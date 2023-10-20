BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    43 Simple Products That Make Everyday Life At Home Just A Tad Bit Easier

    These products do the hard work for you.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — aka TikTok's favorite all-purpose cleaning paste. From everyday messes to years' worth of buildup, there's no grossness that this miracle cleaner can't take on. 

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their stovetop
    Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    2. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because cleaning your toilet bowl is never fun. Once installed (reviewers say it's a breeze), the bleach automatically dispenses, cleans, and deodorizes with every flush. 

    A reviewer photo of the installed system, which clips on to the tank and attaches to two of the toilet's internal tubes
    It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!

    Promising review: "Super easy setup! It clips right on to the back of the tank and the provided lines just get pushed into place. It really helps to keep the bowl shiny and smelling nice!" —Sean Krachun

    Get it from Amazon for $10.

    3. An insulated tumbler cup with a straw lid so you can stay hydrated throughout the day. Your water will stay hot or cold for hours, no problem. Sometimes I even put ice in mine, and after 12+ hours the ice still hasn't melted. It's that good! 

    A person sips from the insulated tumbler
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    I use this tumbler every day and I've saved so much money by not guiltily buying single-use plastic bottles. It's dishwasher-safe and super easy to use. I take it with me wherever I go! It has over 34,500 5-star ratings on Amazon for a reason. 

    Promising review: "I have only used this for ice water so far and it's AWESOME. I'm pregnant and this has helped me stay hydrated because I like my water very cold, and this keeps my drink icy for hours. My favorite is when I wake up super thirsty in the morning and reach over to sip from this cup and the ice is still intact and the water is nice and cold. Very impressed with the quality, and the color is very cute. I've already gotten lots of compliments on it." —mcs930

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four sizes and six colors and patterns).


    4. A pack of Affresh dishwasher-cleaning tablets for making sure your dishwasher is super clean and therefore capable of making sure your dishes are too. All you do is drop a tablet into the dishwasher before you run a load, and it does all the work from there.

    Promising reviews: "Works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and there was detergent buildup all over the inside, and a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. There was still some buildup and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, and now it looks and sounds brand new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, no more odors or buildup around the door seals." —Martoune

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.

    5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that uses magical blue foam to rid your garbage disposal of foodstuff and odor. I have these and actually look forward to using them, they're that great. You push one of the biodegradable packets into your drain and then turn the water on. Before you know it, this blue foam starts bubbling up from your drain(s) and after a few minutes completely disappears. After that, the drain is super clean and those lingering smells are gone.

    Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness-free.

    Promising review: "Works like a charm! These are pretty cool! I was a little skeptical but I followed the easy-to-use directions and it worked just like the product said it would. Foamed up and cleaned the drain!! Smell removed!!" —Jennifer K

    Get two packs of four from Amazon for $9.98.

    6. Some motion-activated, battery-powered night-lights to illuminate dark areas in your home. I use these in closets, deep cabinets, and my bathroom that has a really loud fan that turns on every time I switch the light on. 

    The nightlight is shown turning on and off
    The nightlight is shown turning on and off
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Since I am pregnant, I am constantly going to the bathroom at night, I keep tripping over and over since I refuse to turn on the light so I won't wake up my husband. Last night was the first time I did not trip. Best ever! I am going to buy more." —Luiana

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five different colors).

    7. An expandable shelf for under your sink that adjusts itself around your awkwardly shaped pipe. You will be able to fit so much more stuff under your sink when you use this!

    Reviewer before and after pic of inside a bathroom vanity cabinet with a lot of organized items in a small space thanks to the adjustable organizer
    Measures 15 inches long x 11.25 inches wide x 15 inches high and can expand to 25 inches long.

    Promising review: "I'm so glad I bought this. I have a 24-inch vanity in my bathroom and this fit perfectly. I have it extended to about 23-inch and it holds sturdy, though I can see if you were to extend it to its full length it gets weak in the middle. I liked it so much that I ordered another one for the kitchen. I got some clear bins to help organize bottles and other goodies I keep in the bath." —Marlene R.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.87+ (available in three finishes).

    8. Some sleek transparent dividers to separate clothes into categories. Sweaters, pants, T-shirts, and more will finally have a place inside your closet that doesn't require being hung up.

