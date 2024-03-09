Skip To Content
    26 Clothing Organization Tips You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

    Ready, set, organize!

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Say goodbye to the days of rummaging through a pile of belts to find the right one thanks to this belt rack that hangs right on your closet rod. Each hanger holds up to 14 belts and comes in three stylish wood finishes.

    Closet organizer with shirts on hangers, wooden shoe racks with shoes, and belts hanging above
    amazon.com

    Houndsbay is a small business based in Dallas, Texas making clothing accessory organization products.

    Promising review: "I’ve had plastic/resin belt hangers before, and they always bend/break after very little use. This solid mahogany belt hanger really holds up. I also like that it has a bit of a lip on each of the belt slots to help retain the belt buckle. There has been no sagging or twisting, and my belts stay contained. It’s also been great for ratchet belts, which are sometimes harder to store." —JON R.

    Get it from Houndsbay on Amazon for $19.99 (available in three wood finishes).


    2. Use a honeycomb divider if your drawer is a sea of mismatched socks. This tiny but mighty divider will create 18 pockets, though reviewers say bigger drawers can accommodate two sets — so 36 pockets.

    amazon.com

    The set snaps together with maximum dimensions of 13.25 inches x14.38 inches, but you can snap two (or more!) packs together if you want to fill more drawer space!

    Promising review: "Okay, admittedly, I am a bit of an organization freak. I purchased two of these organizers (yes, you do need two PER drawer) to organize my underwear drawer. The gratification I got from being able to see exactly what I had neatly organized, easy to find... Wow. I definitely recommend this product. And the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble." —Brigette

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    3. If you have a gigantic shoe collection and not enough space to store it, use a set of Shoe Slotz to double your shoe storage area. Because of its clever design — it stacks one shoe on top of another — you'll save so much space *and* have a way more organized shoe collection.

    A before and after photo of a organized shoe collection and an organized one
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes. 

    Promising review: "Confession time. I am a bit of a shoe fiend. These little shoe slots have allowed me to fit way more shoes in my closet shelving (yay!) AND having them organized like this keeps my shoes much nicer — since they aren't all scraping against each other. It also helps me remember which shoes I have — since they are all visible. :) The little heel stoppers pop out every so often when I am getting shoes, which is sort of annoying, but still a 5-star purchase." —MoniqueRamsey

    Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available in a pack of 20 or 40).

    4. Crammed closets are often caused by a lack of usable vertical space. A double closet rod will literally double your closet's hanging space, plus it's adjustable so you can make the bottom rod as high or low as you'd like.

    A child is shown reaching for clothing in the closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is sturdy and lightweight. This closet rod doubled my available space in seconds. There is plenty of space on the top rod for longer shirts and tops, and shorter ones fit perfectly on the lower rod without touching the floor. Plus, hangers stay in place and don't slide to one end or the other based on how heavy items are, and so far, the rod hasn't sagged or bowed at all. And I have all my sweatshirts and heavy fleece jackets on the bottom rod. Space will obviously depend on the height of the closet rod you hang this from, but I would highly recommend this for anyone with need of more closet space!!" —CCBunE

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    5. Keep dirty clothes in a laundry hamper that hangs from your door. This product is brilliant because it unzips at THE BOTTOM, so instead of having to take it down and sort through the hole at the top, simply unzip, and boom, all your dirty clothes are right there and ready to be laundered.

    The hamper hung over a door
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We've been using this for awhile now. Our bathroom layout is too narrow for a traditional hamper but we wanted something near the shower. This can definitely hold a full load of laundry. The design makes it so it doesn't bulge out so much. It keeps its lay flat design. The zipper is borderline genius. We put a laundry basket underneath and unzip to transfer the laundry. Nothing ever gets stuck since the zipper is the full length of the bottom. Even with a large load of laundry the zipper is easy to slide. It has not pinched or got caught on any of our clothes. Helpful" —Leah Batchelor

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors).

    6. Give your closet a more cohesive look and free up some space with a pack of nonslip velvet hangers. These are super slim and take up way less space than traditional plastic or wooden hangers, so you'll be able to hang more garments and make your closet look more tidy at the same time. Truly a miracle!

