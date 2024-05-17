BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
If You’re Eager To Organize, Here Are 50 Clever Storage Solutions For Every Room

It's time to give those piles of stuff in your apartment actual homes, y'all.

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A set of fruit and vegetable containers for folks who love efficiency and a well-organized fridge. They're colanders and food storage and are airtight, which will prolong the life of whatever you're storing.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Check out this TikTok by Selina to see them in use.

Promising review: "I love this set. I've been trying to eat breakfast more and saw them all over TikTok! These make it so much easier to clean the produce and keep it crisp! Will be getting another set!" —Jane Doe

Get it from Amazon for $31.44 (available in white, gray, or green).

2. A motivational daily planner to keep at your desk to take your organizational and planning skills from 'meh' to 'wow.' It'll be like having a little cheerleader by your side, rooting for you to conquer your to-do list. 

A blank page of the planner
Reviewer with their daily planner page filled out
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.

Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.

Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

3. Some shower shelves that stick right onto your wall, no drilling required. If you have a lot of bathing products, keep them organized (and stop cluttering your tub's edges) with these. Each shelf can hold up to 30 pounds!

The black shower shelves are shown
Amazon

See how TikTok user Kiari styled hers in her TikTok video.

The set comes with two shower shelves, six hanging hooks, and two razor holders.

Promising review: "Easy to attach to the shower wall, looks great, no problems. This was a great purchase, and I found out about the product on TikTok." —Amazon Customer 

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in black, gold, or chrome).

4. circular lift-top table for marrying convenience with the look of luxury. One minute, it's a coffee table with storage; the next, it's a popup table for you to set your laptop on.

Round marble-top coffee table with gold frame and lower shelf holding decor items
Amazon

Promising review: "I wanted a lift-top table that was both round (so my big dog could walk around it without getting stuck) and small enough for my space, and this was really the only one I could find. I’m very happy with it. My husband and I lift it up and eat dinner while watching Netflix once or twice a week. It isn’t soft close, but it also won’t pinch your fingers. Just hold onto it when closing it, or it will slam down." —Bbqsauce

Get it from Amazon for $105.81+ (available in five finishes).

5. A drawer organizer if you let out a scream every time you open that one drawer in your bathroom. The set comes with eight interlocking pieces, so you can configure the layout in a way that works for you.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Wow my bathroom drawers are ELEVATED now. They look clean as hell, and I can actually find stuff. Easy to snap together and organize how you'd like. Definitely buying a second set for my kitchen drawers!" —Toni Bish

Get it from Amazon for $8+ (available in three colors).

6. A corner tool rack that'll hold everything from rakes and mops to hammers and brooms, all in the corner of your garage. And because it holds everything upright and separated, there's no risk of an entangled mess.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "This tool tower is lightweight, movable, and extremely easy to put together. Six pieces, three minutes, no tools required. Though it is light, it is sturdy and stable. I have just as many tools kept in the rack as the marketing picture on Amazon, and have no issues with entanglement or anything falling over. These tools had previously taken about 10 feet of my garage wall to store. It is much more convenient to have them all consolidated into a much smaller space." —TL

Get it from Amazon for $34.97.

7. An underwear and sock divider insert, because you deserve to open a drawer and actually see what your options are. Gone will be the days of opening your drawers to grab some socks or undies, only to find a giant pile of indiscernible fabrics.

An open drawer organized with various folded socks in different styles and patterns for easy selection
amazon.com

Promising review: "I got this organizer for my daughter's drawers. I was so tired of putting her clothes away and barely closing the drawer because she had so much stuff packed into it. These organizers fit in her drawers perfectly. They came ready to go. All I had to do was zip the bottom to make it stable and put it in the drawer. I used one in her underwear drawer and the drawer looks so wonderful and organized. The compartments are a good size. I was able to get two pairs of underwear into most of the compartments. This is a sturdy organizer and a well-made product." —Kari and Kevin

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).

8. An under-shelf pull-out spice organizer to make sure you're utilizing all of your cabinetry space. This is a lifesaver if you've got a lot of spices and nonperishables and have run out of places to put them.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I have been looking for a storage solution FOREVER! After seeing these on TikTok, I bought two. They have made all the difference in the world! I now have control over the entire cupboard!" —Jenn

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

9. A freestanding water bottle holder for your cabinet so your vast assortment of water bottles finally gets organized. 

before of water bottles all over in a reviewer's cabinet
After of them stacked in the reviewer's organizer
www.amazon.com

Some folks also use this for wine bottles! 

