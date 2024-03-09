26 Clothing Organization Tips You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

1. Say goodbye to the days of rummaging through a pile of belts to find the right one thanks to this belt rack that hangs right on your closet rod. Each hanger holds up to 14 belts and comes in three stylish wood finishes.
2. Use a honeycomb divider if your drawer is a sea of mismatched socks. This tiny but mighty divider will create 18 pockets, though reviewers say bigger drawers can accommodate two sets — so 36 pockets.
3. If you have a gigantic shoe collection and not enough space to store it, use a set of Shoe Slotz to double your shoe storage area. Because of its clever design — it stacks one shoe on top of another — you'll save so much space *and* have a way more organized shoe collection.
4. Crammed closets are often caused by a lack of usable vertical space. A double closet rod will literally double your closet's hanging space, plus it's adjustable so you can make the bottom rod as high or low as you'd like.
5. Keep dirty clothes in a laundry hamper that hangs from your door. This product is brilliant because it unzips at THE BOTTOM, so instead of having to take it down and sort through the hole at the top, simply unzip, and boom, all your dirty clothes are right there and ready to be laundered.
6. Give your closet a more cohesive look and free up some space with a pack of nonslip velvet hangers. These are super slim and take up way less space than traditional plastic or wooden hangers, so you'll be able to hang more garments and make your closet look more tidy at the same time. Truly a miracle!
7. Organize all your baseball hats, beanies, scarves, and headbands with a cap organizer. You just wrap it around a hanger and voilà! You have snaps for up to 10 items.
8. Or try some adhesive hat hooks to give your hat collection a more prominent home — a perfect option for those of you who wear hats every day.
9. Or if you're on the lookout for an aesthetically pleasing way to store your headwear, consider this handmade hat organizer. The clips are adjustable, so small or big brimmed hats can fit.
Dunn Rustic is a small business based in Nashville that creates customized watch boxes, ring boxes, home organizers, and more.
Promising review: "Absolutely loved this hat holder! It’s super cute and goes with my decor perfectly and it’s such a fun way to display my beautiful hats! I got the smaller of the two beams." —Etsy Customer
Get it from Dunn Rustic on Etsy for $63+ (available in three sizes and three finishes).
10. Are you a person with literally no closet space for your shoe collection? Use an over-the-door shoe organizer for all the shoes that are currently in piles on your floor.
11. And if you're a person who wears large shoes, this 24-pocket hanging shoe organizer made specifically for shoes up to a men's size 16 will do the trick for you.
12. If you stack clothing and linens to the ceiling in your closet, keep it organized with some shelf dividers. Not only will it help keep the stacks upright, but now everything from towels to linens will have their own spot.
13. Or try this pack of two transparent dividers if you want to be able to clearly see what is where. Sweaters, pants, T-shirts, and other foldable items can be sorted into specific areas and easily found.
14. Use a tank top and sports bra hanger WITH HOOKS (!!!) to hang multiple camis, tanks, and bras on one hanger. And because there are hooks you never have to worry about them sliding off.
15. Keep all your handbags organized and within reach with a hanging purse organizer. This way you can clearly see what your offerings are, and you don't have to worry about them collecting dust on the closet floor (we've all been there, don't worry).
This organizer has eight clear slots, so you can easily see each purse you've stored away!
Promising review: "I was quite skeptical when I ordered this purse organizer but decided for the price, I'd go ahead and take the chance. Well! This is a winner. There's no assembly. It hooks over the clothes rod, right alongside the clothes hangers. I held my breath as I began to push through a couple of my larger purses. The larger ones protrude a bit on each end, but the sling fits like a glove around the purse and prevents sliding. The smaller purses fit quite nicely. I like that my more costly bags will not be a dust catchall now and are also protected from scratching. All in all, I'm impressed with this product and happy with this purchase. It is a space saver. I recommend it. I hope it holds up well. I think it will." —Beje
Get it from Amazon for $10.75+ (available in four colors).
16. Use a macramé hair accessory holder to show off your collection via some cool fiber art. It can be mounted to a wall or door and hold up to 80 hairpins and hair bands.
17. Free up closet space by using an over-the-door hook rack to hang garments you use frequently, like winter coats and sweatshirts. This particular one is great because it's super sleek and can hold up to 45 pounds.
18. Say goodbye to that nest of hangers on your floor with a hanger stacker. Keeping your closet tidy and organized will be a breeze, thanks to this!
19. Use a foldable closet organizer to store seasonal clothing and bulky items. You'll save so much space by having those garments stored away and not taking up valuable hanger space.
20. And if you have A LOT of seasonal and bulky clothing, try a set of vacuum storage bags to condense as much as possible.
21. Once you've got all your bulky, seasonal garments neatly stored, use these under-bed storage containers to keep them out of sight and out of mind. Four — count that, FOUR — of them will fit perfectly under a queen bed.
22. Tired of opening your drawers to grab some socks or undies, only to find a giant pile of indiscernible fabrics? Try an underwear and sock divider insert because you deserve to open a drawer and actually see what your options are.
23. If you have a massive shoe collection worthy of being a focal point in your room or closet, try some plastic shoe cubbies so you can show off your sneaker collection in style. They're also tall enough to accommodate shoes with a high heel.
Promising review: "I used to have a two-tier metal rack that was nowhere near enough storage space and there were always shoes all over the floor. I put this together in a rather short while and now my closet is clean! Totally love this because it is so spacious and you can build it in any shape you want." —Mama D
Get a 15-cube set from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two colors).
24. Use a set of closet cascaders to hold thinner garments like camis and summer dresses without taking up unnecessary space. Instead of hanging six things horizontally, store them vertically and save up to 80% of space.
Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans
Get a four-pack on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five quantities).
25. Get the most out of your closet's vertical space with a shelf organizer/extra hanging rod combo. Reviewers use the shelves to hold jeans and sweaters and the bottom rod to hang up tops.
Promising review: "I’m basically obsessed with this thing already. I just got it today, so I can’t speak to it long-term, but it’s amazing how much space this frees up. I have a 1940s house, therefore 1940s tiny closets, and I need to get creative in my space organization. This thing was just what I needed to store sweaters on top and hang all other tops on the bottom. You can’t see in the photo, but my closet has some space on both sides that’s just half-filled now and used to be filled to the brim, barely able to move the hangers. This storage solution makes displaying the sweaters nicer than hanging them or putting them in the drawers of my dresser. It honestly appears very sturdy and quality to me. The fabric is thick, and the hooks and bar are both metal. All in all, one of my favorite purchases from Amazon." —BobbyL
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in four colors).