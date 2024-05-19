BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
30 Products That’ll Give Your Balcony A Gorgeous Update

These picks are sure to make a big impact on your outdoor space.

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A small metal three-piece bistro set with a ceramic decorative design that can squeeze into the tiniest of balconies. Reviewers remark on how sturdy it is, which is great if you have an outdoor space that gets so windy that flimsy furniture sometimes gets knocked over.

A bistro dining set is shown on a small patio
amazon.com

Promising review: "Wonderfully sturdy, heavy, and well made. The wind will not blow these pieces anywhere. Beautiful plaster work. I love this set and have gotten so many compliments on it. Perfect for a small space, and the chairs fold up easily when not in use." —Laurie Pitman

Get it from Amazon for $207

2. A black and white outdoor rug so chic it'll instantly transform your patio into the "after" shot on an HGTV backyard makeover show. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.

Outdoor furniture set on a patterned rug with a sofa, chairs, and a coffee table
Amazon

Hauteloom is a small business that started by importing area rugs from Turkey under its own brand. Now it sells its own designs in addition to thousands of others by different brands. 

Promising review: "Delivered exactly as described. This is a really beautiful outdoor rug that adds coziness and a pop to my deck. I put heavy items around the rug's perimeter for a day to help flatten the edges. Great price for a great quality rug." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $53+ (available in 13 sizes and two colors).


3. wicker loveseat and matching ottoman with storage to provide you and your bestie with a place to comfortably sit when it comes to enjoying a cocktail at sunset.  The ottoman slides right under the loveseat when not in use.

Outdoor patio furniture setup featuring a sofa, cushioned chairs, and a coffee table with decorative items. Perfect for balcony shopping ideas
Outdoor patio setting with a loveseat and hanging plants, ambiently lit by string lights, for cozy home decor inspiration
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I am pleased with this product so far. The cushions are comfy and it's a good height for sitting. Assembly was easy and didn't take long. I can't wait to enjoy more days on my porch with this set." —Kathrin Kimmons

Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in four cushion colors).

4. A fade-resistant outdoor umbrella so you can relax on your balcony without worrying about harmful UV rays (but remember to always wear sunscreen when your skin's exposed to the sun!). It's got a diameter of 7.5 feet, which can provide shade for a small table and three or four chairs.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Note: The umbrella stand is not included, but this is a good one if you need one.

Promising review: "This umbrella was perfect and met my needs. I live in a condo and needed a way to shade the balcony from the intense morning sun. This worked really well. The set up was easy. The crank works well and the tilt is easy to do." —Danielle

Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in 15 colors and patterns).


5. And a clip-on light for your umbrella, because sometimes a great day on your balcony turns into a great night, and you want to make sure you have the proper illumination. 

a reviewer's image of a clip on umbrella light
www.amazon.com

Note: It has three different brightness settings and requires AA batteries.

Promising review: "This light is great!!! It has three settings, to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends. Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. We decided to try and play outside. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see. So, works great in my book! 😁" —Mandie Jordan

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

6. A potting bench so you can keep your thumb green even if you have very limited outdoor space. The tabletop can hold up to 220 pounds, and the bottom shelf and cabinet can handle up to 176 pounds. There's also three metal hooks on the right side for hanging gardening tools. This bench really is a one-stop shop.

Wooden balcony plant station with herbs and blooming plants, artificial grass flooring, and gardening supplies
amazon.com

Promising review: "Great value for the $$ and attractive! Looks great on my back porch area and a nice place to store all my planting supplies. The metal countertop is a nice touch, as it’s easy to wipe down and gives it a bit of a rustic look. I would highly recommend and buy it again!" —Staci Evans 

Get it from Amazon for $139.79+ (available in three wood finishes).


7. A set of eight solar-powered jar lanterns filled with string lights to create a whimsical outdoor experience every time the sun goes down. The battery life can be maintained for more than 500 cycles of charging, so these will be the star of the show for at least a few summers. 

Decorative glass jars with string lights inside on an outdoor table at dusk, providing ambient lighting
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Very fun for garden decor. Have held up nicely through summer rain storms and continue to shine bright. Worked really well for a garden party." —Melissa 

Get a nine-pack from Amazon for $29.99.

8. A folding table that snaps right onto your balcony's railing, so no matter how small your space is you can still dine al fresco.

Small balcony with a black folding table, two wooden stools, and a potted plant, overlooking a cityscape
amazon.com

Promising review: "I have two balconies for my building, one of which I rarely ever use because it's so small. I wanted to maximize the space, and this table was the perfect fit! It didn't fit around the railings as much as I'd hoped just due to the spacing of the balcony rails — easy fix, I just used a few zip ties to lock it in. I live in a highrise in Chicago, and it gets very windy, and I leave the table open instead of folded up at all times. I have never had an issue with it folding in or handling the wind. Great purchase, and may buy another for my second balcony!" —Taylor Hazel Braun

Get it from Amazon for $57.99.

9. Or a longer balcony bar top if you have ample space and want to host your very own happy hour. This hooks onto your railing in seconds and comes in three different lengths, so you can go really big if you have the opportunity!

Balcony with a high wooden bar table and stools with urban backdrop, ideal for outdoor shopping inspiration
Romero Woodshop / Etsy

Romero Woodshop is a small business based in California making bar tops for balconies.

Promising review: "Everyone loves this piece and it’s so nice that we could add space to our small balcony area." —Rolo Tomassi

Get it from Romero Woodshop on Etsy for $240+ (available in three lengths).  


10. A two-burner griddle grill so you can make sure you have a delicious spread of food every time you host meals al fresco. No need to hurry into the house to get to cooking — with this you can stay outside with your pals and enjoy what's going on.

