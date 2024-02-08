Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Ways To Make Your Home Office The Coolest Room In The House

    Your WFH setup is about to go from drab to fab.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Keep a motivational daily planner near you to take your organizational and planning skills from 'meh' to 'wow.' It'll be like having a little cheerleader by your side, rooting for you to conquer your to-do list. 

    A blank page of the planner
    Reviewer with their daily planner page filled out
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.

    Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.

    Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    2. Brighten up your workstation with a colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set that has retro round keycaps. Because there's no cord, your desk will be less cluttered and not have the dreaded electrical cords nest. 

    Light purple keyboard on a desk
    Pink keyboard on a desk
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The USB receiver is what helps this keyboard-and-mouse duo work wirelessly (no Bluetooth needed). Just insert it into your computer to connect.

    Promising reviews: "I LOVE this keyboard. I've tried to switch to different ones, and I've come back to this kind every time. The keys are elevated in just the right way so I can type quickly and accurately with my acrylic nails. And I work by myself from home, so the loud clickity clack from the keyboard isn't bothering anyone. I highly recommend this keyboard! Not only is it adorable but so functional as well.." —Haelee

    "I absolutely love this keyboard! It connects to your Mac/PC laptop with a USB piece and is operated by AA batteries. The keys really do feel like a typewriter, and I get all the nostalgia and fun of typing on a mechanic keyboard. 10/10." —Katherine Dinh

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    Pssst...if you're looking for a compact version (i.e., without the numeric keypad), Amazon has that, too! Check it out for $35.99+.

    3. Or use a higher-end Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard paired with white phantom keycaps to make every workday feel like club night. Get distracted and mesmerized by the color-changing effect during those too-long Zoom meetings.

    Amazon, tiktok.com

    Check out some different lighting effects in this TikTok from @airuka_, and get a closer look at the keyboard with and without lighting in this TikTok from @razer.

    Promising review (for the keyboard): "Compact, stylish, and just plain cool. I don't have much desk space, so this compact keyboard is perfect. The RGB LEDs look great, and the travel on the keys is nice and long — just right for programming and gaming. Keyboard feels superb and looks fantastic." —Christopher

    Promising review (for the keycaps): "They feel great to click and press once you switch caps; they look super sharp and well made!! After switching to my new set, I was very pleased with how much more vibrant and colorful my keyboard is!" —Justinwebb96

    Get both from Amazon: the keyboard for $98.74 (available in white or black, and with clicky or linear switches) and get the phantom keycaps for $34.99 (available in four colors).

    4. Use a refillable clear and rose gold Post-It pop-up dispenser to keep Post-It notes nearby and tidy. It holds a pack of 90 and dispenses one note at a time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wanted a rose gold pop-up Post-It dispenser to match my pink and gold stapler and needed easy access to Post-It notes and this checked all the boxes! The color of the Post-It notes included is even better than it looks online — it’s like a neon summer beach pink! I love it! It’s extremely sturdy and well-built. So happy I bought this. Highly recommend!!!" —MD2010

    Get it from Amazon for $12.45.

    5. Keep a dimmable sad duck nightlight on your desk because, well, why not? Sure, it'll cast a nice warm glow onto your workspace, but it's also just a cute little sad guy. What more reason than that do you need???

    A light up duck laying on its side with a face of just complete bone deep existential despair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available also as a pear or dog). 

    6. If your interior design style can be described as messy AF, try a mini desktop vacuum. I get it because I too live at my desk, but that doesn't mean we also have to live with crumbs, pencil shavings, and whatever else ends up on the surface of our workspace. Instead, use this little guy to quickly make your desk spotless, all without a bulky vacuum that requires an electric cord. 

    gif of the desktop vacuum sucking up pencil shavings
    the white mini desktop vacuum
    Amazon

    Get a closer look at it in this TikTok from @fallenfoe!

    Promising reviews: "I'm obsessed with this little vacuum. I saw it on TikTok and immediately bought it for my living room coffee table, where I'm always spilling ashes and other things. Super easy to use and empty!" —Nicole Charland

    "I live in an older apartment that drops a lot of dust, and I like to eat at my desk so this was a no-brainer. I was pleasantly surprised, however, at the quality and power of this product! It is a must-have for an office, desk, or even a counter." —Julian Askov

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in three colors and battery-powered or rechargeable).

