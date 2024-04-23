BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Bathroom Cleaning Products That, According To Reviewers, Work Every Time

    These reviewers did the research so you don't have to.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A tub of The Pink Stuff, aka an all-purpose paste you can use to scrub anything in your bathroom, from faucets and other plumbing hardware to tubs and tiles. With very minimal effort (aka scrubbing) on your part, this pink goo goes the distance, so you don't have to. 

    Three progressive images showing a bathtub cleaning process, labeled
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Moved into this house with what must be over 8 years of water scum on the shower glass- enough to make it look frosted. I had a cleaning crew come out to clean the house, and they worked for hours in the bathroom, and still couldn't get that glass clear. I thought I was just going to have to live with it.... until I remembered I bought the pink paste! I completely forgot I had it in my utility closet. I began using it, and I couldn't believe it. I'm so excited to continue on and free my bathroom of the remaining water marks! This product is a must-have" —Abigail Pafford

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    2. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner that's truly a miracle product. Once a week (or whenever you think your shower is gross), liberally spray it all over and then go fall asleep for the night. In the morning, spray water over the areas and watch all the grime instantly wash away.

    A series of customer review photos of the progress of their tile shower floors before and then after one, two, and three applications
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product works — see the change in our bathroom floor as shown in the attached picture, with the number of applications indicated within each sub-picture. It took us three applications to fully clean up our shower! We sprayed this product after showering, while the floor was still wet, and then waited 24 hours to clean up the residues. One cannot expect immediate results (i.e. within a few hours). Rather, a clean floor takes many days. Your patience will be rewarded though!" —J.B.

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents).

    3. A natural, plant-based cleaner which uses the power of eucalyptus and tea tree oils to rid your bathroom of general nastiness like soap scum buildup and everyday grime. Just spray it, let it do its thing for 5–10 minutes, and then voila! Your bathroom will be sparkling clean.

    A customer review photo showing half their shower floor cleaned
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing!! I was skeptical at first because I have these dark stains on my shower floor that I’ve never been able to get out and was thinking something 'natural' wouldn’t be heavy-duty enough for it. I cleaned half the shower at first because I wanted to see how it looked compared to the dirty side and it did an amazing job with a little bit of elbow grease! You can see the difference." —Katherine Cheng

    Get two bottles from Amazon for $12.68.

    4. A bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for when your favorite furry friend makes one or a dozen oopsies on the bathroom floor and you can't seem to get the stink out. Using orange oil, it gets rid of the lingering smell and replaces it with a lovely one with notes of citrus. 

    reviewer holding up the spray bottle
    www.amazon.com

    Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.

    Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup, and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and used to tell my wife, 'With all the science and technology in the world, we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell, but now, after use, we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin

    Get it from Amazon for $16.19.

    5. A pack of Magic Erasers to arm yourself with before tackling the tough job of cleaning any stained surface in your bathroom. This all-in-one product is a game changer and dissolves as it works so the cleanup from the cleanup is minimal at best.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    These melamine eraser sponges are super tough on stains, but won't damage the surface underneath said stain.

    Promising review: "Learned about these online on cleaning blogs and tried them out -- amazing! They make cleaning spots that don't improve or need seemingly hours of scrubbing clean instantly! I feel lazy using them. Some spots can't be cleaned with them, but those are rare and just too stubborn for anything and need some kind of special help." —Kindle Customer

    Get a ten pack from Amazon for $13.24.

    6. A set of drill brush attachments perfect for taking on the toughest stains on your bathroom's tile, glass, grout, and fiberglass. You'll save so much time and energy thanks to these attachments and can instead focus on doing what you do best: zoning out on the couch while binging the latest Netflix show. 

    The complete kit and packaging
    Different uses of the drill brush
    Amazon

    The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

    Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

    Promising review: "These are great! I use the large one to give the bowl a cleaning. A variable speed drill (needed) makes quick and short work as well. They have other brushes for other applications that I will order as needed. Very affordable, well made and will get many uses due to durability." —Michael R.

    Get the set of three from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six colors).

    7. A pack of sweeper slippers so you can rid your floors of dirt, hair, and grime while keeping your toes nice and warm. Prepare to be swept away by how much time you'll save.

    Reviewer wearing the slippers in yello
    the pink microfiber slipper on a Swiffer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. We always wish in Tide and these looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.

