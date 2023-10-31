BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Love A Clean Bathroom But Also Identify As Lazy, These 23 Products Do The Work For You

    Sit back, relax, and let these miracle products do the hard work for you.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner that's truly a miracle product. Once a week (or whenever you think your shower is gross), liberally spray it all over and then go fall asleep for the night. In the morning, spray water over the areas and watch all the grime instantly wash away.

    A series of customer review photos of the progress of their tile shower floors before and then after one, two, and three applications
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product works — see the change in our bathroom floor as shown in the attached picture, with the number of applications indicated within each sub-picture. It took us three applications to fully clean up our shower! We sprayed this product after showering, while the floor was still wet, and then waited 24 hours to clean up the residues. One cannot expect immediate results (i.e. within a few hours). Rather, a clean floor takes many days. Your patience will be rewarded though!" —J.B.

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents).

    2. A motion-activated trash can so you can throw your garbage away without even needing to lift the lid yourself. Reviewers swear that the sensor isn't delicate enough that'd it open for a curious cat or someone just walking by. The lid is also waterproof, so you don't have to worry about water splashes from the sink or shower.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check it out in Julianna Christensen's TikTok video.

    Note: it's powered by two AA batteries (not included).

    Promising review: "I love this trash can because no one will ever see the trash I put in my bathroom trash can. When I put my hand above the sensor, it opens so discreetly and gently, and stays open for a few seconds then gently closes. The outside is absolutely beautiful. I know it’s just a trash can, but in my bathroom it looks like a cute piece of art." —Dawn

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available with gold or gray detailing and in two sizes).

    3. A set of drill brush attachments perfect for taking on the toughest stains on your bathroom's tile, glass, grout, and fiberglass. Instead of spending your days scrubbing away with a traditional brush, let these do the work for you. 

    Reviewer using the brush to clean grime out of a tub
    one of the brushes attached to a drill next to a shower pane with half still fogged up and the other super clear
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

    Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

    Promising review: "These brushes worked flawlessly. I have a 24-year-old home that has not been remodeled yet. The master bath shower tile and fiberglass shower pan were in pretty bad shape. We tried many types of cleaners to remove residual soap and hard water stains with little success. As a last ditch effort, I purchased these brushes. They worked amazingly well. Using Krud Kutter and these brushes removed every bit of the dirt and polished those tiles so that they shine brilliantly like they did when they were new. I am completely satisfied with my purchase of these brushes. They are well made and held up beautifully to the forces I applied while using them." —Tom S4TX

    Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).

    4. A pair of sweeper slippers so you can rid your bathroom floor of dirt, hair, and grime while keeping your toes nice and warm. Prepare to be swept away by how much time you'll save.

    Reviewer wearing the slippers in yello
    the pink microfiber slipper on a Swiffer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. We always wish in Tide and these looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.

    Get five pairs from Amazon for $13.49.

    5. A microfiber spin mop that'll make sure your mop isn't soaking wet before you use it, which will dramatically cut down on the time it takes to not only clean your floors but let them dry. Plus, it's machine-washable, has an automatic wringer, and is designed in a shape that will reach into small spaces and corners, which so many bathrooms have. 

    reviewer using foot-operated peddle to wring microfiber mop
    reviewer image using the mop to clean the floor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so i scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320

    Get it from Amazon for $52.21.

    6. A toilet bowl ring remover if you haven't cleaned your toilet bowl in a reaaalllllly long time. That permanent dark ring? It's no match for this pumice stone on a stick!

    reviewer photo showing toilet half cleaned with the pumice cleaning tool
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When we bought our previously owned condo, all three of the toilets had a permanent dark ring. I must have tried at least six different cleaning products that claimed to eliminate rings. None worked. I was actually considering buying new toilets as the ring was embarrassing to me. A friend recommended the pumice toilet bowl ring remover and I was prepared to be disappointed again. But it worked perfectly. The ring is gone on all three toilets and it only took a few minutes per toilet. I don't know when I have ever been so totally satisfied with a product. It just saved me a whole lot of money and I am no longer embarrassed by the appearance of my toilets." —lynn mcdonald

    Get it from Amazon for $11.30.

