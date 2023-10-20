43 Simple Products That Make Everyday Life At Home Just A Tad Bit Easier

1. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — aka TikTok's favorite all-purpose cleaning paste. From everyday messes to years' worth of buildup, there's no grossness that this miracle cleaner can't take on.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
2. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because cleaning your toilet bowl is never fun. Once installed (reviewers say it's a breeze), the bleach automatically dispenses, cleans, and deodorizes with every flush.
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "Super easy setup! It clips right on to the back of the tank and the provided lines just get pushed into place. It really helps to keep the bowl shiny and smelling nice!" —Sean Krachun
3. An insulated tumbler cup with a straw lid so you can stay hydrated throughout the day. Your water will stay hot or cold for hours, no problem. Sometimes I even put ice in mine, and after 12+ hours the ice still hasn't melted. It's that good!
I use this tumbler every day and I've saved so much money by not guiltily buying single-use plastic bottles. It's dishwasher-safe and super easy to use. I take it with me wherever I go! It has over 34,500 5-star ratings on Amazon for a reason.
Promising review: "I have only used this for ice water so far and it's AWESOME. I'm pregnant and this has helped me stay hydrated because I like my water very cold, and this keeps my drink icy for hours. My favorite is when I wake up super thirsty in the morning and reach over to sip from this cup and the ice is still intact and the water is nice and cold. Very impressed with the quality, and the color is very cute. I've already gotten lots of compliments on it." —mcs930
4. A pack of Affresh dishwasher-cleaning tablets for making sure your dishwasher is super clean and therefore capable of making sure your dishes are too. All you do is drop a tablet into the dishwasher before you run a load, and it does all the work from there.
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that uses magical blue foam to rid your garbage disposal of foodstuff and odor. I have these and actually look forward to using them, they're that great. You push one of the biodegradable packets into your drain and then turn the water on. Before you know it, this blue foam starts bubbling up from your drain(s) and after a few minutes completely disappears. After that, the drain is super clean and those lingering smells are gone.
6. Some motion-activated, battery-powered night-lights to illuminate dark areas in your home. I use these in closets, deep cabinets, and my bathroom that has a really loud fan that turns on every time I switch the light on.
Promising review: "Since I am pregnant, I am constantly going to the bathroom at night, I keep tripping over and over since I refuse to turn on the light so I won't wake up my husband. Last night was the first time I did not trip. Best ever! I am going to buy more." —Luiana
7. An expandable shelf for under your sink that adjusts itself around your awkwardly shaped pipe. You will be able to fit so much more stuff under your sink when you use this!
8. Some sleek transparent dividers to separate clothes into categories. Sweaters, pants, T-shirts, and more will finally have a place inside your closet that doesn't require being hung up.
9. A multi-plug outlet with six electric outlets, two USB ports, and a built-in nightlight. The nightlight has three levels of brightness, and can turn on automatically when it senses the area getting dark.
Promising review: "So happy that I bought this beautiful wall charger. It looks much more expensive. The six outlets are nicely positioned that I can use all of them at the same time. Two USB outputs are ideal for charging our phones. Highly recommend!" —Elaine
10. A bamboo shower stool to keep all your bathing needs within reach. This is especially great if you have little to no built-in shower storage.
11. A pumice stone for removing hard water stains in your toilet's bowl. Considered a must-have cleaning tool, if there's a stain in your toilet that you're sure is permanent, try this out and watch it disappear like magic.
12. A soothing Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock that simulates the sunrise, so waking up (at any time) feels totally natural. It has seven natural sounds and slowly turns from 10% brightness to 100% in 30 minutes. :::Deep exhale:::
13. A roll-up drying rack so you can let dishes and produce dry without taking up valuable countertop space. And because it goes over the sink, no need to worry about water dripping all over the place.
Promising review: "This is very sturdy and it allows air into cups, pans, etc. to dry easily — unlike a drying pad. It holds heavy pans with no problem. The color is soft and goes great with my white and gray countertops and it's extremely functional. It's easy to clean, just roll it up and store it under the sink. Highly recommend. 👍🏻" —Denise
14. A utility wagon to haul all your heavy stuff around. I use mine nearly every day — getting groceries and heavy packages into my apartment, taking recycling down to the bins — it's all easy thanks to this wagon. And to add more icing to the cake, it completely collapses when not in use.
The wagon can hold up to 150 pounds.
Promising review: "I don't know how I did without one for so long!! I'm in the process of moving and this cart has gotten me through some very hard tasks. Oh and it's great for bringing in groceries too. Stairs tend to be a problem though.
The only issue I have with it is that the handle won't stay in its cradle causing it to hit the floor too often. But when it comes to being a work horse I couldn't ask for a better carrier. Talk about an absolute household essential!!" —Wanda Hamilton
15. A citrus-scented toilet spray, because it's always best to leave no trace — especially smelly ones — when it comes to doing what you do in the bathroom. Just spray this into the bowl before you go number two, and it does all the work from there.
16. A dog-feeding reminder for making sure your dog gets fed but not overfed each morning and evening. This will be especially useful for those who live in a home with multiple people caring for one pup.
17. A veggie chopper so that prepping an abundance of food is easier than doing it all by hand. Give yourself a break with this chopper that uses four blades to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables with ease.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
This comes with four interchangeable blades so you can julienne, chop, slice, and cut easily. This is FDA-approved, BPA-free, and can be fully disassembled. It also has a soft-grip handle to make prepping ingredients easy on your hands.
Promising review: "If you’re lazy like me, this is for you. One thing I don’t like doing in the kitchen is chopping vegetables. You do have to cut the vegetables to a certain size so it can fit correctly in the blades, but I don’t mind doing half the work." —J Rivera
18. A 3-in-1 wireless charger to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time, no unsightly nest of cords required.
Promising review: "I love this charging station! I‘m one of those people who has all the Apple things, so being able to charge my phone, watch, and AirPod Pros at the same time is a total game changer for me. I can’t even guess how many times I’ve misplaced my AirPods because I didn’t have a dedicated place for them. Now there’s no question where they are every morning. Not only that, but the charger is pretty fast (especially for the watch and earbuds) and the station itself is easy to set up and use." —Anonymous
19. A two-tiered turntable so that pantry essentials are within reach. Think of all the vertical space you'll save!
20. A rapid egg cooker to cook up to six eggs five different ways with a push of a button. Hard boil, soft boil, poach, scrambled, even omelets — this tiny appliance will do it all so you don't have to.
21. A dishwasher magnet to let you know if the dishes are clean or dirty. With just one swipe you never have to worry about unloading dishes that haven't actually been washed.
Promising review: "Easy to work, magnetic, doesn’t mark the dishwasher, so easy and simple to operate. Even my wife, who is blind, can tell 'clean or dirty' by which way the sliding cover plate is positioned." —Scott wagner
