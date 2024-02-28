Skip To Content
    41 Storage Solutions For Every Corner Of Your Home

    Ready, set, organize!

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An adjustable multi-level spice shelf if you have the cabinet space for spices storage and want to make sure you utilize every square inch of it.  You can use this to create rows of storage that smartly stack on top of one another, and they wrap around the sides and back of the cabinet so you can use the middle space for whatever else you need to store. 

    reviewer pic of very messy kitchen cabinet for spices
    same reviewer's pic of space rack that has three tiers and hugs the shape of the kitchen cabinet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally got tired of searching for the right spices in my cupboard and began searching for a solution. My spices are in a 16"-wide upper cabinet next to my stove. I love a particular brand of spice and will buy containers and refill bags to refill the bottle. My cabinet was overflowing. With this I was able to fit all my spices on the racks along with things in the middle and on the bottom. I relocated the bags that are not used but to fill the containers when empty to the shelf above so the majority of my bottles are visible! It was easy to put together and adjust the size. I love the finished organization!" —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    2. A cord organizer to camouflage all the wires you have shoved into that one corner near the television. Especially since so many of us are doing some form of hybrid work from home thing, it's more important than ever to keep your electronics situation tidy.

    A before and after picture: on the left, a bunch of black cords tangled on the floor, and on the right, all those cords now nicely disguised in a light brown wood box with white sides.
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I had a mess of cables on the table next to my bed, and if you pulled one too much, the chargers would fall. This keeps everything in place. It is very LARGE, I didn't expect it to be that big, but it holds a full-size surge protector, and I'm able to plug in everything in there! It's very helpful!" —Patrick Pflaumer

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in three colors).

    3. A pack of nonslip velvet hangers for giving your closet a more cohesive look and freeing up some space. These are super slim and take up way less space than traditional plastic or wooden hangers, so you'll be able to hang more garments and make your closet look more tidy at the same time. Truly a miracle!

    A before and after shot of a closet is shown
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    This hangers helped me free up so much space in my closet! I was using bulky wooden hangers before, and while I liked the uniform look, they took up way too much space. I love these velvet ones because they're also really aesthetically pleasing but take up 75% less space than a traditional wooden hanger, so my closet looks like it has less clothes in it but it's actually holding significantly more than before. I'm going to slowly replace all my hangers in every closet with these, they're that amazing. 

    Promising review: "These hangers are amazing. They take up minimal space, are sturdy, and, best of all, the clothes don't fall down from them so it keeps everything looking neat. I have replaced all of the hangers in my closet with these hangers, and I couldn't be happier. I am pretty sure I now have double the amount of space. I love this product and would buy it again." —Vida Maars

    Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $19.93+ (available in 6 colors, three styles, and in a 30-, 50-, or 100-pack).

    4. Some clear storage bins to organize everything from your pantry to your refrigerator. Sort food groups into bins so that whenever you open your fridge, you know exactly where everything is.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these bins. My kitchen cabinet looks so organized, and I can see exactly what I need at a glance. They are the perfect size. I love them." —Judy C. Burcie

    Get it from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in packs of two, four, six, and eight).

    5. A sturdy Command spray bottle mount so your cleaning supplies can stop taking up valuable cabinet floor space and instead use wall space. Oh, and each mount can hold up to 2.5 pounds!

    A reviewer&#x27;s wall with eight spray bottles each mounted on one of these hangers
    amazon.com

    And like regular Command products, they won't peel off paint once they're removed.

    Promising review: "Where have these been my whole life?! I initially saw these on a video about home organizing and had to have them. So happy I bought them! They save room on the shelves under my sink and prevent clutter. Now the bottles I use most are available at my fingertips." —Katie

    Get two from Amazon for $8.89.

    6. A pans storage system that stacks your pans and lids in a way that makes each one accessible without moving the others. Because it totally sucks when you need that one pan, but it's all the way at the bottom of the pan pile (aka the Leaning Tower of Pans).

    Pans stacked in organization system
    amazon.com

    Since they won't be touching, this will also prevent one pan from scratching the other, which is crucial if your pans have any type of coating. 