    7. Cover your windows with a roll of prismatic window film that creates a stained glass effect so that you a) get some privacy, and b) have an explosion of rainbows all over your walls, floors, and ceilings every time the sun hits your windows. 

    Gif of light shining through the film causing rainbow patterns
    reviewer's work desk with the window film applied to the window above it and rainbows cast across the desk
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Get a closer look at it in this TikTok from @eleanordriver.

    Promising review: "I just moved into a house with a boring view of the side of the neighbor's garage from my home office, and I spend WAY too much time in my office. This stuff makes a rainbow migrate throughout the day from the floor to the wall and makes my long work day a lot more tolerable! It also blocks my boring view of the neighbor's garage and their view in my window. It looks cool at night, too." —Ariel Dutton

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 12 sizes).

    Check out our Rabbitgoo window film deep dive for more on why it's worth buying!

    8. Instead of using a stationary desk to get your work done, try an adjustable standing desk so you have the option to sit or stand throughout the work day. It's big enough to hold two monitors plus a laptop without overcrowding the surface area. 

    Reviewer's white desk with computer setup
    www.amazon.com

    You can adjust the height from 28–47.6 inches depending on whether you're sitting or standing.  It's equipped with an industrial-grade steel frame and a solid wood desktop with a weight capacity of 187 pounds.

    Promising review: "I love my desk! Working remotely from home and spending hours sitting down at the computer was causing me terrible back ache. Now that I have the option to sit or stand whilst working, the back ache has gone. The desk rises and lowers quietly as well as so smoothly. One of the best purchases I have ever made." —Angela

    Get it from Amazon for $143.99+ (available in five sizes and in 10 color schemes).

    9. Keep everything in your drawers organized with a 25-piece set of clear storage bins in a variety of sizes. The set comes with four different sizes, so you can Tetris your way into making them fit perfectly.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super helpful in the office! These are super cool. They are very sturdy and modular, so you can configure them however you want. Great for caddies or drawers. Everything fits nicely!!!!" —Luscious NicoBella

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (six other set sizes available).


    10. Store your pens somewhere stylish, like this clear and gold pen and pencil organizer. It comes with three compartments so you can separate your writing supplies by color or type.

    Pens in a transparent storage case
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this on my work desk and have all my pens accessible right in front of me. I love the space and it holds A LOT of pens too. I RECOMMEND IT for anyone who loves pens and highlighters like me!!" —MeliDx3 

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).


    11. Keep your body moving throughout the day with a TikTok-famous standing desk bike. The height's adjustable, the desk is large enough to easily hold your laptop and phone, and the pedals don't make any noise when you use them. Plus, it just looks good, so when not in use, you don't have to worry about shoving it out of sight. That said, it's on wheels (that lock), so when you do want to put it away it's super easy.

    reviewer working on a laptop on the rolling desk bike
    different reviewer's setup with the rolling desk bike and a laptop on top
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    You can watch the viral desk bike TikTok featuring it for more insight on how it works.

    Promising review: "Absolutely love it, what a game-changer!! As a consultant who lives a typical consulting life, I pretty much sit in front of a computer all day long. Even though I work remotely a lot, I barely leave my desk. After a while, you will start to suffer from all the common things as everyone else, back pain, neck pain, you know all those things. Those all changed when I saw this product! To be honest, I didn't buy it right away because of the price of course. But I finally decided to make the purchase as a holiday gift to myself. And I am so glad I made this choice! It hasn't been long, but I have been using it every day. It was super easy to put together and easy to move around because of the wheels. You can totally work while using it. The best part is, YOU DON'T EVEN FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WORKING OUT. And somehow it helps you to concentrate better. There is no need to dedicate one hour for the gym, this could be an anytime thing. When you are working, watching shows, even playing games. I guess because of the working out, my sleep improved as well. Not to mention the pains from my back. All in all, this thing changed my life!!" —joshua0315

    Get it from Amazon for $405.09+ (available in colors white and black).

