5 Things I’ve Purchased From Amazon That Have Dramatically Improved My Everyday Home Life

Before we had this, there were several instances where, groggy in the morning, someone unloaded all the dirty dishes into the cabinets before realizing they hadn't been cleaned yet. Since getting this, we've never once not known if the dishes were clean or dirty. A lifesaver for our busy household!

Promising review: "I never thought I would need one of these magnets, but I’m that person who thoroughly rinses everything before loading it into the dishwasher, and that started causing some confusion for our family. After my son was born and I returned to work, we had both sets of parents watching our baby every week on different days, and things got chaotic around here. Not only did it stop my MIL from using dirty dishes she was retrieving from the dishwasher instead of the cupboard, it helped my husband and I stay on track with loading and unloading it accordingly. It sticks great to my stainless KitchenAid dishwasher, and as soon as I unload it I switch it to the red “dirty” side so everyone knows not to grab glasses from there. Once it’s full and I start a new cycle, I switch it back to the green “clean” side so that when it’s finished running, anyone can unload it and put the dishes away or just fish whatever they want from there to use." —Amazon Customer



