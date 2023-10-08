BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    56 Genius Kitchen Products That'll Legitimately Change Your Life

    It's time for your kitchen to have a glow-up.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An under-shelf pull-out spice organizer to make sure you're utilizing all of your cabinetry space. This is a lifesaver if you've got a lot of spices and nonperishables and have run out of room to store 'em.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a storage solution FOREVER! After seeing these on Tiktok, I bought two. They have made all the difference in the world! I now have control over the entire cupboard!" —Jenn

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    2. A minimalist fruit bowl that doubles as a secret colander. Because it's on a pedestal, moisture will automatically slide down out of the bowl, so fruits and veggies will dry thoroughly. 

    A small white elevated fruit bowl with bananas and apples in it
    reviewer showing subtle slits in the fruit bowl to let water drain out
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the colander in action. 

    Promising review: "I love the way this looks on my counter. It is sturdy and holds all the fruit that I purchase in a week just perfectly." —Jami Lively

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in white or green).

    3. A strip of LED Lights to add some extra lighting to your kitchen that can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Home. These are super easy to install and have a color spectrum of over 16 million colors. They can even sync with your music! This is a great way to make a major upgrade to your kitchen without spending big bucks, especially if you're a renter.

    A customer review photo of their cabinets with lighting above and below
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy and it works with the Alexa app." —junin07

    Get it from Amazon for $25+ (available in four lengths).

    4. A set of silicone oven rack edge protectors, because it absolutely sucks when you're going to get something out of the oven and you burn your hands or forearms on those hot metal racks. 

    a reviewer photo of an open oven with red guard installed on the racks
    www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the oven rack protectors in action.  

    Promising review: "I first saw these mentioned by someone on TikTok and immediately put them on my Christmas list. One of my favorite gifts I received! Very helpful to ease my fear of burning myself on the oven racks." —Amanda B.

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in red or gray). 

    5. "Bread Buddy" dispenser to keep your bread fresh for longer. The bread stays in its original bag — which prolongs its life — and dispenses one slice at a time. It's designed to stand upright, which will free up valuable countertop or fridge space. 

    A reviewer using the rectangular bread dispenser to pull out a fresh loaf
    An image of the rectangular bread holder with a loaf inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action. 

    Promising review: "After 14 years of my kids not sealing the bread back up, we have finally found a solution to bread going stale before being used up! Not only do these prevent waste, they allow me to stand the loaves on end, saving valuable counter space! It's a win-win." —Katherine Anthony

    Get it from Amazon for $12.49 (available with a white or red lid). 

    6. A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that smartly stacks spices and such on top of each other thanks to two shelves. The top shelf holds short items, and the bottom shelf holds taller ones. 

    Two slim profile spice holders in a cabinet, and a second pic with a reviewer pulling one of them out and rotating it open for easy access
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double-sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B. 

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99

    7. An aesthetically pleasing dishwasher magnet you stick to yours so you always know if the dishes inside are clean or dirty.

    A person toggling between
    The magnets
    Sally Elshorafa/BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in three styles). 

    8. A rechargeable mini USB fridge deodorizer so lingering and questionable smells in your refrigerator can be a thing of the past. Unlike charcoal or baking soda, this air purifier doesn't just absorb smells, it actively purifies and circulates the air. Oh, and a single charge will last 30 days!

    The white thin oval-shaped air purifier in a fridge
    www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the deodorizer in action. 

    Promising review: "To be honest, I didn't think this would actually do a whole lot. I saw a TikTok where someone put this in their fridge, and I ended up buying it to put inside my small sports car. There was a noticeable difference in my car after leaving it in overnight! Now I keep it in the fridge, and typically the fridge just smells like the giant tub of kimchi we always have, but this little thing actually helps eliminate a lot of the smells. It's so little and cute I love it!" —Sofina

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99

    9. An amazing cheese grater to grate an entire block of cheese in under a minute. It can grate vegetables and nuts, too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check it out in this TikTok video by Rachel Meaders to see how easy it is to use IRL.

    Promising review: "I had seen someone use this on TikTok and wasn't sure if it would be that good, but decided to try it. Loved that you can secure it to the table. It is very easy to use, works great and easy to clean. Highly recommend." —Nathalee Porter

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in seven colors).

    10. An expandable rack that wraps around your awkwardly shaped kitchen sink pipe, no problem. When you use this you'll quite literally double the storage space in your cabinet. Can you say "miracle product"?

    amazon.com

    Measures 15 inches long x 11.25 inches wide x 15 inches high and can expand to 25 inches long.

