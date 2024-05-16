BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    Make Your Yard Feel More Like A Resort With These 31 Things

    With amenities like these you'll never want to leave your house.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    1. A pack of solar-powered path lights that stick right into the ground so your pathways are always beautifully lit once the sun sets. Because they're powered by the sun, you never need to worry about running out of battery or turning them on at night. It all happens automatically!

    Garden at night lit by ground lights showcasing various succulents and desert plants along a pathway
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great lights, we use them in our front and backyard. They are long lasting and create a resort-like appearance." —Michele 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in packs of four or eight).


    2. A black and white outdoor rug so chic it'll instantly transform your backyard into a scene straight out of The White Lotus. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Delivered exactly as described. This is a really beautiful outdoor rug that adds coziness and pop to my deck. I put heavy items around the perimeter of the rug for a day to help flatten the edges. Great price for a great quality rug." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $53+ (available in 13 sizes and two colors).


    3. An outdoor furniture set that includes a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans because your backyard should be just as inviting and stylish as your living room. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.

    Outdoor seating area with a sofa, chairs, and a table under sunlight, with a potted plant and cushions on the furniture
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This patio furniture is great for the price. One of the better known brands would sell a set like this for about $2,500–$3,000. It took a long time to put together by myself, but it was well worth the effort. My sister is on the market for patio furniture and I recommended this set to her." —Ant Rico 

    Get it from Amazon for $799+ (available in eight colors and with or without arms on the side chairs).


    4. A two-burner griddle grill so you can make sure you have a delicious spread of food every time you host meals al fresco. No need to hurry into the house to get to cooking — with this you can stay outside with your pals and enjoy what's going on.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My whole family and I recently went to Miami for a quick vacation, and we had a barbecue, so I decided to order this grill for my house so I can cook on my back porch. One of the best things about this grill is it’s so easy to move — anyone can move it from one place to another. My wife and I assembled this, and it took us about 35–40 minutes to put together, and it was so easy to assemble. I cannot wait to use this grill with my family and friends." —NP

    Get it from Amazon for $189.99.


    5. A very pretty garden bench, because folks need a beautiful place to sit. Whether it's strategically placed on your porch or plopped down in the middle of your garden, it's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Its sturdy construction and classic design make it a standout piece for any patio. The robust cast-iron and steel frame ensure longevity, while the generous size accommodates comfortable seating. Elevate your outdoor space with this timeless and reliable garden bench." —Zhang_Shawn

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in five colors).


    6. Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights so enchanting they'll turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space, they create an intimate setting that's both magical and inviting.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.

    Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. —D Kelly

    Get it from Brightech on Amazon for $39.99+ (available in warm or soft light).


    7. A compact three-piece sectional and table set if you want to create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on while enjoying the weather. The chaise is reversible, so you can have it on the right or left side.

    A sofa chase sectional and small table are shown on a balcony
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m shocked by how comfortable this is. It has more cushion to it than my couch. I’m someone who will spend hours on my patio for meetings and such. I put it together by myself. The trick is to put the screws all in before tightening them, otherwise it will seem like they don’t fit. Put the screws in and twist a few times. Once you have them all in, then go back and tighten them. Trust me, it’ll save you doing extra work. This set is actually bigger than I expected, table included. Very pleased with this purchase." —Brooke D

    Get it from Amazon for $449.99 (available in four colors).

    8. A bottle of grass seed specifically designed to repair damages to your lawn caused by pets and sun. Using a combination of mulch, seed, and soil, you simply sprinkle this over your problem areas and let it do its thing. Within weeks, those bald spots will be gone.

    Before and after photos of a lawn in recovery; the top image shows patchy grass while the bottom shows improvement
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for Grass is truly a lifesaver for my lawn! I had numerous dead spots caused by my dogs' urine, and I needed a solution fast. After applying this magic dust as directed, followed by watering, I was amazed by the results. The dead patches transformed into lush, green grass in no time! This product definitely lives up to its promises and works wonders for repairing damaged areas on the lawn. Just be sure to follow the directions closely for best results. I highly recommend Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for anyone looking to revitalize their lawn effortlessly." —MJ

    Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five quantities).

    9. A set of metal hanging flower pots so you can have fresh flowers or herbs whenever you want. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant different types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact. 

    A row of colorful potted plants hanging on a fence, illustrating garden decor ideas for small spaces
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white). 

    10. Some color-changing inflatable pool balls so your pool is always the place to party. They're solar-powered and will last about eight hours on a single charge.

    Four different-colored balls floating in the pool
    Amazon

    Each light cycles through red, blue, white, and green.

    Promising review: "My pool is so old school and boring that I bought these to liven it up, and what a difference!! My pool went from 'meh' to WOW! The balls are easily inflated by mouth like a beach ball. Once inflated, a few hours in the sun, they are charged and ready to go. They light up after dusk ( it has to be rather dark). There is no manual way to power them on or off; they glow all night long. The changing colors are vibrant and very beautiful. They have a loop at the top if you would like to hang them. They would be magical, hanging in a tree or from a pergola. I really liked how easy these were to fill and charge, and I like the solar power and the amazing color display. They make my inner child happy." —J. Matheson

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $69.99.

    11. A colorful three-piece patio set when you're dealing with limited space but want a cozy place to enjoy your morning cup of joe or a meal outside. The bright color can create a nice focal point in an otherwise drab area of your outdoor space.

    a reviewer's green patio set
    a different reviewer's blue patio set
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect size for our quaint balcony space in our condo building. The vibrant chartreuse color couples perfectly with our retro robin egg door. Lightweight, already assembled, and super easy to clean. The price makes this set a no-brainer. (It's cheaper than Target and CB2, but it is equal in quality.) Awesome summer buy." —Nouvelle Mere

    Get the set from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in six colors).