    Get five pairs from Amazon for $13.59.

    8. A toilet bowl ring remover if you haven't cleaned your toilet bowl in a reaaalllllly long time. That permanent dark ring? It's no match for this pumice stone on a stick!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought a house that had been empty for about 15 months and the master bathroom toilet had a very bad water ring. I had tried about four different things to get it off of the bowl and nothing worked. I was recently searching the internet for some new ideas and the pumice stone came up. I used it today and it worked great. The water ring is finally gone. It did not scratch the porcelain at all." —momof2

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (also available in packs of two).

    9. A sink plunger to easily unblock all the grossness that's been building up in your drain for who knows how long. If you live in a home where the water drains reeeeaaaallllllly slow, this product can probably dislodge all the blockage in just a few pumps.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed for my bathroom sink. I doubted it would work as easy and fast as advertised but it did. I thought I’d really have to work it for it to work. Super impressed. Took like a minute, if that. Piece of advice though, if your sink has that overflow drain, put a sponge or something over it. Water and gunk will plunge out of the hole and if you aren’t expecting it will have a mess." —A

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in small and large sizes).

    10. A pack of five Swedish dishcloths if you want to ditch the paper towels and welcome the future of bathroom cleanup with some no-odor, biodegradable cloths. A single sheet outperforms 17 rolls of paper towels. Plus, they look like little works of art.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are a great cleaning tool. I keep one in the bathroom and one in the kitchen. Cleans mirrors with NO streaks! Sops up messes easily and can throw in dishwasher for easy cleaning." —carly fazio

    Get it from Amazon for $13.46+ (available in 16 colors and patterns).

    11. A microfiber blinds duster with spaced-out fingers to tackle several blinds in one swipe. Never again will you need to clear your schedule when you just want to clean your bathroom's window treatments.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product!! It works fantastic! I am a housekeeper for several private homes. My least favorite job is cleaning window blinds! I have used every method there, but the job is still very time-consuming. The main reason it takes so long is you must clean each and every slat separately to do the job right. Not anymore! With this product, you can clean two slats at once, and it cleans them the first swipe! The microfiber is the key to getting all the dust, and the design of the product makes it super easy! PLUS, this tool can be used on different types of blinds because it is flexible! I have used it on wooden shutters, plastic vertical patio door blinds, and horizontal metal 'mini' blinds. Additionally, the microfiber 'sleeve' that fits on the tool is washable, and it comes with five of them, so it's a real value, being reusable and with so many to use it should last a long time before they all completely wear out! This product deserves 10 stars!" —Sandy D

    Get the brush and five microfiber sleeves from Amazon for $6.99.

    12. A nontoxic all-purpose cleaner that comes with a reuseable glass bottle and 34-ounce bag of refill. This is especially a good get if you have a bathroom that has no windows or lacks proper ventilation, as plant-based products like this one don't off-gas smelly chemicals like more traditional cleaners do. Also, I can confirm that it smells AMAAAAZING and would even say it doubles as a room spray.

    Person holding a refillable spray bottle with &quot;all purpose cleaner Lavender&quot; label. It&#x27;s an eco-friendly product
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Common Good is a woman-owned small business based in Brooklyn making all-natural, refillable household products, that are gentle on skin and kind to the planet.

    I am constantly trying out new all-purpose cleaners — they're what I grab throughout the day for everyday messes that I quickly want to wipe up. Because of this, I aim to use all-natural cleaners that smell nice. This cleaner is great, and because it uses no harsh chemicals I'm even comfortable having my two-year-old use it when it's time to help me clean up after dinner. While the eco-friendly properties and smell are definitely reasons why I love it, it's also a phenomenal cleaner. From rice that seems glued to the dining table to faucets in the bathroom that are covered in water spots, everything gets dislodged easily and wipes right off. A true miracle product! 

    Promising review: "Not only does this product do a great job of cleaning (better than any other product I have tried), it smells great as well. Looking forward to trying more products from Common Good!" —Richard F. 

    Get the refill pouch and glass bottle set from Common Good for $33 (available in three scents).  