    Promising review: "I'm so glad I bought this. I have a 24-inch vanity in my bathroom and this fit perfectly. I have it extended to about 23-inch and it holds sturdy, though I can see if you were to extend it to its full length it gets weak in the middle. I liked it so much that I ordered another one for the kitchen. I got some clear bins to help organize bottles and other goodies I keep in the bath." —Marlene R.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.87 (available in three finishes).

    11. A clear, nonslip cutting board to go right onto your countertop when it comes time to chop up veggies and fruits. This is especially great if you have a beautiful countertop that you want to show off.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    See it in action via toponlinefinds's TikTok video.

    Promising review: "This piece is beautiful. I love how it's clear and shows what is underneath. I can have it on my counter all the time and it looks to be part of the kitchen. I've chopped many things on it and I have no scratches. Very easy to clean." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $52.99.

    12. A slim magnetic stove shelf that converts that awkward space on top of your stove into a little ledge. It's perfect for holding everyday cooking items like spices and olive oil, or all those random spices you'll need to make Mom's world-famous lasagna. 

    a stove with the shelf along the top and spices sitting on it
    Amazon

    StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. 

    Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.

    Promising review: "This was such an awesome buy! I don’t like things on my counter and it was very important for me to have these items at arms reach! I LOVE THIS STOVE SHELF! I’m glad I saw it on TikTok!" —Yesenia

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and in six finishes). 

    13. A microfiber spin mop with a very efficient design to keep your kitchen floors sparkling clean. You step on a pedal to make it spin, and it's actually kinda remarkable how much extra wetness it spins off. And the design of the actual mop is brilliant — it's a triangular shape so you can get into tight corners. 

    reviewer using foot-operated peddle to wring microfiber mop
    reviewer image using the mop to clean the floor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house, both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so I scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320

    Get it from Amazon for $54.11.

    14. A smart cutting board and knife set to keep cutting boards and knives neatly stored and sanitized. The set includes four color-coded cutting boards — one for produce, one for bread, one for fish, and one for meat — and four knives. Wish the push of a button it dries and sanitizes the entire set.

    Reviewer&#x27;s cutting board set is shown on a countertop
    amazon.com

    The cutting boards and knives are dishwasher safe.

    Check out Julianna Christensen's TikTok video to see the cutting board set in action.

    Promising review: "My new apartment doesn't have a cutting board so this is nice. The knives with the cutting board keeps everything I need in place and the drying and sanitizing option makes me feel better." —Katie

    Get it from Amazon for $179.99 (available in an ombre blue set or colorful set).

    15. An egg drawer that snaps onto the bottom of any fridge shelf to give your eggs a home of their own. It's slightly angular, so each time you grab an egg the row rolls forward.

    An egg shelf is shown in a fridge
    Amazon

    Check out Mai Zimmy's review on TikTok to see the egg shelf in action. 

    Promising review: "This is perfect for my fridge shelves arrangement and frees up shelf space for other items. It was easily installed and the eggs roll to the front for easy access. Love it." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $16.18.

    16. An absolutely gorgeous glass rice dispenser so your bulk grains can be the star of your countertop or pantry. The lid's airtight, and it comes with a glass measuring cup.

    A small and large rice dispenser is shown
    Amazon

    See it in action via Miriam.gin's TikTok video.

    Promising review: "You control the amount of rice, includes a glass measure cup. It’s so beautiful." —Cetta

    Get it from Amazon for $82.86+ (available in five or eight liter containers).

    17. A silverware sorter that fits a full 24-piece cutlery set but takes up half the space of a traditional organizer, freeing up a ton of storage in your drawer.

    reviewer photo showing the silverware organizer along with several other kitchen utensils in the drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over facedown in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro

    Get it on Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors).

    18. A can of fire-extinguishing aerosol spray to keep near your cooking area in case you ever accidentally start a small cooking fire. The can is small enough to fit on a kitchen shelf, but strong enough to provide 32 seconds of firefighting time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Of course you never want to use something like this but I knew that we needed one in our new condo just in case. I was right! I was toasting taco shells in our large toaster and looked away for a moment. Smoke billowed first and then it caught fire fast. My husband grabbed the device, aimed and sprayed for about five seconds. He stopped and I barked for him to do it again because it caught one more time. There’s no way I would have been able to toss a blanket up there and a real extinguisher would have left the biggest mess. This was easy to clean up!" —Mamercs6

    Get it from Amazon for $13.84.

    19. A sleek, magnetized dry erase board for your fridge so you can stay on top of your tasks and grocery shopping list. You can easily keep track of all the eggs, blueberries, and bulk iced coffee concentrate you'll need for your next grocery run.