    7. And a wall-mounted toilet brush that has silicone bristles to clean your toilet way more efficiently once the dreaded ring is gone. It's also rust-proof, which means it won't inevitably turn orange like traditional brushes do.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this item because of a TikTok review and I absolutely love it! You can toss your old brushes that get nasty looking and stop wasting money on disposable brushes. This brush does it all! It is well-made and very easy to clean. It hangs nicely, out of the way, on the side of the tank. I highly recommend this item!" —L. Crocitto

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors).

    8. An under-cabinet drawer with a shelf on top so you can keep your bathroom cleaning supplies organized. Cleaning can be so exhausting, so do yourself a favor and keep your supplies organized so that you don't expel energy trying to find all your potions and tools.

    A reviewer pulls out their drawer to reveal three sponges, four magic erasers, two handheld scrub brushes, one dish brush, four folded dish cloths, and a folded drying pad all neatly arranged
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" —Brad J. Leahy

    Get it on Amazon for $25.97 (available in chrome or bronze).

    9. A bottle of scum and grime remover that's specifically designed to take on the nastiness of gunk in your bathroom. No scrubbing required, just spray and wipe away.

    A customer review photo showing their bathtub before and after using the remover
    amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Mallory McInnis swears by this stuff! Here's what she has to say about it: "Have you ever seen the movie The Santa Clause? There's a scene where Tim Allen's character shaves away his white beard and then ~WHOOSH!~ it reappears instantaneously. That's basically my bathtub and soap scum. I've tried many products to keep it at bay, but this is the only one that has ever really worked. Not only does it have a cute dog on the packaging, it also allows me to (easily!) wipe away dastardly soap scum without having to use a lot of muscle! Which is great, because I don't exactly have a lot of muscle to use."

    Get it from Amazon $21.98+ (available with or without the sprayer).

    10. A hairbrush-cleaning tool to get all the dead hair out of your brush, because using your fingers to pull it out can get gross and messy really fast.

    amazon.com

    The reviewer above got such amazing results by using this tool along with soaking their brush in a Dawn and diluted vinegar solution!

    Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    11. A bottle of all-purpose cleaner that only uses five ingredients to keep the grime and gross at bay. The scent is orange and clove, which makes the whole house smell delicious. Use this on everyday messes to keep your bathroom looking and smelling divine.

    A person holds up the all purpose cleaner in a bathroom
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Humble Suds is a small cleaning brand run by two moms — Holli Schaub and Jennifer Parnell — in Evergreen, Colorado. All of their products are made from powerful, plant-based ingredients and packaged with recyclable materials. 

    Promising review: "I love this new essential-oil scent. It smells amazing, disinfects naturally, and I trust the simple, natural ingredients. I use this spray on everything — counters, toilets, cooktop — even mirrors because it doesn’t leave streaks! I have now replaced all my previous cleaning products with a couple of Humble Suds products that work on every surface of our home. I feel incredibly grateful to have found this brand for the health of my family." —Andrealaine White

    Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $15.55.

    12. A squeegee to mount directly to your shower's tile or glass. Avoid spending an afternoon scrubbing away at water stains on your shower's surfaces by quickly using this to remove access water whenever you're done bathing.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great, amazing product. Saw this on TikTok and I had to get it because it was so viral. And I’m so glad that I did, best purchase for my shower." —Brittany Zepeda

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four metal finishes and three sizes).

    13. However, a bottle of hard-water stain remover if your bathroom's surfaces are already coated in water spots. This all-natural cleaner will have all those surfaces spotless in no time.

    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of the hard water stain remover
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is a miracle. My husband and I just bought a house and there is very hard water. It looked like the previous owners never tried to get the hard water off the shower doors and walls. I tried vinegar and Dawn first — it didn't even scratch the surface. I tried Scrubbing Bubbles next and it was the same. I was feeling so defeated. I did some research and bought Bar Keepers Friend. With a grade 0000 steel wool piece, it took me about two hours to clean a quarter of the window in my shower. My arm also felt like it was going to fall off. I was determined, so I researched more. Then, I found this stuff. I was so anxious that I cracked it open minutes after receiving it in the mail. I applied it to my grade 0000 steel wool and started scrubbing away. BINGO! It took me about 15 minutes to clean the same size section as I did with the Bar Keepers Friend. I'm not gonna lie, this stuff needs some elbow grease but it definitely works. It took off what seems like years of hard water stains. It does have a smell to it but it's not super harsh and totally able to withstand. This is going on my 'always available in my house' list! I love this stuff!" —Tyrene A. Gapol

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    14. An all-natural, chemical-free fizzing toilet tablet that's like a bath bomb for your bowl. Drop one in, let it do its fizzy thing, and then lightly scrub away any residue. 

