BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Kitchen Products That Are Useful *And* Look Good

    Get yourself a kitchen essential that can do both.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • A strip of LED Lights controlled via app, to let you customize your kitchen's ambiance from the palm of your hand. Whether it's dimming for a cozy midnight countertop snack or changing the colors to match your mood, this smart lighting system brings the future of home decor to your fingerprints.

      View in list

    • An automatic, odor-absorbing, sensor-activated trash can made of fingerprint-proof stainless steel to revolutionize your kitchen's approach to waste. Its motion sensor tech allows for a touchless, hygienic experience, effortlessly locking away odors and maintaining a clean, smudge-free appearance.

      View in list

    • A set of magnetic glass spice jars if you have a ton of spices but nowhere to store them. Not only will this product fix that problem, but it looks cool, too!

      View in list

    1. A pack of five Swedish dishcloths if you want to ditch the paper and welcome the future of kitchen cleanup with some no-odor, biodegradable cloths. A single sheet outperforms 17 rolls of paper towels. Plus, they look like little works of art.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These seem to be a cross between paper towels and kitchen sponges. They are flat and thin but absorb a lot of liquid, and because they are so flexible, they can get into all sorts of hard-to-reach places. I no longer use sponges. I regularly microwave them for 1 minute to sanitize them, and because the designs are so appealing, I'm happy to leave them draped over the sink to dry. Overall, I think they're a great help in the kitchen." —Music maven

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in 14 colors and patterns).

    2. A wooden spoon set, because what's more stylish than a squadron of timeless teak spoons? They're not just tools; they're your culinary co-pilots, ready to tackle everything from a gentle stir to a robust mix, all while adding a touch of rustic charm to your kitchen's aesthetic.

    A variety of wooden cooking utensils in a gray holder on a stovetop. Perfect for home chefs looking for natural kitchen tools
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these to replace all the plastic/metal utensils I had in my crock. They look beautiful and work really well. I put them into the dishwasher with no problems. There are four people of cooking age in my house, and everyone reaches for these now." —karrie

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three set sizes).

    3. Some sleek, clear storage bins to organize everything from your pantry to your refrigerator. Sort food groups into bins so that whenever you open your fridge, you know exactly where everything is.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these bins. My kitchen cabinet looks so organized, and I can see exactly what I need at a glance. They are the perfect size. I love them." —Judy C. Burcie

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in packs of two, four, six, and eight).

    4. A Gracula Garlic Crusher so you can crack a smile every time you need to mince some garlic, (It works on other hard herbs, too!) Just pop in some cloves, give it a few twists, and bam! You've got freshly minced garlic.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing! I’m a sucker for quirky things, and this is right up my alley. I’m also disabled, and my fine motor skills are… lacking, so Gracula is a godsend when it comes to chopping things: I don’t have to worry about accidentally cutting myself." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95.

    5. A practical cereal dispenser that not only streamlines your morning routine but also adds a modern touch to your kitchen counter. Say goodbye to cluttered boxes and stale flakes; this breakfast essential ensures your favorite cereals are always fresh, accessible, and served with a twist of convenience and style. 

    reviewer pic of the black cereal dispenser holding two types of cereal
    Reviewer gif of someone dispensing the cereal into a bowl
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action. 

    Promising review: "No. I did not need this BUT because I saw it on TikTok… I had to have it. We don’t even eat cereal lol but I love that this cereal dispenser took my kitchen up a few points. Great as a gift!! (Believe me because someone definitely stole mine out of the mailroom the first time around) lol!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $28.42

    6. A silicone utensil rest, because even your spatulas deserve a stylish spot to lounge between stirs. Available in a rainbow of colors, it not only keeps your counters clean but also adds a pop of personality to your kitchen.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This utensil rest holds several tools used in the kitchen all at the same time. The drip section is long enough for most utensils to catch the drips. It is heat resistant, which is very helpful for positioning around the cooktop. It’s a snap to clean." —mt.ash

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 18 colors and two sizes).

