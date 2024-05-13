31 Pieces Of Furniture That Your Friends Will Want To Buy Right After You Do

1. A flower petal-shaped velvet chair because accent chairs are the easiest way to create a focal point in any room. There are several colors to choose from, from the more neutral black or grey to showstoppers like soft pink or dark green.
Promising review: "This chair surprised me! The chair is much more lush and sturdy than I expected and has some nice weight to it! All you do is attach the legs to the top portion, and you are done. Super easy to assemble and very comfy. Looks like it could be from a high-end company. Great find!" —Jordan
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in seven styles).
2. A C-shaped table that doesn't take up as much space as a traditional side or coffee table. If you don't have much room but still want a surface to keep all your essentials on when you're hanging out on your sofa, this is a must-have.
Promising review: "We recently upgraded our living room with brand-new furniture, including a generously sized sectional couch. However, we noticed it lacked a convenient spot for placing our drinks. After thoroughly searching on Amazon and other platforms, I found the perfect solution! Not only was it incredibly easy to assemble, but it also seamlessly complements our decor. 🛋️🥂✨" —Tiffany Carver
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
3. A metal canopy bed to give your bedroom a contemporary look. Because it's a platform bed, the frame does not require a box spring for the mattress. And it's tall enough to store boxes underneath, which is great if you live in a place with limited storage.
4. Or a tufted headboard if you want the look of a glamorous bed but aren't ready to splurge on the whole shebang.
5. A circular lift-top table for marrying convenience with the look of luxury. It's the table equivalent of a magic trick; one minute, it's a sophisticated spot for your lattes, and then voilà, elevated to your laptop's personal workspace.
Promising review: "I wanted a lift-top table that was both round (so my big dog could walk around it without getting stuck) and small enough for my space, and this was really the only one I could find. I’m very happy with it. My husband and I lift it up and eat dinner while watching Netflix once or twice a week. It isn’t soft close, but it also won’t pinch your fingers. Just hold onto it when closing it, or it will slam down." —Bbqsauce
Get it from Amazon for $101.24+ (available in five finishes).
6. A high-back chair with matching ottoman to make you feel like you're sitting in the lap of luxury, even though you paid less than $75 for it. The boucle fabric and gold legs will have you feeling like the main character every time you sit down.
7. A compact round glass and gold bar cart for keeping all your bar needs organized and within reach. It has racks for bottles and stemware underneath the top shelf, built-in storage for three bottles on the bottom shelf, and casters that can lock when you're done moving it around.
8. A hexagonal table that can be placed horizontally or vertically, because a coffee table that can turn into an end table or nightstand is a great get for anyone who loves multifunctionality.
Promising review: "It looks unique and beautiful. Loving it so far! Very easy to assemble." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $66.99.
9. A metal and wood ladder bookcase because your amazing collections of books, photos, candles, and succulents deserve a gorgeous display case that doesn't cost a fortune. (And it comes in other colors, too!)
10. A mid-century modern-inspired accent chair for clean lines and organic curves. It seems like most pieces in this style are often darker wood, so this is a great buy for someone who's looking for something a bit lighter.
11. These dining chairs are upholstered in PU leather — aka artificial leather. PU Leather is actually a wonderful material for dining chair upholstery as it doesn't stain nearly as easily as traditional leather, and it can be cleaned with way more common household products.
12. A colorful sofa with a tufted seat to give your space a mid-century-modern-meets-boho vibe. It's available in a variety of jewel-tone velvet options or neutral-tone fabric options, so there's truly something for everyone.
13. A small writing desk with a side pocket for getting tasks done without taking up too much space. There are 11 wood finishes available, but this particular brown gives it a fancy, reclaimed wood look.
14. A slick white and gold rolling office chair to give your home office a stylish upgrade. Reviewers say it's so comfy that they don't mind sitting in it for 8+ hours a day.
15. Or an armless office chair so you can finally sit comfortably cross-legged while you work. So many of us spend at least some time working from home, so make sure you have a versatile chair that lets you get into a position that works for you.
16. A mid-century six-drawer storage dresser made from extra sturdy pine wood. Reviewers say it looks like it's from a fancy furniture store, but for a fraction of the price.
17. An upholstered storage ottoman to store stuff like candles, blankets, and more. The lid can be flipped over to create a table, which is perfect for those of us who have very limited space but very much need storage.
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight, so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three colors).
18. A contemporary sling chair wide enough for you to comfortably sit crossed-legged in. The look? Amazing. The square black metal frame is so minimal that it almost looks like the cushions are floating.
Promising review: "Best purchase yet! The chair is large, so I can comfortably sit with my legs crossed. The cushions are so thick and plush. I love it! The cushions stay up nicely. I let the cushions air out for a day and a half, even though it’s supposed to be 72 hours. They are still very well plush and expanded. It adds a nice modern touch to my living room. I would 100% recommend getting this!" —Destiny DeMoss
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available individually or in a set of two and in seven colors)
19. An arched floor mirror so you can do a 'fit check before you head out. Hanging big and tall mirrors on the wall is a real pain, and you won't have to worry about that with this one because it has a hidden stand in the back.
20. A three-drawer accent dresser with mirrored fronts for a touch of drama. Sooooo many nightstands are just a table with a small drawer, but what if you have actual stuff you need to store? This is the nightstand for you!
21. Some gold and velvet barstools to add instant glam to any kitchen. The foot rail is a nice touch — and the beautiful velvet color will add a pop of fun to your kitchen.
22. A reclined lounge chair with wooden armrests so beautiful and refined, people will think you paid really big bucks for it. The upholstery looks like real leather but it's actually a high-quality faux leather.
Promising review: "This chair is absolutely scrumptious! It looks and feels really expensive. It's comfy and the perfect addition to my home. Exactly what I wanted but didn't think I could afford." —Sharon Reaves
Get it from Amazon for $91.10+ (available in five styles).