    Reviewer&#x27;s clear fridge board is shown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have it to write down things to buy. Very convenient and came with a good number of markers. It’s really simple to clean. I use a wet cloth when I don’t want to use the eraser and that work easy also." —Stephanie Rios 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    20. A rapid egg cooker that'll cook up to six eggs any way you want. Poached? You got it. Hard-boiled? Done. It can even make omelets. Simply select your number of eggs and set the timer. When it's done it'll automatically shut off.

    Rapid egg cooker in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love hard-boiled eggs for protein, especially when I’m on the go as a student/worker but it’s hard to wait for the water to boil then put In the eggs and get ready all at the same time. This cooker is amazing!! Saves me time, it’s quick and I don’t have to watch it while it cooks — I can go get ready and then I hear a loud buzzer notifying me when the eggs are done! (The buzzer is really loud; sounds like a basketball game buzzer.) I was surprised how fast the eggs cooked." —Megan

    Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in eight colors).

    Read more about the Dash Egg Cooker here.

    21. An automatic, odor-absorbing, sensor-activated trash can made of fingerprint-proof stainless steel. It's called a trash can, not a trash cannot.

    Stainless steel trash can
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this trash can eight years ago. At the time, it was hard to find any stainless-steel trash cans for an affordable price, so the fact that this was the most reasonable and it had the automated lid seemed like a pretty easy choice. It still looks great and works great. You can wave over the sensor to open the lid, or there is a button on the front of it to open the lid and keep it open. The lid does a great job of holding any odors in while it's closed." —Somni

    Get it from Amazon for $84.99+ (available in 26 styles).

    22. A kitchen sink drain cover to catch all the crumbs and food scraps that end up in your sink. That lingering smell caused by food buildup in your sink's drain? This makes sure that problem's in the past.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "It kills me to write this review because I never thought I would be writing a review for a sink strainer. But when you come across a well-engineered product that solves a problem for you, no matter how simple, it should get credit. This strainer allows full flow down the drain even when it is full of food particles, so you can just clean it easily after you are all done. No food can sneak by due to the design and it even looks good." —CaptainDingle

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    23. A granite and stone cleaner that'll make stone countertops that look dull and are sticky instead be shiny and bright. Not only will this restore yours to its former glory, but it's also a disinfectant that kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my go-to granite cleaner and I’ve tried a lot! Actually gets counters clean without a film or streak and not a lot of elbow grease." —Lori

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

    24. A garbage disposal cleaner if your disposal smells a little funky. This product works in a matter of minutes and requires no elbow grease on your part. Just run the water, put the packet into the drain, then let the magic happen. The foam appears, it gets into all the hidden areas in your disposal and drain, and then removes the toughest gunk and foul odors.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." —sylvie yah

    Get a two pack of four-count bags on Amazon for $9.98 (also available in a three-pack)

    25. A washable, reusable sponge in vibrant prints that you just throw in the dishwasher or washing machine to make them like new again. You'll save a nice chunk of change by not needing to buy new sponges every couple of weeks.

    Porter Lee's/Etsy

    Porter Lee's is a family-owned small business based in Portland, Oregon that specializes in homemade reusable goods.

    Promising review: "So glad I finally found an environmentally friendly sponge THAT WORKS! I tried all the other kinds of eco-friendly sponges before these — silicon (don't work on stuck stuff), vegetable fiber (got so mildew-y so fast), and even crocheted (felt so gross and didn't work great). These do the job and then after a few days I just throw them in the wash! Hooray! And they're cute!" —willowbe041

    Get it from Porter Lee's on Etsy for $8.10+ (available in packs of one, three, five, and 10 and in four colors).

    26. A roll of bamboo towels if you're done spending money on single-use paper ones. These are soooo strong, and when they get yucky you can just throw them in the washing machine to make 'em like new again. A single roll replaces up to six months of paper towels.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've had these bamboo towels for a month now and am incredibly impressed with their performance! They're much larger than a regular paper towel, thicker, softer and more absorbent. I've washed the first ones I've torn off the roll several times now and they DO survive the laundry and perform just as well afterward. I've only used five bamboo towels this month, washed them and re-used. Several times. I would have been through a whole roll of Brawny by now. One caveat...when you wash them, you're supposed to air dry them, so I haven't sent any through the dryer. And I haven't needed to, because allowing them to air dry has not affected the quality of the towels when I 're-roll' them!" —A. Clark

    Get a roll from Amazon for $9.49 (also available in packs of two and fou