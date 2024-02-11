Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    37 Pieces Of Furniture And Decor To Make It Look Like You Have It All Together

    Your home is about to need its own Instagram account.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • An owl table lamp for adding a bit of whimsy to your space. It comes with the shade and an LED lightbulb that has a lifespan of 25,000 hours.

      View in list

    • A tiny abstract sculpture to dress up small areas like bookshelves and desks, without breaking the bank.

      View in list

    • A super thin electric fireplace that's designed to mount directly on the wall, no construction required. It comes with a remote control that lets you adjust the flame colors and speed, and set a timer.

      View in list

    1. A Dali clock to show off your love for Dali and surrealist art. Plop this cool clock on any flat surface and wow your guests and yourself alike.

    Reviewer&#x27;s Dali clock is displayed on a bookcase
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an awesome clock for anyone who loves Dali and surrealist art. It is a great value for the money considering it is super cool and seems to be good quality. The whole clock is encased in a distorted plastic bubble which is very cool. The metallic part is also plastic which is fine. It ticks a bit loudly, but I personally like that, I'm just glad such a cool clock is also fully functional." —Zach

    Get it from Amazon for $11.97.

    2. A cabinet with an intricate front that'll create a focal point in whatever room you put it in. Most folks use it in their entryway or dining room, but I can see it in a living room or even bathroom if you need extra storage.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am impressed with this cabinet. It looks more substantial in person than in the product photos. The quality is very good, and it was easy for me to put together by myself." —Niki

    Get it from Amazon for $195.99+ (available in 12 styles).

    3. A set of satin pillowcases that not only look great but are wonderful at preventing hair breakage. The ultra-silky material is nonabrasive, so it'll be soft against problematic skin, too.

    A pair of emerald green pillowcases
    Amazon

    Promising review: "LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well-made, and a perfect price! I ordered these to help protect against hair breakage and I've already noticed a huge difference!!!" —shawnellnewberry

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes and 35 colors).

    4. And a set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows to replace your old pillows. These are big, fluffy, and soft, and everyone says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    See them in action in TikTok user Aprill Mae's video.

    Promising review: "Due to packaging they are quite flat at first. Laid them flat for a few hours. Shook and fluffed them up and was able to sleep like a baby last night. These pillows are heavenly. I say that because it feels as though you're sleeping on a cloud. I slept with both. One under my head and one to hug. They stayed a comfortable temp all night long. First morning I didn't wake up with neck, shoulder and back pain in over a week and a half. I feel rested and refreshed." —Amazon Customer

    "These are THE BEST pillows! I'm a side/stomach sleeper and these provide the perfect amount of support for me. Exactly what I was looking for. I was a bit skeptical given how inexpensive they are — I'm used to spending a lot on bedding — but decided to trust the over 200,000 reviews and I'm so glad I did. Highly, highly recommend." —Irene Pope

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in Queen or King sizes and four material types).

    5. A Novogratz sofa upholstered in a creamy faux suede that folds down into a bed. Hosting houseguests is wonderful but sleeping on a couch is not, so get yourself a futon that does both so you can be the host with the most.

    The Novogratz futon is shown in a creamy mustard
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really like it for my small place and believe it or not it’s a strong little couch. I put it together myself which was not difficult at all. I happy with it, it’s super cute and for the price it’s on point!" —christine

    Get it from Amazon for $212+ (available in six colors).

    6. A galvanized-metal pitcher with major vintage vibes. Use it to arrange a recently picked bouquet, or just pick one up from Trader Joe's and call it a day.

    the blue rustic pitcher holding a bouquet of flowers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this vase for the price! With some blue sunflowers it’s a perfect addition to my home!! Exactly what I wanted!" —Andrea Beckford

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    7. A 1,000-piece butterflies puzzle that's so pretty you'll want to frame it after you're done.

    Amazon

    Check out this puzzle glue if you want to frame your finished puzzle.

