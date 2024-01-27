Skip To Content
    Now That You're Spending More Time Indoors, These 34 Things Will Help You Get Organized

    Make 2024 the year your home finally gets its glow-up.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A do-it-all toothbrush holder and dispenser that keeps all your teeth cleaning essentials organized and within reach. It really goes the extra mile — the toothpaste squeeze makes sure every last drop gets pushed out of the tube, and there are ventilation holes where the cups go so they dry properly. And think of all the countertop space you'll save because this mounts directly to the wall.

    the white wall mounted toothbrush holder
    amazon.com

    This game-changer includes a toothpaste dispenser (which means less product waste), four cups and holders, and a place to store up to five toothbrushes.

    Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, cotton swabs, or flossers." —Sariyah J

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).

    2. A honeycomb divider if your drawer is a sea of mismatched socks. This tiny but mighty divider will create 18 pockets, though reviewers say bigger drawers can accommodate two sets — so 36 pockets.

    amazon.com

    The set snaps together with maximum dimensions of 13.25 inches x14.38 inches, but you can snap two (or more!) packs together if you want to fill more drawer space!

    Promising review: "Okay, admittedly, I am a bit of an organization freak. I purchased two of these organizers (yes, you do need two PER drawer) to organize my underwear drawer. The gratification I got from being able to see exactly what I had, neatly organized, easy to find... Wow. I definitely recommend this product. And the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble." —Brigette

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    3. A drawer organizer, because you deserve to open yours and actually see what's inside. The set comes with eight interlocking pieces, so you can configure the layout in a way that works for you.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow my bathroom drawers are ELEVATED now. They look clean as hell and I can actually find stuff. Easy to snap together and organize how you'd like. Definitely buying a second set for my kitchen drawers!" —Toni Bish

    Get it from Amazon for $10.19 (available in three colors).

    4. A pack of nonslip velvet hangers to give your closet a more cohesive look and free up some space. You'll be able to hang more garments since these are slimmer than traditional hangers. And since they're velvet, slippery clothes like silks or spaghetti straps won't slide off.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These hangers are amazing. They take up minimal space, are sturdy, and, best of all, the clothes don't fall down from them so it keeps everything looking neat. I have replaced all of the hangers in my closet with these hangers, and I couldn't be happier. I am pretty sure I now have double the amount of space. I love this product and would buy it again." —Vida Maars

    Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $20.12+ (available in nine colors, three styles, and in a 30-, 50-, or 100-pack).

    5. An upholstered storage ottoman to store stuff like candles, blankets, and more. The lid can be flipped over to create a table, which is perfect for those of us with limited storage space.

    A gold hairpin legged blush pink velvet ottoman with a removable lid
    BuzzFeed editor flipping the top of the ottoman to show the storage and the table top underneath
    Amazon, Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord has and looooves this ottoman:

    "I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."

    Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).

    6. A set of TikTok-famous adjustable mug organizers that allow you to safely stack one mug on top of the other. You'll end up using way more vertical space to store your mugs, which means way more horizontal space to use as you see fit.

    The round adjustable flat organizers in blue, orange, and black, plus a before and after pic of the mugs unorganized and organized
    Amazon

    Elypro is a small business out of New York City making clever organization products for the home.

    Promising review: "This great little product just helped add more space to my cabinet. I love how it adjusts to the size of the mug so that you can easily stack another mug of a different size on top." —JULIE M.

    Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors). 

    7. A space-saving shower curtain for keeping all of your bathing necessities off of the tub's rim and within arm's reach. The nine pockets can hold bottles, and thanks to being made of mesh, they drain and dry fairly quickly.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Here's what BuzzFeed's Shopping Deputy Editorial Director Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "I couldn’t be happier with my purchase, which sounds ludicrous for a shower curtain liner but is totally worth the price. Its mesh pockets are incredibly sturdy and even *I* can fit all my shower stuff in there. (FYI, I often keep three or four body washes and conditioners each in the shower at all times.) There’s lots of reinforcement where each pocket meets the liner and at the top of the liner, so dropping a weighty bottle of shampoo in a pocket is NBD. Obviously, you want to try for even weight distribution between the pockets and toiletries, but it doesn’t seem to be an issue. And these smooth-gliding hooks I also bought for my new digs make opening and closing my shower curtain as smooth as buttah."

