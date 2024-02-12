52 Ways To Make Your Home Look Like It's Famous On TikTok

1. Add a big dose of pop to your home with a fleece checkered pattern blanket that's small enough to drape over a sofa or bed but large enough to actually keep you warm during these cold winter nights.
2. Now that the days are short and nights are long, create some fun indoor activities for your kids (and frankly, adults too) with a hover soccer ball that lights up when played. Plus, it's flat and padded so it won't break furniture!
3. Save some cash by making your iced coffee drinks at home with this cold brew kit. It's soooo easy to use – just add your favorite coffee grounds and water and then let it steep in its fridge until it reaches a strength that's perfect for you.
4. Put this color-changing raining cloud oil diffuser and humidifier next to your bed if you love falling asleep to the calming sound of falling rain. This thing is so popular on TikTok that one of the most-watched live streams is just a close-up of one in action.
5. Thinking of launching your own cooking TikTok channel? Make sure you have this amazing cheese grater that grates an entire block of cheese in under a minute. It can grate vegetables and nuts, too!
6. Don't waste your kitchen's vertical cabinet space! Instead, use a slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that smartly stacks spices and such on top of each other thanks to two shelves. The top shelf holds short items, and the bottom shelf holds taller ones.
Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double-sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B.
7. Replace your old pillows with a set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows that aren't just a TikTok favorite but are also the best-selling pillow on Amazon. (There are over 156,000 5-star ratings!) They're big, fluffy, soft, and everyone on TikTok says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!
8. Use an upholstered storage ottoman to store stuff like candles, blankets, and more. The lid can be flipped over to create a table, which is perfect for those of us with limited storage space.
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight, so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
9. Turn on this wireless crystal table lamp to cast the most beautiful light patterns and shadows. If you're short on electrical outlets but really need light, this is your best bet. Oh, and one charge provides 5–7 hours of light!
Promising review: "The light looks so magical. My favorite part is that you can place it anywhere without having to plug it in. Comes with a USB charger to recharge the battery. Also dimmable. Perfect night light for reading." —Jasmine
10. Hang a moon phase garland if you're into astrology and want to bring that vibe into your home. This is a great way to add texture to a wall, especially if you're rockin' a gallery wall.
11. Stick an aesthetically pleasing dishwasher magnet to yours so you always know if the dishes inside are clean or dirty. Never again open your dishwasher to unload, only to discover it was never run in the first place.
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
12. Perfectly illuminate your bathroom with some rechargeable motion sensor under-cabinet lights. After a full charge, the these can last for about three hours if left on, or up to four weeks if they're on motion sensor mode and activated up to 10 times per day.
13. Place a flower pillow to your desk chair if you want to add a little extra cushion. Or just keep a few handy if you need some floor cushions when your best buds visit.
14. Feed two birds with one scone with an automatic soap dispenser that also tells you the temperature. This is a beloved product of the TikTok bathroom organization crowd because it frees up so much counter space *and* it keeps soap dispensing tidy.
15. If you have a lot of bathing products, keep them organized (and stop cluttering your tub's edges) with these shower shelves that stick right onto your wall, no drilling required. Each shelf can hold up to 30 pounds!
16. Make sure you're utilizing all of your cabinetry space with an under-shelf pull-out spice organizer. This is so essential if you have a lot of spices but have run out of room to store them.
17. When it comes time to chop up veggies and fruits, use this clear, nonslip cutting board that slides right onto your countertop. This is especially great if you have a beautiful countertop that you want to show off.
18. Make sure you keep your shower glass door clean and streak-free with a squeegee that mounts directly to your shower's tile or glass. Because the mount is clear, it looks like it's floating.
19. Try some chic velvet curtains if you need to filter light but don't want to sacrifice style. These are very good at providing privacy and darkening the space, but without being 100% blackout.
Please note that these are sold per panel and not in a set of two.
Promising review: "Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous!!! I did a lot of homework on finding the perfect curtains for our new home addition. I needed a lot of them, something pretty, full and good insulation. It could get very expensive, these were more than I could have wanted, and at such a great price...I ended up getting the longer ones because they cost less (I needed 12 panels). As a result of longer ones, they are fuller on the bottom, look so lovely and I get all the compliments. My mom is a designer and I grew up being particular about fabric and how things are made, these are well-constructed and have gorgeous lining, lots of detail put into these, thank you!! Also, they are true to color ;)" —Mrs
20. Make sure you never forget your keys thanks to this cloud-shaped magnetic key holder. Folks also use these in their bathroom to collect and store bobby pins.
Promising review: "This is the cutest way to hold keys ever! And it was mad easy to install: peel and stick. I don’t know how I ever survived just using a hook instead of this cute magnet cloud. Excellent housewarming gift too. I now take it with wine as a gift for any friends/family moving." —Clemmie C.
