Do Your Home A Favor And Take A Look At These 49 Genius Products

1. A garbage disposal cleaner that uses magical blue foam with a lemony scent to remove buildup and deodorize your garbage disposal. One use quickly rids your sink of the stinky smells that food gunk stuck in the pipe makes.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.
2. A jar of the The Pink Stuff, because you need one of the most revered cleaning products in your arsenal. It can easily remove all types of stains from hard surfaces, indoors or out. From grim and buildup on outdoor grills to water spots on showers, The Pink Stuff will rid you of it.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
3. Some Affresh dishwasher tablets to clean the dishwasher. Because, well, the machine that cleans needs occasional cleaning, too. Your dishwasher will be sparkling clean, and your glassware will be too!
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get them from Amazon for $8.54.
4. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that you simply spray on at night, let it sit for eight to 12 hours, and then rinse off. Watch in awe as the buildup of soap scum, grime, and body oils wash off without any elbow grease on your part.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids, and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
5. A bottle of non-toxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover, because when the inevitable happens and something spills onto your carpet, you need a quick remedy. Simply spray this on the stain and then dab it with a towel until it disappears.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should not irritate the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out, and they flat-out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
6. A reusable roller dog hair remover to get pet hair off of soft surfaces like upholstered furniture and bedding without the need for single-use sticky sheets. Instead, it collects the fur in a compartment that you empty when it's full.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
7. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups that'll remove all the buildup of old grinds and residue from your Keurig coffee maker. After using one of these, you'll be shocked at how good your coffee and espresso drinks taste.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle, and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0, and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
8. A Baseboard Buddy so you can effortlessly clean your baseboards and moldings. This tool comes with a long handle, so you don't have to crouch down to reach floorboards or use a ladder to clean ceiling moldings. The flexible head design conforms to any baseboard or door molding.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations about this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together, and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable, and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A set of reusable microfiber mop pads that are compatible with Swiffer mops. Swiffers are amazing at cleaning floors, but their single-use pads are wasteful and costly. Use this instead; it's better for the environment and your pocketbook.
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.25.
10. A carpet cleaner that is INCREDIBLE at cleaning upholstery, too. From car seats to living room sectionals, this thing can deep clean almost any piece of furniture or carpet to make it look like new again.
Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner, and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza
Get it from Amazon for $98.59.