    Gif of a toilet tablet fizzing and dissolving
    before photo of a dirty toilet with hard water ring and stains
    the same toilet looking clean
    Melanie Aman / BuzzFeed

    Pardo Naturals is a Black woman-owned small biz founded by Rita Pardo that creates natural body, hair, and home products.

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman says: "For all the folks who don't enjoy cleaning the toilet — myself included — these dissolving tablets make quick work of a grimy bowl. The tablets are a little hard to dislodge from the plastic container (though that does make me feel confident that they're secure during transit and won't break; mine all arrived intact!), but once you get one out, you drop it in the toilet, and let it do its thing. It'll start fizzing — just like a bath bomb — loosening any stains and streaks in 10 minutes so they come away with a light brushing. I never let the toilet get too bad (and usually it takes awhile for me to notice any buildup since there are only two people in the apartment), so I can't vouch for them if you have really set-in hard water stains or haven't cleaned the commode in six months. But if you're looking to ditch the harsh cleansers in your toilet cleaning routine, this is a great addition to your lineup."

    Get six tablets from Pardo Naturals for $10.50 (available in seven scents).

    15. And a TubShroom for collecting the mass of hair that would normally clog your drain. When the water in your shower/tub starts to drain slower than usual, pop this product out, clean out the hair it's collected, and insert it back into the drain.

    TubShroom Hair Catcher / YouTube

    This thing collects all the icky loose hair neatly around it (at the bottom, so you can't see it when the TubShroom is in place), so all you have to do is wipe it off! It's super simple, yet so genius that some folks are about ready to make it their religion — read for yourself:

    Promising review: "The TubShroom is a life changer. To market this simply as a revolutionary bathtub strainer is to degrade the perfection of the TubShroom. People often describe their life split into ages, from childhood to college, from marriage to the birth of their children, career growth to retirement. I see my life divided into two distinct periods centered on one singular event: the gloomy, pestilent dark ages before TubShroom, and all the glorious, magnificent days thereafter. No amount of glowing, favorable adjectives will ever do justice to the magnificence of the TubShroom. These are but feeble, limiting words, which by their very nature, cannot capture the richness, splendor and transcendent power that is the TubShroom. The TubShroom is embodied enlightenment disguised as a humble implement to avoid bathtub clogs." —Zerubba U Levi

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors). If you don't have a sunken-in drain that can fit the Tubshroom, Oxo makes a good universal drain protector you can get from Amazon for $11.99.

    16. A bottle of grout cleaner if yours looks like it has seen way better days. Yes, that dark gray grout might *actually* be white.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We moved into our house a year ago and I’ve been on a quest to clean the grout next to the stove ever since then. I’ve tried everything — store products, DIY solutions, Pinterest recommendations, you name it. As a last resort I got this and holy cow! I left it on for three minutes as a spot test at first and I could already see a huge difference. I then did two more rounds letting it sit for five minutes each. The scent's not bad, it was fine if I had the window open, it was just being down close to it that got me. Seriously, stop looking and buy this." —Britney Phillips

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95.

    17. And a super-affordable, game-changing power scrubber for deep cleaning your bathroom — especially grout! — in a major way.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed shopping editor Natalie Brown put this baby to the test, and here's what she had to say: "This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. I literally sat on the floor, dipped the bristles in a Castile soap dilution (2–3 drops of soap + 1/2 cup of water; but you could use almost any cleaner of your choice), then lazily ran the scrubber back and forth over a 6-inch section of grimy, dark-gray grout — and it only took about 30 seconds for that grout to go from dingy to bright. I started by using the specialty grout brush, but then I decided to try it with the default brush and that seemed to work just as well, IMHO!" Check out her full power scrubber review.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.38. You can also get a special grout-cleaning brush head that can be swapped in for the regular one for $10.85.

