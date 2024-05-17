If You’re Eager To Organize, Here Are 50 Clever Storage Solutions For Every Room

Popular products from this list
1. A set of fruit and vegetable containers for folks who love efficiency and a well-organized fridge. They're colanders and food storage and are airtight, which will prolong the life of whatever you're storing.
2. A motivational daily planner to keep at your desk to take your organizational and planning skills from 'meh' to 'wow.' It'll be like having a little cheerleader by your side, rooting for you to conquer your to-do list.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. Some shower shelves that stick right onto your wall, no drilling required. If you have a lot of bathing products, keep them organized (and stop cluttering your tub's edges) with these. Each shelf can hold up to 30 pounds!
4. A circular lift-top table for marrying convenience with the look of luxury. One minute, it's a coffee table with storage; the next, it's a popup table for you to set your laptop on.
Promising review: "I wanted a lift-top table that was both round (so my big dog could walk around it without getting stuck) and small enough for my space, and this was really the only one I could find. I’m very happy with it. My husband and I lift it up and eat dinner while watching Netflix once or twice a week. It isn’t soft close, but it also won’t pinch your fingers. Just hold onto it when closing it, or it will slam down." —Bbqsauce
Get it from Amazon for $105.81+ (available in five finishes).
5. A drawer organizer if you let out a scream every time you open that one drawer in your bathroom. The set comes with eight interlocking pieces, so you can configure the layout in a way that works for you.
6. A corner tool rack that'll hold everything from rakes and mops to hammers and brooms, all in the corner of your garage. And because it holds everything upright and separated, there's no risk of an entangled mess.
7. An underwear and sock divider insert, because you deserve to open a drawer and actually see what your options are. Gone will be the days of opening your drawers to grab some socks or undies, only to find a giant pile of indiscernible fabrics.
8. An under-shelf pull-out spice organizer to make sure you're utilizing all of your cabinetry space. This is a lifesaver if you've got a lot of spices and nonperishables and have run out of places to put them.
9. A freestanding water bottle holder for your cabinet so your vast assortment of water bottles finally gets organized.
Some folks also use this for wine bottles!
Promising review: "I got this after being influenced by others on TikTok and am so glad that I did. These worked great to organize and store all my tumblers. It even fit my 30-ounce cups, although they don't sit all the way down into the opening it still stores them. I could use one more of these in this cabinet to store the rest of my coozies and cups. I love the color, and these are made from thick, sturdy material that won't warp or break over time. So happy with this purchase!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
10. A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that smartly stacks spices and such on top of each other, which will free up so much valuable cabinet space without sacrificing style. The top shelf holds short items, and the bottom shelf holds taller ones.
Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double-sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B.
Get it from Amazon for $20.
11. A cord organizer to camouflage all the wires you have shoved into that one corner near the television. Especially since so many of us are doing some form of hybrid work from home thing, it's more important than ever to keep your electronics situation tidy.
12. A set of translucent shelf bins so that everything in your fridge has a place and is easily findable. You won't believe how much easier it will be to prepare food when everything in your fridge is organized using these.
13. A 25-piece set of clear storage bins in a variety of sizes to keep everything in your drawers organized. The set comes with four different sizes, so you can Tetris your way into making them fit perfectly.
14. Some special shelves that literally makes it look like your books are floating on the wall. This is the coolest way you show off your favorites, hands down. Plus, think of all the shelf space you'll save.
15. A heavy-duty shelving unit with a weight capacity of 350 pounds per shelf, so you'll finally have one singular place to hold all of your bulky items like small appliances or toolboxes. This is a great get if you have a garage.
16. A wall-mounted, fog-resistant shower mirror that has three different light settings, adjustable brightness, a little shelf to hold and hooks your razors, and a squeegee just in case it does fog up.
17. An under-cabinet wineglass holder to show off all the stemware you've invested in. Glassware either takes up way too much space in your cabinet, or it's on display collecting dust. Thanks to this holder, neither will happen.
18. A wall-mounted storage rack for organizing everything from tools and sports equipment to hoses and landscaping supplies in your garage. Keep your floor clean and accessible by hanging up the essentials instead of having them pile up in corners.
19. A bedside caddy to store all the stuff you need when it's one of those can't-get-out-of-bed days.
20. A do-it-all toothbrush holder and dispenser that keeps all your teeth cleaning essentials organized and within reach. It really goes the extra mile — the toothpaste squeeze makes sure every last drop gets pushed out of the tube, and there are ventilation holes where the cups go so they dry properly. And you'll save so much countertop space because this mounts directly to the wall.
21. A super slim rolling egg dispenser to fit into that sliver of space in your fridge where nothing else will. This genius product stacks one row on top of the other, so it holds a dozen (and maybe a few more, depending on egg size) eggs but takes up 50% less space. Each time you take out an egg, the row slowly rolls forward.
Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen
Get it from Amazon for $16.17.
22. A set of clear, airtight Oxo food storage containers, because seeing is believing when it comes to what's in your pantry. These transparent wonders keep your food fresh and your shelves organized, allowing you to easily spot what you need while making sure everything from grains to snacks stay in pristine, ready-to-eat condition.
Push down the button on the top to activate the airtight seal. To open, just push down again for the button to pop up. The lid also comes apart for easier cleaning.
Promising review: "Love the Oxo pop-top canisters! They seal well and open easily with a press to the pop-top. I have arthritis in my hands and these are fabulous and so easy to open, yet so secure when the lid is popped close. Also has a useful knob on the bottom of the lid so you can stick an Oxo scoop inside the container to the lid rather than down in whatever you are storing in the container." —Lori A. Fregin
Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $112.95.