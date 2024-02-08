30 Ways To Make Your Home Office The Coolest Room In The House

1. Keep a motivational daily planner near you to take your organizational and planning skills from 'meh' to 'wow.' It'll be like having a little cheerleader by your side, rooting for you to conquer your to-do list.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. Brighten up your workstation with a colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set that has retro round keycaps. Because there's no cord, your desk will be less cluttered and not have the dreaded electrical cords nest.
The USB receiver is what helps this keyboard-and-mouse duo work wirelessly (no Bluetooth needed). Just insert it into your computer to connect.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this keyboard. I've tried to switch to different ones, and I've come back to this kind every time. The keys are elevated in just the right way so I can type quickly and accurately with my acrylic nails. And I work by myself from home, so the loud clickity clack from the keyboard isn't bothering anyone. I highly recommend this keyboard! Not only is it adorable but so functional as well.." —Haelee
"I absolutely love this keyboard! It connects to your Mac/PC laptop with a USB piece and is operated by AA batteries. The keys really do feel like a typewriter, and I get all the nostalgia and fun of typing on a mechanic keyboard. 10/10." —Katherine Dinh
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 11 colors).
Pssst...if you're looking for a compact version (i.e., without the numeric keypad), Amazon has that, too! Check it out for $35.99+.
3. Or use a higher-end Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard paired with white phantom keycaps to make every workday feel like club night. Get distracted and mesmerized by the color-changing effect during those too-long Zoom meetings.
4. Use a refillable clear and rose gold Post-It pop-up dispenser to keep Post-It notes nearby and tidy. It holds a pack of 90 and dispenses one note at a time.
5. Keep a dimmable sad duck nightlight on your desk because, well, why not? Sure, it'll cast a nice warm glow onto your workspace, but it's also just a cute little sad guy. What more reason than that do you need???
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available also as a pear or dog).
6. If your interior design style can be described as messy AF, try a mini desktop vacuum. I get it because I too live at my desk, but that doesn't mean we also have to live with crumbs, pencil shavings, and whatever else ends up on the surface of our workspace. Instead, use this little guy to quickly make your desk spotless, all without a bulky vacuum that requires an electric cord.
Get a closer look at it in this TikTok from @fallenfoe!
Promising reviews: "I'm obsessed with this little vacuum. I saw it on TikTok and immediately bought it for my living room coffee table, where I'm always spilling ashes and other things. Super easy to use and empty!" —Nicole Charland
"I live in an older apartment that drops a lot of dust, and I like to eat at my desk so this was a no-brainer. I was pleasantly surprised, however, at the quality and power of this product! It is a must-have for an office, desk, or even a counter." —Julian Askov
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in three colors and battery-powered or rechargeable).
7. Cover your windows with a roll of prismatic window film that creates a stained glass effect so that you a) get some privacy, and b) have an explosion of rainbows all over your walls, floors, and ceilings every time the sun hits your windows.
Get a closer look at it in this TikTok from @eleanordriver.
Promising review: "I just moved into a house with a boring view of the side of the neighbor's garage from my home office, and I spend WAY too much time in my office. This stuff makes a rainbow migrate throughout the day from the floor to the wall and makes my long work day a lot more tolerable! It also blocks my boring view of the neighbor's garage and their view in my window. It looks cool at night, too." —Ariel Dutton
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 12 sizes).
Check out our Rabbitgoo window film deep dive for more on why it's worth buying!
8. Instead of using a stationary desk to get your work done, try an adjustable standing desk so you have the option to sit or stand throughout the work day. It's big enough to hold two monitors plus a laptop without overcrowding the surface area.
You can adjust the height from 28–47.6 inches depending on whether you're sitting or standing. It's equipped with an industrial-grade steel frame and a solid wood desktop with a weight capacity of 187 pounds.