    7. An absolutely gorgeous glass rice dispenser to turn a staple ingredient into a piece of art. The lid's airtight, and it comes with a glass measuring cup.

    A small and large rice dispenser is shown
    Amazon

    See it in action via Miriam.gin's TikTok video.

    Promising review: "You control the amount of rice, including a glass measure cup. It’s so beautiful." —Cetta

    Get it from Amazon for $74.68+ (available in five- or eight-liter containers).

    8. A macrame cabinet hammock for fruits that introduces a touch of bohemian elegance to your kitchen storage, cradling your produce with both care and style. This handcrafted piece not only maximizes space but also allows air to circulate around your fruits, keeping them fresh, all while adding an artistic flair to your kitchen. 

    Hammock hanging on bottom of cabinet with several pieces of fruit on it
    Macra-YAY Macrame

    Macra-YAY Macrame is a woman-owned small business based in Indianapolis, Indiana making macrame goods for the home.

    Promising review: "I was so excited to clear off counter space by getting rid of my fruit bowl. The quality is great, thank you!" —Melinda Myrick

    Get it from Macra-YAY Macrame on Etsy for $33.

    9. A handheld milk frother to unleash your inner barista. Its sleek design not only looks great on your countertop, but also promises the perfect froth for your lattes and cappuccinos, making every sip a testament to your coffee mastery.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this in March 2023 to use when adding protein powder to my morning coffee and have since used it for so much more. It's battery-operated, but I haven't changed the batteries yet, and I've owned it for almost a full year. I love the holder that comes with it for easy storage, and that is quick to clean with a cold rinse under running water. I use it to blend protein powder into my coffee, whip up a quick homemade cold foam, and even add magnesium powder to my sleepy girl mocktails. Honestly, it has a lot of uses and has become a staple tool in my kitchen." —Wendi

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 44 colors and designs).

    10. A washable, reusable sponge in vibrant prints that you just throw in the dishwasher or washing machine to make them like new again. You'll save a nice chunk of change by not needing to buy new sponges every couple of weeks.

    Porter Lee's/Etsy

    Porter Lee's is a family-owned small business based in Portland, Oregon that specializes in homemade reusable goods.

    Promising review: "So glad I finally found an environmentally friendly sponge THAT WORKS! I tried all the other kinds of eco-friendly sponges before these — silicon (don't work on stuck stuff), vegetable fiber (got so mildewy so fast), and even crocheted (felt so gross and didn't work great). These do the job, and then after a few days, I just throw them in the wash! Hooray! And they're cute!" —willowbe041

    Get it from Porter Lee's on Etsy for $9+ (available in packs of one, three, five, and 10 and in four colors).

    11. A clear, nonslip cutting board to go right onto your countertop when it comes time to chop up veggies and fruits. This is especially great if you have a beautiful countertop that you want to show off.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    See it in action via toponlinefinds's TikTok video.

    Promising review: "This piece is beautiful. I love how it's clear and shows what is underneath. I can have it on my counter all the time, and it looks like it is part of the kitchen. I've chopped many things on it and it has no scratches. Very easy to clean." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $52.99.

    12. A three-piece kids' knife set if you've got little kiddos in the house who are showing an interest in helping in the kitchen. These are specifically designed for kids to safely cut soft items like fruits, cakes, and veggies. There are 12 color combos, so you're sure to find a set that fits with your kitchen's color scheme.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My 3.5-year-old son loves helping in the kitchen and cutting his own fruit up, so I knew we needed to get him some kid-friendly knives to do so. These knives have knocked it out of the park! They are SUPER sturdy and cut like a real knife without the risk of injury! The grip on the end makes it easier for his little hands to hold, along with being lightweight. I highly suggest these knives if you are wanting some for your kiddo!" —Macy Tregellas

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    13. dishwasher magnet that boldly declares "clean" or "dirty," bringing an end to the age-old kitchen dilemma. This clever little accessory not only adds functionality to your kitchen, but also saves you the guesswork of knowing the status of the dishes at a glance. 

