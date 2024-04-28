BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    37 Ways To Make Your Backyard Look Like An “After” Shot On HGTV

    It's time for your outdoor space to go from drab to fab.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis with some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space, they create an intimate setting that's both magical and inviting.

    Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.

    Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. —D Kelly

    Get it from Brightech on Amazon for $39.99+ (available in warm or soft light).

    2. Keep your kids and their friends entertained for years to come with a cedar backyard play set with all the bells and whistles. This thing has everything! Swings, climbing wall, picnic table, slide, sandbox, and more.

    Wooden playset with slide, swings, and climbing wall in an outdoor setting. Suitable for children&#x27;s backyard play
    Promising review: "I ordered this kit, and delivery was fast. Came in 4 boxes. Assembly was not rocket science, but you will need to know your way around a drill and sockets and wrenches. The kit was well made. All wood arrived in great shape, all predrilled holes were precisely placed. Everything fit together very easily. It took me about 12 hours to assemble and I am very experienced with tools, but I just took my time and it looks just like the picture in the ad. My granddaughter loves it and can't stay away. This was a really great purchase. After a few days of use there is some normal wear on the wood on the rock climbing wall, so I'm going to seal it with Thompson's water seal. No biggie. Highly recommended." —Richard L Wilson 

    Get it from Amazon for $1,024.69.

    3. Make sure you and a companion are comfortable with a three-piece rocking chair set. Soon you'll be spending more time outdoors than in, so it's essential to have a nice place to sit back and relax.

    Reviewer&#x27;s three piece set is shown outside
    Promising review: "This set is beautiful, good quality — especially for the price and so sleek and bold looking! I ordered this twice because I was so thrilled with the first set I ordered!" —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available with three cushion colors).

    4. If you need a beautiful place to sit, consider this pretty garden bench. Whether it's strategically placed on your porch or plopped down in the middle of your garden, it's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.

    Promising review: "Its sturdy construction and classic design make it a standout piece for any patio. The robust cast-iron and steel frame ensure longevity, while the generous size accommodates comfortable seating. Elevate your outdoor space with this timeless and reliable garden bench." —Zhang_Shawn

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in five colors).

    5. Place a customized outdoor pillow in your backyard seating area so guests feel welcome from the get-go. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it'll give major farmhouse vibes. 

    White rectangular pillow inside brown wicker basket that reads
    Gift A Pillow/Etsy

    It comes with the insert! 

    Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion. 

    Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie

    Get it from Gift A Pillow on Etsy for $38.95.

    6. Make your backyard as inviting and stylish as a living room with an outdoor furniture set that includes a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.

    Outdoor seating area with a sofa, chairs, and a table under sunlight, with a potted plant and cushions on the furniture
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This patio furniture is great for the price. One of the better-known brands would sell a set like this for about $2,500–$3,000. It took a long time to put together by myself, but it was well worth the effort. My sister is on the market for patio furniture, and I recommended this set to her." —Ant Rico 

    Get it from Amazon for $799+ (available in eight colors and with or without arms on the side chairs).

    7. Make sure you have a delicious spread of food every time you host meals al fresco with a two-burner griddle grill. No need to hurry into the house to get to cooking — with this you can stay outside with your pals and enjoy what's going on.

    Promising review: "My whole family and I recently went to Miami for a quick vacation, and we had a barbecue, so I decided to order this grill for my house so I can cook on my back porch. One of the best things about this grill is it’s so easy to move — anyone can move it from one place to another. My wife and I assembled this, and it took us about 35–40 minutes to put together, and it was so easy to assemble. I cannot wait to use this grill with my family and friends." —NP

    Get it from Amazon for $189.99.

    8. Have a giant 4 Connect game on hand to keep your family and friends entertained for hours.

    Models play with a giant 4 Connect game in their backyard
    Promising review: "This game has provided many hours of fun for family. The first day I received this, my son and husband played for four hours straight. It is a super competition and makes you think several moves ahead. Best money I have spent in a long time. The game is constructed well." —D McCormick

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in two sizes).

    9. Illuminate your pathways with a pack of solar-powered path lights that stick right into the ground. Because they're powered by the sun, you never need to worry about running out of battery or turning them on at night. It all happens automatically!

    Garden at night lit by ground lights showcasing various succulents and desert plants along a pathway
    Promising review: "These are great lights, we use them in our front and backyard. They are long lasting and create a resort-like appearance." —Michele 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in packs of four or eight).

    10. Instantly transform your backyard into a scene straight out of The White Lotus with a chic black and white outdoor rug. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.

    Promising review: "Delivered exactly as described. This is a really beautiful outdoor rug that adds coziness and pop to my deck. I put heavy items around the perimeter of the rug for a day to help flatten the edges. Great price for a great quality rug." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $53+ (available in 13 sizes and two colors).

    11. Keep a tall table cooler combo in your backyard if you're short on space but not on beverages. Now you can prioritize keeping the chill vibes of outside going without needing to constantly run back into the house to fetch more beverages. 