Promising review: "I love my desk! Working remotely from home and spending hours sitting down at the computer was causing me terrible back ache. Now that I have the option to sit or stand whilst working, the back ache has gone. The desk rises and lowers quietly as well as so smoothly. One of the best purchases I have ever made." —Angela
Get it from Amazon for $143.99+ (available in five sizes and in 10 color schemes).
9. Keep everything in your drawers organized with a 25-piece set of clear storage bins in a variety of sizes. The set comes with four different sizes, so you can Tetris your way into making them fit perfectly.
10. Store your pens somewhere stylish, like this clear and gold pen and pencil organizer. It comes with three compartments so you can separate your writing supplies by color or type.
11. Keep your body moving throughout the day with a TikTok-famous standing desk bike. The height's adjustable, the desk is large enough to easily hold your laptop and phone, and the pedals don't make any noise when you use them. Plus, it just looks good, so when not in use, you don't have to worry about shoving it out of sight. That said, it's on wheels (that lock), so when you do want to put it away it's super easy.
You can watch the viral desk bike TikTok featuring it for more insight on how it works.
Promising review: "Absolutely love it, what a game-changer!! As a consultant who lives a typical consulting life, I pretty much sit in front of a computer all day long. Even though I work remotely a lot, I barely leave my desk. After a while, you will start to suffer from all the common things as everyone else, back pain, neck pain, you know all those things. Those all changed when I saw this product! To be honest, I didn't buy it right away because of the price of course. But I finally decided to make the purchase as a holiday gift to myself. And I am so glad I made this choice! It hasn't been long, but I have been using it every day. It was super easy to put together and easy to move around because of the wheels. You can totally work while using it. The best part is, YOU DON'T EVEN FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WORKING OUT. And somehow it helps you to concentrate better. There is no need to dedicate one hour for the gym, this could be an anytime thing. When you are working, watching shows, even playing games. I guess because of the working out, my sleep improved as well. Not to mention the pains from my back. All in all, this thing changed my life!!" —joshua0315
Get it from Amazon for $405.09+ (available in colors white and black).
12. If neon yellow isn't really your thing, opt for a pack of aesthetically pleasing highlighters in mild colors like light blue and soft pink. These pens are also rectangular, so they fit into organizers really well because they don't roll around.
13. On the topic of aesthetically pleasing pens, check out these rollerball gel ink pastel beauties that reviewers say write like a dream. The ivory speckle is such a nice touch.
14. And if you like your pens a little brighter, try this pack of 20 different colored gel pens. The colors are vivid, even the lighter tones.
15. Add a dimmable desk lamp with a USB charging port to your work area to make sure you don't strain your eyes when you're reading. This light does double duty since it can also charge your phone while you work. Oh, and you can change the light type from cool to warm!
16. Free up desk space and keep your laptop at eyeball height with a laptop stand. It provides some prime real estate underneath for your mini library or keyboard hideout. It's also got silicone pads on the bottom, which are basically tiny nonslip socks for the stand, keeping everything stable and scratch-free.
Check it out in this TikTok from @designsbyjessirose!
Promising review: "I first saw these on TikTok and ordered one because of how high up they put your laptop, especially when you're using a monitor. This allows you to use both screens and they are almost at the same height. I have an HP and a MacBook Pro and it works great for both of them." —Melinda
Get it from Amazon for $20.88+ (available in four colors).
17. You can also add an adjustable tablet stand that can hold a large tablet (up to 12.9 inches), so that everything is elevated. This is a must-have if you need a lot of stuff on your desk to get your work done, but don't necessary have a large enough desk to keep it all tidy.
Spot it in the same TikTok mentioned above! Of course, you can use it as a phone stand too.
Promising review: "I got this for my iPad. It is compact enough to sit on my desk without wasting space but large enough to hold the iPad securely. I love the tilt feature and the fact that it holds the iPad vertically and horizontally. I have a case with a lid and bumpers around the edge, but it fits perfectly." —Glory Stafford
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven colors).