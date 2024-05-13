BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
31 Pieces Of Furniture That Your Friends Will Want To Buy Right After You Do

Your new title is about to be interior design influencer.

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A flower petal-shaped velvet chair because accent chairs are the easiest way to create a focal point in any room. There are several colors to choose from, from the more neutral black or grey to showstoppers like soft pink or dark green. 

Modern pink accent chair with gold legs
A green accent chair with gold legs in a bedroom setting next to a white nightstand
Amazon

Promising review: "This chair surprised me! The chair is much more lush and sturdy than I expected and has some nice weight to it! All you do is attach the legs to the top portion, and you are done. Super easy to assemble and very comfy. Looks like it could be from a high-end company. Great find!" —Jordan

Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in seven styles). 

2. A C-shaped table that doesn't take up as much space as a traditional side or coffee table. If you don't have much room but still want a surface to keep all your essentials on when you're hanging out on your sofa, this is a must-have. 

A wooden top side table with a metal frame beside a sofa, holding a remote control
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "We recently upgraded our living room with brand-new furniture, including a generously sized sectional couch. However, we noticed it lacked a convenient spot for placing our drinks. After thoroughly searching on Amazon and other platforms, I found the perfect solution! Not only was it incredibly easy to assemble, but it also seamlessly complements our decor. 🛋️🥂✨" —Tiffany Carver

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).

3. A metal canopy bed to give your bedroom a contemporary look. Because it's a platform bed, the frame does not require a box spring for the mattress. And it's tall enough to store boxes underneath, which is great if you live in a place with limited storage.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for! Inexpensive but very sturdy. I've had it for about a year and a half now, and there are no signs of chipping or anything on the finish. I have a foam mattress on it. I didn't need a box spring. It's lightweight but very sturdy. It's tall enough for my dog to sleep underneath and for underbed storage." —Carla

Get it in a Queen size from Amazon for $175.20.

4. Or a tufted headboard if you want the look of a glamorous bed but aren't ready to splurge on the whole shebang.

Reviewer&#x27;s white tufted headboard is shown in a bedroom
amazon.com

Promising review: “I wish there was more than 5 STARS. This headboard is beautiful, very well made, the legs are easy to put on, comes with everything you need. The color, fabric, and button tufting is magnificent!!! When I finish building my home I will be purchasing more for the guest rooms. I bought a king size and it fits perfectly. A+ on quality and got it four days before estimated delivery.” —D.B.

Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in twin, full, queen, and king and five colors)

5. circular lift-top table for marrying convenience with the look of luxury. It's the table equivalent of a magic trick; one minute, it's a sophisticated spot for your lattes, and then voilà, elevated to your laptop's personal workspace. 

Round marble-top coffee table with gold frame and lower shelf holding decor items
Amazon

Promising review: "I wanted a lift-top table that was both round (so my big dog could walk around it without getting stuck) and small enough for my space, and this was really the only one I could find. I’m very happy with it. My husband and I lift it up and eat dinner while watching Netflix once or twice a week. It isn’t soft close, but it also won’t pinch your fingers. Just hold onto it when closing it, or it will slam down." —Bbqsauce

Get it from Amazon for $101.24+ (available in five finishes).

6. A high-back chair with matching ottoman to make you feel like you're sitting in the lap of luxury, even though you paid less than $75 for it. The boucle fabric and gold legs will have you feeling like the main character every time you sit down.

Modern style chair and footrest with gold legs in a cozy reading corner, next to a full bookshelf
amazon.com

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this chair and ottoman. I ordered it for my media room, where I will listen to music, read, and just relax after work. The chair is just 'funky' enough to go with my decor and is comfortable as it is stylish." —Green Eyed Lady 

Get it from Amazon for $62.99+ (available in three colors and with or without the ottoman).

7. A compact round glass and gold bar cart for keeping all your bar needs organized and within reach. It has racks for bottles and stemware underneath the top shelf, built-in storage for three bottles on the bottom shelf, and casters that can lock when you're done moving it around.

Reviewer&#x27;s bar cart sits in the corner of a dining room and is holding various liquor bottles and barware
amazon.com

Promising review: "As someone who lives in a small NYC area apartment, having some storage (and getting wineglasses and alcohol off my countertops truly makes a huge difference), was important. This is one of the nicer and cheaper solutions I found. I think the round edges make this bar cart look unique and elegant while not taking up too much room. I love the handles, and the fact it can roll around if I ever need it to, and it also stores quite a bit, especially with the hanging glasses rack. I put it together myself and only had a bit of difficulty making screws line up with the predrilled holes, but overall, it was pretty easy to put together by myself. I love this bar cart, and it's one of my favorite purchases for my new apartment!" —Michele Reynolds

Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in black or gold).

