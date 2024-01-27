Now That You’re Spending More Time Indoors, These 34 Things Will Help You Get Organized

Popular products from this list
A sturdy Command spray bottle mount so that your cleaning supplies don't take up any more room in your already overstuffed cabinets. Instead, keep your bottles within reach by attaching them to the wall. Oh, and each mount can hold up to 2.5 pounds!
A storage system that stacks your pans and lids in a way that makes each one accessible without moving the others. No more opening your cabinet's door only to see that the pan you need is on the bottom of the pile.
A do-it-all toothbrush holder and dispenser that keeps all your teeth cleaning essentials organized and within reach. It really goes the extra mile — the toothpaste squeeze makes sure every last drop gets pushed out of the tube, and there are ventilation holes where the cups go so they dry properly. And think of all the countertop space you'll save because this mounts directly to the wall.
1. A do-it-all toothbrush holder and dispenser that keeps all your teeth cleaning essentials organized and within reach. It really goes the extra mile — the toothpaste squeeze makes sure every last drop gets pushed out of the tube, and there are ventilation holes where the cups go so they dry properly. And think of all the countertop space you'll save because this mounts directly to the wall.
2. A honeycomb divider if your drawer is a sea of mismatched socks. This tiny but mighty divider will create 18 pockets, though reviewers say bigger drawers can accommodate two sets — so 36 pockets.
3. A drawer organizer, because you deserve to open yours and actually see what's inside. The set comes with eight interlocking pieces, so you can configure the layout in a way that works for you.
4. A pack of nonslip velvet hangers to give your closet a more cohesive look and free up some space. You'll be able to hang more garments since these are slimmer than traditional hangers. And since they're velvet, slippery clothes like silks or spaghetti straps won't slide off.
5. An upholstered storage ottoman to store stuff like candles, blankets, and more. The lid can be flipped over to create a table, which is perfect for those of us with limited storage space.
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord has and looooves this ottoman:
"I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
6. A set of TikTok-famous adjustable mug organizers that allow you to safely stack one mug on top of the other. You'll end up using way more vertical space to store your mugs, which means way more horizontal space to use as you see fit.
Elypro is a small business out of New York City making clever organization products for the home.
Promising review: "This great little product just helped add more space to my cabinet. I love how it adjusts to the size of the mug so that you can easily stack another mug of a different size on top." —JULIE M.
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
7. A space-saving shower curtain for keeping all of your bathing necessities off of the tub's rim and within arm's reach. The nine pockets can hold bottles, and thanks to being made of mesh, they drain and dry fairly quickly.
8. A spice rack drawer organizer if you have a big spice collection but no countertop or shelf space for storing it. It comes in a 10-foot roll that you cut to size, and provides enough length to organize 30+ full-size bottles.
9. However, if you have a kitchen so tiny that you have neither the cabinet, countertop, or drawer space for spices, try these magnetic shelves that will attach to any metal surface (like your fridge). Each one is deep enough to hold two rows of spice bottles.
10. An over-the-door rack for towels that smartly layers them in such a way that they aren't all smashed together, which will eliminate that faint smell of mildew that can happen when too many wet towels are together and can't dry efficiently.
11. A corner tool rack that'll hold everything from rakes and mops to hammers and brooms, all in the corner of your garage. And because it holds everything upright and separated, there's no risk of an entangled mess.
12. A three-tier metal utility cart for organizing everything and anything. Craft supplies? Yes! Your makeup collection? Uh huh. Cleaning supplies? You got it. You name it, this will organize it.
The cart comes with three bins you can hang on the side of the trays as well as removable tray dividers to keep things more orderly.
Promising review: "This is such a great value! Super cute, quick and easy to assemble, even comes with a screwdriver. Generous-sized trays — this organizer can hold A LOT. I love the wheels; they make it so easy to move around. Very sturdy construction and the removable dividers were an unexpected and happy surprise. I bought this for makeup storage but I could see using this just about anywhere. Very pleased with this purchase!" —Rh121
Get it from Amazon for $65.89.
13. A hanging purse organizer for keeping all your bags organized and accessible, and off the floor where they were previously collecting dust.
This organizer has eight clear slots so you can easily see each purse you've stored away!
Promising review: "I was quite skeptical when I ordered this purse organizer but decided for the price, I'd go ahead and take the chance. Well! This is a winner. There's no assembly. It hooks over the clothes rod, right alongside the clothes hangers. I held my breath as I began to push through a couple of my larger purses. The larger ones protrude a bit on each end but the sling fits like a glove around the purse and prevents sliding. The smaller purses fit quite nicely. I like that my more costly bags will not be a dust catchall now and also are protected from scratching. All in all, I'm impressed with this product and happy with this purchase. It is a space saver. I recommend it. I hope it holds up well. I think it will." —Beje
Get it from Amazon for $10.25+ (available in four colors).
14. A macramé produce hammock for storing your fruit in a way that's both space-saving and adorable. It'll also keep your produce up and off the countertop, which will free up more space and help prevent food from getting moldy in a bowl.
Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.
Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi
Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
15. A set of Shoe Slotz to double your shoe storage area. Instead of putting a pair of shoes side-by-side, this genius product stacks them on top of each other but with a protective barrier between each shoe so they don't get scuffed.
This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes.
Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $35.99+ (also available in packs of 20 and 40).
16. A heavy-duty shelving unit for your garage, so you'll finally have one singular place to hold all of your bulky items like small appliances or tool boxes (or, let's be honest, your latest haul from Costco). There's a weight capacity of 350 pounds per shelf! PER SHELF!
17. A double-sided and portable nail polish organizer for 48 bottles. The dividers are adjustable, so you can make room for odd-shaped bottles and nail accessories like clippers and toe separators.
18. A vinyl rack to show off your vinyl collection instead of shoving them in a cabinet. This handmade rack can hold up to 40 albums and is very pleasing to the eye.
Cilpastore is a small business based in Latvia that creates handmade vinyl holders, organizers, and home decor.
Promising review: "Arrived beautifully! Simple design yet solid build and impeccable quality! Will definitely buy again if I need to expand my LP vinyl collection." —Jasrie
Get it from Cilpastore on Etsy for $53.64+ (available in four finishes).