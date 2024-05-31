BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Invest In Your Nest: 47 Home Upgrades That Pay Off In Comfort And Value

It's time to take your home's interior to the next level.

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A compact kitchen island with all the bells and whistles you could ever need — perfect if you have a kitchen that's on the smaller side. There's a wine rack and wineglass storage rack, a towel bar with four hooks, and a foldable table; plus, it's on wheels for easy moving.

Kitchen island cart with wooden top, white cabinets featuring a gold arch design, wine rack, glass holders, fruit basket, and espresso machine
Amazon

Promising review: "Perfect solution for my small kitchen! It took a while to put together by myself, but I took my time, and it came together just as pictured. Very happy with this purchase, and the gold accents are beautiful." —tajchoo00 

Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in two colors). 

2. A plug-in wall sconce that's powered by an electrical outlet, because not all of us can or want to hire an electrician to install a more permanent light fixture. It's also got a dimmer.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "These lamps are perfect for over the bed. They have two switches. One is on the base to dim them, and then a lower switch is needed for when you are tired and don't want to reach that high! Perfect!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in black or gold, and in packs of one or two).

3. Or a plug-in wall sconce with a fabric lampshade if you're looking for something with a softer aesthetic.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "We wanted to get rid of the large lamps we were using because the bedroom is small, and we didn't want to spend a lot of money. These are very easy to install and the price is great. Everything arrived in perfect shape and we love that the switch is on the base and not on the cord, that way we can use decorative cord covers. The swivel makes it nice to move into the perfect position. I might purchase another set for our guest room." —VWBugGeek

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).

4. Some pre-made wall panels to elevate your walls to the next level. The only things you need are a nail gun and glue (or Command strips if you're a renter) to get the look

reviewer's wall with panels installed and painted white to add depth to wall
www.amazon.com

Reviewers attached these in different ways, with some just using mounting tape in apartments for no damage to walls. Others installed them on doors and kitchen islands!

Promising review: "Moldings came in well-packed and quickly. It was super easy to install. Used White Lightning Speed Grip to adhere the panels. These panels gave a high-end look to an otherwise drab wall and peninsula. So classic and affordable and it will never go out of style!" —JM

Get a single panel from Amazon for $10.15+ (available in sets and 17 sizes).

5. An automatic soap dispenser that also tells you the temperature. This is a game-changer if you're short on countertop space because it mounts to the wall *and* it keeps soap dispensing tidy.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I purchased this automatic hand soap machine based off some TikTok videos. I love this and will not go back to a manual soap bottle. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!" —SGT O

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).

6. Satin nickel switch plates because good design is in the details. Walls can be so drab, and this is basically a snazzy accessory to jazz yours up. 

Franklin Brass outlet cover in a satin nickel color and detailed edge
Amazon

Promising review: "Feels quality, not flimsy. Installed in a bathroom and adds a nice classy vintage touch to my switch. The metal is not highly reflective, closer to a brushed look. Great for disguising fingerprints and blends in with other non-reflective metal hardware. When the light switch is frequently the first thing someone looks at and reaches for in a room, having a quality cover like this gets noticed and enhances a room very easily. I can't believe I'm still writing about how much I enjoy a light switch cover." —Tom Generic Dude

Get it from Amazon for $6.91 (also available in a switch plate cover design and a combo design).

7. Some antique-style brass cabinet pulls to make your existing cabinetry look new. One of the most dramatic ways to change the look of drawers and cabinets is to swap out the hardware, and it's soooo easy.

amazon.com

Promising review: "These are so nice and heavy. Such great quality for the price. They look amazing on the kitchen cabinets. I would recommend these for sure!" —Kindle Customer

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $15.35+ (available in different quantities, styles, and finishes).

8. A roll of wood grain tape if you have one of those big frameless mirrors in your bathroom and want to take it up a notch. Instead of ripping it out and replacing it with something expensive, use this tape to frame it.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Where do I start? I absolutely LOVE this product. I wanted to replace our bathroom mirror, but due to the size, it would have cost a lot! I came across this on Amazon and decided to give it a try. The application process was super easy and applied without bubbles as long as you go slow and rub it down as you go. I kid you not. It looks like wood and feels like it, too! You can feel and see the 'wood grain.' It’s absolutely stunning and looks like I bought a whole new mirror." —Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $8.15.

9. Some rechargeable motion sensor under-cabinet lights to perfectly illuminate your kitchen and bathroom. After a full charge, the these can last for about three hours if left on, or up to four weeks if they're on motion sensor mode and activated up to 10 times per day.

