    If You’re Looking To Update Your Home This Spring, These 38 Things Will Make It Happen

    Ready, set, decorate.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A plug-in wall sconce that's powered by an electrical outlet, because not all of us can or want to hire an electrician to install a more permanent light fixture. It's also got a dimmer.

    

    Promising review: "These lamps are perfect for over the bed. They have two switches. One is on the base to dim them, and then a lower switch is needed for when you are tired and don't want to reach that high! Perfect!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in black or gold, and in packs of one, two, and three).

    2. Or a plug-in wall sconce with a fabric lampshade if you're looking for something with a softer aesthetic.

    

    Promising review: "We wanted to get rid of the large lamps we were using because the bedroom is small, and we didn't want to spend a lot of money. These are very easy to install and the price is great. Everything arrived in perfect shape and we love that the switch is on the base and not on the cord, that way we can use decorative cord covers. The swivel makes it nice to move into the perfect position. I might purchase another set for our guest room." —VWBugGeek

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).

    3. A roll of wood grain tape if you have one of those big frameless mirrors in your bathroom and want to take it up a notch. Instead of ripping it out and replacing it with something expensive, use this tape to frame it.

    

    Promising review: "Where do I start? I absolutely LOVE this product. I wanted to replace our bathroom mirror, but due to the size, it would have cost a lot! I came across this on Amazon and decided to give it a try. The application process was super easy and applied without bubbles as long as you go slow and rub it down as you go. I kid you not. It looks like wood and feels like it, too! You can feel and see the 'wood grain.' It’s absolutely stunning and looks like I bought a whole new mirror." —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $8.66.

    4. Some antique brass cabinet pulls to make your existing cabinetry look new. One of the most dramatic ways to change the look of drawers and cabinets is to swap out the hardware, and it's soooo easy.

    

    Promising review: "These are so nice and heavy. Such great quality for the price. They look amazing on the kitchen cabinets. I would recommend these for sure!" —Kindle Customer

    Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in different quantities, styles, and finishes).

    5. A roll of peel-and-stick floral wallpaper for upcycling an existing piece of furniture. If you have a cabinet that's looking a little tired, consider putting something pretty on the inside to jazz it up a bit.

    Before and After photos of a bookshelf upcycled with floral design, demonstrating a DIY project idea.
    

    Promising review: "I bought this to line the inside of an old cupboard. Once I got the hang of the peel-and-stick, it went on nice and looks really nice. Love the floral pattern! Feels like good quality. Good adhesion." —Cindy W.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.09+ (available in two colors and six sizes).

    6. Or a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper in a subtle black-and-white pattern that will add a bit of modern drama to wherever you install it. An easy DIY win that will instantly upgrade your space.

    

    Promising review: "This was easy to use. I had no issues covering a small surface! It was also just as easy to re-adjust the piece I wanted to, but it remained good enough to put down. I really like the pattern. It’s very modern." —M.P.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two roll sizes).

    7. A set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows to replace your old pillows. These are big, fluffy, and soft, and everyone says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!

    

    See them in action in TikTok user Aprill Mae's video.

    Promising review: "Due to packaging, they are quite flat at first. Laid them flat for a few hours. Shook and fluffed them up and was able to sleep like a baby last night. These pillows are heavenly. I say that because it feels as though you're sleeping on a cloud. I slept with both. One under my head and one to hug. They stayed a comfortable temp all night long. The first morning, I didn't wake up with neck, shoulder, and back pain in over a week and a half. I feel rested and refreshed." —Amazon Customer

    "These are THE BEST pillows! I'm a side/stomach sleeper and these provide the perfect amount of support for me. Exactly what I was looking for. I was a bit skeptical, given how inexpensive they are — I'm used to spending a lot on bedding — but I decided to trust the over 200,000 reviews, and I'm so glad I did. Highly, highly recommend." —Irene Pope

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in Queen or King sizes and two material types).

    8. A satin pillowcase so smooth, it makes friction between your hair and pillow a thing of the past. Its luxurious feel not only pampers you to sleep but also helps keep bedhead and sleep creases at bay. And it looks so beautiful!

    Satin pillowcase packaging highlighting 600 thread count for hair and skin benefits
    

    Promising review: "I am blown away by the high quality of these affordable satin pillowcases. This is the third brand I’ve tried, and these are hands down the winners. The material is high quality and feels silky and durable (yet soft and supple). The stitching and zipper feel like they will last. (I will update if that is not the case.) They fit beautifully and look great. I am so impressed." —Cathy H. 

    Get it from Amazon for $15.19+ (available in 35 colors, standard/queen and king sizes, and in singles or packs of two).

    9. An entryway storage bench if you lack a proper foyer with storage but still need a place to stash all your outside stuff. This has nine movable hooks, shoe storage (including tall boots), and a bench with a max weight capacity of 330 pounds.