    A before and after shot of a closet is shown
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    This hangers helped me free up so much space in my closet! I was using bulky wooden hangers before, and while I liked the uniform look, they took up way too much space. I love these velvet ones because they're also really aesthetically pleasing but take up 75% less space than a traditional wooden hanger, so my closet looks like it has less clothes in it but it's actually holding significantly more than before. I'm going to slowly replace all my hangers in every closet with these, they're that amazing. 

    Promising review: "These hangers are amazing. They take up minimal space, are sturdy, and, best of all, the clothes don't fall down from them so it keeps everything looking neat. I have replaced all of the hangers in my closet with these hangers, and I couldn't be happier. I am pretty sure I now have double the amount of space. I love this product and would buy it again." —Vida Maars

    Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $16.87+ (available in five colors, three styles, and in a 30-, 50-, or 100-pack).

    7. Organize all your baseball hats, beanies, scarves, and headbands with a cap organizer. You just wrap it around a hanger and voilà! You have snaps for up to 10 items.

    reviewer photo showing hat organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Five stars for this hat organizer! I wish I discovered this product sooner. It is VERY easy to add onto a hanger. Simply open the flap, slip it over the hanger and reattach the Velcro. The Velcro strip is wide and sturdy to prevent the entire thing from coming undone. Even after adding weight from the hats, the Velcro didn’t even budge. Overall the product is sewn well and appears like it does in the pictures. The clips are sturdy and can grasp thinner hats just as well as thick hats. This would be useful for other items like belts, hair accessories, and scarfs, too!!" —Tracy

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in black or yellow and packs of one or  two).

    8. Or try some adhesive hat hooks to give your hat collection a more prominent home — a perfect option for those of you who wear hats every day.

    reviewer showing their nine baseball caps hanging neatly on the wall hooks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Loved them, so easy to put on the wall and so far they are strong. It’s been a week and none of my hats have fallen. So far so good! Will be purchasing more." —Valenna

    Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $9.99.

    9. Or if you're on the lookout for an aesthetically pleasing way to store your headwear, consider this handmade hat organizer. The clips are adjustable, so small or big brimmed hats can fit.

    Hanging hat organizer with colorful fedoras clipped to pins on dangling ropes
    Dunn Rustic /Etsy

    Dunn Rustic is a small business based in Nashville that creates customized watch boxes, ring boxes, home organizers, and more.

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved this hat holder! It’s super cute and goes with my decor perfectly and it’s such a fun way to display my beautiful hats! I got the smaller of the two beams." —Etsy Customer

    Get it from Dunn Rustic on Etsy for $63+ (available in three sizes and three finishes).

    10. Are you a person with literally no closet space for your shoe collection? Use an over-the-door shoe organizer for all the shoes that are currently in piles on your floor.

    Reviewer uses the organizer to stash their kitten heels and slip-on sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was the perfect addition to help finish off my new bedroom and closet setup! All my sneakers, heels, and flats fit in the holes perfectly and make my floor a bunch neater. I would recommend for the amazing price offered!" —Sharon

    Get it from Amazon for $7.54 (available in five colors).

    11. And if you're a person who wears large shoes, this 24-pocket hanging shoe organizer made specifically for shoes up to a men's size 16 will do the trick for you.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "It actually fits my size 13 shoes! Not a fan of the color but when something this useful comes along for me, who cares? I mean, it is behind the closet door. I recommend this for anyone who has large feet and is looking for an over-the-door shoe organizer." —C. Curate

    Get it from Amazon for $32.95 (available in white or brown).

    12. If you stack clothing and linens to the ceiling in your closet, keep it organized with some shelf dividers. Not only will it help keep the stacks upright, but now everything from towels to linens will have their own spot.

    reviewer photo showing shelf dividers used to separate stacks of towels in their linen closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you need to Marie Kondo your closet, this is really useful and it looks really nice. I got the gray ones. Bought two to see how they were. Perfect. Bought six more. Loving it!!! Really recommended this product, ready to install and very sturdy." —Nicolò R.

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.

    13. Or try this pack of two transparent dividers if you want to be able to clearly see what is where. Sweaters, pants, T-shirts, and other foldable items can be sorted into specific areas and easily found.