    13. A wall-mounted toilet brush with silicone bristles to clean your toilet way more efficiently once the dreaded ring is gone. It's also rust-proof, which means it won't inevitably turn orange like traditional brushes do.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this item because of a TikTok review, and I absolutely love it! You can toss your old brushes that get nasty-looking and stop wasting money on disposable brushes. This brush does it all! It is well-made and very easy to clean. It hangs nicely, out of the way, on the side of the tank. I highly recommend this item!" —L. Crocitto

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in five colors).

    14. A set of Swiffer-compatible reusable microfiber mop pads that are way better for the environment (and your conscious) than the single-use ones. Plus, they work wet or dry. When they need to be cleaned, throw them in the washing machine and they'll be good as new. 

    the pad on a reviewer's swiffer
    a different reviewer's mop pad covered in dust
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads. 

    Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.75

    15. A jet cleaner to break down and remove the dirty soap buildup and bath and body oils from the inside of your jetted bathtub, Jacuzzi, or Whirlpool.

    bubbly jet tub with brown goo coming from vents
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" —Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $16.06.

    16. A bottle of scum and grime remover that's specifically designed to take on the nastiness of gunk in your bathroom. No scrubbing required, just spray and wipe away.

    A customer review photo showing their bathtub before and after using the remover
    amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Mallory McInnis swears by this stuff! Here's what she has to say about it: "Have you ever seen the movie The Santa Clause? There's a scene where Tim Allen's character shaves away his white beard and then ~WHOOSH!~ it reappears instantaneously. That's basically my bathtub and soap scum. I've tried many products to keep it at bay, but this is the only one that has ever really worked. Not only does it have a cute dog on the packaging, it also allows me to (easily!) wipe away dastardly soap scum without having to use a lot of muscle! Which is great, because I don't exactly have a lot of muscle to use."

    Get it from Amazon $21.98+ (available with or without the sprayer).

    17. A hairbrush-cleaning tool to get all the dead hair out of your brush, because using your fingers to pull it out can get gross and messy really fast.

    amazon.com

    The reviewer above got such amazing results by using this tool along with soaking their brush in a Dawn and diluted vinegar solution!

    Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

    18. A bottle of all-purpose cleaner that only uses five ingredients to keep the grime and gross at bay. The scent is orange and clove, which makes the whole house smell delicious. Use this on everyday messes to keep your bathroom looking and smelling divine.

    A person holds up the all purpose cleaner in a bathroom
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Humble Suds is a small cleaning brand run by two moms — Holli Schaub and Jennifer Parnell — in Evergreen, Colorado. All of their products are made from powerful, plant-based ingredients and packaged with recyclable materials. 

    Promising review: "I love this new essential-oil scent. It smells amazing, disinfects naturally, and I trust the simple, natural ingredients. I use this spray on everything — counters, toilets, cooktop — even mirrors because it doesn’t leave streaks! I have now replaced all my previous cleaning products with a couple of Humble Suds products that work on every surface of our home. I feel incredibly grateful to have found this brand for the health of my family." —Andrealaine White

    Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $15.95.

    19. A microfiber spin mop to make sure your mop isn't soaking wet before you use it, which will dramatically cut down on the time it takes to not only clean your floors but also let them dry, especially during cold weather. Plus, it's machine-washable, has an automatic wringer, and is designed in a shape that will reach into small spaces and corners. Truly, this mop does all the work for you — all you do is dunk into the water and push around the floor.

    reviewer using foot-operated peddle to wring microfiber mop
    reviewer image using the mop to clean the floor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based on the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house, both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so I scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs, where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime and then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320

    Get it from Amazon for $52.04.

    20. A bottle of Method's nontoxic and plant-based all-purpose cleaner that'll easily tackle everyday messes. Avoid a marathon cleaning session by using this everyday cleaner to take on spills and other unpleasantness before they solidify and become more difficult to remove. This one smells like grapefruit, and I can personally confirm that the smell is absolutely divine.

    A person holds up a bottle of the cleaner
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Our favorite all purpose spray! It’s always in arm's reach for a quick spray-down of anything we need. I love the smell, too!" —Lmoeh

    Get a 28 oz bottle from Target for $4.19.

    21. A squeegee to mount directly to your shower's tile or glass. Avoid spending an afternoon scrubbing away at water stains on your shower's surfaces by quickly using this to remove access water whenever you're done bathing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great, amazing product. Saw this on TikTok and I had to get it because it was so viral. And I’m so glad that I did, best purchase for my shower." —Brittany Zepeda

    Get it from Amazon for