If You Love A Clean House But Also Identify As Lazy, Here Are 30 Products That Do The Work For You

Some nonstick oven liners to keep your oven clean. Any drippings or spills from foodstuff fall onto the liner, which you can just take out and wash by hand or throw into the dishwasher.
A dryer lint brush because you'd be shocked at how much lint is residing in your dryer gap and exhaust port. Using this will speed up clothing drying time and help prevent lint buildup.
An under-cabinet drawer with a shelf on top so you can keep your bathroom and kitchen cleaning supplies organized. Cleaning can be so exhausting, so do yourself a favor and keep your supplies organized so that you don't expel energy trying to find all your cleaners and tools.
1. A garbage disposal cleaner that uses magic bright blue foam to rid your disposal of nastiness and lingering smells. You just plop one of the packets into the drain and then it does its wizardly thing. After a minute or two it's over, and your kitchen sink looks and smells amazing.
2. A set of drill brush attachments perfect for taking on the toughest stains on your bathroom's tile, glass, grout, and fiberglass. You'll save so much time and energy thanks to these attachments, and can instead focus on doing what you do best: zoning out on the couch while binging the latest Netflix show.
The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.
Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.
Promising review: "These brushes worked flawlessly. I have a 24-year-old home that has not been remodeled yet. The master bath shower tile and fiberglass shower pan were in pretty bad shape. We tried many types of cleaners to remove residual soap and hard water stains with little success. As a last-ditch effort, I purchased these brushes. They worked amazingly well. Using Krud Kutter and these brushes removed every bit of the dirt and polished those tiles so that they shine brilliantly like they did when they were new. I am completely satisfied with my purchase of these brushes. They are well made and held up beautifully to the forces I applied while using them." —Tom S4TX
Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).
3. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets for making cleaning your water bottles and tumblers less of a headache. If you're the person who just "rinses out" their reusable water bottle with water and a squirt of soap, your bottle is likely filled with unwanted bacteria and grime.
4. A reusable roller dog hair remover that works just as well as the single-use sheet kind, but without the guilt (and cost) of having to buy new rolls all the time. No more fur-covered couches!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
5. A pack of sweeper slippers so you can rid your floors of dirt, hair, and grime while keeping your toes nice and warm. Prepare to be swept away by how much time you'll save.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. We always wish in Tide and these looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.
Get five pairs from Amazon for $13.11.
8. A microfiber spin mop that'll make sure your mop isn't soaking wet before you use it, which will dramatically cut down on the time it takes to not only clean your floors but also let them dry, especially during cold weather. Plus, it's machine-washable, has an automatic wringer, and is designed in a shape that will reach into small spaces and corners. Truly, this mop does all the work for you — all you do is dunk into the water and push around the floor.
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based on the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house, both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so I scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs, where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime and then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
Get it from Amazon for $52.04.
9. A rolling laundry sorter for sorting your clothes into groups will make laundry day way more manageable. These come blank, but a lot of reviewers (myself included) use a stencil and marker to label each bag by what type of garment.
10. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to make sure your dishwasher is clean enough to actually clean the dishes. One tab removes lime and mineral buildup, which causes streaking on glassware and water spots on ceramics.
11. A grooming glove for easily removing all your pet's extra fur before it accumulates in piles on the floor.
12. A pack of washing machine tablets to make sure your machine is in good enough shape to keep your clothes clean. All you do is throw one tablet in and it cleans deep inside your machine's pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter and hose.
Promising review: "My washer was smelling and had grime inside the seal that wouldn’t come off even when I tried to scrub it off, so I used one of these tablets in the wash. It worked like magic. Not only did it clean the washer very well (the water looked so dirty during the cycle), but it also got rid of the smell! I will keep using these as recommended." —Eca
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $11.98.
14. A toilet bowl ring remover if you haven't cleaned your toilet bowl in a reaaalllllly long time. That permanent dark ring? It's no match for this pumice stone on a stick!
15. A scrap trap to make sure food prep doesn't result in a huge mess — just chop up your ingredients and push the discards into this bucket. It fits over the drawer or door, so you don't have to give up valuable countertop space.
16. A broom and mop organizer you can put on an empty wall to keep all your cleaning tools neatly organized and off the floor. They'll also be out of sight and out of mind, which is exactly what you need if you hate cleaning and don't want to see the tools it requires on an everyday basis (we're talking about you, broom that's shoved in the space between the fridge and the wall).
17. A length-adjustable pet hair broom because it's that time of the year when dogs and cats are shedding more than usual, and you need something to rake it all up. Because the bristles are rubber, it picks up way more hair than a traditional broom.
Want more info? Check out my coworker's FURemover Evrilholder broom review. You'll learn a thing or two AND enjoy some very satisfying hair-removal photos!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy I have to vacuum often but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works and I was shocked at how well it does. I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone — especially pet owners." —Theo Ackerman
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
20. A 100% natural oven scrub for keeping your oven clean now that it's winter and in constant use. Don't get a headache spending all day using a toxic oven cleaner, it's just not worth it.
21. A bottle of Quick N Brite Fireplace Cleaner to remove soot, smoke, creosote, and ash from nearly any fireplace. Tis the season for cozy nights, so make sure your fireplace is in tip-top shape.
22. Some stove burner covers that'll make cleaning your stove top so much easier. Instead of having to basically disassemble your stove to clean out all the gunk under the burners, just remove these covers, wipe 'em down, and boom! Like new.
23. A bottle of cleaning concentrate if you're short on space but not on messes. A little bit goes a long way; you'll get up to one gallon of cleaner from one bottle.
Juniper Seed Mercantile is a woman-owned small business based in Littleton, Colorado that creates all-natural bath and body products, home-cleaning solutions, and fabric alternatives to paper towels.
Promising review: "This stuff works amazing on every surface even glass!! I clean houses for a living and am super impressed! It also smells AMAZING." —Amanda Moon
Get it from Juniper Seed Mercantile on Etsy for $16.
24. A microfiber blinds duster with spaced-out fingers to tackle multiple blinds in one swipe. Never again will you need to clear your schedule when you just want to clean your window treatments.
25. A touchless stationary vacuum to suck up all the debris you sweep near it. Simply place it on any smooth surface and let it do its thing. No more bending over with a flimsy dustpan.
An indicator light will turn on to let you know that the canister is full, and then you can remove the canister and dump the debris in the trash.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this magic floor sucker. I live in the Rocky Mountains with four large dogs and two cats. It makes sweeping not so bad and much more manageable. You just sweep it to the vac and it sucks it up. LOVE IT." —MaryKat
Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in six colors).