We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

14 Sleeper Chairs That You And Your Guests Actually Won’t Mind Sleeping On

These picks prove that you don't have to sacrifice form for function.

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A 3-in-1 sleeper chair with a side pocket, cup holder, and USB ports, because convenience is something we all deserve when it comes to our furniture. Isn't it just the worst when you're all tucked in at a friend or family member's place, and when you go to grab your phone, you realize your battery's about to die, and you don't know where the nearest electrical outlet is? Yeah, we're done with that.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Was looking for an easily convertible extra sleep space that was comfortable. This is it! Added perks are the built-in blanket storage, cup holder, USB ports, and adjustable back rest." —Tami

Get it from Amazon for $399.99 (available in four colors).


2. A mustard yellow armless chair that folds down to a twin bed. Great in a pinch for those who have an overnight guest but no guest room. It even comes with a throw pillow — one less thing for you to worry about.

Wayfair

Promising review: "We’ve had two guests stay on ours so far, and they’ve reported back that it is comfortable for them. Twin-size bedding fits them well, and the chair is comfy. The fabric is durable, and the extra legs hide really well. Assembly was super easy! Although you definitely need two people to carry it upstairs. (Simply because of its size.)" —Liam

Get it from Wayfair for $309.99 (available in three colors).


3. A kid-friendly sleeper chair so kiddos and adults alike have a comfortable place to sit or rest. This chair has no legs and simply folds out into a bed that lays right on the floor, making it easy for anyone in your household to use it efficiently.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Purchased for grandkids to sleep on a few nights here and there. Comes in handy as well for me to sit on while petting my retriever. She's old like me. She can't get up on the couch, and I can't make it to the floor. This is a nice meet in the middle." —Debbie Hash

Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in three colors and three widths).


4. A multifunctional velvet sleeper chair that comes with a lot of bells and whistles. Does it have a built-in cupholder? Yes. Is that an adjustable mobile phone holder? Also yes. Is that a hidden table that slides into the armrest when not in use? Uh-huh. And the backrest is adjustable. What can't this chair do!?!?

amazon.com

Promising review: "Very convenient for working on a computer. It has everything you need for this. And if you have little space in your house like me, this will be a very good purchase. It can also be very useful if you need someone to spend the night with you. It will also save you a lot of free space since you don’t have to inflate the mattress. In general, I can say that I appreciated this chair and consider it very worthy of its price." —Anastasia

Get it from Amazon for $289.99+ (available in four colors).


5. A plush chenille armchair that folds out into a bed if you want a chair that hugs you back when you sit down. It's perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows or hosting a last-minute sleepover.

Macy's

Promising review: "Love this. This is my second time purchasing for a second home. The fabric is thick but comfortable. Holds up great to pets." —KDale

Get it from Macy's for $799 (available in 13 colors).

6. A tufted 4-in-1 vegan leather sleeper chair if you want the look of leather without a guilty conscience. This easily converts between an ottoman, proper armless chair, lounge chair, and daybed.

Wayfar

Promising review: "This is hands down the most useful, versatile piece of furniture I’ve ever owned. It seamlessly converts from an ottoman to a chair to a bed; it’s soooo easy! The only assembly required is to put on the legs. This is a MUST-HAVE for small spaces. Pictures don’t do it justice. I love love love it!" —Cristina

Get it from Amazon for $359.99.

7. An extra wide Pottery Barn slipcovered armchair for blending elegance with surprise functionality. This plush, luxurious chair folds out into a twin memory foam mattress, perfect for those who appreciate a gorgeous piece of furniture that works double duty for overnight guests. And there are over 100 fabric options to choose from.

Pottery Barn

Get it from Pottery Barn for $1,799+ (available in over 100 fabric options).

8. A 3-in-1 sleeper chair with a side pocket so you can keep your favorite mags, books, and tablets within arm's reach. The backrest is adjustable, and it comes with a plush pillow. You can either configure it upright like a proper armchair, folded out so it's a chaise lounge, or fully flat so it's a bed.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Perfect size and color!! The quality is truly amazing. I enjoy sitting and working for hours and having more space for friends to sleep over! Just perfect!" —jacky

Get it from Amazon for $309.99+ (available in seven colors).

9. A thick cushioned sleeper chair that looks so inviting. Honestly, would you even need to fold out the mattress? It looks so comfortable as-is! But yes, it has a twin mattress so your overnight guests can sleep comfortably on a proper bed.

West Elm

Get it from West Elm for $1,614.15+ (available in 58 fabrics).

10. A 4-in-1 armless chair if you want a piece of furniture that offers a lot of options. It converts from an ottoman to an armless chair to a lounge chair to a flat bed.

Three stages of a convertible ottoman to bed furniture, transitioning from ottoman to extended sleeper
amazon.com

Promising review: "For weeks, I needed a place to stretch out and was ecstatic when this arrived ahead of schedule! I was immediately able to get a good night's rest! It was easy to unpack and set up! It's sturdy and looks good! It's nice to pack this away and place a tray on top when not in use as a bed or place to lounge. Did I mention it's easy to operate? Well, it is too easy! I would recommend this or even a couple of these instead of inflatable mattresses, and especially if you are considering purchasing an ottoman, get this instead. Whether there is limited space or not, it will come in handy for guests or for personal use! The little pillow is fantastic! This would work for a place for an adult to rest in a baby's room, too, and in so many other ways! You could use it elsewhere later. Versatile, functional, attractive. I like it!" —Olivia 

Get it from Amazon for $263.99.


11. A 3-in-1 mid-century modern-inspired chair that goes from armchair to chaise to daybed. You need this if you're someone who isn't interested in sacrificing comfort for style — the rattan armrests and the cotton/linen blend fabric are so on trend, and the fact that you can choose between three different comfy configurations is amazing.

Homary

Promising review: "Great cozy addition to my home office. It’s a very comfortable spot to curl up while working, when I need a break from sitting at my desk, and doubles as an extra spot for guests." —Miranda M.

Get it from Homary for $559.99.


12. A velvet chair with retro vibes if you want a sleeper chair that looks like something out of a fancy magazine. Its straightforward transition to a bed (no mattress required) makes it ideal for small spaces and those who want the conversion process to take as little time as possible.

Wayfair

Promising review: "Perfect for my son's room. He uses it as the couch for video games. And when he has a friend over, they pull it out, and they sleep on it. I ordered it almost two years ago, and it’s still just like when I bought it. It hasn’t smashed in like some couches, and it still opens up into the bed with ease. Worth every penny!" —Christina

Get it from Wayfair for $359.99+ (available in four colors).


13. An extra wide (it's 56") sleeper chair that begs the question: is it a sofa or is it a chair? In this case, it's both. It's a very wide chair or a petite sofa — whatever works for you! And it has a twin mattress inside that easily folds in and out.

CB2

Promising review: "I’ve had this since 2016, two children, and it still looks brand new. Always receive compliments from my family and guests." —Amy N.

Get it from CB2 for $1,999.

14. And a modern armchair sleeper with a twin foam mattress folded inside of it because sometimes you just need a classic armchair to blend into your home's interior design style. The dark gray fabric, wooden legs, and clean lines mean it'll look great pretty much anywhere you put it.

Living Spaces

Promising review: "The sleeper chair fits perfectly into my home office. The sleeper pulls out rather than unfolding, making it easier to assemble." —Cliff

Get it from Living Spaces for $895.


Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.