28 Bathroom Cleaning Products That, According To Reviewers, Work Every Time

1. A tub of The Pink Stuff, aka an all-purpose paste you can use to scrub anything in your bathroom, from faucets and other plumbing hardware to tubs and tiles. With very minimal effort (aka scrubbing) on your part, this pink goo goes the distance, so you don't have to.
Promising review: "Moved into this house with what must be over 8 years of water scum on the shower glass- enough to make it look frosted. I had a cleaning crew come out to clean the house, and they worked for hours in the bathroom, and still couldn't get that glass clear. I thought I was just going to have to live with it.... until I remembered I bought the pink paste! I completely forgot I had it in my utility closet. I began using it, and I couldn't believe it. I'm so excited to continue on and free my bathroom of the remaining water marks! This product is a must-have" —Abigail Pafford
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner that's truly a miracle product. Once a week (or whenever you think your shower is gross), liberally spray it all over and then go fall asleep for the night. In the morning, spray water over the areas and watch all the grime instantly wash away.
3. A natural, plant-based cleaner which uses the power of eucalyptus and tea tree oils to rid your bathroom of general nastiness like soap scum buildup and everyday grime. Just spray it, let it do its thing for 5–10 minutes, and then voila! Your bathroom will be sparkling clean.
4. A bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for when your favorite furry friend makes one or a dozen oopsies on the bathroom floor and you can't seem to get the stink out. Using orange oil, it gets rid of the lingering smell and replaces it with a lovely one with notes of citrus.
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup, and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and used to tell my wife, 'With all the science and technology in the world, we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell, but now, after use, we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
5. A pack of Magic Erasers to arm yourself with before tackling the tough job of cleaning any stained surface in your bathroom. This all-in-one product is a game changer and dissolves as it works so the cleanup from the cleanup is minimal at best.
6. A set of drill brush attachments perfect for taking on the toughest stains on your bathroom's tile, glass, grout, and fiberglass. You'll save so much time and energy thanks to these attachments and can instead focus on doing what you do best: zoning out on the couch while binging the latest Netflix show.
The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.
Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.
Promising review: "These are great! I use the large one to give the bowl a cleaning. A variable speed drill (needed) makes quick and short work as well. They have other brushes for other applications that I will order as needed. Very affordable, well made and will get many uses due to durability." —Michael R.
Get the set of three from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six colors).
7. A pack of sweeper slippers so you can rid your floors of dirt, hair, and grime while keeping your toes nice and warm. Prepare to be swept away by how much time you'll save.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. We always wish in Tide and these looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.
Get five pairs from Amazon for $13.59.
8. A toilet bowl ring remover if you haven't cleaned your toilet bowl in a reaaalllllly long time. That permanent dark ring? It's no match for this pumice stone on a stick!
9. A sink plunger to easily unblock all the grossness that's been building up in your drain for who knows how long. If you live in a home where the water drains reeeeaaaallllllly slow, this product can probably dislodge all the blockage in just a few pumps.
10. A pack of five Swedish dishcloths if you want to ditch the paper towels and welcome the future of bathroom cleanup with some no-odor, biodegradable cloths. A single sheet outperforms 17 rolls of paper towels. Plus, they look like little works of art.
11. A microfiber blinds duster with spaced-out fingers to tackle several blinds in one swipe. Never again will you need to clear your schedule when you just want to clean your bathroom's window treatments.
12. A nontoxic all-purpose cleaner that comes with a reuseable glass bottle and 34-ounce bag of refill. This is especially a good get if you have a bathroom that has no windows or lacks proper ventilation, as plant-based products like this one don't off-gas smelly chemicals like more traditional cleaners do. Also, I can confirm that it smells AMAAAAZING and would even say it doubles as a room spray.
13. A wall-mounted toilet brush with silicone bristles to clean your toilet way more efficiently once the dreaded ring is gone. It's also rust-proof, which means it won't inevitably turn orange like traditional brushes do.
14. A set of Swiffer-compatible reusable microfiber mop pads that are way better for the environment (and your conscious) than the single-use ones. Plus, they work wet or dry. When they need to be cleaned, throw them in the washing machine and they'll be good as new.
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.75.
15. A jet cleaner to break down and remove the dirty soap buildup and bath and body oils from the inside of your jetted bathtub, Jacuzzi, or Whirlpool.
16. A bottle of scum and grime remover that's specifically designed to take on the nastiness of gunk in your bathroom. No scrubbing required, just spray and wipe away.
17. A hairbrush-cleaning tool to get all the dead hair out of your brush, because using your fingers to pull it out can get gross and messy really fast.
18. A bottle of all-purpose cleaner that only uses five ingredients to keep the grime and gross at bay. The scent is orange and clove, which makes the whole house smell delicious. Use this on everyday messes to keep your bathroom looking and smelling divine.
19. A microfiber spin mop to make sure your mop isn't soaking wet before you use it, which will dramatically cut down on the time it takes to not only clean your floors but also let them dry, especially during cold weather. Plus, it's machine-washable, has an automatic wringer, and is designed in a shape that will reach into small spaces and corners. Truly, this mop does all the work for you — all you do is dunk into the water and push around the floor.
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based on the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house, both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so I scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs, where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime and then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
Get it from Amazon for $52.04.