    Promising review: "We had purchased the Minerologie puzzle from Cavalinni Papers at our local Barnes & Noble and did it during a snow storm, six hours completed it from start to finish so we had to get another one! The butterfly one has been much more challenging and we are excited to complete it and frame it." —Thera

    Get it from Amazon for $24.

    8. A pair of Louis XVI-style dining chairs for ultimate Parisian vibes. Several reviewers remarked that they "look way more expensive than they are," which is awesome because this style of chair usually goes for thousands of dollars.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ordered six of these chairs for my dining room. I thought assembly would be difficult, but it was quite easy and goes quickly once you get the hang of it. I’m impressed with the sturdiness, comfort, and design." —DC

    Get it from Amazon for $167.29+ (available in six colors and sets of two or four).

    9. A colorful sofa with a tufted seat that effortlessly blends a boho style with modern lines. It's 84" long — aka 7 feet — so you can actually stretch your legs all the way out and take a much-deserved nap.

    A blush pink, velvet sofa displayed in a living room with accent pillows and a throw blanket on top
    Wayfair / Via wayfair.com

    Promising review: "This couch is beautiful! The color is so rich and vibrant, it’s exactly what I wanted! Brings life to my living room, couldn’t be happier with my purchase." —Gloria

    Get it from Wayfair for $750+ (available in 13 colors).

    10. An étagère for displaying all your objets d'art. If you're a collector of beautiful things — from frames to vases to knickknacks to books — make sure your collection has a proper home where it can be shown off.

    Reviewer&#x27;s display case shows off a collection of items
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is absolutely stunning! Such good quality for the price. Very tall and sturdy. Also easy to assemble!" —Brittany ☆

    Get it from Amazon for $129.99.

    11. A minimalist-meets-industrial bookshelf to show off your collection of books or artfully display your favorite plants, tiny sculptures, and other important knickknacks.

    The bookshelf in gold and white
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this shelf! I needed something tall to fill empty space and store books and plants. Each shelf is very heavy duty, so I can't imagine any bowing would occur in the future, unless it's got too much humidity. Before we put weight on the shelves, it had gaps between itself the wall, but it balanced itself out after adding books. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this shelf. It's definitely going to last longer than anything you could but at Ikea and it has VERY little wasted/unusable space. Just do it! I put it together myself, but I had to hold it steady/leveled while hubby secured it to the wall. It's not impossible to do alone, but get a second person to at least hold it still for you." —Mrs K3NNYB0Y

    Get it from Amazon for $88.27.

    12. A super thin electric fireplace that's designed to mount directly on the wall, no construction required. It comes with a remote control that lets you adjust the flame colors and speed, and set a timer.

    Reviewer&#x27;s faux fireplace is placed on a living room wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Installation was quick and easy, it's very very slim to the wall profile-wise. The heat output is great and it's quiet, it's heating an approximately 1,000-square foot basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here, now I just set the fireplace on low and it's 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus it looks awesome, the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." —m.code

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in six sizes).

    13. A tufted headboard to add a soft touch to your bedroom without investing in a completely upholstered (and therefore more expensive) bed frame. Because relaxing in bed isn't quite as comfy when your back is literally against the wall.

    Reviewer&#x27;s headboard in white is shown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I wish there was more than 5 STARS. This headboard is beautiful, very well made, the legs are easy to put on, comes with everything you need. The color, fabric, and button tufting is magnificent!!! When I finish building my home I will be purchasing more for the guest rooms. I bought a king size and it fits perfectly. A+ on quality and got it four days before estimated delivery.” —D.B.

    Get it from Amazon for $76.62+ (available in twin, full, queen, and king and nine colors)

    14. A velvet ottoman that proves even an ottoman can be fabulous. The gold piping, the gold tassels...oh my!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Omg! I love this ottoman, beautiful. It's the perfect match for my sofa and chair. I've been looking for months to try to find something to match, so I took a chance on this one. PERFECT!!!! I couldn't be happier." —Susan

    Get it from Amazon for $102 (available in 12 colors).

