39.99+ (available in warm or soft light).


    14. Keep drinks cool with a chic cooler that doubles as a side table. Now you can kick back and relax instead of having to run into the house every time you want to crack open a cold one.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is great and perfect to start off the spring/summer. We dumped a giant bag of ice in there and kept our drinks cold all afternoon. The swivel top is convenient and fun. Love that it’s a table and an aesthetically pleasing cooler." —Shana

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99.


    15. Stick a pack of solar-powered path lights into the ground so your pathways are always beautifully lit once the sun sets. Because they're powered by the sun, you never need to worry about running out of battery or turning them on at night. It all happens automatically!

    Garden at night lit by ground lights showcasing various succulents and desert plants along a pathway
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great lights. We use them in our front and backyard. They are long-lasting and create a resort-like appearance." —Michele 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in packs of four or eight).


    16. Transform your backyard into a miniature waterpark with an inflatable dinosaur water play center. It has a slide with a landing pad and a movable dinosaur arch water sprayer to keep everyone cool.

    Inflatable dinosaur-themed children&#x27;s pool with sprinkler and slide in a backyard
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Was looking for something to keep us busy and cool in our backyard. This is incredible, and my son (20 months) absolutely loves it! There's so much to keep us busy, from the ball toss to the misting slide. I even laid on it to sunbathe, and it was comfortable, lol. Really excited to use this for the summer and have people over to enjoy it with us!! If you’re on the fence, let this be your sign to buy! ☀️" —Ashley Edberg

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available with or without the pump).


    17. Keep yourself occupied during those long lazy days with a pack of waterproof playing cards. No need to worry about drink spills or sudden spring showers. Oh, and they can double as drink coasters if you're in a pinch.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These playing cards are a HIT. I take them out with me for social events and when visiting people, even to the beach. We just play and play. So you can get them wet, and they won't soggy up and tear. It just becomes a little hard to shuffle. It is so cool that they look like you can see right straight through them, but you can't." —Tabitha

    Get them from Amazon for $6.60.

    18. Create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around with this compact three-piece sectional and table set. The chaise is reversible so that you can have it on the right or left side.

    A sofa chase sectional and small table are shown on a balcony
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m shocked by how comfortable this is. It has more cushion to it than my couch. I’m someone who will spend hours on my patio for meetings and such. I put it together by myself. The trick is to put the screws all in before tightening them. Otherwise, it will seem like they don’t fit. Put the screws in and twist a few times. Once you have them all in, then go back and tighten them. Trust me, it’ll save you doing extra work. This set is actually bigger than I expected, the table included. Very pleased with this purchase." —Brooke D

    Get it from Amazon for $399.99+ (available in four colors).

    19. Illuminate your pool all night with some color-changing inflatable pool balls. They're solar-powered and will last about eight hours on a single charge.

    Four different-colored balls floating in the pool
    Amazon

    Each light cycles through red, blue, white, and green.

    Promising review: "My pool is so old school and boring that I bought these to liven it up, and what a difference!! My pool went from 'meh' to WOW! The balls are easily inflated by mouth like a beach ball. Once inflated, a few hours in the sun, they are charged and ready to go. They light up after dusk (it has to be rather dark). There is no manual way to power them on or off; they glow all night. The changing colors are vibrant and very beautiful. They have a loop at the top if you want to hang them. They would be magical, hanging in a tree or from a pergola. I really liked how easy these were to fill and charge, and I like the solar power and the amazing color display. They make my inner child happy." —J. Matheson

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $69.99.

    20. Add some color to your outdoor space with this three-piece patio set. The bright color can create a nice focal point in an otherwise drab area of your outdoor space.

    a reviewer's green patio set
    a different reviewer's blue patio set
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect size for our quaint balcony space in our condo building. The vibrant chartreuse color couples perfectly with our retro robin egg door. Lightweight, already assembled, and super easy to clean. The price makes this set a no-brainer. (It's cheaper than Target and CB2, but it is equal in quality.) Awesome summer buy." —Nouvelle Mere

    Get the set from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in eight colors and with or without cushions).

    21. Host an outdoor movie night whenever you want with this portable 100-inch movie screen. Now that a lot of movies are premiering on streaming services instead of exclusively in theaters, you can have your own red carpet opening night (ball gowns and tuxedos optional). 

    Person relaxing in a chair facing an outdoor movie screen at dusk with a snack table nearby
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the size and the fact that it takes five minutes to set up and five minutes to take down. Very portable and lightweight to carry. Very sturdy. I would highly recommend." —Kathi

    Get it from Amazon for $88.95+ (also available in 120-inch size).

    22. Take a long nap under your favorite tree on this quilted hammock with a detachable pillow. Each hammock can hold up to 450 pounds, so grab a loved one and get to snuggling.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You can get the canopy here!

    What's included: One pillow, two chains, and two S-shaped hooks.

    Promising review: "There is nothing more comfortable than being cradled and rocked in a hammock that is comfortable with its padded quilted canvas, built-in pillow, and the size built for two. The craftsmanship and anchors give you a secure feeling." —Just.Rob.Stone

    Get it from Amazon for $67.40+ (available in seven colors).

    23. Have your very own playground right in your backyard with this cedar backyard play set. This thing has everything! Swings, climbing wall, picnic table, slide, sandbox, and more.

    Wooden playset with slide, swings, and climbing wall in an outdoor setting. Suitable for children&#x27;s backyard play
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this kit, and delivery was fast. Came in four boxes. Assembly was not rocket science, but you must know your way around a drill, sockets, and wrenches. The kit was well made. All wood arrived in great shape. All predrilled holes were precisely placed. Everything fits together very easily. It took me about 12 hours to assemble, and I am very experienced with tools, but I just took my time, and it looks just like the picture in the ad. My granddaughter loves it and can't stay away. This was a really great purchase. After a few days of use, there is some normal wear on the wood on the rock climbing wall so that I will seal it with Thompson's water seal. No biggie. Highly recommended." —Richard L Wilson 

    Get it from Amazon for $1,024.69.

    24. Or if you want something a little more low key (but still loads of fun), consider this foldable play set. It has a slide, climbing wall, swing, monkey bars, rope wall climbing net, and a wooden ladder.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought this for my two-year-old's birthday. It was a HIT at her party. She uses every section regularly. We set it up outside for the summer and just brought it in for the fall! It can be used by several kids at once. As a buy-nothing queen, I was hesitant about the price but am satisfied." —Jonathan D

    Get it from Amazon for $649.