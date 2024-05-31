If You’re Looking To Update Your Home This Spring, These 38 Things Will Make It Happen

1. A plug-in wall sconce that's powered by an electrical outlet, because not all of us can or want to hire an electrician to install a more permanent light fixture. It's also got a dimmer.
2. Or a plug-in wall sconce with a fabric lampshade if you're looking for something with a softer aesthetic.
3. A roll of wood grain tape if you have one of those big frameless mirrors in your bathroom and want to take it up a notch. Instead of ripping it out and replacing it with something expensive, use this tape to frame it.
4. Some antique brass cabinet pulls to make your existing cabinetry look new. One of the most dramatic ways to change the look of drawers and cabinets is to swap out the hardware, and it's soooo easy.
5. A roll of peel-and-stick floral wallpaper for upcycling an existing piece of furniture. If you have a cabinet that's looking a little tired, consider putting something pretty on the inside to jazz it up a bit.
6. Or a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper in a subtle black-and-white pattern that will add a bit of modern drama to wherever you install it. An easy DIY win that will instantly upgrade your space.
7. A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows to replace your old pillows. These are big, fluffy, and soft, and everyone says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!
8. A satin pillowcase so smooth, it makes friction between your hair and pillow a thing of the past. Its luxurious feel not only pampers you to sleep but also helps keep bedhead and sleep creases at bay. And it looks so beautiful!
9. An entryway storage bench if you lack a proper foyer with storage but still need a place to stash all your outside stuff. This has nine movable hooks, shoe storage (including tall boots), and a bench with a max weight capacity of 330 pounds.
10. Or a rustic wall-mounted entry organizer if you just need a place to stash your keys and mail. There's also a little shelf if you want to keep your wallet or other essentials there too.
11. A belt rack that hangs right on your closet rod. Each hanger holds up to 14 belts and comes in three stylish wood finishes.
12. A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets to give your bed an instant makeover. Nights spent under the covers will be so much nicer now thanks to this beloved bedding set (it has over 250,000 5-star ratings on Amazon).
Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok, and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these. They’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot, but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe
Get it from Amazon for $34.97+ (available in sizes twin—California king and 41 colors).
13. A waffle weave blanket to give yourself a resort-like sleeping experience. Made from a 50/50 combination of cotton and bamboo fibers, it's super great for hot sleepers because it's breathable and absorbs moisture like no other. Plus, it looks great — so much texture!
14. A pack of 16 solar-powered outdoor lights that clip right onto your balcony's ledge. Warm nights spent out on your balcony will be so much nicer when you have proper mood lighting.
15. Or a two-pack of solar-powered outdoor lantern lights now that it's warming up and you'll be spending way more time in your backyard. Because they don't require electricity, you can hang them and then not worry about maintenance.
17. A pack of six furniture markers to cover up small nicks and cuts in your wood furniture and floors. Each kit comes with the most common wood colors (cherry, mahogany, walnut, black, maple, and oak) and matching crayons for easy filling when the damaged area is a little deep.
18. Some peel-and-stick floor tiles if you're unhappy with the way your current bathroom or kitchen floors look. These are half an inch thick and made of vinyl, so they can withstand a lot of foot traffic. They're also water resistant and washable.
19. A pack of artificial ivy leaves so you can bring the outdoors in, minus the bugs and dirt. Hang these on your walls for a backdrop or use them as window treatments for extra privacy.
20. Or a pack of faux cherry blossom flower vines to drape over mirrors, furniture, and really anything else you want to add some spring flair to.
21. A privacy window film to turn any window into a rainbow factory. When the light hits it, your space will be covered in rainbows. And when the light isn't hitting it, it looks like ornate stained glass.
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J.B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 10 sizes).