    15. Some gold and velvet barstools to add instant glam to any kitchen. The foot rail is a nice touch — how many times have you sat at a barstool and awkwardly had your feet dangle off a foot from the floor?

    Reviewer&#x27;s navy blue and gold bar stools are shown in the kitchen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking for chairs similar to these for a few years now. They are the perfect size and match my decor beautifully. Came in excellent condition and very easy to assemble. Great value for the cost. They look high-end. Very pleased with my purchase."" —Krissy

    Get it from Amazon for $160.25+ (available in five colors and either gold or chrome finishes).

    16. A 100% jute rug for giving any room a farmhouse look. Natural rugs like this are super soft underfoot and are easy to spot clean, so they last a really long time.

    Reviewer&#x27;s circular rug is shown in the dining room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this rug! I wanted a farmhouse look and so I ordered this rug for my dining area. I am pleased that it is softer than I imagined it would be. I thought it would be course and itchy, but it's not! Love love love it! I got the 6-foot round rug which will eventually sit under my new dining table. It has been down for two days now and the rug has almost completely relaxed too, which none of my other rugs have done so quickly." —Vicky Barboza

    Get it from Amazon for $25.67+ (available in 16 sizes and 11 colors).

    17. A faux olive tree, which plant stylists agree is the trendy tree right right now (sorry, fiddle leaf fanatics!). It looks so real that you might accidentally pick the olives and try to eat them.

    Reviewer&#x27;s faux olive tree is in a living room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I almost bought a $400 one from a well-known brand, but I'm SO happy I trusted this one. It's gorgeous. —Helen

    Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in three heights).

    18. A velvet ottoman to add a pop of color to your interior, especially if you play it safe with warm neutrals or lots of grays. Interior designers agree: adding a touch of color through small furniture and decor is one of the easiest ways to jazz up a room without going overboard.

    A square-shaped ottoman that fits into sleek gold leg frames
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Wanted two stools that not only finish the look of living room but also offer decent place to sit. Met both the requirements and in addition they look fancy, too." —Meghna Saxena

    Get it from Amazon for $92.53 (available in six colors).

    19. A wireless library light you can position over your impressive book collection or favorite piece of art. It's battery-powered and has both cool and warm light options.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The portrait lights are battery-operated and wireless so you don't have to worry about hiring an electrician or doing any installation your self. Each unit runs off of three AAAs (get a 36-pack here before you forget!) and an included remote lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.

    Promising review: "For the price, you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in three colors).

    20. A golden metal end table with a charcoal-gray top that's big enough for storing all your bedside essentials. The tabletop has a lip that curves upward around the edge, so if you ever spill snacks or liquids it won't make a mess on the floor.

    The circular table in a gold metallic tone holding a small flower pot, glasses, and a photo frame
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This table is FANTASTIC. Putting it together literally took three minutes. It's sturdy, attractive, and the perfect size for decor and some books. HIGHLY recommend." —KayKay

    Get it from Amazon for $23.02+ (available in nine color combos).

    21. A brass floor lamp designed to provide illumination for reading. It has an LED lightbulb, so you'll likely never have to replace it (LED bulbs have a lifespan of 20,000 hours).

    Reviewer&#x27;s lamp hangs over a reading chair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am very happy with this lamp. I was a little worried about the quality because of the low price but I really had nothing to worry about. It is an excellent-quality lamp. The base is very heavy so it wont easily tip over, which is a problem with another similar-style lamp I have in my living room. You can adjust the light to just about any direction, which is also a nice feature. I purchased this to light my desk area. It turns off and on via a touch sensor and also dims to different levels. The light itself is very bright and I can see this being an ideal lamp for crafting while sitting in a rocking chair or on the sofa." —Happy in the OC

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in three colors).