Promising review: "I got this after being influenced by others on TikTok and am so glad that I did. These worked great to organize and store all my tumblers. It even fit my 30-ounce cups, although they don't sit all the way down into the opening it still stores them. I could use one more of these in this cabinet to store the rest of my coozies and cups. I love the color, and these are made from thick, sturdy material that won't warp or break over time. So happy with this purchase!" —Heather

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors). 

10. A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that smartly stacks spices and such on top of each other, which will free up so much valuable cabinet space without sacrificing style. The top shelf holds short items, and the bottom shelf holds taller ones. 

Two slim profile spice holders in a cabinet, and a second pic with a reviewer pulling one of them out and rotating it open for easy access
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double-sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B. 

Get it from Amazon for $20

11. A cord organizer to camouflage all the wires you have shoved into that one corner near the television. Especially since so many of us are doing some form of hybrid work from home thing, it's more important than ever to keep your electronics situation tidy.

A before and after picture: on the left, a bunch of black cords tangled on the floor, and on the right, all those cords now nicely disguised in a light brown wood box with white sides.
Amazon

DMoose is a small business in Wyoming selling cable management boxes.

Promising review: "I had a mess of cables on the table next to my bed, and if you pulled one too much, the chargers would fall. This keeps everything in place. It is very LARGE, I didn't expect it to be that big, but it holds a full-size surge protector, and I'm able to plug in everything in there! It's very helpful!" —Patrick Pflaumer

Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in four colors).

12. A set of translucent shelf bins so that everything in your fridge has a place and is easily findable. You won't believe how much easier it will be to prepare food when everything in your fridge is organized using these.

Reviewer photo showing the inside of a fridge organized using the bins
amazon.com

The set includes: two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer.

Promising review: "It's nice to be able to find things in the refrigerator and be able to pull out the whole tray container to see what's in the back of the fridge. I don't know if this happens to you, but I find my way to the back every so often, and come to find out a jar in the back expired a year ago. Now I can see everything and use it." —BookBroke

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $34.99.

13. A 25-piece set of clear storage bins in a variety of sizes to keep everything in your drawers organized. The set comes with four different sizes, so you can Tetris your way into making them fit perfectly.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Super helpful in the office! These are super cool. They are very sturdy and modular, so you can configure them however you want. Great for caddies or drawers. Everything fits nicely!!!!" —Luscious NicoBella

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (six other set sizes and four colors available).


14. Some special shelves that literally makes it look like your books are floating on the wall. This is the coolest way you show off your favorites, hands down. Plus, think of all the shelf space you'll save.

Amazon, Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

From BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd: "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space, and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang and, as you can see, they're very sturdy."

Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in small or large and in sets of three).

15. A heavy-duty shelving unit with a weight capacity of 350 pounds per shelf, so you'll finally have one singular place to hold all of your bulky items like small appliances or toolboxes. This is a great get if you have a garage.

Metal storage shelf in a garage with various items, including bins, a hose, and camping gear
amazon.com

Promising review: "Super easy to assemble. Took me maybe 10 minutes, and I never put things together lol. Sturdy enough. Definitely put heavy stuff on the bottom. Adjust shelves as needed. Wheels don’t move when locked. Great organization for garage." —Jennifer English

Get it from Amazon for $26.06+ (available in seven sizes and black or chrome).

16. A wall-mounted, fog-resistant shower mirror that has three different light settings, adjustable brightness, a little shelf to hold and hooks your razors, and a squeegee just in case it does fog up.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I ran across this mirror on another person's TikTok. Once I received this and mounted it in my shower, it was amazing! It feels like a fancy hotel feature that was placed within my shower. I love the different light settings. On the downside, the mirror does fog up frequently due to the steam. Since the mirror comes with a wiper, that helps as a slight fix to that problem. Overall, I highly recommend this as a purchase for an elevated feature to your bathroom" —Shanel Mitchell

Get it from Amazon for $33.29+ (available in three colors).

17. An under-cabinet wineglass holder to show off all the stemware you've invested in. Glassware either takes up way too much space in your cabinet, or it's on display collecting dust. Thanks to this holder, neither will happen.

