37 Ways To Make Your Backyard Look Like An “After” Shot On HGTV

1. Turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis with some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space, they create an intimate setting that's both magical and inviting.
2. Keep your kids and their friends entertained for years to come with a cedar backyard play set with all the bells and whistles. This thing has everything! Swings, climbing wall, picnic table, slide, sandbox, and more.
3. Make sure you and a companion are comfortable with a three-piece rocking chair set. Soon you'll be spending more time outdoors than in, so it's essential to have a nice place to sit back and relax.
4. If you need a beautiful place to sit, consider this pretty garden bench. Whether it's strategically placed on your porch or plopped down in the middle of your garden, it's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.
5. Place a customized outdoor pillow in your backyard seating area so guests feel welcome from the get-go. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it'll give major farmhouse vibes.
It comes with the insert!
Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion.
Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie
Get it from Gift A Pillow on Etsy for $38.95.
6. Make your backyard as inviting and stylish as a living room with an outdoor furniture set that includes a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.
7. Make sure you have a delicious spread of food every time you host meals al fresco with a two-burner griddle grill. No need to hurry into the house to get to cooking — with this you can stay outside with your pals and enjoy what's going on.
9. Illuminate your pathways with a pack of solar-powered path lights that stick right into the ground. Because they're powered by the sun, you never need to worry about running out of battery or turning them on at night. It all happens automatically!
10. Instantly transform your backyard into a scene straight out of The White Lotus with a chic black and white outdoor rug. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.
11. Keep a tall table cooler combo in your backyard if you're short on space but not on beverages. Now you can prioritize keeping the chill vibes of outside going without needing to constantly run back into the house to fetch more beverages.
Promising review: "This product is sturdy, easy to assemble, and very nice decor. It has multiple uses as a table or cooler. Well made, looks nice. Highly recommend for outdoor cooler and table combination." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in graphite or brown).
12. Keep mosquitos away with a gorgeous backyard citronella candle. It's so pretty you may not want to burn it...that is until you hear the first buzz of a thirsty mosquito.
Sage Moon Soaps is a woman-owned small business that creates handcrafted all-natural soaps and candles.
Promising review: "Beautifully made. The scent is a strong but pleasant citronella, which tells me the mosquitoes won't know that I exist 🤞. The wood bowl gives it a chic rustic look, and the natural decorations are lovely. I am very happy with my purchase." —19jmb77
Get it from Sage Moon Soaps on Etsy for $38.99+ (available with or without the flowers).
13. Add some color to your outdoor space with a glassworks wind chime. Nearly all wind chimes are metal or neutral tones — which is fine! — but it's refreshing to find an option that has a bit more flair.
Promising review: "This is definitely the most beautiful wind chime I've ever seen, and I love the sound too. The packaging was nice, all glass pieces were well protected. I will definitely consider buying again as gifts." —Anita J.
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 10 color combinations).
14. Make sure the party's always happening thanks to this tiny but mighty portable outdoor Bluetooth speaker. Over 143,000 reviewers give it 5 stars, and often remark that the volume is "surprisingly loud." Oh, and spring showers won't be a problem because it's rainproof.
15. Create huge bubbles with a set of massive bubble wands. Each kit comes with everything you need: the wand and bubble concentrate, plus a booklet of tips on how to make the biggest bubbles ever.
16. Use a galvanized steel planter bed to plant all the veggies, herbs, and flowers you can dream of. It has an open bottom, which provides good drainage and keeps weeds away from your soil.
17. Or try a raised garden bed that removes the need for bending or kneeling, preserving your back and knees as you tend to your garden. It's made from Chinese fir, a great wood for outdoor furniture and construction because when it becomes damp or wet, it doesn't warp out of shape.
18. Or really go all out with a tiered raised garden bed. I recommend planting taller plants on the lowest level (like tomato vines). That way you don't have to bend down too far to collect your bounty.
Promising review: "This was one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon. It was easy to assemble and the finished product looks great in my backyard. I planted two tomato plants in the top tier and one in the second tier, flanked on each side with basil plants. On the lowest tier, I planted lemon cucumbers." —Lewis F. Celli
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in two wood finishes).
19. Grow your own produce! This set of 40 different non-GMO heirloom vegetable seeds contains a total of 16,500 seeds, because there's really nothing as satisfying as growing your own edible garden. It also comes with a handy 64-page color instruction booklet.
20. And then make sure you track what you planted with some vegetable, fruit, and herb markers. You'll never look down at your garden and say "oh no! What is that?" again. Each stick is sold individually and there are over 40 popular fruits, vegetables, and herb names to choose from. There's also a custom option at no additional cost if the name you need isn't listed.
21. Section off a special area of your backyard with some interlocking Teak tiles. No tools or glue are required, the tiles just snap together. Teak is also a preferred wood for all outdoor stuff because of its ability to survive through all types of weather. It is one of the few woods around that contains a natural oil which repels water.
22. Use a raised dog bed to give your pampered pooch a designated spot for lounging. Because it's raised, it will either detract heat when it's hot out or stay warm when the weather's chilly.
23. Or try a fully enclosed mesh outdoor cat tent so your feline BFF can be part of the outdoor festivities too!
Promising review: "I bought this cat tent because our two fur babies will sit in the window and cry if we are outside. I tried a leash, but they didn't like that, and they often escaped it. I came across this tent, and it was the BEST purchase I made. The quality is great! Both cats fit in it, so the size is perfect. Very excited that this is actually a product for the cats!!!" —hgrizz
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).