    22. A faux-marble coffee table that pairs two of the most popular materials in interior design right now: marble and brass. It's trendy AND timeless.

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture of the marble-top round table with gold legs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this table! The quality far exceeds the price tag. The faux-marble top is beautiful! Very glossy and looks really close to the real thing. It was really easy to put together, took less than 20 minutes. I am so happy with my purchase!" —PrincessJas9

    Get it from Amazon for $76.91.

    23. A pendant light with major mid-century modern vibes. It's a great option for above dining tables or kitchen islands.

    Reviewer&#x27;s chandelier is shown close up
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this lamp for my living room. I wanted a sculptural mobile type effect for our mid-century decor. It was reasonably priced and oh so easy to install. We love it." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $184.99+ (available in eight colors).

    24. A wooden beaded garland to have some fun with around the house. Wrap it around a vase, casually style it on a coffee table, do whatever! It's just cool.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love, love, love! It’s the perfect farmhouse accent! It’s versatile and very pretty. It’s not long enough to run my mantle length, but I’ve had several uses for it so far. It just brings pretty to any space you want to pop. It’s thick, but not too thick either, and the beads are smooth and well-made." —May@36

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    25. A three-drawer accent dresser with mirrored fronts for a touch of drama. Sooooo many nightstands are just a table with a small drawer, but what if you have actual stuff you need to store? Here's your solution, people!

    The wooden three-drawer table with mirrored drawers geometric accents
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Buy it!!!!! Absolutely stunning little dresser/night table. I am blown away by how well it's made and how well it was packaged. You can see that the particleboard that it was packaged with on top is sturdier than most Ikea furniture! I love this style and have not been able to find anything like this in stores. Each piece is unique since it's real wood! The drawers are soft closing and deep. It comes ready to go, aside from the legs which you must attach. I had some issues and customer service was quick and solved my issue! I will be purchasing additional furniture from this company and have already recommended them to my sister. I can't stop staring at it ❤️.” —Carmen Petru Tudosa 

    Get it from Amazon for $182.99+ (available with drawers or as a cabinet).

    26. An antique-inspired mirror that's super romantic. Because it's plastic, it's super lightweight, so no need for heavy-duty hardware when it comes to hanging it — some folks just use tape.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was everything I had hoped it would be. It is light, easy to hang, and just beautiful! The weight really helps in the installation as I have plaster walls and can use those Command strips on this. Some mirrors are so heavy — this one isn't. It's just beautiful. Highly recommend. Quick shipping, too!" —Jane G Chlapaty

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in six colors).

    27. And an adjustable gold curtain rod to elevate your window game even further. Reviewers comment on how sturdy they are — perfect for heavier-than-usual window treatments.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I think this curtain rod is a great product. It is well-made, has good hardware, and is a good price for this quality. I have purchased a total of three now. I love the matte gold in my modern farmhouse style home. It is a nice dark matte gold, rather than some products that are more yellow gold. I have a big window in my dining room that has quite a bit of weight on the curtain rod from velvet drapes, and it is not sagging at all. This will be my go-to curtain rod for my entire (new) home." —Aerus

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five widths and three colors).

    28. A set of three modern pillow covers that come as a set but are different enough that people will think you bought them individually. The neutral tones mean they look good year round, too!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE these pillow cases. I’ve been shopping around for something with a boho touch for a while and finally found these. I love that I can take them off to wash. They feel great and are made with great quality. The price point you can’t beat either for three pillow cases. I would definitely recommend!" —Josh

    Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $24.95.

    29. A 24-piece cocktail set to set the bar high when it comes to your barkeeping style. There's a lot of pieces to this set, and each one has a special place in the holder, so you won't have to sift through a drawer looking for the corkscrew next time you want to crack open a bottle of vino.

    Reviewer&#x27;s bar set is shown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I bought this for our 12-year anniversary and we were not disappointed. It's so gorgeous. We've used it every day for the past week. Looks so good sitting out on our counter." —M.R.