Reviewer&#x27;s under cabinet light is shown
amazon.com

These have a built-in magnet that'll stick on most metals, or you can use the included adhesive tape to tape them onto an existing surface.

Promising review: "These lights are so worth it. I have a closet with no light in it, and I installed these in maybe two minutes flat, and it has completely fixed my disdain for the previously dark and disorganized closet. If you think you need these, you probably do." —HD

Get it from Amazon for $19.96+ (available in two sizes and in warm or white light).

10. Or these stick-on track lights if you want a continuous glow, not a spotted one. They're remote-controlled and dimmable, and you can set a timer so they shut off automatically. They plug into a power outlet, so you never need to worry about the battery dying.

reviewer's kitchen cabinets with lighting installed underneath
www.amazon.com

It includes a remote that can adjust the brightness.

Promising review: "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. It's super easy to install, and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome, and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween

Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $16.79+ (available in three light colors).

11. A roll of peel-and-stick floral wallpaper for upcycling an existing piece of furniture. If you have a cabinet that's looking a little tired, consider putting something pretty on the inside to jazz it up a bit.

Before and After photos of a bookshelf upcycled with floral design, demonstrating a DIY project idea.
amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought this to line the inside of an old cupboard. Once I got the hang of the peel-and-stick, it went on nice and looks really nice. Love the floral pattern! Feels like good quality. Good adhesion." —Cindy W.

Get it from Amazon for $5.09+ (available in two colors and six sizes).

12. Or a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper with a farmhouse print if you want to update a nook with something neutral. This is a great option if you're a renter, because peel-and-stick paper adheres easily to the wall and comes right off (with little to no trace) when it's time to move out.

amazon.com

Promising review: "This was my first time using wallpaper and I was pleasantly surprised with how easy it was to use. It did take me a minute to figure out the pattern after my first cut, but once I got it from there, I was good. Rough spots on the wall did show through, but I expected that as we live in an older house. It was easy to peel off and realign if my pattern was not level. I used as a 'backsplash' in our kitchen, and liked it so much I’m debating using it in our bathroom." —Samantha D.

Get it from Amazon for $22.77+ (available in grey or black).

13. Or a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper in a subtle black-and-white pattern that will add a bit of modern drama to wherever you install it. An easy DIY win that will instantly upgrade your space.

amazon.com

Promising review: "This was easy to use. I had no issues covering a small surface! It was also just as easy to re-adjust the piece I wanted to, but it remained good enough to put down. I really like the pattern. It’s very modern." —M.P.

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two roll sizes).

14. Velvet slipcovers if you have a sofa that has seen better days but is still really comfortable. Instead of splurging on a new piece of furniture, give it a facelift that will have it looking like it's brand new. 

reviewer's camel stretch velvet couch cover on a large couch with text overlaid that reads
reviewer's blue stretch velvet couch cover on a large couch with text overlaid that reads
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

There are separate cushions for the covers and straps, so the cover stays in place even after lots of usage.

Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).

15. A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows to replace your old pillows. These are big, fluffy, and soft, and everyone says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!

amazon.com, amazon.com

See them in action in TikTok user Aprill Mae's video.

Promising review: "Due to packaging, they are quite flat at first. Laid them flat for a few hours. Shook and fluffed them up and was able to sleep like a baby last night. These pillows are heavenly. I say that because it feels as though you're sleeping on a cloud. I slept with both. One under my head and one to hug. They stayed a comfortable temp all night long. The first morning, I didn't wake up with neck, shoulder, and back pain in over a week and a half. I feel rested and refreshed." —Amazon Customer

"These are THE BEST pillows! I'm a side/stomach sleeper and these provide the perfect amount of support for me. Exactly what I was looking for. I was a bit skeptical, given how inexpensive they are — I'm used to spending a lot on bedding — but I decided to trust the over 200,000 reviews, and I'm so glad I did. Highly, highly recommend." —Irene Pope

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in Queen or King sizes and three material types).

16. A satin pillowcase so smooth, it makes friction between your hair and pillow a thing of the past. Its luxurious feel not only pampers you to sleep but also helps keep bedhead and sleep creases at bay. And it looks so beautiful!

Satin pillowcase packaging highlighting 600 thread count for hair and skin benefits
Amazon

Promising review: "I am blown away by the high quality of these affordable satin pillowcases. This is the third brand I’ve tried, and these are hands down the winners. The material is high quality and feels silky and durable (yet soft and supple). The stitching and zipper feel like they will last. (I will update if that is not the case.) They fit beautifully and look great. I am so impressed." —Cathy H. 