    18. Aaaaaaand a grout pen if you realized your grout is beyond repair and just needs a fresh coat of paint.

    A customer review photo showing the progress on the grout of their shower floor
    amazon.com

    Just a note, this does take some elbow grease and time to actually do (one of my colleagues did it to her bathroom and it took her a few hours) but in comparison to actually regrouting your whole floor — this is a total time-saver.

    See the grout pen in action from BuzzFeed's Deputy Editorial Director Elizabeth Lilly.

    Promising review: "The white is a true bright white without any ivory or yellow. Do not count on this matching your existing grout. You will not be able to just touch up a few areas. Just plan on doing the entire room. As to usage, I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. The shower floor has small hex tile with larger grout lines so that took a little over two pens. Some tips: shake very well when first taking out of the package and any time you start working again after a pause. Depress the tip several times onto a paper plate or directly onto the grout line to get the paint flowing. Press very lightly when going over the grout. The tips lasted almost all the way to the end of my project. If the coverage starts to thin, pause and depress the tip a few more times. I would do about a 1x1 foot area, then pass over it lightly with a damp paper towel to get any overage off the tile. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely on the tile. If the tip gets too ragged you can pull it out (I used the damp paper towel) and flip it around. This was not a quick task but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. Very happy with this product!" —Jenelle

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available with a narrow or wide tip).

    19. A pack of Magic Erasers to arm yourself with before tackling the tough job of cleaning any stained surface in your bathroom. This all-in-one product is a game changer and dissolves as it works so the cleanup from the cleanup is minimal at best.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    These melamine eraser sponges are super tough on stains, but won't damage the surface underneath said stain.

    Promising review: "Learned about these online on cleaning blogs and tried them out -- amazing! They make cleaning spots that don't improve or need seemingly hours of scrubbing clean instantly! I feel lazy using them. Some spots can't be cleaned with them, but those are rare and just too stubborn for anything and need some kind of special help." —Kindle Customer

    Get a ten pack from Amazon for $13.24.

    20. A simple yet effective "Please put me down" toilet seat sticker if your bathroom has frequent visitors who, ahem, make a mess.

    the small sticker on the top of the lower side of a raised toilet seat
    Me And Em / Etsy

    Me And Em is a woman-owned small business in Tampa, Florida, that specializes in cute and practical household decals.

    Promising review: "Great product! I love that the seller added a handwritten note. Awesome personal touch, and the sticker went on perfectly. It’s been there for over a week now and it still looks the same as it did when I first put it on. 10/10 highly recommend!!" —Ansley Blake

    Get it from Me And Em on Etsy for $5.50 (available in 24 colors).

    21. A jet cleaner that's specifically designed to break down and remove the dirty soap buildup and bath and body oils from the inside of your jetted bathtub, Jacuzzi, or Whirlpool.

    bubbly jet tub with brown goo coming from vents
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" —Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    22. A bottle of Tilex Mold and Mildew Remover spray so surfaces in your bathroom can get a deep clean without deep scrubbing. This formula kills 99.9% of mold and mildew and quickly lifts them away from shower tiles.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in an older apartment complex with the original tile and caulking in the bathroom and I’ve been battling mold in the bathroom since day one. However, I haven’t been able to get the dark color from mold out of the shower caulking until I used this Tilex! I’ve used every product and nothing has worked until now! I’ll definitely buy again and keep on hand at all times for my mold-cleaning issues! Great product!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of two 16-ounce bottles from Amazon for $18.99.

    23. And a canister of 90 heavy-duty cleaning wipes for wiping down the everyday buildup of a frequently used bathroom.

    container of wipes next to wipes covered in dirt and debris post-cleaning
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love Tub O' Towels. The towels themselves are huge and they smell like citrus goodness. They cut grease, clean up cat messes (you know what I mean), dirty bathroom sinks, tubs, funky countertops, the list is endless. I live with teenage boys and these towels hold up." —Joann Stallbaumer

    Get it from Amazon for $10.49+ (available in nine sizes).

    This WILL NOT be you once you order some of these life-changing products:

