If Your Aesthetic Is "Grown-Up," You Need These 31 Essential Home Purchases

1. A set of satin pillowcases that not only look great but are wonderful at preventing hair breakage. The ultra-silky material is nonabrasive, so it'll be soft against problematic skin, too.
2. And a set of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows to replace your old pillows. These are big, fluffy, and soft, and everyone says it feels like you're sleeping at a fancy hotel when you use them. Yes, please!
3. A fanciful cabinet that'll create a focal point in whatever room you put it in. Most folks use it in their entryway or dining room, but I can see it in a living room or even bathroom if you need extra storage.
5. A printable Wi-Fi sign so you don't have to try to remember your router name and password every time a new person comes over. You download the file, so if you ever need to change your network's name or password you just edit the original copy and print a new sign.
6. A pair of Louis XVI-style dining chairs for ultimate Parisian vibes. Several reviewers remarked that they "look way more expensive than they are," which is awesome because this style of chair usually goes for thousands of dollars.
7. A set of stainless-steel and glass soap dispensers that look expensive but are actually quite reasonably priced. The uniform look will make your showering experience feel like you're at a 5-star resort.
8. Some gold and velvet barstools for adding instant glam to any kitchen. The foot rail is a nice touch — how many times have you sat at a barstool and awkwardly had your feet dangle off a foot from the floor?
9. A bundle of faux jasmine flowers to give yourself a beautiful bouquet that won't die after a day or two. Because these are beige flowers with brown stems, they're neutral enough to compliment any room in your home.
11. A set of fridge organization labels that have a ton of font, size, and color options. Imagine opening your fridge and everything is exactly where it's supposed to be — the dream!
12. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper if you want to upgrade your bathroom in a big way but don't necessarily want it to be permanent. Because it's peel-and-stick, simply peel it off when you want to remove it and it'll literally leave no trace behind.
13. A three-lamp wall sconce has major farmhouse vibes, which is the most popular interior design style right now. Swapping out lighting is one of the easiest ways to make a huge visual impact in any room.
14. A vinyl mat that looks like tile if your bathroom floors are currently bumming you out. It's also antifungal, hypoallergenic, thermal insulated, and 100% recyclable.
15. Some floating shelves to install in your bathroom to give your pretty things a place to shine. Most bathrooms just have a few towel rods, so installing these will give you plenty of opportunities to show off your gorgeous candles, ceramics, and hand towels.
16. A gold end table with a charcoal-gray top that's big enough for storing all your bedside essentials. The tabletop has a lip that curves upward around the edge, so if you ever spill snacks or liquids it won't make a mess on the floor.
17. A tufted headboard for adding a soft touch to your bedroom without investing in a completely upholstered (and therefore more expensive) bed frame. Because relaxing in bed isn't quite as comfy when your back is literally against the wall.
18. A minimalist-meets-industrial bookshelf to show off your collection of books or artfully display your favorite plants, tiny sculptures, and other important knickknacks.
19. A luxurious robe that looks and feels as good on as it does casually hanging from a hook in your bathroom. Waffle weave is all the rage right now, so embrace the trend with a fancy robe that's lined with plush terry (so soft!).
20. A wireless library light you can position over your impressive book collection or favorite piece of art. It's battery-powered and has both cool and warm light options.
21. A super thin electric fireplace that's designed to mount directly on the wall, no construction required. It comes with a remote control that lets you adjust the flame colors and speed, and set a timer.
22. A three-drawer accent dresser with mirrored fronts for a touch of drama. Sooooo many nightstands are just a table with a small drawer, but what if you have actual stuff you need to store? Here's your solution, people!
23. A panel of velvet blackout curtains that prove you don't have to sacrifice aesthetic for practicality. These window treatments will block out 75% of sunlight and help reduce your electricity bill because you won't need to blast the air conditioning as much. Plus, they're machine washable (you never know!).
24. And an adjustable gold curtain rod to elevate your window game even further. Reviewers comment on how sturdy they are — perfect for heavier-than-usual window treatments.
25. A floor lamp with super cool LED rings, because lighting is an easy way to jazz up a space and set the mood. It also has a dimmer!
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in four finishes).