    The hgih top table extending out of the cooler base, with food on the table and drinks and ice in the cooler base
    Promising review: "This product is sturdy, easy to assemble, and very nice decor. It has multiple uses as a table or cooler. Well made, looks nice. Highly recommend for outdoor cooler and table combination." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in graphite or brown).

    12. Keep mosquitos away with a gorgeous backyard citronella candle. It's so pretty you may not want to burn it...that is until you hear the first buzz of a thirsty mosquito. 

    Two wooden dough bowls with white candle wax and natural flowers and pinecones inside on a tray
    Sage Moon Soaps / Etsy

    Sage Moon Soaps is a woman-owned small business that creates handcrafted all-natural soaps and candles.

    Promising review: "Beautifully made. The scent is a strong but pleasant citronella, which tells me the mosquitoes won't know that I exist 🤞. The wood bowl gives it a chic rustic look, and the natural decorations are lovely. I am very happy with my purchase." —19jmb77

    Get it from Sage Moon Soaps on Etsy for $38.99+ (available with or without the flowers).

    13. Add some color to your outdoor space with a glassworks wind chime. Nearly all wind chimes are metal or neutral tones — which is fine! — but it's refreshing to find an option that has a bit more flair. 

    rainbow glass feathers hung from a natural wood stick
    reviewer hanging the piece on their ceiling
    Promising review: "This is definitely the most beautiful wind chime I've ever seen, and I love the sound too. The packaging was nice, all glass pieces were well protected. I will definitely consider buying again as gifts." —Anita J.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 10 color combinations).

    14. Make sure the party's always happening thanks to this tiny but mighty portable outdoor Bluetooth speaker. Over 143,000 reviewers give it 5 stars, and often remark that the volume is "surprisingly loud." Oh, and spring showers won't be a problem because it's rainproof.

    Reviewer&#x27;s speaker sits on the ground next to the edge of a pool
    The speaker has 100 feet of Bluetooth range and can play up to 14 hours of tunes on one charge. It's splash-proof and rainproof, too.

    Promising review: "Wow. When I opened the box and pulled it out I thought it was a bit small and surely wouldn't be that loud.... BOY WAS I WRONG!! This FREAKING ROCKS!!! Seriously don't hesitate BUY ONE! The reviews were spot on! Perfect pool side! Best money I've ever spent on Bluetooth speaker. The wife was skeptical and then I turned it on and she was like wow excellent purchase way to go!" —RIC78

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in eight colors).

    15. Create huge bubbles with a set of massive bubble wands. Each kit comes with everything you need: the wand and bubble concentrate, plus a booklet of tips on how to make the biggest bubbles ever.

    Promising review: "The wand is awesome, but what's even MORE awesome is that I just used regular bubble solution (way cheaper, found anywhere), and it worked just as well. Maybe better. Some people in reviews have said that you must use the packets that come with the wand, but I gave it a shot anyway with regular bubbles, and it worked just fine, with no noticeable difference." —Lauri

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven styles).

    16. Use a galvanized steel planter bed to plant all the veggies, herbs, and flowers you can dream of. It has an open bottom, which provides good drainage and keeps weeds away from your soil.

    Reviewer&#x27;s garden bed grows many vegetables
    Promising review: "This raised bed is very affordable. The bed looks thin and flimsy at first, but once it is set up, it is very sturdy even though very light to carry around empty. I also appreciate that this is a foot tall and not too shallow like some other raised beds being sold. This is an excellent product, and I would recommend it highly for what you are paying for." —JT

    Get it from Amazon for $39.78+ (available in three sizes).

    17. Or try a raised garden bed that removes the need for bending or kneeling, preserving your back and knees as you tend to your garden. It's made from Chinese fir, a great wood for outdoor furniture and construction because when it becomes damp or wet, it doesn't warp out of shape.

    Reviewer&#x27;s wooden raised garden bed placed outside with vegetables and herbs growing in it
    Promising review: "I’m impressed with these. Assembly was very easy and took little time. I assembled them inside my house and moved them out to the garden afterward. These are good weight to them, even when empty. They feel and look like a high quality product. I used a staple gun and lightly tacked the liner up to the edges of the bed. This made the beds much simpler to fill with soil. A few days after filling with soil and seeds, we had six days of all-day, non-stop rain. The beds held up beautifully and show no signs of wear. I am currently growing a whole crop of gourds in the beds. These are performing beautifully. I am thinking I will buy one or two more. Highly recommended!" —Rae Ablan

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three sizes and colors).

    18. Or really go all out with a tiered raised garden bed. I recommend planting taller plants on the lowest level (like tomato vines). That way you don't have to bend down too far to collect your bounty. 

    reviewer image of garden bed with small plants growing
    different reviewer's garden bed filled with flowers
    Promising review: "This was one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon. It was easy to assemble and the finished product looks great in my backyard. I planted two tomato plants in the top tier and one in the second tier, flanked on each side with basil plants. On the lowest tier, I planted lemon cucumbers." —Lewis F. Celli

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in two wood finishes).

    19. Grow your own produce! This set of 40 different non-GMO heirloom vegetable seeds contains a total of 16,500 seeds, because there's really nothing as satisfying as growing your own edible garden. It also comes with a handy 64-page color instruction booklet.