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in eight metal finishes).

    30. A pair of colorful lamps for adding a pop of color without going overboard. The easiest way to incorporate color into your home is through accessories like lighting, pillows, and throws.

    Reviewer&#x27;s lamps sit on a mirrored console table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I. Love. These. Lamps!! I bought the orange set because I wanted to add some color to my living room. These are tall and gorgeous. Stunning! Obsessed! I would buy them in every color if I could." —Dan Neuville

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $118.99+ (available in four colors).

    31. A tiny abstract sculpture to dress up small areas like bookshelves and desks, without breaking the bank.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Nice quality, great price and looks great! Actually bought it as a gift, but then decided to keep it. So, I will totally buy again!" —Kelly McCullough

    Get it from Amazon for $27.96+ (available in six poses and either black or gold).

    32. A beaded bohemian chandelier that, tbh, can cost thousands of dollars at other stores. It's also quite big, so if you have tall ceilings or a big room, it'll fill out the space nicely and to scale.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this light fixture! I have it in my kitchen. Really adds to the boho vibe. If you have a handyman around I'm sure they could install it. My husband did it in about an hour or so. Beware: It is rather large and in charge, but beautiful! May not suit a small area. In addition, the light bulbs it comes with are not dimmable so you may want to purchase three of those if you need it to dim. Very happy with the purchase overall!" —Sierra

    Get it from Amazon for $134.39+ (available in two colors).

    33. A very realistic bouquet of faux red roses so you always have a "fresh" arrangement on display. Many reviewers remark that these look super real.

    Reviewer&#x27;s bouquet of faux red roses are arranged in a silver vase
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Retired Florist here...These roses have a velvet finish, for the money they are amazing. I gave a few to a cashier at the grocery store, and she jumped up and down. At first, she thought they were fresh. When she realized they were artificial, she was even happier." —Michael Molinaro

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in seven colors).

    34. A frameless mirror in a trendy amorphous shape that'll look amazing nestled amongst your potions, creams, and parfums.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been on the lookout for a mirror for my dresser for awhile now. I wanted something that was a bit different. This fit the bill!" —silvie

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    35. A set of removable tile decals to give your stairs a major upgrade without installing pricey Moroccan tiles. Installation is easy, too, just slap these baddies onto your stairs and boom, done!

    stair raisers in the brand&#x27;s Campagne Navy print
    Quadrostyle / Etsy

    Quadrostyle is a woman-founded brand from Aussie designer Gabrielle Morabia. With operations based in Bali and an HQ in the South of France, Quadrostyle embraces all corners of the globe and takes inspiration from the traditional tiles found in the Mediterranean, Latin America, and Scandinavia.

    Promising review: "What a great upgrade to my very old, tired stairs — the product shipped quickly, was very forgiving as I worked with it, and it only took a couple hours to complete the project. I couldn't be happier with how it turned out!" —Valerie

    Get it from Quadrostyle on Etsy for $16.46+ (available in six heights and two finishes).

    36. An owl table lamp for adding a bit of whimsy to your space. It comes with the shade and an LED lightbulb that has a lifespan of 25,000 hours.

    Reviewer&#x27;s close up of the owl lamp
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "One word describes this little lamp...ADORABLE! I'm so happy with it! It isn't a super bright lamp but is brighter than a nightlight and adds a nice touch at the end of my back hallway. Quick shipping and secure packaging made it an easy purchase. I'm so pleased with this lamp and highly recommend it." —SMK

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).

    37. A floor lamp with super cool LED rings, because lighting is an easy way to jazz up a space and set the mood. It also has a dimmer!

    Reviewer's floor lamp is shown in a bedroom
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy

    Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in four finishes).

    You to your family and friends when they come over and see what you've done to your place:

    Fox Broadcasting Company / Via giphy.com

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.