Get it from Amazon for $15.19+ (available in 34 colors, standard/queen and king sizes, and in singles or packs of two).

17. An entryway storage bench if you lack a proper foyer with storage but still need a place to stash all your outside stuff. This has nine movable hooks, shoe storage (including tall boots), and a bench with a max weight capacity of 330 pounds.

An organized entryway with a coat rack, a shelving unit with shoes, wall decor, and a door
amazon.com

Promising review: "I needed something not too large for my entryway, and this fit the bill perfectly. It looks great, feels sturdy, and was fairly easy to assemble. My family of seven has jackets, shoes, and bags on it regularly, and it is serving us well. I was a bit worried, given the relatively low price, that I would get low quality, but I was happy to find I was wrong. We love this coat rack!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four wood and metal finishes).

18. Or a rustic wall-mounted entry organizer if you just need a place to stash your keys and mail. There's also a little shelf if you want to keep your wallet or other essentials there too.

A wall-mounted organizational shelf with slots for mail and hooks for keys and cables
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is great for storing our million sets of keys and mail that usually ended up on our kitchen counter!" —Bree

Get it from Amazon for $20.99.

19. An aesthetically pleasing wall-mounted hair dryer holder to give your hair dryer a home of its own (and free up drawer and cabinet space, while you're at it). It comes in gold, black, or silver, so it's sure to match any metal finish you have in your bathroom.

The dryer holder is shown mounted to a wall
Amazon

See it in all its pretty glory in Teresa Caruso's TikTok video.

Promising review: "I don’t have a lot of counter space so I wanted something to store my hair dryer. This works great and it matches my house beautifully!" —Amjohnson247 

Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in three metal finishes).

20. A belt rack that hangs right on your closet rod. Each hanger holds up to 14 belts and comes in three stylish wood finishes.

Closet organizer with shirts on hangers, wooden shoe racks with shoes, and belts hanging above
Amazon

Houndsbay is a small business based in Dallas, Texas making clothing accessory organization products.

Promising review: "I’ve had plastic/resin belt hangers before, and they always bend/break after very little use. This solid mahogany belt hanger really holds up. I also like that it has a bit of a lip on each of the belt slots to help retain the belt buckle. There has been no sagging or twisting, and my belts stay contained. It’s also been great for ratchet belts, which are sometimes harder to store." —JON R.

Get it from Houndsbay on Amazon for $26.99 (available in three wood finishes).

21. A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets to give your bed an instant makeover. Nights spent under the covers will be so much nicer now thanks to this beloved bedding set (it has over 250,000 5-star ratings on Amazon).

Reviewer's tan and white sheets on a bed
close up of the sheets in white
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Mellanni is a family-owned and operated small business in New Jersey that's been making bedding since 2014.

This sheet set has over 250,000 5-star reviews.

Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the twin size). 

Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok, and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these. They’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot, but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

Get it from Amazon for $34.97+ (available in sizes twin—California king and 41 colors). 

22. An ornately designed vent cover that's magnetized to adhere to existing metal air wall vents. Pro tip: paint them the color of your walls if you really want them to blend in.

Decorative vent cover next to a standard one on wooden floor for comparison
ReVent Covers / Etsy

ReVent Covers is a small business based in Kansas City making magnetic vent covers.

Promising review: "I love my magnetic cover! It’s exactly what I wanted, and the price was on point. Super easy to use." —Liz

Get it from ReVent Covers on Etsy for $29.74+ (available in five different heights and widths).

23. A waffle weave blanket to give yourself a resort-like sleeping experience. Made from a 50/50 combination of cotton and bamboo fibers, it's super great for hot sleepers because it's breathable and absorbs moisture like no other. Plus, it looks great — so much texture!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is the softest, most lightweight blanket, and I absolutely adore it! For me, it has the perfect amount of weight, so I feel cozy but not warm. I cannot deal with sleeping when I'm warm! I found this from an influencer (I wish I could recall who it was) on TikTok and bought it immediately ... I'm so happy I did!!" —Ang Jo

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes Twin-Cal King and a throw and 19 colors).

24. A pack of 16 solar-powered outdoor lights that clip right onto your balcony's ledge. Warm nights spent out on your balcony will be so much nicer when you have proper mood lighting.

Reviewer photo of lights on a patio fence
amazon.com

Promising review: "Developed a garden on the apartment patio, and wanted to add some lights along the railing to give it some character. These solar lights are not too bright and were easy to install. All the lights work, which is great. Better than I could have hoped for. 👍" —KMF