    Reviewer&#x27;s translucent dividers are shown in a closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These dividers have changed my life! I put them on the top shelf of my clothes closet and divide sections into the type of clothes I want. One section has blue jeans, another section has black pants, another section has lightweight summer pants, and I can see everything just looking up at the shelf. My closet is no longer a mess, and the top shelf above the hanging clothes is no longer the place where I just throw things and can’t keep track of them. I never knew what was up there and now I do! As I said I just bought a second set of them for my second closet." —Elizabeth 

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in clear, black, or white and in packs of two, four, six, or eight).

    14. Use a tank top and sports bra hanger WITH HOOKS (!!!) to hang multiple camis, tanks, and bras on one hanger. And because there are hooks you never have to worry about them sliding off.

    Reviewer holds up the tank top holder
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed these so bad and didn’t realize it until I owned them! The best way to store my sports bras! I can see them so easily now and they take up minimal space in the closet!" —Vanessa Ramos

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors and in packs of two, four, and six).

    15. Keep all your handbags organized and within reach with a hanging purse organizer. This way you can clearly see what your offerings are, and you don't have to worry about them collecting dust on the closet floor (we've all been there, don't worry). 

    reviewer's closet with three bag holders hanging up
    www.amazon.com

    This organizer has eight clear slots, so you can easily see each purse you've stored away!

    Promising review: "I was quite skeptical when I ordered this purse organizer but decided for the price, I'd go ahead and take the chance. Well! This is a winner. There's no assembly. It hooks over the clothes rod, right alongside the clothes hangers. I held my breath as I began to push through a couple of my larger purses. The larger ones protrude a bit on each end, but the sling fits like a glove around the purse and prevents sliding. The smaller purses fit quite nicely. I like that my more costly bags will not be a dust catchall now and are also protected from scratching. All in all, I'm impressed with this product and happy with this purchase. It is a space saver. I recommend it. I hope it holds up well. I think it will." —Beje

    Get it from Amazon for $10.75+ (available in four colors).

    16. Use a macramé hair accessory holder to show off your collection via some cool fiber art. It can be mounted to a wall or door and hold up to 80 hairpins and hair bands.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a mom of twin girls...I find there's a lot of bows in this house. One of the twins, in particular, has become a fan of the big bows lately, and they just take over. So, I bought this. We hang it inside their closet using a Command Hook, and it's perfect! They can pick out a bow to go with their outfit every day, and they're able to put their bows away all by themselves, too (they're 4). I'm happy with the look, quality, and functionality." —megs

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    17. Free up closet space by using an over-the-door hook rack to hang garments you use frequently, like winter coats and sweatshirts. This particular one is great because it's super sleek and can hold up to 45 pounds.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This hanger saves my doors! No more stickers and glue to my door, and they are made of aluminum. It's a nice finish, and the material is strong to hold heavy or dual jackets. I like it, it's even better than Walmart stuff." —Catherine

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    18. Say goodbye to that nest of hangers on your floor with a hanger stacker. Keeping your closet tidy and organized will be a breeze, thanks to this!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did because these beat a box of hangers hands down! I ordered two, one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They arrived today, seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble! The only thing I had to stop and think about was which side of the base should face up. It comes with all the hardware and tools for assembly. A great buy!" —KatieLee333

    Get it from Amazon for $24.36.

    19. Use a foldable closet organizer to store seasonal clothing and bulky items. You'll save so much space by having those garments stored away and not taking up valuable hanger space.

    reviewer photo showing foldable storage bags filled with clothing and labeled on top shelf of their closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Before I bought these zipper bags, my closet was full, and I had no room to move anything around. After these bags, I not only had more room, but I was able to move all of my things from out of the hallway closet and into my bedroom!! I combined two closets in one where I thought I had no room. Wow. You can easily have three pillows per bag, and I fit one extra-thick queen-size comforter into one bag. All things that didn't even fit in my closet beforehand. Now I have room for more!!" —Ms. Lawrence

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $17.99.