    A person toggling between
    The magnets
    Sally Elshorafa/BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in six styles). 

    14. An automatic, odor-absorbing, sensor-activated trash can made of fingerprint-proof stainless steel to revolutionize your kitchen's approach to waste. Its motion sensor tech allows for a touchless, hygienic experience, effortlessly locking away odors and maintaining a clean, smudge-free appearance.

    Stainless steel trash can
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this trash can eight years ago. At the time, it was hard to find any stainless-steel trash cans for an affordable price, so the fact that this was the most reasonable and had the automated lid made it a pretty easy choice. It still looks great and works great. You can wave over the sensor to open the lid, or there is a button on the front of it to open the lid and keep it open. The lid does a great job of holding any odors in while it's closed." —Somni

    Get it from Amazon for $72.99+ (available in 11 styles).

    15. A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that smartly stacks spices and such on top of each other, which will free up so much valuable cabinet space without sacrificing style. The top shelf holds short items, and the bottom shelf holds taller ones. 

    Two slim profile spice holders in a cabinet, and a second pic with a reviewer pulling one of them out and rotating it open for easy access
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double-sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B. 

    Get it from Amazon for $21.80

    16. A set of fruit and vegetable containers for folks who love efficiency and a well-organized fridge. They're colanders and food storage and are airtight, which will prolong the life of whatever you're storing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out this TikTok by Selina to see them in use.

    Promising review: "I love this set. I've been trying to eat breakfast more and saw them all over TikTok! These make it so much easier to clean the produce and keep it crisp! Will be getting another set!" —Jane Doe

    Get it from Amazon for $31.44 (available in white, gray, or green).

    17. An under-shelf pull-out spice organizer to make sure you're utilizing all of your cabinetry space. This is a lifesaver if you've got a lot of spices and nonperishables and have run out of places to put them.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a storage solution FOREVER! After seeing these on TikTok, I bought two. They have made all the difference in the world! I now have control over the entire cupboard!" —Jenn

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    18. A sleek magnetic stove shelf that converts that awkward space on top of your stove into a little ledge. It's perfect for holding everyday cooking items like spices and olive oil, or all those random spices you'll need to make Mom's world-famous chili. 

    a stove with the shelf along the top and spices sitting on it
    Amazon

    StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. 

    Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.

    Promising review: "This was such an awesome buy! I don’t like things on my counter and it was very important for me to have these items at arms reach! I LOVE THIS STOVE SHELF! I’m glad I saw it on TikTok!" —Yesenia

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and in three finishes). 

    19. paper towel roll holder to literally stick to your wall or under the cabinet, bringing both convenience and a touch of minimalist design to your kitchen. This accessory means your paper towels are always within reach without cluttering countertops.

    Reviewer's paper towel holder is mounted to the underside of a cabinet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just happen to see this in a TikTok video and immediately went to Amazon to order! Matches my stainless steel theme of my kitchen, super easy to install with included adhesive stickers, sturdy! Looks fabulous, great price." —Nana

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven finishes). 

    20. A sleek, magnetized dry-erase board for your fridge, turning it into a central hub for all your reminders, grocery lists, and household messages. This transparent marvel blends seamlessly with your kitchen's aesthetic, offering a clear view of what's behind it and a smooth, easy-to-clean surface.

    Reviewer&#x27;s clear fridge board is shown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have it to write down things to buy. Very convenient and came with a good number of markers. It’s really simple to clean. I use a wet cloth when I don’t want to use the eraser, and that works easy also." —Stephanie Rios 

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    21. A super slim rolling egg dispenser to fit into that sliver of space in your fridge where nothing else will. This genius product stacks one row on top of the other, so it holds a dozen (and maybe a few more, depending on egg size) eggs but takes up 50% less space. Each time you take out an egg, the row slowly rolls forward. 

    Two tiered egg dispenser holding a dozen eggs, six on each tier
    reviewer placing an egg in the dispenser, which rolls it down and slides it into the bottom tier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action. 

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. 

    Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —