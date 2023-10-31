If You Love A Clean Bathroom But Also Identify As Lazy, These 23 Products Do The Work For You

1. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner that's truly a miracle product. Once a week (or whenever you think your shower is gross), liberally spray it all over and then go fall asleep for the night. In the morning, spray water over the areas and watch all the grime instantly wash away.
2. A motion-activated trash can so you can throw your garbage away without even needing to lift the lid yourself. Reviewers swear that the sensor isn't delicate enough that'd it open for a curious cat or someone just walking by. The lid is also waterproof, so you don't have to worry about water splashes from the sink or shower.
3. A set of drill brush attachments perfect for taking on the toughest stains on your bathroom's tile, glass, grout, and fiberglass. Instead of spending your days scrubbing away with a traditional brush, let these do the work for you.
The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.
Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.
Promising review: "These brushes worked flawlessly. I have a 24-year-old home that has not been remodeled yet. The master bath shower tile and fiberglass shower pan were in pretty bad shape. We tried many types of cleaners to remove residual soap and hard water stains with little success. As a last ditch effort, I purchased these brushes. They worked amazingly well. Using Krud Kutter and these brushes removed every bit of the dirt and polished those tiles so that they shine brilliantly like they did when they were new. I am completely satisfied with my purchase of these brushes. They are well made and held up beautifully to the forces I applied while using them." —Tom S4TX
Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).
4. A pair of sweeper slippers so you can rid your bathroom floor of dirt, hair, and grime while keeping your toes nice and warm. Prepare to be swept away by how much time you'll save.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. We always wish in Tide and these looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.
Get five pairs from Amazon for $13.49.
5. A microfiber spin mop that'll make sure your mop isn't soaking wet before you use it, which will dramatically cut down on the time it takes to not only clean your floors but let them dry. Plus, it's machine-washable, has an automatic wringer, and is designed in a shape that will reach into small spaces and corners, which so many bathrooms have.
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so i scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
Get it from Amazon for $52.21.
6. A toilet bowl ring remover if you haven't cleaned your toilet bowl in a reaaalllllly long time. That permanent dark ring? It's no match for this pumice stone on a stick!
7. And a wall-mounted toilet brush that has silicone bristles to clean your toilet way more efficiently once the dreaded ring is gone. It's also rust-proof, which means it won't inevitably turn orange like traditional brushes do.
8. An under-cabinet drawer with a shelf on top so you can keep your bathroom cleaning supplies organized. Cleaning can be so exhausting, so do yourself a favor and keep your supplies organized so that you don't expel energy trying to find all your potions and tools.
9. A bottle of scum and grime remover that's specifically designed to take on the nastiness of gunk in your bathroom. No scrubbing required, just spray and wipe away.
10. A hairbrush-cleaning tool to get all the dead hair out of your brush, because using your fingers to pull it out can get gross and messy really fast.
11. A bottle of all-purpose cleaner that only uses five ingredients to keep the grime and gross at bay. The scent is orange and clove, which makes the whole house smell delicious. Use this on everyday messes to keep your bathroom looking and smelling divine.
12. A squeegee to mount directly to your shower's tile or glass. Avoid spending an afternoon scrubbing away at water stains on your shower's surfaces by quickly using this to remove access water whenever you're done bathing.
13. However, a bottle of hard-water stain remover if your bathroom's surfaces are already coated in water spots. This all-natural cleaner will have all those surfaces spotless in no time.
14. An all-natural, chemical-free fizzing toilet tablet that's like a bath bomb for your bowl. Drop one in, let it do its fizzy thing, and then lightly scrub away any residue.
Pardo Naturals is a Black woman-owned small biz founded by Rita Pardo that creates natural body, hair, and home products.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman says: "For all the folks who don't enjoy cleaning the toilet — myself included — these dissolving tablets make quick work of a grimy bowl. The tablets are a little hard to dislodge from the plastic container (though that does make me feel confident that they're secure during transit and won't break; mine all arrived intact!), but once you get one out, you drop it in the toilet, and let it do its thing. It'll start fizzing — just like a bath bomb — loosening any stains and streaks in 10 minutes so they come away with a light brushing. I never let the toilet get too bad (and usually it takes awhile for me to notice any buildup since there are only two people in the apartment), so I can't vouch for them if you have really set-in hard water stains or haven't cleaned the commode in six months. But if you're looking to ditch the harsh cleansers in your toilet cleaning routine, this is a great addition to your lineup."
Get six tablets from Pardo Naturals for $10.50 (available in seven scents).