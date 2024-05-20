BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    32 Outdoor Decor Pieces That’ll Make Your Neighbors Green With Envy

    Your house is about to be the most popular on the block.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights to turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space, they create an intimate setting that's both magical and inviting.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.

    Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. —D Kelly

    Get it from Brightech on Amazon for $39.99+ (available in warm or soft light).


    2. retro-esque umbrella for adding some old Hollywood energy to your outdoor space. Most patio umbrellas are a simple design of a solid color, but it doesn't have to be that way! Use this instead to really up the glam. 

    Person covered with a striped umbrella in a backyard
    www.amazon.com

    Beach State is a small business specializing in premium, high-quality beach umbrellas. 

    Check out a TikTok of the umbrella in action. 

    Promising review: "This umbrella is exactly what my family was looking for as our everyday beach umbrella — large diameter, high quality, and cute retro design. It is a higher end umbrella but still slightly less expensive than the other big name designer beach gear company that we were considering. It is easy to pop up and stays standing, and we’ve had many compliments from other people at the beach asking where we got it. The customer service from the company was excellent. Would definitely recommend these umbrellas!" —Taryn

    Get it from Amazon for $170 (available in seven colors). 

    3. A chic black and white outdoor rug to create a living room-like feel in your backyard. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Delivered exactly as described. This is a really beautiful outdoor rug that adds coziness and pop to my deck. I put heavy items around the perimeter of the rug for a day to help flatten the edges. Great price for a great quality rug." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $53+ (available in 13 sizes and two colors).


    4. A wooden wall-mounted trellis for adding some vertical greenery to your exterior walls. From potted plants to air plants, this trellis will provide you with everything you need to help your garden grow vertically. 

    A vertical wall-mounted planter with various herbs beside a glass-paned door, ideal for space-saving in-home gardening
    Orchids mounted on a vertical wooden slat garden wall display
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The planters are sold separately, and I recommend either this pack of white ones or this pack of multicolored ones.

    Promising review: "I have a small balcony with two entrances so not a lot of available floor space. By making a vertical garden I can have my fresh herbs without taking up valuable real estate. It goes on a wall by the door that wouldn't have been used otherwise. Plus it looks so pretty! It was very easy to install. With the addition of the hanging planters (sold separately) I love that I can easily take my herbs down to water them or bring into my kitchen to cook with. Looks so classy and functional." —Luna

    Get it from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in 13 other sizes).

    5. A pretty garden bench if you need a beautiful place to sit that doubles as decoration. Whether it's strategically placed on your porch or plopped down in the middle of your garden, it's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Its sturdy construction and classic design make it a standout piece for any patio. The robust cast-iron and steel frame ensure longevity, while the generous size accommodates comfortable seating. Elevate your outdoor space with this timeless and reliable garden bench." —Zhang_Shawn

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in six colors).


    6. A pack of garden lights to beautifully light up your outdoor space when nighttime hits. Use these for practical purposes like illuminating a walkway, or just spread them throughout the garden to create a whimsical environment that looks like something out of a Tolkien novel.

    Solar-powered garden lights shaped like various colored lilies, displayed at night
    Amazon

    They're solar-powered and automatically turn on at night!

    Promising review: "I love the solar flowers. Their colors are vibrant, rotating, and an asset to my patio. People stop by to comment on their nighttime beauty!" —Ruth Lovely

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $26.99.

    7. A concrete hourglass-shaped outdoor stool that doubles as a side table, because we love a piece of decor that's both beautiful and versatile.

    Concrete side table in an outdoor setting with plant and decorative items nearby
    Urban Outfitters

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $169.


    8. An outdoor wooden double chaise lounge specifically designed for little kids, though folks have figured out they work great for dogs too. 

    Person lounging in a cabana-style poolside chair with drink holders
    two dogs on the lounge
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    We've been seeing people's pets enjoying these all over TikTok! It is designed for kids ages 3–8.

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this item and the matching picnic table and chairs. However the cabana is much more difficult to assemble then the picnic table set. There was a step in which two people were absolutely required and you need a cordless screwdriver and hammer. My granddaughter loves them and I absolutely would recommend this purchase to anyone." —Terri

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in two colors).

    9. A home address planter to give the front of your house major curb appeal. Pro tip: if you're not confident in your green thumb abilities, try "planting" some faux flowers or plants in it instead.

    House number sign with large numerals and a built-in planter beneath the numbers
    Liberty Trade Co. / Etsy

    Liberty Trade Co. is a small business based in Pennsylvania making home address signs.

    Promising review: "Love my new address sign! It's made with quality material and the planter is just big enough for a faux flower arrangement. Highly recommend." —Adelita Cruz

    Get it from Liberty Trade Co. on Etsy for $73.84+ (available in 12 color combinations and up to five numbers).


    10. Some vegetable and herb markers so you can stylishly keep track of what herbs you've planted in your garden. Each stick is sold individually and there are over 40 popular vegetables and herb names to choose from. There's also a custom option if the name you need isn't listed.

    Lemon Studio / Etsy

    Lemon Studio is a woman- and family-owned small business based in Chilliwack, Canada making beautiful objects for the home with a laser engraving machine.

    Get it from Lemon Studio on Etsy for $3.72 (available in white on black or black on white, and with al the common herbs and vegetable names with the option to add a custom name).

    11. A steel firepit to elevate your backyard bonfires to legendary status. It's not just a firepit, it's a conversation starter, marshmallow roaster, and the best way to convince your friends you're the coolest host in the neighborhood.

    Two wooden Adirondack chairs facing a small fire pit in a backyard setting
    HBeeFire / Etsy

    HBeeFire is a small business based in Toronto, Canada making metal firepits.