Amazon

Promising review: "My whole family and I recently went to Miami for a quick vacation, and we had a barbecue, so I decided to order this grill for my house so I can cook on my back porch. One of the best things about this grill is it’s so easy to move — anyone can move it from one place to another. My wife and I assembled this, and it took us about 35–40 minutes to put together, and it was so easy to assemble. I cannot wait to use this grill with my family and friends." —NP

Get it from Amazon for $189.99.


11. A two-piece patio lounge set, because you deserve to be able to stretch out your legs on a comfy piece of furniture, no matter how small or narrow a space you're working with.

Reviewer photo of the lounger on a balcony
amazon.com

Promising review: "Pretty easy to put together. I carried the box up to my third-floor apt and did the assembly all by myself. Great quality and comfortable. Perfect for my tiny balcony." —Christine E. Johnson

Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in four colors).

12. A powder-coated steel accent table that comes in a plethora of colors to add a pop of color to your balcony's setup. Steel that's powder-coated can withstand the elements way better than steel that is not, so this is a great get if you're looking for longevity. 

the green table next to a reviewer's chaise lounge
the pink table next to a reviewer's wicker egg-shaped chair
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "OMG this is cute and super easy to assemble. I got the red and kinda wish I had gotten the blue... oh but all the colors are so cute!! Debating buying a second one so each porch chair has its own table. This really is so incredibly versatile. I could see it on a porch, as a minimalist side table, in a kid's room, a place to keep plants... I wouldn't put anything tremendously heavy on it, but as far as tables at this price go, this is the best!" —Meghan McD

Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in 38 styles and colors).

13. A Bluetooth speaker for keeping the tunes going while you enjoy your outdoor space. No need to drag your laptop or a lengthy electrical cord out onto your balcony anymore.

The speaker in front of a beach
Amazon

Promising review: "The sound quality is amazing. It has excellent bass and on max volume, it can easily fill up a huge room. I used it for around 8 hours and it still had about 25% of charge so the battery life is great as well. It charges fast. The bass can be heard even in low volumes and pretty much every genre sounds great with these. It is lightweight and can be used horizontally or vertically. I highly recommend if you are looking for a speaker with great sound quality that isn't too expensive." —Johnny Rajan

Get it from Amazon for $109.95 (available in nine colors).

14. A three-piece wicker chair and table set that's versatile enough to fit in with nearly any type of outdoor decor. And at less than $100 for the whole set, this is a great budget buy. 

a reviewer photo of two rattan arm chairs with a matching side table with a glass top
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. 😍 I cannot believe the price of it. It shipped fast, and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit; I get so many compliments by anyone who rings the doorbell." —Mrs.Mathews

Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in five colors).

15. A set of metal hanging flower pots so you can have fresh flowers or herbs, regardless of whether you have a plot of dirt to grow them in. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant different types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact. 

Assorted colorful planters hung on balcony railing, offering apartment gardening ideas
Balcony railing with hanging planters, adjacent to a potted plant on a stand, overlooking residential area. Ideal for small-space gardening
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white). 

16. A waterproof outdoor curtain to either partition off space in your outdoor space or provide you with some privacy, like if your balcony looks directly onto someone else's balcony or something unsightly. 

An outdoor patio with a seating area, curtains, and a view of trees, set for a shopping feature
www.amazon.com

Pick up a sturdy rust-resistant curtain rod while you're at it! 

Promising review: "These curtains are AMAZING! Beautiful and elegant. Hangs beautiful, very light blocking, keeps rain out of our Tiki bar, we can sit out there in the rain, and keeps the heat in on a cool fall evening when we have the fireplace on!" —Sara Bushendorf

Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in ten sizes and 16 colors). 

17. A three-piece folding wood bistro set that comes with the cushions. This is such a timeless look; you can put this anywhere and it's sure to look amazing.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I recently moved and have a small front patio. The rules of the complex are neutral as far as furniture is concerned. And so I spent forever looking for some thing that would fit the color scheme plus be cute plus be comfortable. I am so so happy with this purchase. The table and chairs are not only a good size, but they are tall! I myself am almost 6 foot tall, and to not have to lean over with a patio set is really cool. The cushions are very comfortable and the set up was extremely easy. Highly recommend." —Ashley k

Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in three colors).

18. Some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights to turn your patio into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Because they're powered by the sun, no need for an electrical outlet.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.

Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. —D Kelly

Get it from Brightech on Amazon for $34.99+ (available in warm or soft light).


19. A compact three-piece sectional and table set if you want to create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on while enjoying the weather. The chaise is reversible, so you can have it on the right or left side.

A sofa chase sectional and small table are shown on a balcony
amazon.com

Promising review: "I’m shocked by how comfortable this is. It has more cushion to it than my couch. I’m someone who will spend hours on my patio for meetings and such. I put it together by myself. The trick is to put the screws all in before tightening them, otherwise it will seem like they don’t fit. Put the screws in and twist a few times. Once you have them all in, then go back and tighten them. Trust me, it’ll save you doing extra work. This set is actually bigger than I expected, table included. Very pleased with this purchase." —Brooke D

Get it from Amazon for $399.99 (available in four colors).

20. A panel of faux-ivy vines to create some privacy if you love your balcony but not necessarily how exposed it is. They'll also provide necessary shade, which you will be very grateful for when those hot summer days hit. 

Cat lounging on cushioned patio chair with decorative rug and plants on a balcony
Artificial green leafy plants hang in front of a window inside a room, giving a decorative natural look for interior design
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Snag some green zip ties and you're ready for easy, tool-free installation! 

Promising review: "This product exceeded my expectations! It wasn’t flimsy at all. It’s very high quality and gives me all the privacy I want for my balcony! It’s easy to install and looks great. I would recommend this to everyone!" — Victoria Escobedo

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes). 