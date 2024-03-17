39 Things To Make Every Room In Your Home More Organized

1. An adjustable multi-level spice shelf if you have the cabinet space for spices storage and want to make sure you utilize every square inch of it. You can use this to create rows of storage that smartly stack on top of one another, and they wrap around the sides and back of the cabinet so you can use the middle space for whatever else you need to store.
Promising review: "I finally got tired of searching for the right spices in my cupboard and began searching for a solution. My spices are in a 16"-wide upper cabinet next to my stove. I love a particular brand of spice and will buy containers and refill bags to refill the bottle. My cabinet was overflowing. With this I was able to fit all my spices on the racks along with things in the middle and on the bottom. I relocated the bags that are not used but to fill the containers when empty to the shelf above so the majority of my bottles are visible! It was easy to put together and adjust the size. I love the finished organization!" —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $19.88.
2. A pack of nonslip velvet hangers to give your closet a more cohesive look and free up some space. These are super slim and take up way less space than traditional plastic or wooden hangers, so you'll be able to hang more garments and make your closet look more tidy at the same time. Truly a miracle!
3. A sturdy Command spray bottle mount so your cleaning supplies can stop taking up valuable cabinet floor space and instead use wall space. Oh, and each mount can hold up to 2.5 pounds!
4. A motivational daily planner to keep at your WFH spot to take your organizational and planning skills from 'meh' to 'wow.' It'll be like having a little cheerleader by your side, rooting for you to conquer your to-do list.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. A pans storage system that stacks your pans and lids in a way that makes each one accessible without moving the others. Because it totally sucks when you need that one pan, but it's all the way at the bottom of the pan pile (aka the Leaning Tower of Pans).
6. Some stackable clear drawers to give even the most mundane household items a chic look. And because the Lucite is so thick, reviewers say it doesn't get foggy or yellow with age.
7. A metal under-cabinet drawer and shelf to make sure the storage space under your sink isn't a sea of unorganized cleaning supplies. Neatly place sponges and other tools in the drawer and stack cleaning products on top.
8. Some special shelves that literally makes it look like your books are floating on the wall. This is the coolest way you show off your favorites, hands down. Plus, think of all the shelf space you'll save.
9. A spices drawer organizer if you have a lot of spice jars rolling around in a drawer. It comes in a 10-foot roll that you can cut to size, and the roll provides enough length to organize 30+ full-size spice bottles.
10. Or set of magnetic spice jar dispensers if you have a lot of spices but not a lot of countertop or drawer space. These show what spice are in the jar through a clear window in the front. They'll stick to any surface that's magnetic, like fridges and stoves.
11. Alternatively, these magnetic shelves are a good option if you have spice jars to store and want to do so in a very tidy way, but lack the countertop, drawer, or cabinet space. Each one is deep enough to hold two rows of spice bottles.
12. An underwear and sock divider insert, because you deserve to open a drawer and actually see what your options are. Gone will be the days of opening your drawers to grab some socks or undies, only to find a giant pile of indiscernible fabrics.
13. A bedside caddy to store all the stuff you need when it's one of those can't-get-out-of-bed days.
14. A hanging organizer tray if you always seem to misplace your smallish accessories like sunglasses, clutches, and wallets. It hangs right under a shelf, so not only will your accessories have their own home, but it'll be in a space that would otherwise be unused.
15. A set of Shoe Slotz to give your huge shoe collection a home without taking up a lot of space. Because of its clever design — it stacks one shoe on top of another — you'll save so much space *and* have a way more organized collection.
16. A set of stainless-steel and glass soap dispensers that look expensive but are actually quite reasonably priced. The uniform look will make your bathing experience feel so fancy.
17. A corner tool rack that'll hold everything from rakes and mops to hammers and brooms, all in the corner of your garage. And because it holds everything upright and separated, there's no risk of an entangled mess.
18. An over-the-door shoe organizer if you have no floor or shelf space for shoe storage but have at least one door that this can hang from. It can hold up to 12 pairs!
19. Or this 24-pocket hanging shoe organizer made specifically for shoes up to a men's size 16, because some folks just have bigger feet.
20. A cord organizer to camouflage all the wires you have shoved into that one corner near the television. Especially since so many of us are doing some form of hybrid work from home thing, it's more important than ever to keep your electronics situation tidy.
21. A mounted towel rack that goes on the wall, because bathrooms (especially rentals!) never have enough towel rods. The compact design can fit in small spaces, and each rack can hold up to eight towels.
22. A battery organizer for folks who keep plenty of batteries on hand but have no place to store them all. It even comes with a battery tester to make sure one works before you jam it into your TV's remote control.
23. A set of translucent shelf bins so that everything in your fridge has a place and is easily findable. You won't believe how much easier it will be to prepare food when everything in your fridge is organized using these.
24. And these fridge organization labels that have a ton of font, size, and color options to take it a step further and make sure everything's labeled.
25. A honeycomb divider if your sock stash is truly out of control. This tiny but mighty divider will create 18 pockets, though reviewers say bigger drawers can accommodate two sets — so 36 pockets.
26. A do-it-all toothbrush holder and dispenser that keeps all your teeth cleaning essentials organized and within reach. It really goes the extra mile — the toothpaste squeeze makes sure every last drop gets pushed out of the tube, and there are ventilation holes where the cups go so they dry properly. And you'll save so much countertop space because this mounts directly to the wall.
27. A drawer organizer if you let out a scream every time you open that one drawer in your bathroom. The set comes with eight interlocking pieces, so you can configure the layout in a way that works for you.
28. A three-tier metal utility cart to organize everything and anything. Craft supplies? Yes! Your makeup collection? Uh huh. Cleaning supplies? You got it. You name it, this will organize it.
The cart comes with three bins you can hang on the side of the trays as well as removable tray dividers to keep things more orderly.
Promising review: "This is such a great value! Super cute, quick and easy to assemble, even comes with a screwdriver. Generous-sized trays — this organizer can hold A LOT. I love the wheels; they make it so easy to move around. Very sturdy construction and the removable dividers were an unexpected and happy surprise. I bought this for makeup storage but I could see using this just about anywhere. Very pleased with this purchase!" —Rh121
Get it from Amazon for $65.95.
29. A hanging purse organizer for keeping all your bags organized and accessible, and off the floor where they were previously collecting dust.
This organizer has eight clear slots so you can easily see each purse you've stored away!
Promising review: "I was quite skeptical when I ordered this purse organizer but decided for the price, I'd go ahead and take the chance. Well! This is a winner. There's no assembly. It hooks over the clothes rod, right alongside the clothes hangers. I held my breath as I began to push through a couple of my larger purses. The larger ones protrude a bit on each end but the sling fits like a glove around the purse and prevents sliding. The smaller purses fit quite nicely. I like that my more costly bags will not be a dust catchall now and also are protected from scratching. All in all, I'm impressed with this product and happy with this purchase. It is a space saver. I recommend it. I hope it holds up well. I think it will." —Beje
Get it from Amazon for $11.75+ (available in four colors).