    Reviewer&#x27;s translucent dividers are shown in a closet
    Promising review: "These dividers have changed my life! I put them on the top shelf of my clothes closet and divide sections into the type of clothes I want. One section has blue jeans, another section has black pants, another section has lightweight summer pants, and I can see everything just looking up at the shelf. My closet is no longer a mess, and the top shelf above the hanging clothes is no longer the place where I just throw things and can’t keep track of them. I never knew what was up there and now I do! As I said I just bought a second set of them for my second closet." —Elizabeth 

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in packs of two, four, six, or eight).

    9. multi-plug outlet with six electric outlets, two USB ports, and a built-in nightlight. The nightlight has three levels of brightness, and can turn on automatically when it senses the area getting dark.

    Reviewer turning the light on and off the charger with items plugged in
    Charger with several large plugs in it
    Promising review: "So happy that I bought this beautiful wall charger. It looks much more expensive. The six outlets are nicely positioned that I can use all of them at the same time. Two USB outputs are ideal for charging our phones. Highly recommend!" —Elaine

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%).

    10. A bamboo shower stool to keep all your bathing needs within reach. This is especially great if you have little to no built-in shower storage.

    A bamboo shower stool is shown in a shower enclosure
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This bench was exceptionally easy to put together. Everything fit well and it seems very sturdy. Extra parts were included but not needed. The quality and appearance are both very high. I'm very pleased and would not hesitate to recommend it to others, nor would I hesitate to buy another one." —Randy S.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in natural bamboo or black).

    11. A pumice stone for removing hard water stains in your toilet's bowl. Considered a must-have cleaning tool, if there's a stain in your toilet that you're sure is permanent, try this out and watch it disappear like magic.

    Promising review: "The holy grail of toilet cleaning. Oh wow! I am so happy with this pumice! It removed all the buildup from my hard water easily and quickly! I was thinking I would have to buy a new toilet and start over and just try to clean it every day. I've NEVER been so pleased with a product!"Tasha

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+. (available in packs of one, two, or four).

    12. A soothing Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock that simulates the sunrise, so waking up (at any time) feels totally natural. It has seven natural sounds and slowly turns from 10% brightness to 100% in 30 minutes. :::Deep exhale:::

    A customer review photo of the alarm clock on their nightstand
    Promising review: "I suffer from mild insomnia and generally have to use sleep aids, which is fine but not ideal for every night. I also moved from SoCal to Washington state a year ago and I have NEVER been exposed to so little sunlight in my life! Living in the dark winters here is insanely difficult for me. This👏🏼Little👏🏼Alarm👏🏼Clock👏🏼 Has changed my life and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful (you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive-aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you, Apple)." —KatieM

    Get it from Amazon for $32.88+ (available in three styles).

    13. A roll-up drying rack so you can let dishes and produce dry without taking up valuable countertop space. And because it goes over the sink, no need to worry about water dripping all over the place. 

    reviewer's sink with the rack over half a side of it
    reviewers tea set and peppers on the rack over a sink
    Promising review: "This is very sturdy and it allows air into cups, pans, etc. to dry easily — unlike a drying pad. It holds heavy pans with no problem. The color is soft and goes great with my white and gray countertops and it's extremely functional. It's easy to clean, just roll it up and store it under the sink. Highly recommend. 👍🏻" —Denise

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes). 

    14. A utility wagon to haul all your heavy stuff around. I use mine nearly every day — getting groceries and heavy packages into my apartment, taking recycling down to the bins — it's all easy thanks to this wagon.  And to add more icing to the cake, it completely collapses when not in use. 

    The wagon is shown with a bunch of boxes in it
    The wagon fully collapsed
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    The wagon can hold up to 150 pounds. 

    Promising review: "I don't know how I did without one for so long!! I'm in the process of moving and this cart has gotten me through some very hard tasks. Oh and it's great for bringing in groceries too. Stairs tend to be a problem though.

    The only issue I have with it is that the handle won't stay in its cradle causing it to hit the floor too often. But when it comes to being a work horse I couldn't ask for a better carrier. Talk about an absolute household essential!!" —Wanda Hamilton

    Get it from Amazon for $94.20+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%; available in six colors).

    15. A citrus-scented toilet spray, because it's always best to leave no trace — especially smelly ones — when it comes to doing what you do in the bathroom. Just spray this into the bowl before you go number two, and it does all the work from there.

    the spray
    This formula is nontoxic and paraben-free.

