14 Sleeper Chairs That You And Your Guests Actually Won’t Mind Sleeping On

1. A 3-in-1 sleeper chair with a side pocket, cup holder, and USB ports, because convenience is something we all deserve when it comes to our furniture. Isn't it just the worst when you're all tucked in at a friend or family member's place, and when you go to grab your phone, you realize your battery's about to die, and you don't know where the nearest electrical outlet is? Yeah, we're done with that.
2. A mustard yellow armless chair that folds down to a twin bed. Great in a pinch for those who have an overnight guest but no guest room. It even comes with a throw pillow — one less thing for you to worry about.
3. A kid-friendly sleeper chair so kiddos and adults alike have a comfortable place to sit or rest. This chair has no legs and simply folds out into a bed that lays right on the floor, making it easy for anyone in your household to use it efficiently.
4. A multifunctional velvet sleeper chair that comes with a lot of bells and whistles. Does it have a built-in cupholder? Yes. Is that an adjustable mobile phone holder? Also yes. Is that a hidden table that slides into the armrest when not in use? Uh-huh. And the backrest is adjustable. What can't this chair do!?!?
5. A plush chenille armchair that folds out into a bed if you want a chair that hugs you back when you sit down. It's perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows or hosting a last-minute sleepover.
6. A tufted 4-in-1 vegan leather sleeper chair if you want the look of leather without a guilty conscience. This easily converts between an ottoman, proper armless chair, lounge chair, and daybed.
7. An extra wide Pottery Barn slipcovered armchair for blending elegance with surprise functionality. This plush, luxurious chair folds out into a twin memory foam mattress, perfect for those who appreciate a gorgeous piece of furniture that works double duty for overnight guests. And there are over 100 fabric options to choose from.
8. A 3-in-1 sleeper chair with a side pocket so you can keep your favorite mags, books, and tablets within arm's reach. The backrest is adjustable, and it comes with a plush pillow. You can either configure it upright like a proper armchair, folded out so it's a chaise lounge, or fully flat so it's a bed.
9. A thick cushioned sleeper chair that looks so inviting. Honestly, would you even need to fold out the mattress? It looks so comfortable as-is! But yes, it has a twin mattress so your overnight guests can sleep comfortably on a proper bed.
10. A 4-in-1 armless chair if you want a piece of furniture that offers a lot of options. It converts from an ottoman to an armless chair to a lounge chair to a flat bed.
11. A 3-in-1 mid-century modern-inspired chair that goes from armchair to chaise to daybed. You need this if you're someone who isn't interested in sacrificing comfort for style — the rattan armrests and the cotton/linen blend fabric are so on trend, and the fact that you can choose between three different comfy configurations is amazing.
12. A velvet chair with retro vibes if you want a sleeper chair that looks like something out of a fancy magazine. Its straightforward transition to a bed (no mattress required) makes it ideal for small spaces and those who want the conversion process to take as little time as possible.
13. An extra wide (it's 56") sleeper chair that begs the question: is it a sofa or is it a chair? In this case, it's both. It's a very wide chair or a petite sofa — whatever works for you! And it has a twin mattress inside that easily folds in and out.
14. And a modern armchair sleeper with a twin foam mattress folded inside of it because sometimes you just need a classic armchair to blend into your home's interior design style. The dark gray fabric, wooden legs, and clean lines mean it'll look great pretty much anywhere you put it.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.