8. hexagonal table that can be placed horizontally or vertically, because a coffee table that can turn into an end table or nightstand is a great get for anyone who loves multifunctionality. 

hexagon coffee table with a plant and plate of fruit on top
the table propped up on its side as a end table
Amazon

Promising review: "It looks unique and beautiful. Loving it so far! Very easy to assemble." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $66.99.

9. A metal and wood ladder bookcase because your amazing collections of books, photos, candles, and succulents deserve a gorgeous display case that doesn't cost a fortune. (And it comes in other colors, too!)

Two of the ladder shelves in brown and black are next to each other
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love these shelves. We put three of them side by side in our living room. We have a large space and it's been a bit awkward to create the cozy, 'at home' feel and to figure out what to do with all the empty wall space. These shelves really transformed our living space. They look amazing, filled in the awkward, empty wall space and really brought the room together." —SFH

Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in 18 colors and finishes).

10. A mid-century modern-inspired accent chair for clean lines and organic curves. It seems like most pieces in this style are often darker wood, so this is a great buy for someone who's looking for something a bit lighter.

Reviewer&#x27;s chairs with dark grey upholstery
amazon.com

Promising review: "Wow! What a great chair! Sturdy and looks great. Comes packaged very securely and with everything needed to assemble. Putting it together can be tricky, just follow the enclosed directions and it should be no problem. Highly recommend this chair." —George T.

Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in five colors and two quantities).

11. These dining chairs are upholstered in PU leather — aka artificial leather. PU Leather is actually a wonderful material for dining chair upholstery as it doesn't stain nearly as easily as traditional leather, and it can be cleaned with way more common household products.

The gray leather armless chairs and black iron frame legs
Amazon

Promising review: "This is my second order of these chairs because I wanted more of them! They are delivered two in one box, packed well and are easy to assemble. I just built two and it took me about 15–20 minutes total. I think they are really comfortable and hold up well. We’ve used the chairs (from my first order) for about about a year now in our kitchen. There are five of us and the chairs still look brand new!" —Amazon Customer

Get a set of two from Amazon for $94+ (available in three colors).

12. A colorful sofa with a tufted seat to give your space a mid-century-modern-meets-boho vibe. It's available in a variety of jewel-tone velvet options or neutral-tone fabric options, so there's truly something for everyone.

A blush pink, velvet sofa displayed in a living room with accent pillows and a throw blanket on top
Wayfair / Via wayfair.com

Promising review: "This couch is beautiful! The color is so rich and vibrant, it’s exactly what I wanted! Brings life to my living room, couldn’t be happier with my purchase." —Gloria

Get it from Wayfair for $540+ (originally $1,750; available in 18 colors).

13. A small writing desk with a side pocket for getting tasks done without taking up too much space. There are 11 wood finishes available, but this particular brown gives it a fancy, reclaimed wood look.

The small home writing desk in 47 inches and brown
amazon.com

Promising review: "Looks and feels great! It’s very light but doesn’t feel like it will fall apart with any weight on it. The wood looks very good quality and makes it look more expensive than it is. Highly recommend for people who need a simple no frills desk for a small space. Fits perfectly a laptop, some books and a lamp if needed. And the side compartment is awesome, very thick and sturdy so I feel comfortable putting heavy things in it from books to my iPad." —William

Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four sizes and four colors).

14. A slick white and gold rolling office chair to give your home office a stylish upgrade. Reviewers say it's so comfy that they don't mind sitting in it for 8+ hours a day.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This chair exceeded my expectations! I bought it for my home office. I sit for 9–10 hours a day, and this chair is very comfortable. I love it, it is very chic and stylish." —Twana York

Get it from Amazon for $145.99+ (available in nine colors).

15. Or an armless office chair so you can finally sit comfortably cross-legged while you work. So many of us spend at least some time working from home, so make sure you have a versatile chair that lets you get into a position that works for you.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "If you're looking for an aesthetically pleasing, comfy chair — this is it. I was looking for something that would be comfortable enough to get me to work out of bed (a vice of mine). I prefer wide chairs so I can sit cross legged or any other position that strikes my fancy. Roller chairs bug me and my room is too small for me to need that much mobility. Plus, since the chair has no arms, it easily slides under my desk, making my room feel more spacious when I'm not working. It's really gorgeous and I'm so happy I found it. Worth every penny." —alexander bank

Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in six colors).

