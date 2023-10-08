56 Genius Kitchen Products That'll Legitimately Change Your Life

1. An under-shelf pull-out spice organizer to make sure you're utilizing all of your cabinetry space. This is a lifesaver if you've got a lot of spices and nonperishables and have run out of room to store 'em.
2. A minimalist fruit bowl that doubles as a secret colander. Because it's on a pedestal, moisture will automatically slide down out of the bowl, so fruits and veggies will dry thoroughly.
Promising review: "I love the way this looks on my counter. It is sturdy and holds all the fruit that I purchase in a week just perfectly." —Jami Lively
3. A strip of LED Lights to add some extra lighting to your kitchen that can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Home. These are super easy to install and have a color spectrum of over 16 million colors. They can even sync with your music! This is a great way to make a major upgrade to your kitchen without spending big bucks, especially if you're a renter.
4. A set of silicone oven rack edge protectors, because it absolutely sucks when you're going to get something out of the oven and you burn your hands or forearms on those hot metal racks.
Promising review: "I first saw these mentioned by someone on TikTok and immediately put them on my Christmas list. One of my favorite gifts I received! Very helpful to ease my fear of burning myself on the oven racks." —Amanda B.
5. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser to keep your bread fresh for longer. The bread stays in its original bag — which prolongs its life — and dispenses one slice at a time. It's designed to stand upright, which will free up valuable countertop or fridge space.
Promising review: "After 14 years of my kids not sealing the bread back up, we have finally found a solution to bread going stale before being used up! Not only do these prevent waste, they allow me to stand the loaves on end, saving valuable counter space! It's a win-win." —Katherine Anthony
6. A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that smartly stacks spices and such on top of each other thanks to two shelves. The top shelf holds short items, and the bottom shelf holds taller ones.
Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double-sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B.
7. An aesthetically pleasing dishwasher magnet you stick to yours so you always know if the dishes inside are clean or dirty.
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
8. A rechargeable mini USB fridge deodorizer so lingering and questionable smells in your refrigerator can be a thing of the past. Unlike charcoal or baking soda, this air purifier doesn't just absorb smells, it actively purifies and circulates the air. Oh, and a single charge will last 30 days!
Promising review: "To be honest, I didn't think this would actually do a whole lot. I saw a TikTok where someone put this in their fridge, and I ended up buying it to put inside my small sports car. There was a noticeable difference in my car after leaving it in overnight! Now I keep it in the fridge, and typically the fridge just smells like the giant tub of kimchi we always have, but this little thing actually helps eliminate a lot of the smells. It's so little and cute I love it!" —Sofina
9. An amazing cheese grater to grate an entire block of cheese in under a minute. It can grate vegetables and nuts, too!
10. An expandable rack that wraps around your awkwardly shaped kitchen sink pipe, no problem. When you use this you'll quite literally double the storage space in your cabinet. Can you say "miracle product"?
11. A clear, nonslip cutting board to go right onto your countertop when it comes time to chop up veggies and fruits. This is especially great if you have a beautiful countertop that you want to show off.
12. A slim magnetic stove shelf that converts that awkward space on top of your stove into a little ledge. It's perfect for holding everyday cooking items like spices and olive oil, or all those random spices you'll need to make Mom's world-famous lasagna.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review: "This was such an awesome buy! I don’t like things on my counter and it was very important for me to have these items at arms reach! I LOVE THIS STOVE SHELF! I’m glad I saw it on TikTok!" —Yesenia
13. A microfiber spin mop with a very efficient design to keep your kitchen floors sparkling clean. You step on a pedal to make it spin, and it's actually kinda remarkable how much extra wetness it spins off. And the design of the actual mop is brilliant — it's a triangular shape so you can get into tight corners.
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house, both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so I scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