    Each set contains seeds for: American flag leek, Arugula, Bean(blue lake bush, ford hook lima), Beet, Brussels sprouts, Cabbage (golden acres, red acre, dutch), Cantaloupe, Carrots (chantenay, scarlet nantes), Chives, Corn (jimmy red, bodacious, bilicious), Cucumber (ashley, boston pickling), Dill bouquet, Eggplant, Endive, Kale, Lettuce (bibb, iceberg, mignonette, butercrunch, paris island), Oregano, Parsley, Pea, Pepper (chili, anaheim, ancho, cayenne, bannana, hungarian, jalapeno, habanero, purple beauty), Pumpkin (big max, sugar, green stripe, connecticut), Radish, Rhubarb, Rutabaga, Spinach (new zealand, noble), Squash (zucchini, black beauty), Swiss chard, Tomato (ace 55, purple beauty, roma, jubilee, red cherry), Turnip, and Watermelon.

    Promising review: "I'm happy with these seeds and had a lovely vegetable garden last year. While the directions did state to germinate indoors, we planted the seeds directly into our garden boxes outside with wonderful results. We did get some duplicates and also had some missing strains, however, when I alerted the company regarding this, the response was immediate. I received the missing seeds in days. Great product and great service. What more can you ask for? These are a bargain at the current price." —DWest

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

    20. And then make sure you track what you planted with some vegetable, fruit, and herb markers. You'll never look down at your garden and say "oh no! What is that?" again. Each stick is sold individually and there are over 40 popular fruits, vegetables, and herb names to choose from. There's also a custom option at no additional cost if the name you need isn't listed.

    The laser cut markers
    WoodNSparksCo / Etsy

    WoodNSparks Co. is a small business based in Montana making wooden garden makers.

    Promising review: "I am just thrilled with these!!! I plan to put a clear coat sealer on them. Thank you!!! These really are awesome!! Speedy delivery, too! Would definitely purchase again!!!" —highwayheavy1

    Get it from WoodNSparks Co. on Etsy for $1.75 a stick.

    21. Section off a special area of your backyard with some interlocking Teak tiles. No tools or glue are required, the tiles just snap together. Teak is also a preferred wood for all outdoor stuff because of its ability to survive through all types of weather. It is one of the few woods around that contains a natural oil which repels water.

    Bare Decor is a small business in Illinois making teak furniture and flooring.

    Promising review: "Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adazzle

    Get 10 sq. ft from Amazon for $80.47.

    22. Use a raised dog bed to give your pampered pooch a designated spot for lounging. Because it's raised, it will either detract heat when it's hot out or stay warm when the weather's chilly.

    a review photo of a raised bed with a dog laying on top
    Promising review: "My dog loves this! He is 11 years old and I hate for his older bones to lay on the bricks or concrete. He loves this bed and we can easily move it from the back to front yard." —Kristin M.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five sizes and six colors).

    23. Or try a fully enclosed mesh outdoor cat tent so your feline BFF can be part of the outdoor festivities too! 

    A reviewer photo of the tent, which has a tarp-like bottom and a tent-style triangular top, which is made entirely of mesh, so the cat can see through all of it
    Promising review: "I bought this cat tent because our two fur babies will sit in the window and cry if we are outside. I tried a leash, but they didn't like that, and they often escaped it. I came across this tent, and it was the BEST purchase I made. The quality is great! Both cats fit in it, so the size is perfect. Very excited that this is actually a product for the cats!!!" —hgrizz

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).

    24. Block harmful UV rays while providing you with necessary shade with a triangular sail. A simple way to create a cool, relaxing area during those hot spring and summer days.

    The corners of the sails have D rings so you can attach them to whatever you'd like with your choice of hardware or rope.

    Promising review: "Purchased this to increase privacy and provide some shade. The color is vibrant, hasn't faded, and the loops are well stitched. The sail has also faired well in winds, thunderstorms, monsoon rain, and the brutal heat of Vegas. Shade is wonderful and one can definitely feel the temperature difference from full sun to being under this sail. The look and feel compliments our pool area and will certainly be purchasing an additional one." —VHC Media

    Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in many sizes and 13 colors/patterns).

    25. Stick a solid copper drip- and bee-proof stake hummingbird feeder in the ground so you can be the pollinator all the hummingbirds visit. In no time at all your backyard will be a DIY aviary.

    Copper Hummingbird / Etsy

    Copper Hummingbird is an small business run by Nancy Higgins. In 2006, she invented a bee-proof, drip-free hummingbird feeder for use in the hummingbird aviary at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona where she was a zookeeper for 22 years! After receiving so many non-zookeeper requests for her feeders she decided to open up a public-facing shop.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these hummingbird feeders. The cup is smaller — about 2–3 days worth of feedings. This is perfect to keep the food from going bad by being outside in the heat, which is necessary to keep hummingbirds safe. I have two of the hanging-style feeders I bought last year. They are still in perfect condition. My most recent purchase was the flower stake feeder and I am loving it also." —haleygymcoach

    Get it from Copper Hummingbird on Etsy for $34.