16. A mid-century six-drawer storage dresser made from extra sturdy pine wood. Reviewers say it looks like it's from a fancy furniture store, but for a fraction of the price.

A modern wooden dresser with six drawers, a router and modem on top in a simple room
amazon.com

Promising review: "Great style and size, matches our West Elm mid-century modern bed perfectly (and at a quarter of the price of our West Elm version). The drawers are wood-on-wood, so they don't slide as easily as drawers with wheel systems, but I haven't found that to be a big problem. Building them took a while (they are flat-packed), but don't let that deter you — they come out looking great." —jm

Get it from Amazon for $239.99+ (available in two colors).

17. An upholstered storage ottoman to store stuff like candles, blankets, and more. The lid can be flipped over to create a table, which is perfect for those of us who have very limited space but very much need storage.

Round modern side table with wooden top and fabric storage under paired with a light gray throw blanket
BuzzFeed editor flipping the top of the ottoman to show the storage and the table top underneath
Amazon, Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight, so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.

Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three colors).

18. A contemporary sling chair wide enough for you to comfortably sit crossed-legged in. The look? Amazing. The square black metal frame is so minimal that it almost looks like the cushions are floating. 

black sling chair
two grey sling chairs
Amazon

Promising review: "Best purchase yet! The chair is large, so I can comfortably sit with my legs crossed. The cushions are so thick and plush. I love it! The cushions stay up nicely. I let the cushions air out for a day and a half, even though it’s supposed to be 72 hours. They are still very well plush and expanded. It adds a nice modern touch to my living room. I would 100% recommend getting this!" —Destiny DeMoss

Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available individually or in a set of two and in seven colors)

19. An arched floor mirror so you can do a 'fit check before you head out. Hanging big and tall mirrors on the wall is a real pain, and you won't have to worry about that with this one because it has a hidden stand in the back.

Reviewer&#x27;s floor mirror is shown leaning against a living room wall
amazon.com

Promising review: "After looking for an arched mirror for my apartment, I decided to buy this piece instead of dropping $400+ on one from Crate and Barrel or Urban Outfitters. And it’s PERFECT. Already assembled and exactly what I was hoping for. If you’re looking for an arched mirror and don’t want to spend major coin, I can’t recommend this mirror enough." —Garrick Patterson

Get it from Amazon for $69.99.

20. A three-drawer accent dresser with mirrored fronts for a touch of drama. Sooooo many nightstands are just a table with a small drawer, but what if you have actual stuff you need to store? This is the nightstand for you!

The wooden three-drawer table with mirrored drawers geometric accents
amazon.com

Promising review: “Buy it!!!!! Absolutely stunning little dresser/night table. I am blown away by how well it's made and how well it was packaged. You can see that the particleboard that it was packaged with on top is sturdier than most Ikea furniture! I love this style and have not been able to find anything like this in stores. Each piece is unique since it's real wood! The drawers are soft-closing and deep. It comes ready to go, aside from the legs you must attach. I had some issues, and customer service was quick to solve them! I will be purchasing additional furniture from this company and have already recommended them to my sister. I can't stop staring at it ❤️.” —Carmen Petru Tudosa 

Get it from Amazon for $162.90.

21. Some gold and velvet barstools to add instant glam to any kitchen. The foot rail is a nice touch — and the beautiful velvet color will add a pop of fun to your kitchen.

Reviewer&#x27;s navy blue and gold bar stools are shown in the kitchen
amazon.com

Promising review: "I’ve been looking for chairs similar to these for a few years now. They are the perfect size and match my decor beautifully. Came in excellent condition and very easy to assemble. Great value for the cost. They look high-end. Very pleased with my purchase."" —Krissy

Get it from Amazon for $131.15+ (available in four colors and either gold or chrome finishes).

22. A reclined lounge chair with wooden armrests so beautiful and refined, people will think you paid really big bucks for it. The upholstery looks like real leather but it's actually a high-quality faux leather. 

the faux leather chair
a reviewer's tan chair with a throw blanket draped over it
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This chair is absolutely scrumptious! It looks and feels really expensive. It's comfy and the perfect addition to my home. Exactly what I wanted but didn't think I could afford." —Sharon Reaves

Get it from Amazon for $91.10+ (available in five styles). 

23. A