    Promising review: "This rack is perfect. I put my largest skillet on the bottom and smallest at the top. I did not secure the rack with the screws that came with it so I can easily move it if I rearrange my pots and pans area. Even without securing it to the cabinet, it works perfectly and doesn't shift when I remove a pan. I also appreciate the color: Others I have seen are shiny silver, which I did not want. I will be buying another one of these for our cabin. I have already recommended this rack to friends." —CustomerO

    Get it from Amazon for $18.87 (available in white, silver, or bronze).

    7. Some stackable clear drawers to give even the most mundane household items a chic look. And because the Lucite is so thick, reviewers say it doesn't get foggy or yellow with age.

    Reviewer&#x27;s clear drawers under the sink hold sponges and rags
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seriously love these stackable drawers! I have them in my fridge and now use them under my kitchen cabinet for better organization, and to utilize more wasted upper space. Highly recommend! Can be used for literally anything." —Bri

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two colors and three sizes).

    8. A silicone utensil rest, because even your spatulas deserve a stylish spot to lounge between stirs. Available in a rainbow of colors, it not only keeps your counters clean but also adds a pop of personality to your kitchen.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This utensil rest holds multiple tools used in the kitchen all at the same time. The drip section is long enough for most utensils to catch the drips. It is heat resistant, which is very helpful for positioning around the cooktop. It’s a snap to clean." —mt.ash

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 17 colors and two sizes).

    9. An upholstered storage ottoman for those of us with limited space. This little baddie does triple duty: it's an ottoman for your feet, a storage area for small items, and you can flip over the lid to convert it to a side table. Perfection. 

    A gold hairpin legged blush pink velvet ottoman with a removable lid
    BuzzFeed editor flipping the top of the ottoman to show the storage and the table top underneath
    Amazon, Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord has and looooves this ottoman:

    "I got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."

    Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five colors).

    10. A metal under-cabinet drawer and shelf to make sure the storage space under your sink isn't a sea of unorganized cleaning supplies. Neatly place sponges and other tools in the drawer and stack cleaning products on top.

    A reviewer pulls out their drawer to reveal three sponges, four magic erasers, two handheld scrub brushes, one dish brush, four folded dish cloths, and a folded drying pad all neatly arranged
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" —Brad J. Leahy

    Get it from Amazon for $22.07+ (available in chrome or bronze).

    11. Some special shelves that literally makes it look like your books are floating on the wall. This is the coolest way you show off your favorites, hands down. Plus, think of all the shelf space you'll save.

    Amazon, Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    From BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd: "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang and, as you can see, they're very sturdy."

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in small or large and in sets of three).

    12. A set of magnetic spice jar dispensers if you have a lot of spices but not a lot of countertop or drawer space. These show what spice are in the jar through a clear window in the front. They'll stick to any surface that's magnetic, like fridges and stoves.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Finally!!! We searched for a long time for spice jars that would hold a nice amount of spices. These are perfect! With a pour or sprinkle option, window to see the spice level, strong magnet, and space-saving square shape! We planned to just put our 'popular' spices in them but we love them so much we are buying another set so we can have all our spices organized!!" —JT

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sets of three, six, 12, or 24).

    13. Alternatively, these magnetic shelves are a good option if you have spice jars to store and want to do so in a very tidy way, but lack the countertop, drawer, or cabinet space. Each one is deep enough to hold two rows of spice bottles.

    Reviewer&#x27;s magnetic shelf is shown attached to a fridge
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "In order to have all my spices readily available as I cooked, I ordered two sets of these to stick on the side of the fridge. I checked out a lot of different options and I'm so glad I went with this one.

    They stick to the fridge really, really well. I have some other magnetic bins and was worried that these would come unstuck with the weight of the jars, but they have a firm hold and support 10 jars apiece, easily. The railing around the shelf is just right — not too high, not too low. The company provides optional S-hooks to hang utensils or potholders from the rails, should you need them.

    If it tells you anything, I ordered a set of two racks and liked them so much I ordered two more. If I had any room left on the side of my fridge, I'd probably still be ordering sets and finding ways to store other random stuff from around the kitchen." —Kitsa

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $25.44.

    14. An underwear and sock divider insert, because you deserve to open a drawer and actually see what your options are. Gone will be the days of opening your drawers to grab some socks or undies, only to find a giant pile of indiscernible fabrics.

