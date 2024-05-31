Invest In Your Nest: 47 Home Upgrades That Pay Off In Comfort And Value

Popular products from this list
A pack of 16 solar-powered outdoor lights that clip right onto your balcony's ledge. Warm nights spent out on your balcony will be so much nicer when you have proper mood lighting.
A roll of peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash if your kitchen's walls are blank and you want to give them an upgrade. These are extra great if you're a renter — they don't damage the wall at all if you ever need to remove them.
Or a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper with a farmhouse print if you want to update a nook with something neutral. This is a great option if you're a renter, because peel-and-stick paper adheres easily to the wall and comes right off (with little to no trace) when it's time to move out.
1. A compact kitchen island with all the bells and whistles you could ever need — perfect if you have a kitchen that's on the smaller side. There's a wine rack and wineglass storage rack, a towel bar with four hooks, and a foldable table; plus, it's on wheels for easy moving.
2. A plug-in wall sconce that's powered by an electrical outlet, because not all of us can or want to hire an electrician to install a more permanent light fixture. It's also got a dimmer.
3. Or a plug-in wall sconce with a fabric lampshade if you're looking for something with a softer aesthetic.
4. Some pre-made wall panels to elevate your walls to the next level. The only things you need are a nail gun and glue (or Command strips if you're a renter) to get the look
Reviewers attached these in different ways, with some just using mounting tape in apartments for no damage to walls. Others installed them on doors and kitchen islands!
Promising review: "Moldings came in well-packed and quickly. It was super easy to install. Used White Lightning Speed Grip to adhere the panels. These panels gave a high-end look to an otherwise drab wall and peninsula. So classic and affordable and it will never go out of style!" —JM
Get a single panel from Amazon for $10.15+ (available in sets and 17 sizes).
5. An automatic soap dispenser that also tells you the temperature. This is a game-changer if you're short on countertop space because it mounts to the wall *and* it keeps soap dispensing tidy.
6. Satin nickel switch plates because good design is in the details. Walls can be so drab, and this is basically a snazzy accessory to jazz yours up.
Promising review: "Feels quality, not flimsy. Installed in a bathroom and adds a nice classy vintage touch to my switch. The metal is not highly reflective, closer to a brushed look. Great for disguising fingerprints and blends in with other non-reflective metal hardware. When the light switch is frequently the first thing someone looks at and reaches for in a room, having a quality cover like this gets noticed and enhances a room very easily. I can't believe I'm still writing about how much I enjoy a light switch cover." —Tom Generic Dude
Get it from Amazon for $6.91 (also available in a switch plate cover design and a combo design).
7. Some antique-style brass cabinet pulls to make your existing cabinetry look new. One of the most dramatic ways to change the look of drawers and cabinets is to swap out the hardware, and it's soooo easy.
8. A roll of wood grain tape if you have one of those big frameless mirrors in your bathroom and want to take it up a notch. Instead of ripping it out and replacing it with something expensive, use this tape to frame it.
9. Some rechargeable motion sensor under-cabinet lights to perfectly illuminate your kitchen and bathroom. After a full charge, the these can last for about three hours if left on, or up to four weeks if they're on motion sensor mode and activated up to 10 times per day.
10. Or these stick-on track lights if you want a continuous glow, not a spotted one. They're remote-controlled and dimmable, and you can set a timer so they shut off automatically. They plug into a power outlet, so you never need to worry about the battery dying.
It includes a remote that can adjust the brightness.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. It's super easy to install, and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome, and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $16.79+ (available in three light colors).
11. A roll of peel-and-stick floral wallpaper for upcycling an existing piece of furniture. If you have a cabinet that's looking a little tired, consider putting something pretty on the inside to jazz it up a bit.
13. Or a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper in a subtle black-and-white pattern that will add a bit of modern drama to wherever you install it. An easy DIY win that will instantly upgrade your space.
14. Velvet slipcovers if you have a sofa that has seen better days but is still really comfortable. Instead of splurging on a new piece of furniture, give it a facelift that will have it looking like it's brand new.
There are separate cushions for the covers and straps, so the cover stays in place even after lots of usage.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).
15. A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows to replace your old pillows. These are big, fluffy, and soft, and everyone says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!
16. A satin pillowcase so smooth, it makes friction between your hair and pillow a thing of the past. Its luxurious feel not only pampers you to sleep but also helps keep bedhead and sleep creases at bay. And it looks so beautiful!
17. An entryway storage bench if you lack a proper foyer with storage but still need a place to stash all your outside stuff. This has nine movable hooks, shoe storage (including tall boots), and a bench with a max weight capacity of 330 pounds.
18. Or a rustic wall-mounted entry organizer if you just need a place to stash your keys and mail. There's also a little shelf if you want to keep your wallet or other essentials there too.
19. An aesthetically pleasing wall-mounted hair dryer holder to give your hair dryer a home of its own (and free up drawer and cabinet space, while you're at it). It comes in gold, black, or silver, so it's sure to match any metal finish you have in your bathroom.
20. A belt rack that hangs right on your closet rod. Each hanger holds up to 14 belts and comes in three stylish wood finishes.
21. A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets to give your bed an instant makeover. Nights spent under the covers will be so much nicer now thanks to this beloved bedding set (it has over 250,000 5-star ratings on Amazon).
Mellanni is a family-owned and operated small business in New Jersey that's been making bedding since 2014.
This sheet set has over 250,000 5-star reviews.
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the twin size).
Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok, and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these. They’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot, but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe
Get it from Amazon for $34.97+ (available in sizes twin—California king and 41 colors).