    An organized entryway with a coat rack, a shelving unit with shoes, wall decor, and a door
    

    Promising review: "I needed something not too large for my entryway, and this fit the bill perfectly. It looks great, feels sturdy, and was fairly easy to assemble. My family of seven has jackets, shoes, and bags on it regularly, and it is serving us well. I was a bit worried, given the relatively low price, that I would get low quality, but I was happy to find I was wrong. We love this coat rack!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five wood and metal finishes).

    10. Or a rustic wall-mounted entry organizer if you just need a place to stash your keys and mail. There's also a little shelf if you want to keep your wallet or other essentials there too.

    A wall-mounted organizational shelf with slots for mail and hooks for keys and cables
    

    Promising review: "This is great for storing our million sets of keys and mail that usually ended up on our kitchen counter!" —Bree

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99.

    11. A belt rack that hangs right on your closet rod. Each hanger holds up to 14 belts and comes in three stylish wood finishes.

    Closet organizer with shirts on hangers, wooden shoe racks with shoes, and belts hanging above
    

    Houndsbay is a small business based in Dallas, Texas making clothing accessory organization products.

    Promising review: "I’ve had plastic/resin belt hangers before, and they always bend/break after very little use. This solid mahogany belt hanger really holds up. I also like that it has a bit of a lip on each of the belt slots to help retain the belt buckle. There has been no sagging or twisting, and my belts stay contained. It’s also been great for ratchet belts, which are sometimes harder to store." —JON R.

    Get it from Houndsbay on Amazon for $26.99 (available in three wood finishes).

    12. A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets to give your bed an instant makeover. Nights spent under the covers will be so much nicer now thanks to this beloved bedding set (it has over 250,000 5-star ratings on Amazon).

    Reviewer's tan and white sheets on a bed
    close up of the sheets in white
    

    Mellanni is a family-owned and operated small business in New Jersey that's been making bedding since 2014.

    This sheet set has over 250,000 5-star reviews.

    Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the twin size). 

    Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok, and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these. They’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot, but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe

    Get it from Amazon for $34.97+ (available in sizes twin—California king and 41 colors). 

    13. A waffle weave blanket to give yourself a resort-like sleeping experience. Made from a 50/50 combination of cotton and bamboo fibers, it's super great for hot sleepers because it's breathable and absorbs moisture like no other. Plus, it looks great — so much texture!

    

    Promising review: "This is the softest, most lightweight blanket, and I absolutely adore it! For me, it has the perfect amount of weight, so I feel cozy but not warm. I cannot deal with sleeping when I'm warm! I found this from an influencer (I wish I could recall who it was) on TikTok and bought it immediately ... I'm so happy I did!!" —Ang Jo

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes Twin-Cal King and a throw and 19 colors).

    14. A pack of 16 solar-powered outdoor lights that clip right onto your balcony's ledge. Warm nights spent out on your balcony will be so much nicer when you have proper mood lighting.

    Reviewer photo of lights on a patio fence
    

    Promising review: "Developed a garden on the apartment patio, and wanted to add some lights along the railing to give it some character. These solar lights are not too bright and were easy to install. All lights work, which is great. Better than could have hoped for. 👍" —KMF

    Get it from Amazon for $32.95+ (available in two colors and also a set of 20).

    15. Or a two-pack of solar-powered outdoor lantern lights now that it's warming up and you'll be spending way more time in your backyard. Because they don't require electricity, you can hang them and then not worry about maintenance.

    

    Promising review: "My goodness, I did not expect to love these lanterns as much as I do. They are very, very good quality and display lots of light. I hung both of them between my small patio and English garden, and they provided enough light for both areas. I received them late afternoon, so they got about four hours in the sun. At 9 p.m., both came on like clockwork. I got up at 3 a.m. to check if they were still on, and they were as bright as ever. They are so dang cute and unique in my yard. I will be buying more. Love, Love, Love them." —Dog Tailor

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three styles).

    16. Or a textured, shaggy rug with Moroccan vibes if you want a rug that's really plush.

    Loft living room with exposed brick walls, two sofas, a rug, and a TV
    

    Promising review: "Product looks way way better in person. The pictures don't do it justice. Completely transformed one of my rooms simply by laying this rug out. It's softer than it looks too." —Grant

    Get it from Amazon for $34.49+ (available in many sizes and nine colors).

    17. A pack of six furniture markers to cover up small nicks and cuts in your wood furniture and floors. Each kit comes with the most common wood colors (cherry, mahogany, walnut, black, maple, and oak) and matching crayons for easy filling when the damaged area is a little deep.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am thoroughly impressed! We have a 115-plus-year-old house, and we only have hardwood in our downstairs hall and den. We didn't want to spend tons of money because we are probably going to be replacing the flooring in a few years. I'm actually still working on this as I'm writing this, but I am so impressed that I just had to write a review right away. The only 'negative' I have is that the colors are darker than the caps show, but it's not a big deal. For the money, you can't go wrong." —Borg

    Get them from Amazon for $8.99.