Metal wire frame holding upside wine glasses
amazon.com

Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wineglasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fits the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom

Get it from Amazon for $19.93+ (available in two sizes, four colors, and packs of two).

18. A wall-mounted storage rack for organizing everything from tools and sports equipment to hoses and landscaping supplies in your garage. Keep your floor clean and accessible by hanging up the essentials instead of having them pile up in corners.

Wall-mounted storage system holding a variety of garden tools and ladders
amazon.com

Promising review: "We just put this up last week in our garage and already love how it looks and how it functions. We love how you can customize the different hook arrangements to easily to fit your needs. Everything is included inside the box with meaty screws to hold up the bracket. We liked it so much we decided to get another set to extend it even more." —Ian Petersen 

Get it from Amazon for $28.79+ (available in four lengths).

19. A bedside caddy to store all the stuff you need when it's one of those can't-get-out-of-bed days.

reviewer photo showing bedside caddy with remotes and a book in it
amazon.com

Promising review: "I had a nicer-looking, more expensive version of this in my cart originally. This was one-third of that price, and I'm so glad I went with this one. It's got a sturdy backing on both pieces (a piece with pockets and a piece that goes between mattresses), one large pocket closest to the bed, and three decent-sized mesh pockets. I have it between my mattress and box spring." —Danielle

Get it from Amazon for $5.89+ (available in four colors).

20. A do-it-all toothbrush holder and dispenser that keeps all your teeth cleaning essentials organized and within reach. It really goes the extra mile — the toothpaste squeeze makes sure every last drop gets pushed out of the tube, and there are ventilation holes where the cups go so they dry properly. And you'll save so much countertop space because this mounts directly to the wall.

the white wall mounted toothbrush holder
amazon.com

This game changer includes a toothpaste dispenser (which means less product waste), four cups and holders, and a place to store up to five toothbrushes.

Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, cotton swabs, or flossers." —Sariyah J

Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).

21. A super slim rolling egg dispenser to fit into that sliver of space in your fridge where nothing else will. This genius product stacks one row on top of the other, so it holds a dozen (and maybe a few more, depending on egg size) eggs but takes up 50% less space. Each time you take out an egg, the row slowly rolls forward. 

Two tiered egg dispenser holding a dozen eggs, six on each tier
reviewer placing an egg in the dispenser, which rolls it down and slides it into the bottom tier
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action. 

YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. 

Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen

Get it from Amazon for $16.17

22. A set of clear, airtight Oxo food storage containers, because seeing is believing when it comes to what's in your pantry. These transparent wonders keep your food fresh and your shelves organized, allowing you to easily spot what you need while making sure everything from grains to snacks stay in pristine, ready-to-eat condition. 

a reviewer's cabinet full of OXO food storage containers
www.amazon.com

Push down the button on the top to activate the airtight seal. To open, just push down again for the button to pop up. The lid also comes apart for easier cleaning.

Promising review: "Love the Oxo pop-top canisters! They seal well and open easily with a press to the pop-top. I have arthritis in my hands and these are fabulous and so easy to open, yet so secure when the lid is popped close. Also has a useful knob on the bottom of the lid so you can stick an Oxo scoop inside the container to the lid rather than down in whatever you are storing in the container." —Lori A. Fregin

Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $112.95.

23. A pack of nonslip velvet hangers to give your closet a more cohesive look and free up some space. These are super slim and take up way less space than traditional plastic or wooden hangers, so you'll be able to hang more garments and make your closet look more tidy at the same time. Truly a miracle!

A before and after shot of a closet is shown
Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

This hangers helped me free up so much space in my closet! I was using bulky wooden hangers before, and while I liked the uniform look, they took up way too much space. I love these velvet ones because they're also really aesthetically pleasing but take up 75% less space than a traditional wooden hanger, so my closet looks like it has less clothes in it but it's actually holding significantly more than before. I'm going to slowly replace all my hangers in every closet with these, they're that amazing. 

Promising review: "These hangers are amazing. They take up minimal space, are sturdy, and, best of all, the clothes don't fall down from them so it keeps everything looking neat. I have replaced all of the hangers in my closet with these hangers, and I couldn't be happier. I am pretty sure I now have double the amount of space. I love this product and would buy it again." —Vida Maars

Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven colors and in a 30-, 50-, or 100-pack).