    Promising review: "It’s exactly as described, beautiful quality and great communication from seller. Super happy with this firepit, it works really well and is so unique :)" —Gabrielle ONeill

    Get it from HBeeFire on Etsy for $226.73.

    12. A cool looking five-tier stackable planter that'll make growing a variety of herbs easy peasy. You can grow 20 different types of herbs in this planter, so don't be surprised if your neighbors starting stopping by unexpectedly to borrow a bundle of cilantro or lavender from you. 

    Vertical garden planter with various herbs on a balcony. Ideal for small spaces, enhances green living shopping options
    www.amazon.com

    Mr. Stacky is a small business based in Florida making stackable planters.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I have used it to plant strawberries, lemon balm, English ivy, creeping Jenny, cauliflower on top, lavender, oregano, and parsley. It hooks together easily, and it can be taken apart if you have to move it. It normally stays outside, however, we are having a winter freeze right now, so I had to bring it in. I am constantly sending the link to my friends and family because they love it also." —Cynthia Stoker

    Get it from Amazon for $36.95 (available in four colors).

    13. An outdoor inflatable ottoman so you can kick your feet up after a long day. It's fade- and water-resistant, and deflates for easy storage when not in use.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Just inflate the interior pouf and stick it inside the printed, water-resistant cover.

    Promising review: "Love these! Ordered two more. The fabric is very nice and sturdy especially for outdoors. The inflatable part appears to be good quality. How to: Place inflatable inside of cover before inflating it. Do not inflate to full capacity or it will look like an inflatable and will not rest in a nice flat position. Far nicer than I imagined. They look great flanking my outdoor rattan sectional." —Cali g

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in 15 fabric patterns).

    14. A colorfully patterned blowup pool, because you deserve to take a dip whenever you want. The vividly colored pattern will add a big dose of fun to your outdoor space, plus help you cool down on hot days.

    Two people enjoy a dip in a colorful pool
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It is huge and very stable. we ordered an air compressor to blow it up. A bit laborious to drain. BUT it fold up nicely for storage." —Linda Norton Apmadoc

    Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in nine different patterns).

    15. A set of metal hanging flower pots so you can add a pop of color to your outdoor space. From herbs to colorful flowers, you can make a big visual impact with these, even though they don't take up much space. 

    Vertical garden using blue pallet and colorful hanging pots with various plants
    Assorted colorful planters hung on balcony railing, offering apartment gardening ideas
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white). 

    16. A collapsible outdoor beer table, because it's important your brews and favorite snacks have a home of their own. There's even a built-in bottle opener!

    a small table on a stake with two cupholders, a center compartment filled with snacks, and an attached bottle opener
    the same table with the stake stuck into a large potted plant
    Faircraft USA / Etsy

    Faircraft USA is a Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based small business run by a husband-and-wife duo creating beautiful and functional wooden home goods. 

    Promising review: "Purchased this as a gift for my brother to go with his corn hole boards. It is just as pictured. It seems like it'll be a little low to the ground for taller men standing around a corn hole board...but better than the beers sitting on the ground or in the off hand. Beautiful workmanship. Highly recommend this product and shop!" —Hayley

    Get it from Faircraft USA on Etsy for $60

    17. A wooden privacy screen with planters at the bottom so you can hide away unsightly things or keep prying eyes at bay. The giant air conditioning unit, your garbage cans...they don't have to be on display anymore! And your nosy neighbors don't need to have a full view of your place, either.

    Wooden lattice planter boxes with assorted flowering plants for outdoor gardening
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We used two by our small patio to provide some privacy. When we sit outside. The begonias in the planter add color and we plan to put some ivy to grow up the latticework." —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99.


    18. Or a waterproof outdoor curtain to either partition off space in your outdoor space or provide you with some privacy, like if your balcony looks directly onto someone else's balcony or something unsightly. 

    a reviewer photo of the curtain installed on a back patio, blocking the sun
    a reviewer photo of two of the curtains tied back on a balcony
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Pick up a sturdy rust-resistant curtain rod while you're at it! 

    Promising review: "These curtains are AMAZING! Beautiful and elegant. Hangs beautiful, very light blocking, keeps rain out of our Tiki bar, we can sit out there in the rain, and keeps the heat in on a cool fall evening when we have the fireplace on!" —Sara Bushendorf

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in 10 sizes and 16 colors). 

    19. customized outdoor pillow for your outdoor seating area so guests feel welcome from the get-go. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it gives major farmhouse vibes. 

    White rectangular pillow inside brown wicker basket that reads
    Gift A Pillow / Etsy

    It comes with the insert! 

    Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion. 

    Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie

    Get it from Gift A Pillow on Etsy for $38.95.

    20. A pack of solar-powered path lights to stick right into the ground so your pathways are always lit. Because they're powered by the sun, you never need to worry about running out of battery or turning them on at night. It all happens automatically!

    Garden at night lit by ground lights showcasing various succulents and desert plants along a pathway
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these — smooth light shades show just enough light on the garden without extra lines showing on the ground. I like that there are three lengths of stakes to use. I used the smallest stake in the dirt at first. But now I must add stones/rocks, so I might have to change the length of the stakes too so it is a good idea to have that option. I have received a lot of compliments on the lights as it is rare to find the lights without distortion (details on the lamps)." —Teri

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in packs of four or eight).


    21. A giant 4 Connect game to keep your family and friends entertained for hours. From tiny tykes to grown-ups, it's fun for everyone.

    Models play with a giant 4 Connect game in their backyard
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This game has provided many hours of fun for family. The first day I received this, my son and husband played for four hours straight. It is a super competition and makes you think several moves ahead. Best money I have spent in a long time. The game is constructed well." —D McCormick

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in two sizes).