    Underwear and socks rolled up in storage insert
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this organizer for my daughter's drawers. I was so tired of putting her clothes away and barely closing the drawer because she had so much stuff packed into it. These organizers fit in her drawers perfectly. They came ready to go. All I had to do was zip the bottom to make it stable and put it in the drawer. I used one in her underwear drawer and the drawer looks so wonderful and organized. The compartments are a good size. I was able to get two pairs of underwear into most of the compartments. This is a sturdy organizer and a well-made product." —Kari and Kevin

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).

    15. A bedside caddy to store all the stuff you need when it's one of those can't-get-out-of-bed days.

    reviewer photo showing bedside caddy with remotes and a book in it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a nicer-looking, more-expensive version of this in my cart originally. This was one-third of that price and I'm so glad I went with this one. It's got a sturdy backing on both pieces (piece with pockets and a piece that goes between mattresses), one large pocket closest to the bed, and three decent-sized mesh pockets. I have it between my mattress and box spring." —Danielle

    Get it from Amazon for $5.39+ (available in four colors).

    16. A corner tool rack that'll hold everything from rakes and mops to hammers and brooms, all in the corner of your garage. And because it holds everything upright and separated, there's no risk of an entangled mess.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This tool tower is lightweight, movable, and extremely easy to put together. Six pieces, three minutes, no tools required. Though it is light, it is sturdy and stable. I have just as many tools kept in the rack as the marketing picture on Amazon, and have no issues with entanglement or anything falling over. These tools had previously taken about 10 feet of my garage wall to store, it is much more convenient to have them all consolidated into a much smaller space." —TL

    Get it from Amazon for $34.97.

    17. A set of Shoe Slotz to give your huge shoe collection a home without taking up a lot of space. Because of its clever design — it stacks one shoe on top of another — you'll save so much space *and* have a way more organized collection.

    A before and after photo of a organized shoe collection and an organized one
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes. 

    Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey

    Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available in a pack of 20 and 40).

    18. An over-the-door shoe organizer if you have no floor or shelf space for shoe storage but have at least one door that this can hang from. It can hold up to 12 pairs!

    Reviewer uses the organizer to stash their kitten heels and slip-on sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was the perfect addition to help finish off my new bedroom and closet setup! All my sneakers, heels, and flats fit in the holes perfectly and make my floor a bunch neater. I would recommend for the amazing price offered!" —Sharon

    Get it from Amazon for $7.47+ (available in seven colors and with or without larger pockets).

    19. Or this 24-pocket hanging shoe organizer made specifically for shoes up to a men's size 16, because some folks just have bigger feet.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "It actually fits my size 13 shoes! Not a fan of the color but when something this useful comes along for me, who cares? I mean, it is behind the closet door. I recommend this for anyone who has large feet and is looking for an over-the-door shoe organizer." —C. Curate

    Get it from Amazon for $32.95 (available in white or brown).

    20. A mounted towel rack that goes on the wall, because bathrooms (especially rentals!) never have enough towel rods. The compact design can fit in small spaces, and each rack can hold up to eight towels.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Anyone with a small bathroom knows that free space is almost nonexistent, and these have been so great. We bought two so we had one for each bathroom, and we were able to get the majority of our towels up on them and looking nice (which means we freed up space in the linen closet)!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (also available in a two-pack).

    21. A battery organizer for folks who keep plenty of batteries on hand but have no place to store them all. It even comes with a battery tester to make sure one works before you jam it into your TV's remote control.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Well-designed and sturdy product. It solves the problem of searching for batteries when you need them. I see myself buying fewer batteries as now, all my batteries are neatly stored in one central location. The tester is a great feature, it takes the guesswork out of what is normally a very tedious chore of finding the right battery, making sure it's a good battery, and determining if the problem lies with the battery or the actual device. Would highly recommend this to anyone seeking to organize their battery supply. Not some cheap plastic, but a really durable and solid product. Also makes a great gift!" —Howard NY

    Get it from Amazon for $18.25+ (available in seven colors).

    22. A honeycomb divider if your sock stash is truly out of control. This tiny but mighty divider will create 18 pockets, though reviewers say bigger drawers can accommodate two sets — so 36 pockets.

    amazon.com

    The set snaps together with maximum dimensions of 13.25 inches x14.38 inches, but you can snap two (or more!) packs together if you want to fill more drawer space!