    20. And if you have A LOT of seasonal and bulky clothing, try a set of vacuum storage bags to condense as much as possible.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "THESE ARE LIFE CHANGING. They even give you a hand pump to use in case you're taking the bags camping or just don't have a vacuum handy. I tested the pump to see how well it worked, and it worked perfectly! Works just as well as a vacuum. Just takes a little more effort pumping out the air. Using these bags, I got half my closet back! I used three bags to store ALL THE items in my closet, including three large pillows and several thick blankets and comforters. I will most definitely be buying more; these are fantastic!!!" —Knastay

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five sizes).

    21. Once you've got all your bulky, seasonal garments neatly stored, use these under-bed storage containers to keep them out of sight and out of mind. Four — count that, FOUR — of them will fit perfectly under a queen bed.

    amazon.com

    You can use these for so much more than clothing! Think craft supplies, extra toiletries, shoes...basically whatever you have too much of.

    Promising review: "These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since 4 will fit under my queen bed." —Kimberly Dorn

    Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in six colors).

    22. Tired of opening your drawers to grab some socks or undies, only to find a giant pile of indiscernible fabrics? Try an underwear and sock divider insert because you deserve to open a drawer and actually see what your options are.

    Underwear and socks rolled up in storage insert
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this organizer for my daughter's drawers. I was so tired of putting her clothes away and barely closing the drawer because she had so much stuff packed into it. These organizers fit in her drawers perfectly. They came ready to go. All I had to do was zip the bottom to make it stable and put it in the drawer. I used one in her underwear drawer and the drawer looks so wonderful and organized. The compartments are a good size. I was able to get two pairs of underwear into most of the compartments. This is a sturdy organizer and a well-made product." —Kari and Kevin

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors).

    23. If you have a massive shoe collection worthy of being a focal point in your room or closet, try some plastic shoe cubbies so you can show off your sneaker collection in style. They're also tall enough to accommodate shoes with a high heel.

    Reviewer photo showing an entire wall of shoes stored in the plastic units
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used to have a two-tier metal rack that was nowhere near enough storage space and there were always shoes all over the floor. I put this together in a rather short while and now my closet is clean! Totally love this because it is so spacious and you can build it in any shape you want." —Mama D

    Get a 15-cube set from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two colors).

    24. Use a set of closet cascaders to hold thinner garments like camis and summer dresses without taking up unnecessary space. Instead of hanging six things horizontally, store them vertically and save up to 80% of space.

    reviewer showing all their plastic hangers taking up space on their clothes rack
    same reviewer showing the closet cascaders freeing up so much room on their clothes rack
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans

    Get a four-pack on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five quantities).

    25. Get the most out of your closet's vertical space with a shelf organizer/extra hanging rod combo. Reviewers use the shelves to hold jeans and sweaters and the bottom rod to hang up tops.

    reviewer's closet with four-cube organizer filled with sweaters hung on rod; rod at bottom of organizer holds tops
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m basically obsessed with this thing already. I just got it today, so I can’t speak to it long-term, but it’s amazing how much space this frees up. I have a 1940s house, therefore 1940s tiny closets, and I need to get creative in my space organization. This thing was just what I needed to store sweaters on top and hang all other tops on the bottom. You can’t see in the photo, but my closet has some space on both sides that’s just half-filled now and used to be filled to the brim, barely able to move the hangers. This storage solution makes displaying the sweaters nicer than hanging them or putting them in the drawers of my dresser. It honestly appears very sturdy and quality to me. The fabric is thick, and the hooks and bar are both metal. All in all, one of my favorite purchases from Amazon." —BobbyL

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in four colors).

    26. And finally, try this over-the-door eight-tier shelving unit that was originally designed for pantries but reviewers say is perfect for holding infant and toddler accessories, too.

    Reviewer&#x27;s over the door storage holds baby clothing and supplies
    amazon.com

    To secure loose items like headbands, bows, etc., try using tiny clips like these white ones, these colorful ones, or these clear ones.

    Promising review: "I love it. The unit is sturdy and helps free up space in my closet, which is awesome! I would buy this again for another closet. It's great for my tiny apartment. The shipping was fast, too." —Tina R

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

    That feeling when all your clothing is exactly where it's supposed to be:

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.