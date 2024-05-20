32 Outdoor Decor Pieces That’ll Make Your Neighbors Green With Envy

1. Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights to turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space, they create an intimate setting that's both magical and inviting.
2. A retro-esque umbrella for adding some old Hollywood energy to your outdoor space. Most patio umbrellas are a simple design of a solid color, but it doesn't have to be that way! Use this instead to really up the glam.
Beach State is a small business specializing in premium, high-quality beach umbrellas.
Check out a TikTok of the umbrella in action.
Promising review: "This umbrella is exactly what my family was looking for as our everyday beach umbrella — large diameter, high quality, and cute retro design. It is a higher end umbrella but still slightly less expensive than the other big name designer beach gear company that we were considering. It is easy to pop up and stays standing, and we’ve had many compliments from other people at the beach asking where we got it. The customer service from the company was excellent. Would definitely recommend these umbrellas!" —Taryn
Get it from Amazon for $170 (available in seven colors).
3. A chic black and white outdoor rug to create a living room-like feel in your backyard. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.
4. A wooden wall-mounted trellis for adding some vertical greenery to your exterior walls. From potted plants to air plants, this trellis will provide you with everything you need to help your garden grow vertically.
The planters are sold separately, and I recommend either this pack of white ones or this pack of multicolored ones.
Promising review: "I have a small balcony with two entrances so not a lot of available floor space. By making a vertical garden I can have my fresh herbs without taking up valuable real estate. It goes on a wall by the door that wouldn't have been used otherwise. Plus it looks so pretty! It was very easy to install. With the addition of the hanging planters (sold separately) I love that I can easily take my herbs down to water them or bring into my kitchen to cook with. Looks so classy and functional." —Luna
Get it from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in 13 other sizes).
5. A pretty garden bench if you need a beautiful place to sit that doubles as decoration. Whether it's strategically placed on your porch or plopped down in the middle of your garden, it's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.
6. A pack of garden lights to beautifully light up your outdoor space when nighttime hits. Use these for practical purposes like illuminating a walkway, or just spread them throughout the garden to create a whimsical environment that looks like something out of a Tolkien novel.
7. A concrete hourglass-shaped outdoor stool that doubles as a side table, because we love a piece of decor that's both beautiful and versatile.
8. An outdoor wooden double chaise lounge specifically designed for little kids, though folks have figured out they work great for dogs too.
We've been seeing people's pets enjoying these all over TikTok! It is designed for kids ages 3–8.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this item and the matching picnic table and chairs. However the cabana is much more difficult to assemble then the picnic table set. There was a step in which two people were absolutely required and you need a cordless screwdriver and hammer. My granddaughter loves them and I absolutely would recommend this purchase to anyone." —Terri
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in two colors).
9. A home address planter to give the front of your house major curb appeal. Pro tip: if you're not confident in your green thumb abilities, try "planting" some faux flowers or plants in it instead.
10. Some vegetable and herb markers so you can stylishly keep track of what herbs you've planted in your garden. Each stick is sold individually and there are over 40 popular vegetables and herb names to choose from. There's also a custom option if the name you need isn't listed.
11. A steel firepit to elevate your backyard bonfires to legendary status. It's not just a firepit, it's a conversation starter, marshmallow roaster, and the best way to convince your friends you're the coolest host in the neighborhood.
12. A cool looking five-tier stackable planter that'll make growing a variety of herbs easy peasy. You can grow 20 different types of herbs in this planter, so don't be surprised if your neighbors starting stopping by unexpectedly to borrow a bundle of cilantro or lavender from you.
Mr. Stacky is a small business based in Florida making stackable planters.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I have used it to plant strawberries, lemon balm, English ivy, creeping Jenny, cauliflower on top, lavender, oregano, and parsley. It hooks together easily, and it can be taken apart if you have to move it. It normally stays outside, however, we are having a winter freeze right now, so I had to bring it in. I am constantly sending the link to my friends and family because they love it also." —Cynthia Stoker
Get it from Amazon for $36.95 (available in four colors).
13. An outdoor inflatable ottoman so you can kick your feet up after a long day. It's fade- and water-resistant, and deflates for easy storage when not in use.
14. A colorfully patterned blowup pool, because you deserve to take a dip whenever you want. The vividly colored pattern will add a big dose of fun to your outdoor space, plus help you cool down on hot days.
15. A set of metal hanging flower pots so you can add a pop of color to your outdoor space. From herbs to colorful flowers, you can make a big visual impact with these, even though they don't take up much space.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white).
16. A collapsible outdoor beer table, because it's important your brews and favorite snacks have a home of their own. There's even a built-in bottle opener!
Faircraft USA is a Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based small business run by a husband-and-wife duo creating beautiful and functional wooden home goods.
Promising review: "Purchased this as a gift for my brother to go with his corn hole boards. It is just as pictured. It seems like it'll be a little low to the ground for taller men standing around a corn hole board...but better than the beers sitting on the ground or in the off hand. Beautiful workmanship. Highly recommend this product and shop!" —Hayley
Get it from Faircraft USA on Etsy for $60.
17. A wooden privacy screen with planters at the bottom so you can hide away unsightly things or keep prying eyes at bay. The giant air conditioning unit, your garbage cans...they don't have to be on display anymore! And your nosy neighbors don't need to have a full view of your place, either.
18. Or a waterproof outdoor curtain to either partition off space in your outdoor space or provide you with some privacy, like if your balcony looks directly onto someone else's balcony or something unsightly.
Pick up a sturdy rust-resistant curtain rod while you're at it!
Promising review: "These curtains are AMAZING! Beautiful and elegant. Hangs beautiful, very light blocking, keeps rain out of our Tiki bar, we can sit out there in the rain, and keeps the heat in on a cool fall evening when we have the fireplace on!" —Sara Bushendorf
Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in 10 sizes and 16 colors).
19. A customized outdoor pillow for your outdoor seating area so guests feel welcome from the get-go. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it gives major farmhouse vibes.
It comes with the insert!
Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion.
Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie
Get it from Gift A Pillow on Etsy for $38.95.