    18. Some peel-and-stick floor tiles if you're unhappy with the way your current bathroom or kitchen floors look. These are half an inch thick and made of vinyl, so they can withstand a lot of foot traffic. They're also water resistant and washable.

    

    Each box has 10 12" x 12" tiles.

    Promising review: "Best purchase ever, love that it brightened and give my bathroom a new fresh look. Easy to put together and only took about two hours." —Billy

    Get it from Amazon for $12.90.

    19. A pack of artificial ivy leaves so you can bring the outdoors in, minus the bugs and dirt. Hang these on your walls for a backdrop or use them as window treatments for extra privacy.

    

    Promising review: "These are fantastic and look like it could be real ivy once hung. One pack of 16 vines covered the length of my wall just like I was hoping and they complimented the zen/oasis aesthetic I have in my living room perfectly." —Erica

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three quantities and with or without lights).

    20. Or a pack of faux cherry blossom flower vines to drape over mirrors, furniture, and really anything else you want to add some spring flair to.

    Floral archway in a bedroom with a bed and decor visible, promoting home decoration options
    

    Promising review: "Love the colors, they make excellent decorations. They help tie the room together." —Bellamy 

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.99.

    21. A privacy window film to turn any window into a rainbow factory. When the light hits it, your space will be covered in rainbows. And when the light isn't hitting it, it looks like ornate stained glass. 

    Gif of light shining through the film causing rainbow patterns
    Reviewer's room's floor is covered in rainbows
    

    Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J.B.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 10 sizes).

    22. A shelf floor lamp with built-in USB charging ports and electrical outlets, perfect for those of us who love a multifunctional piece of decor. Reviewers say these are great to use as side tables and nightstands, as they provide you with shelf space, light, and a place to charge your various devices.

    

    Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.

    Check out this TikTok on how to style it!

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this lamp! It was so easy to put together and it adds such a nice warm ambience to the room! I love it." —Beatrice

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four colors).

    23. A mold-resistant white grout pen to cover grout stains with a fresh coat of waterproof white paint. Each pen can cover up to 150 feet of grout.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Be sure to clean your grout beforehand, as this pen covers stains that will be easier to cover if the surface is clean.

    There are 11 different grout colors available: white, winter gray, light gray, gray, dark gray, black, ivory, cream, beige, brown, and terracotta. You can view all the colors here.

    Promising review: "I have 12-inch white tile in my whole house that is 20 years old. Even though I kept it looking nice, the grout still was getting dark. I cleaned the grout and let it dry well until the next day, then used the grout pen. It looks like it is brand-new. One thing that I found out was that if the tip of the pen starts to look worn, you can just pull it out and turn it over — it is the same tip on both ends. It will take some time to do the whole house, but it looks so great that I will just do a section at a time 'til I finish. One other thing that I did was run my finger down the grout line after I applied the grout pen, then wipe down the tile line with a paper towel so no other cleanup was necessary." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in a narrow or wide tip).

    24. A set of special shelves for showing off your favorite books. These literally make it look like your books are floating on the wall.

    Amazon, Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    From BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd: "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space, and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang, and, as you can see, they're very sturdy."

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get it from Amazon for $14.47+ (available in small or large and in sets of three).

    25. Some rechargeable motion sensor under-cabinet lights to perfectly illuminate your kitchen and bathroom. After a full charge, the these can last for about three hours if left on, or up to four weeks if they're on motion sensor mode and activated up to 10 times per day.

    Reviewer&#x27;s under cabinet light is shown
    

    These have a built-in magnet that'll stick on most metals, or you can use the included adhesive tape to tape them onto an existing surface.

    Promising review: "These lights are so worth it. I have a closet with no light in it, and I installed these in maybe two minutes flat, and it has completely fixed my disdain for the previously dark and disorganized closet. If you think you need these, you probably do." —HD

    Get it from Amazon for $19.96+ (available in two sizes and in warm or white light).

    26. Some floating shelves to install in your bathroom to give your pretty things a place to shine. Most bathrooms just have a few towel rods, so installing these will give you plenty of opportunities to show off your gorgeous candles, ceramics, and hand towels.

    Brown floating shelves with white plant vases and green towels hanging below
    

    Promising review: "These shelves are so beautiful! My bathroom doesn't have a counter around the sink so this is perfect. It is modern and sleek and the wood and cast-iron shelves are very well built and sturdy. I was surprised that these are such high quality considering the price." —Vincent

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six finishes).

    27. Some velvet curtains if you need to filter light but don't want to sacrifice style. These are very good at providing privacy and darkening the space.

    A bright and airy bedroom
    A dark green velvet curtain
    