    Promising review: "Okay, admittedly, I am a bit of an organization freak. I purchased two of these organizers (yes, you do need two PER drawer) to organize my underwear drawer. The gratification I got from being able to see exactly what I had, neatly organized, easy to find... Wow. I definitely recommend this product. And the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble." —Brigette

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    23. A macramé produce hammock to store your fruit in a way that's both space-saving and adorable. It'll also keep your produce up and off the countertop, which will free up more space and help prevent food from getting moldy in a bowl.

    hanging fruit basket in a kitchen
    gif of model putting apples and oranges in the hanging basket
    KnappsKnots / Via Etsy

    Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi

    Get it from Knapps Knots on Etsy for $28.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).

    24. A do-it-all toothbrush holder and dispenser that keeps all your teeth cleaning essentials organized and within reach. It really goes the extra mile — the toothpaste squeeze makes sure every last drop gets pushed out of the tube, and there are ventilation holes where the cups go so they dry properly. And you'll save so much countertop space because this mounts directly to the wall.

    the white wall mounted toothbrush holder
    amazon.com

    This game changer includes a toothpaste dispenser (which means less product waste), four cups and holders, and a place to store up to five toothbrushes.

    Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, cotton swabs, or flossers." —Sariyah J

    Get it from Amazon for $16.19+ (available in three colors).

    25. A drawer organizer if you let out a scream every time you open that one drawer in your bathroom. The set comes with eight interlocking pieces, so you can configure the layout in a way that works for you.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow my bathroom drawers are ELEVATED now. They look clean as hell and I can actually find stuff. Easy to snap together and organize how you'd like. Definitely buying a second set for my kitchen drawers!" —Toni Bish

    Get it from Amazon for $8.60+ (available in three colors).

    26. A three-tier metal utility cart to organize everything and anything. Craft supplies? Yes! Your makeup collection? Uh huh. Cleaning supplies? You got it. You name it, this will organize it.

    Reviewer's cart holds household cleaning supplies
    www.amazon.com

    The cart comes with three bins you can hang on the side of the trays as well as removable tray dividers to keep things more orderly.

    Promising review: "This is such a great value! Super cute, quick and easy to assemble, even comes with a screwdriver. Generous-sized trays — this organizer can hold A LOT. I love the wheels; they make it so easy to move around. Very sturdy construction and the removable dividers were an unexpected and happy surprise. I bought this for makeup storage but I could see using this just about anywhere. Very pleased with this purchase!" —Rh121

    Get it from Amazon for $65.98.

    27. A hanging purse organizer for keeping all your bags organized and accessible, and off the floor where they were previously collecting dust. 

    reviewer's closet with three bag holders hanging up
    www.amazon.com

    This organizer has eight clear slots so you can easily see each purse you've stored away!

    Promising review: "I was quite skeptical when I ordered this purse organizer but decided for the price, I'd go ahead and take the chance. Well! This is a winner. There's no assembly. It hooks over the clothes rod, right alongside the clothes hangers. I held my breath as I began to push through a couple of my larger purses. The larger ones protrude a bit on each end but the sling fits like a glove around the purse and prevents sliding. The smaller purses fit quite nicely. I like that my more costly bags will not be a dust catchall now and also are protected from scratching. All in all, I'm impressed with this product and happy with this purchase. It is a space saver. I recommend it. I hope it holds up well. I think it will." —Beje

    Get it from Amazon for $10.75+ (available in four colors).

    28. A vinyl rack to show off your most precious records in style. It can fit between 35 and 40 records, which is great for the casual collector. 

    wooden vinyl rack with about 10 records resting on it
    back view of the wooden vinyl rack
    Cilpastore / Etsy

    Cilpastore is a small business based in Latvia that creates handmade vinyl holders, organizers, and home decor.

    Promising review: "Arrived beautifully! Simple design yet solid build and impeccable quality! Will definitely buy again if I need to expand my LP vinyl collection." —Jasrie

    Get it from Cilpastore on Etsy for $53.53+ (available in four finishes).

    29. A double-sided and portable nail polish organizer for 48 bottles. The dividers are adjustable, so you can make room for odd-shaped bottles and nail accessories like clippers and toe separators.