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in three colors).

    8. A spice rack drawer organizer if you have a big spice collection but no countertop or shelf space for storing it. It comes in a 10-foot roll that you cut to size, and provides enough length to organize 30+ full-size bottles.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they are so customizable allows you to cut them for any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for-sure buy!" —momonono

    Get a 10-ft roll from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in gray or sandstone).

    9. However, if you have a kitchen so tiny that you have neither the cabinet, countertop, or drawer space for spices, try these magnetic shelves that will attach to any metal surface (like your fridge). Each one is deep enough to hold two rows of spice bottles.

    Reviewer&#x27;s magnetic shelf is shown attached to a fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "In order to have all my spices readily available as I cooked, I ordered two sets of these to stick on the side of the fridge. I checked out a lot of different options and I'm so glad I went with this one.

    They stick to the fridge really, really well. I have some other magnetic bins and was worried that these would come unstuck with the weight of the jars, but they have a firm hold and support 10 jars apiece, easily. The railing around the shelf is just right — not too high, not too low. The company provides optional S-hooks to hang utensils or potholders from the rails, should you need them.

    If it tells you anything, I ordered a set of two racks and liked them so much I ordered two more. If I had any room left on the side of my fridge, I'd probably still be ordering sets and finding ways to store other random stuff from around the kitchen." —Kitsa

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $21.44.


    10. An over-the-door rack for towels that smartly layers them in such a way that they aren't all smashed together, which will eliminate that faint smell of mildew that can happen when too many wet towels are together and can't dry efficiently.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this in the satin nickel and it goes very well with my sons' bathroom hardware. It is lightweight and hangs nicely over the bathroom door. It was very easy to put together with only six small screws (my 9-year-old put it together). I like that it has the extra hooks at the bottom of the rack for smaller towels, or in my case, children's robes. It is definitely a space-saver in a small bathroom shared by two boys. We will see if it helps them keep their towels off the floor. A mother can dream, right?" —Jo Rose

    Get it from Amazon for $19.19+ (available in three finishes).

    11. A corner tool rack that'll hold everything from rakes and mops to hammers and brooms, all in the corner of your garage. And because it holds everything upright and separated, there's no risk of an entangled mess.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This tool tower is lightweight, movable, and extremely easy to put together. Six pieces, three minutes, no tools required. Though it is light, it is sturdy and stable. I have just as many tools kept in the rack as the marketing picture on Amazon, and have no issues with entanglement or anything falling over. These tools had previously taken about 10 feet of my garage wall to store, it is much more convenient to have them all consolidated into a much smaller space." —TL

    Get it from Amazon for $34.97.

    12. A three-tier metal utility cart for organizing everything and anything. Craft supplies? Yes! Your makeup collection? Uh huh. Cleaning supplies? You got it. You name it, this will organize it.

    Reviewer's cart holds household cleaning supplies
    www.amazon.com

    The cart comes with three bins you can hang on the side of the trays as well as removable tray dividers to keep things more orderly.

    Promising review: "This is such a great value! Super cute, quick and easy to assemble, even comes with a screwdriver. Generous-sized trays — this organizer can hold A LOT. I love the wheels; they make it so easy to move around. Very sturdy construction and the removable dividers were an unexpected and happy surprise. I bought this for makeup storage but I could see using this just about anywhere. Very pleased with this purchase!" —Rh121

    Get it from Amazon for $65.89.

    13. A hanging purse organizer for keeping all your bags organized and accessible, and off the floor where they were previously collecting dust. 

    reviewer's closet with three bag holders hanging up
    www.amazon.com

    This organizer has eight clear slots so you can easily see each purse you've stored away!