    Promising review: "I didn't think I would like this, but it works! I was shocked. My husband has very regular BMs and that usually means that the rest of us have to avoid that part of the house for at least a little while. I got this for his birthday as a gag gift, but we tried it and it works amazingly well! The only downside is that I'm starting to associate the pleasant citrus scent with poop as well. It is not a subtle cover-up, as anyone who walks by the bathroom will smell a great outpouring of citrus, but it's better than the alternative! Overall, I definitely recommend this product to anyone who poops." —steel_muffins

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97.

    16. A dog-feeding reminder for making sure your dog gets fed but not overfed each morning and evening. This will be especially useful for those who live in a home with multiple people caring for one pup.

    The reminder with daily slots to answer yes or no to &quot;did you feed the dog&quot;
    Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if not I feed them and indicate it, we all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (also available in four other styles).

    17. veggie chopper so that prepping an abundance of food is easier than doing it all by hand. Give yourself a break with this chopper that uses four blades to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables with ease.

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    This comes with four interchangeable blades so you can julienne, chop, slice, and cut easily. This is FDA-approved, BPA-free, and can be fully disassembled. It also has a soft-grip handle to make prepping ingredients easy on your hands.

    Promising review: "If you’re lazy like me, this is for you. One thing I don’t like doing in the kitchen is chopping vegetables. You do have to cut the vegetables to a certain size so it can fit correctly in the blades, but I don’t mind doing half the work." —J Rivera

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $5; available in three colors).

    18. A 3-in-1 wireless charger to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time, no unsightly nest of cords required. 

    reviewer's stand charging three devices
    Promising review: "I love this charging station! I‘m one of those people who has all the Apple things, so being able to charge my phone, watch, and AirPod Pros at the same time is a total game changer for me. I can’t even guess how many times I’ve misplaced my AirPods because I didn’t have a dedicated place for them. Now there’s no question where they are every morning. Not only that, but the charger is pretty fast (especially for the watch and earbuds) and the station itself is easy to set up and use." —Anonymous

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in six colors).

    19. A two-tiered turntable so that pantry essentials are within reach. Think of all the vertical space you'll save!

    Promising review: "This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet. We use A LOT of spices and it was always a nightmare to find the right one. Now I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height too and allows for different size bottles to be placed on the racks." —Vegmom

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in 14 colors).

    20. A rapid egg cooker to cook up to six eggs five different ways with a push of a button. Hard boil, soft boil, poach, scrambled, even omelets — this tiny appliance will do it all so you don't have to.

    Promising review: "If you are on the fence about getting one of these, GET ONE. It really is as easy as it sounds to have a perfectly cooked egg, no guesswork. Just have an ice bath ready next to the cooker and let the eggs sit for a minute or two in there...peels come right off :) Makes healthy eating a breeze in the morning! Where has this been all my life?!?!?" —rebecca

    Get it from Amazon for $15.19+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $4; available in eight colors).

    Check out our Dash Rapid Egg Cooker review.

    21. A dishwasher magnet to let you know if the dishes are clean or dirty. With just one swipe you never have to worry about unloading dishes that haven't actually been washed. 

    The magnet is shown going from clean to dirty
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Easy to work, magnetic, doesn’t mark the dishwasher, so easy and simple to operate. Even my wife, who is blind, can tell 'clean or dirty' by which way the sliding cover plate is positioned." —Scott wagner

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in four colors).

    22. A set of two toothpaste squeezers so you get every last ounce of toothpaste out of the tube. It also holds your toothpaste upright, which means it won't take up as much valuable countertop space.

    Promising review: "These work great. They keep even a full tube upright so the bathroom counter looks tidier. The key twists the empty section of the tube easily so every bit of the toothpaste is used with no fuss. Have one for my husband and me and for each of the two kids. Highly recommend this product." —Chelley Patterson

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.20.

    23. A 15-piece set of airtight food containers, because your pantry staples deserve a designated home. This set has over 18,700 5-star reviews for a reason, it's that good.

    reviewer image of the full 15 piece Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set in a cabinet being used to store different kinds of food
    Promising review: "I ordered this set to continue on the road to an organized pantry. There are enough containers and enough variety of sizes to make me happy. I have stored pastas and noodles, dried beans, rice, sugar, instant mashed potatoes, crackers, etc. When I open a box of something, I put whatever is unused into one of the containers and feel very secure that the contents will be fresh and protected from any possible insect problems." —R M

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).