    12. If neon yellow isn't really your thing, opt for a pack of aesthetically pleasing highlighters in mild colors like light blue and soft pink. These pens are also rectangular, so they fit into organizers really well because they don't roll around.

    The highlighters
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m obsessed with the shades in this bunch! They’re high quality, great performance, super easy to use! I’ve never had any issues with ink bleeding! They’re just perfect! The colors are aesthetically pleasing, even the clear plastic container they come in, I love it! Just order these!!!" —MissLicious 

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two color packs).


    13. On the topic of aesthetically pleasing pens, check out these rollerball gel ink pastel beauties that reviewers say write like a dream. The ivory speckle is such a nice touch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "A pen that’s cute and works well! Love the ivory speckle! They feel a little bit wider than most pens which has made them comfortable to write with. I was also genuinely surprised at how smooth these write. I haven’t noticed any bleeding or smearing worth mentioning, so that’s also a plus. I will definitely reorder these when the time comes!" —toriliz

    Promising review: "These are great! I bought them after a friend showed them to me and loved them! Now every time I share one with someone I'm always asked where I got them. I gave some away to friends who really liked them but trying to keep the rest to myself" —Maggie c

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three pack sizes and three colors).


    14. And if you like your pens a little brighter, try this pack of 20 different colored gel pens. The colors are vivid, even the lighter tones.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these pens! I got them for my planner so I could color coordinate but I didn’t want them to bleed through the pages. So far they haven’t bled through and I couldn't be happier!" —Yolanda

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.


    15. Add a dimmable desk lamp with a USB charging port to your work area to make sure you don't strain your eyes when you're reading. This light does double duty since it can also charge your phone while you work. Oh, and you can change the light type from cool to warm!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This lamp is so perfect! I couldn’t have designed it better myself. You can change the brightness, from super bright to dim, and also you can change the tone of the light from warm to cool. When i’m working i like to have it bright and cool, and when i’m relaxing at night i turn it to warm and dim. It is also can be put in almost any position you want it to. It’s just so versatile!! And i love that it’s gold!! Do yourself a favor and buy this lamp!!!" —Brandi

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.


    16. Free up desk space and keep your laptop at eyeball height with a laptop stand. It provides some prime real estate underneath for your mini library or keyboard hideout. It's also got silicone pads on the bottom, which are basically tiny nonslip socks for the stand, keeping everything stable and scratch-free.

    reviewer's laptop on a black laptop stand next to their monitor
    reviewer's pink laptop stand
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check it out in this TikTok from @designsbyjessirose!

    Promising review: "I first saw these on TikTok and ordered one because of how high up they put your laptop, especially when you're using a monitor. This allows you to use both screens and they are almost at the same height. I have an HP and a MacBook Pro and it works great for both of them." —Melinda

    Get it from Amazon for $20.88+ (available in four colors). 

    17. You can also add an adjustable tablet stand that can hold a large tablet (up to 12.9 inches), so that everything is elevated. This is a must-have if you need a lot of stuff on your desk to get your work done, but don't necessary have a large enough desk to keep it all tidy. 

    reviewer's tablet on a gray stand next to monitor
    www.amazon.com

    Spot it in the same TikTok mentioned above! Of course, you can use it as a phone stand too.

    Promising review: "I got this for my iPad. It is compact enough to sit on my desk without wasting space but large enough to hold the iPad securely. I love the tilt feature and the fact that it holds the iPad vertically and horizontally. I have a case with a lid and bumpers around the edge, but it fits perfectly." —Glory Stafford

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven colors). 

    18. Use transparent pastel sticky notes to jot down thoughts and to-dos. Not only do they look nice, but since they're see-through, you can write notes in books and journals without covering up the words like a traditional sticky note does.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I am one of those people that absolutely cringes if I see somebody writing in a book. I’ve always used a lot of post it notes but I hated when I had to place it over other text that I might need to go over again. Moving them just made them lose their stickiness or would cause them to curl. With these I don’t have that issue. I can write my notes in the empty space and still see the text (even if the sticky note is overlapping the text)." —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four different color packs and either square or circular).