    12. A pack of waterproof playing cards to keep yourself occupied during those lazy spring days. No need to worry about drink spills or sudden spring showers. Just wipe down, and voila! They're like new.

    transparent playing cards made of a plastic material so they won&#x27;t get ruined if they get wet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These playing cards are a HIT. I take them out with me for social events and when visiting people, even to the beach. We just play and play. So you can get them wet and they won't soggy up and tear it just become a little hard to shuffle. It is so cool that they look like you can see right straight through them but you can't." —Tabitha

    Get them from Amazon for $6.86.

    13. customized outdoor pillow so guests feel welcome when they come over to enjoy your beautiful backyard. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it has major farmhouse vibes. 

    White rectangular pillow inside brown wicker basket that reads
    Gift A Pillow/Etsy

    It comes with the insert! 

    Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion. 

    Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie

    Get it from Gift A Pillow on Etsy for $38.95.

    14. A hanging hammock chair, because sometimes you just need a main character moment and this is the chair that'll give it to you. 

    a reviewer photo of the off-white hammock chair hanging from a treet
    A hanging chair with comfortable cushions, outdoors next to a lounging dog
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This swinging hammock chair comes with two cushions and installation hardware.

    Promising review: "Back to basics — simple, chic, and comfortable. Perfect addition for the backyard, porch, or anywhere you'd like to lounge. There were no installation directions, but they do provide a number of options to work with based on your needs." —afytasuki

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four colors).

    15. A sleek three-piece rocking chair set so you can spend lazy days rocking it out on your porch. Soon, you'll be spending more time outdoors than in, so it's essential to have a nice place to sit back and relax.

    Reviewer&#x27;s three piece set is shown outside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This set is beautiful, good quality — especially for the price and so sleek and bold looking! I ordered this twice because I was so thrilled with the first set I ordered!" —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $124.99+ (available in three colors).

    16. portable 100-inch movie screen for hosting an outdoor movie night. Now that a lot of movies are premiering on streaming services instead of exclusively in theaters, you can have your own red carpet opening night (ball gowns and tuxedos optional). 

    Person relaxing in a chair facing an outdoor movie screen at dusk with a snack table nearby
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the size and the fact that it takes five minutes to set up and five minutes to take down. Very portable and lightweight to carry. Very sturdy. I would highly recommend." —Kathi

    Get it from Amazon for $88.95+ (also available in 120-inch size).

    17. canopy swing that rocks and swings *and* provides you with shade on extra sunny days. It's zero gravity, so when you're all tucked in you'll feel weightless. 

    a reviewer sitting in a blue swing using a laptop
    the blue swing in a different reviewer's yard
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! It only took my hubby and I 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash

    Get it from Amazon for $179.98+ (available in seven colors).

    18. A quilted hammock with a detachable pillow so you can take a long nap outside. Each hammock can hold up to 450 pounds, so grab a loved one and get to snuggling.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You can get the canopy here!

    What's included: One pillow, two chains, and two S-shaped hooks.

    Promising review: "There is nothing more comfortable than being cradled and rocked in a hammock that is comfortable with its padded quilted canvas, built-in pillow, and the size built for two. The craftsmanship and anchors give you a secure feeling." —Just.Rob.Stone

    Get it from Amazon for $67.40+ (available in eight colors).

    19. A cedar backyard play set with all the bells and whistles so your kids and their friends are entertained for years to come. This thing has everything! Swings, climbing wall, picnic table, slide, sandbox, and more.

    Wooden playset with slide, swings, and climbing wall in an outdoor setting. Suitable for children&#x27;s backyard play
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this kit, and delivery was fast. Came in 4 boxes. Assembly was not rocket science, but you will need to know your way around a drill and sockets and wrenches. The kit was well made. All wood arrived in great shape, all predrilled holes were precisely placed. Everything fit together very easily. It took me about 12 hours to assemble and I am very experienced with tools, but I just took my time and it looks just like the picture in the ad. My granddaughter loves it and can't stay away. This was a really great purchase. After a few days of use there is some normal wear on the wood on the rock climbing wall, so I'm going to seal it with Thompson's water seal. No biggie. Highly recommended." —Richard L Wilson 

    Get it from Amazon for $999.99.

    20. A triangular sail to block harmful UV rays while providing you with necessary shade. A simple way to create a cool, relaxing area during those hot spring and summer days.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The corners of the sails have D rings so you can attach them to whatever you'd like with your choice of hardware or rope.

    Promising review: "Purchased this to increase privacy and provide some shade. The color is vibrant, hasn't faded, and the loops are well-stitched. The sail has also fared well in winds, thunderstorms, monsoon rain, and the brutal heat of Vegas. Shade is wonderful and one can definitely feel the temperature difference from full sun to being under this sail. The look and feel compliments our pool area and will certainly be purchasing an additional one." —VHC Media

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and 13 colors/patterns).

    21. A gas firepit table so you can keep warm on chilly nights. It comes with a glass lid, so when the fire's not in use it can be used as a table.

    reviewer&#x27;s fire pit lit up on their patio
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My favorite purchase for our deck. I LOVE this fire table. Good size, great value compared to what is out there. Packaged nicely. My husband put together alone in 30–45 minutes with no frustration and easy to follow directions. Puts out a decent amount of heat. Enough rocks to adequately cover. Just add your propane tank. I love that it has a lid as well. You will find sturdier fire tables, but not at this price. Excellent value." —Bellium

    Get it from Amazon for $156.99.