    Promising review: "I was quite skeptical when I ordered this purse organizer but decided for the price, I'd go ahead and take the chance. Well! This is a winner. There's no assembly. It hooks over the clothes rod, right alongside the clothes hangers. I held my breath as I began to push through a couple of my larger purses. The larger ones protrude a bit on each end but the sling fits like a glove around the purse and prevents sliding. The smaller purses fit quite nicely. I like that my more costly bags will not be a dust catchall now and also are protected from scratching. All in all, I'm impressed with this product and happy with this purchase. It is a space saver. I recommend it. I hope it holds up well. I think it will." —Beje

    Get it from Amazon for $10.25+ (available in four colors).

    14. A macramé produce hammock for storing your fruit in a way that's both space-saving and adorable. It'll also keep your produce up and off the countertop, which will free up more space and help prevent food from getting moldy in a bowl.

    hanging fruit basket in a kitchen
    gif of model putting apples and oranges in the hanging basket
    KnappsKnots / Via Etsy

    Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi

    Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).

    15. A set of Shoe Slotz to double your shoe storage area. Instead of putting a pair of shoes side-by-side, this genius product stacks them on top of each other but with a protective barrier between each shoe so they don't get scuffed.

    A before and after photo of a organized shoe collection and an organized one
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes. 

    Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey

    Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $35.99+ (also available in packs of 20 and 40).

    16. A heavy-duty shelving unit for your garage, so you'll finally have one singular place to hold all of your bulky items like small appliances or tool boxes (or, let's be honest, your latest haul from Costco). There's a weight capacity of 350 pounds per shelf! PER SHELF!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We purchased these shelves to go into a small pantry where I keep all my small appliances. Some of them are very heavy and were actually warping the wire shelves that were in there when we bought the house. I can fit all of my appliances on these shelves and not only do they easy stand up to the heavy appliances, they look great too!" —vgill

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes and black or chrome).

    17. A double-sided and portable nail polish organizer for 48 bottles. The dividers are adjustable, so you can make room for odd-shaped bottles and nail accessories like clippers and toe separators.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this organizer for my nail polishes! No longer are they shoved in a drawer or scattered around the bathroom or bedroom! Everything in one place and easy to find! Highly recommend!" —Cynthia Ergenbright

    Get it from Amazon for $21.97.

    18. A vinyl rack to show off your vinyl collection instead of shoving them in a cabinet. This handmade rack can hold up to 40 albums and is very pleasing to the eye.

    wooden vinyl rack with about 10 records resting on it
    back view of the wooden vinyl rack
    Cilpastore / Etsy

    Cilpastore is a small business based in Latvia that creates handmade vinyl holders, organizers, and home decor.

    Promising review: "Arrived beautifully! Simple design yet solid build and impeccable quality! Will definitely buy again if I need to expand my LP vinyl collection." —Jasrie

    Get it from Cilpastore on Etsy for $53.64+ (available in four finishes).

    19. Some stackable clear drawers if you want to jump on the clear organizer trend that makes even the most mundane stuff look chic. Reviewers say that thanks to how thick the lucite is, it never yellows or get foggy with age.

    Reviewer&#x27;s clear drawers under the sink hold sponges and rags
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seriously love these stackable drawers! I have them in my fridge and now use them under my kitchen cabinet for better organization, and to utilize more wasted upper space. Highly recommend! Can be used for literally anything." —Bri

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

    20. A slide-out storage tower that fits into that empty space between your fridge and counter or wall. It has three shelves that can store everything from can foods to condiments to spices.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We needed some storage solutions for our tight kitchen space. I thought about building a larger slide out pantry next to the fridge (if you google it, you will find a ton of options), or buying a much costlier wall mounted slide out spice rack. Then I came across this, and my wife said perfect. I was worried about the quality being flimsy, and I figured that I would end up having to replace it soon after. However, I am very pleasantly surprised, and extremely happy I did not spend the time and money to go with a costlier option. This little storage rack is sturdy, well balanced, and very easy to move around. This was a very simple, quality, and cheap solution to an otherwise complicated and expensive problem. Assembly took all of five minutes, it blends right it with our white kitchen, and I'm very pleased with this purchase." —Alex R

    Get it from Amazon for $30.96.