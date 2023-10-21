BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    5 Things I’ve Purchased From Amazon That Have Dramatically Improved My Everyday Home Life

    These five gems qualify as my BFFs.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An aesthetically pleasing dishwasher magnet so you always know if the dishes inside are clean or dirty. I live in a home with my spouse and our toddler, and receive frequent visits from my mom and my MIL, all who help out equally. We cook A LOT at home, so the dishwasher is always in use — I'm talking two to three times a day. This saves us all a lot of time.

    A person toggling between
    The magnets
    Sally Elshorafa/BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Before we had this, there were several instances where, groggy in the morning, someone unloaded all the dirty dishes into the cabinets before realizing they hadn't been cleaned yet. Since getting this, we've never once not known if the dishes were clean or dirty. A lifesaver for our busy household! 

    Promising review: "I never thought I would need one of these magnets, but I’m that person who thoroughly rinses everything before loading it into the dishwasher, and that started causing some confusion for our family. After my son was born and I returned to work, we had both sets of parents watching our baby every week on different days, and things got chaotic around here. Not only did it stop my MIL from using dirty dishes she was retrieving from the dishwasher instead of the cupboard, it helped my husband and I stay on track with loading and unloading it accordingly. It sticks great to my stainless KitchenAid dishwasher, and as soon as I unload it I switch it to the red “dirty” side so everyone knows not to grab glasses from there. Once it’s full and I start a new cycle, I switch it back to the green “clean” side so that when it’s finished running, anyone can unload it and put the dishes away or just fish whatever they want from there to use." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three styles). 

    2. A pack of motion-activated, rechargeable, wireless LED lights to perfectly illuminate your bathroom at night. My bathroom's light switch automatically turns on my obnoxiously loud ceiling fan, which at night can wake up the whole house. Now, whenever I need to use the restroom at night (which seems like every 15 minutes since I'm very pregnant) these automatically turn on whenever I open the door.

    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    The light is soft, and provides just enough illumination that I can see where I'm going but not be hit with bright light. A single charge will power the light for about two weeks, and I use this USB charging station to charge all the lights at once (I have a total of six spread throughout my home). Each pack comes with the self-adhesive stickers you'll need to install them. 

    Promising review: "We originally bought two to put in our poorly lit kitchen over the counters to help us see better. They were definitely bright enough for our purposes and now plan to buy more for other places in the house as well. The installation is super convenient as the magnet pad is stuck to a surface using self-adhesive and the light sticks to the magnet, making removing it for charging super easy." —Lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two lengths and either warm or white light).


    3. An insulated tumbler cup with a straw lid so you'll stay hydrated. I am a person who is constantly drinking water and I like to make sure my water stays cold. Like REALLY cold. I've tried SO MANY different insulated bottles, but none of them keep water cold as long as this one does. I've put ice in this at night, and in the morning my water is still cold and the ice hasn't even melted completely. 

    A person sips from the insulated tumbler
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    I use this tumbler every day and I've saved so much money by not guiltily buying single-use plastic bottles. It's dishwasher-safe and super easy to use. I take it with me wherever I go! It has over 34,500 5-star ratings on Amazon for a reason. 

    Promising review: "I'll probably end up getting another, I love it! Filled it with iced coffee and halfway with ice before going to bed, then when I got up to take it to work, ice hadn't watered down one bit. Despite the cup being a little cold, it got to room temp on the outside fairly quickly (still without melting the ice), making it easy to hold. It's been about 20 hours since I fixed my iced coffee and it's melted a little but is still absolutely an ice block. And!! When I made my coffee, the ice was kinda clumped so I shook it with the straw lid on and no spill. Maybe I'm just easily amazed but I'm truly in love with this cup." —Kaity Turner

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in four sizes and 24 colors and patterns).


    4. A food scooper that easily scoops foodstuff from any smooth surface, like countertops and cutting boards. There is no kitchen tool I use more than this — egg shells and chopped fruit in the mornings, diced and minced veggies throughout the day, and even food scraps when I'm cleaning as I cook.

    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    The side walls mean you can scoop large portions of stuff without it falling off the sides, which is great when you're cooking a big meal. I also use this for clean up, which has dramatically cut down on the time it takes to finish the job. ALSO, I've had this for maybe three years and it looks as good and works as great as the very first time I used it.

    Promising review: "If you prepare food on a daily basis then this tool in scraping food off a wood block or food prep surface is golden. Easy to clean , easy to use and much better than those scrapers without side walls." —K. Jorgensen

    Get it from Amazon for $9.49.

    5. And a toothpaste squeezer that doubles as a stand so you never waste toothpaste or countertop space again. I'm a person who likes an uncluttered bathroom countertop, and having this hold my toothpaste straight up as opposed to just laying it down frees up space and keeps it looking tidy. It also makes sure no toothpaste ever goes to waste; I've noticed since using it that I go way longer between needing a new tube.

    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    I just really hate wasting product, but so many bottles and tubes make it impossible to get the last couple of tablespoons of stuff out. I can't stand this! With this squeezer, I literally get ALL the toothpaste out before I need a new tube, and it's soooo satisfying.

    Promising review: "No instructions come with it, but it is fairly obvious how it works. Bottom of tube through body slot into turnkey slot, turn key enough to clamp the tube in place. Stands upright, making a very small footprint. Wind too tight and you might pop the cap with toothpaste under pressure. Gonna try it with other tubed products, like tomato paste and bacitracin." —Stephanie L.

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.20 (available in a pack of red and white or navy and white).


