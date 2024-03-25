37 Home Decor Items That Make A Big Impact

1. A "flaming" humidifier to get you through those cooler nights. Instead of a real fire, it uses light and mist to create a flame-like effect. Put a few drops of your favorite essential oil in it to make every breath a blissful escape.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in black or white).
2. A cabinet with an intricate front that'll create a focal point in whatever room you put it in. Most folks use it in their entryway or dining room, but I can see it in a living room or even bathroom if you need extra storage.
3. A set of three flameless flickering candles if you want to light up your life, minus the risk of burning it down. You control these with a remote, so you have the freedom to place them somewhere that would otherwise be difficult to reach. There are different light modes and you can adjust the brightness levels.
Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles in action.
Promising review: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth. I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" —Tammy B.
Get them from Amazon for $20.99.
4. Or a candle lamp warmer if you're obsessed with the scent of a certain candle but not with the idea of actually lighting it. This way you can enjoy the scent of your favorite candle but not worry about an actual open flame.
Check out a TikTok recommending the candle lamp warmer.
Promising review: "This was perfect for my wife and me. She especially loves to have the scent of candles throughout the day, but because of our pets, we can't have lit candles. We tried this with both a jar candle and a glass bowl with some wax melts, and it worked perfectly for both. One of my wife's favorite features is the on/off switch on the cord, rather than having an ugly button or knob on the lamp/light itself. It's really a statement piece, like a desk lamp with a pretty wooden base. Overall, it works well for what it is and is well worth the money." —Scott Rarden
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three materials and eight colors).
5. A vintage-inspired patchwork quilt that combines the charm of yesteryear with the snuggability of today. The pattern is floral but the colors are fall-ish, which makes this blanket perfect all year round.
6. A customizable storage "book shelf" to hide all the ugly but necessary messes (I'm talking about you, electrical cord nest) that reside on the top of your cabinet. Now, instead of having your modem, cords, or other visual bummers on display, it'll look like you have an impressive collection of super cool books.
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in storage products made out of upcycled books.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this!!! I ordered to conceal our modem and router and it looks so perfect. They are real books and it’s wonderfully built, and the shades of blue are beautiful together. Shipped quickly and love to support a family biz!" —C.R.
Get it from Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in 19 colors/combinations and 14 lengths from 3 inches to 29 inches).
7. A sunrise alarm clock if you want to be woken up by the rising of the sun, but don't necessarily have the option to. It increases from 10% brightness to 100% in 30 minutes before the alarm goes off.
Promising review: "OK guys. Here’s the deal. This is gonna be a long review but TL;DR: This is an amazing little product, and I highly recommend it. I suffer from mild insomnia and generally have to use sleep aids, which is fine but not ideal for every night. I also moved from SoCal to Washington state a year ago, and I have NEVER been exposed to so little sunlight in my life! Living in the dark winters here is insanely difficult for me. This👏🏼Little👏🏼Alarm👏🏼Clock👏🏼 has changed my life and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful (you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive-aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you, Apple). The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting while I’m journaling, reading, watching TV, anything really! I would pay two or three times the price for this thing. It’s 100% worth it." —KatieM
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).
8. A disco ball planter, because who needs a nightclub when you've got this instead? Every day will be club night when the light hits it.
Promising review: "OMG I didn’t even know how much I needed this in my life until I unboxed it and had it in my hands. This planter is BEAUTIFUL. It is of high quality and it is clear it is made with care — from the packaging it comes in along with the little note to the individually glued *glass* mirrors. I literally gasped when I took it out of the box I was so taken aback by its fabulousness. It is the perfect size — it’s small enough to hang without taking over your space and turning it into a club but large enough to make an impact. I love this so much. This would also make a terrific gift for the party/dance/fun person in your life!" —Jille Eikenberry
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
9. A couch arm tray table for those of us who want to plop down on our sofa after a long day and then...not get up for a really long time. There's even a slot for your phone!
Ewart Woods is a small business that creates handmade organization and storage solutions that blend into your home decor.
Promising review: "The sofa arm table is gorgeous; the color is great and fits perfectly on my sofa! The make of it is also great and seems like it would last. Definitely recommend." —Aubrey
Get it from on Ewart Woods on Etsy for $47.96 (available in 10 colors and three styles).
10. A kitchen mat to help relieve fatigue from standing too long. Most folks use it in the kitchen, but some reviewers say it's been a lifesaver if you WFH at a standing desk.
Promising review: "It took me forever to find a good mat, and I’m so happy I found this one! The color and pattern are nice. It’s comfy to stand on while I’m prepping and cooking; it’s definitely reduced my fatigue and knee pain by a ton. Firm but cushiony. ... It’s really easy to clean, and looks great still after a few months of use! We have a very active kitchen, and it’s been through a lot so far, and survived unscathed, so I’m looking forward to a long life from it. I’ll probably buy a longer one to go on the other side of the kitchen!" —Cora Baker
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and 15 colors/patterns).
11. Some blackout velvet curtains that are the interior design equivalent of a do-not-disturb sign. There are 25 colors to choose from, which means no matter your home's color palette there's surely one that'll compliment it.
Promising review: "These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person. Love the velvet touch plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advice you steam them to get the wrinkles out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." —Alex
Get them on Amazon for $36.99+ per panel (available in five lengths, 24 colors, and with grommets or rod pockets).
12. A set of stackable cups as practical as they are beautiful. They're also acrylic, so when the inevitable happens and you drop one, you don't have to worry about it shattering.
Get a set of four from West Elm for $7+ (available in two sizes, four colors, and also sold in a pack of eight).