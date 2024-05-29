41 Pieces Of Furniture And Decor That'll Take Your Home From Drab To Fab

1. A stylish shoe cabinet that looks absolutely stunning while keeping your shoes out of sight and out of mind. Its slim design means it works in narrow hallways and entries — a real win if you live in a small apartment with limited storage.
2. A flower petal-shaped velvet chair because accent chairs are the easiest way to create a focal point in any room. The dark green fabric is subtle enough that it's more like a bold neutral than a bold color, so it'll work with a variety of different color schemes.
Promising review: "This chair surprised me! The chair is much more lush and sturdy than I expected and has some nice weight to it! All you do is attach the legs to the top portion, and you are done. Super easy to assemble and very comfy. Looks like it could be from a high-end company. Great find!" —Jordan
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A pack of two LED cordless table lamps that you turn on and off by tapping the top. These can stay on for up to 30 hours on a single charge, and they're waterproof in case you want to take them outside.
4. A tree bookshelf with a storage cabinet so you can beautifully display your books. If you're short on space but have a collection of literature to show off, this is a visually interesting way to do it.
5. A disco ball planter hung with macrame rope or displayed on a stand — it comes with both so you can play around to see what you like best. Now every night is club night, even if you're in your coziest pair of pajamas.
Lunar Sol is a small business that sells trendy home decor items.
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
6. A C-shaped table that doesn't take up as much space as a traditional side or coffee table. If you don't have much room but still want a surface to keep all your essentials on when you're hanging out on your sofa, this is a must-have.
Promising review: "We recently upgraded our living room with brand-new furniture, including a generously sized sectional couch. However, we noticed it lacked a convenient spot for placing our drinks. After thoroughly searching on Amazon and other platforms, I found the perfect solution! Not only was it incredibly easy to assemble, but it also seamlessly complements our decor. 🛋️🥂✨" —Tiffany Carver
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors).
7. A velvet-y sleeper sectional with USB ports and side pockets so you never have to get up when it's time to veg out. This one is designed like a futon — each back piece (three total) reclines all the way down until they're on the same level as the seat cushions.
8. A colorful area rug if you need something to tie your room together. Laying a large rug down will also help dampen sounds and prevent damage to your floor.
Promising review: "Quite simply, I am in love with this rug. This is one of those rare instances in which the product looks way better in real life than it does in the online photos. The colors are beautiful — warm and soft at the same time. For such a flat rug, it's got a luxurious, cushy feel to it. And there was absolutely no shedding whatsoever after I unfurled it. Fantastic rug at an incredibly reasonable price. I am delighted." —Adam J. Sank
Get it from Amazon for $35.04+ (available in 28 sizes and four patterns).
9. A super fun sculptural bed that has a headboard shaped like a flower that lights up to any color you choose. If you're the type of person who either A) loves pretty things or B) vlogs from bed, this is the bed frame for you.
10. A striking sofa protection cover with a bold boho print if your couch is in great shape and you want to keep it that way — please consider something like this if you have a dog or cat that sheds a lot or likes to scratch up furniture. Alternatively, this is a great get if your sofa has seen better days but you're not quite ready to replace it.
11. An S shaped stool that's giving main character energy. Is it a stool? Yes. Is it an end table? Sure! Is it a work of art? Absolutely!
12. A washable area rug with a cool minimalist botanical design so that you always have something soft underfoot when you step out of bed each morning. It has grips underneath it so you don't need to worry about it sliding around.
13. A modern accent chair if you like clean lines and this year's most popular fabric — Boucle, a fabric with an irregular texture and appearance made from yarn woven from irregular, often curly threads. This chair is the epitome of effortless coolness.
14. A bulbous floor lamp to provide you with perfect illumination. Its narrow design means it won't take up much space, but its uniquely shaped shade is interesting enough to be an attention grabber.
15. A set of two minimalist vases so you can display bouquets in the most gorgeous way possible. Keep them together or separate, they're sure to look great wherever you put them.
16. A 3-in-1 mid-century modern-inspired chair that goes from armchair to chaise to daybed. You need this if you're someone who isn't interested in sacrificing comfort for style — the rattan armrests and the cotton/linen blend fabric are so on trend, and the fact that you can choose between three different comfy configurations is amazing.
17. A pack of iridescent shelves for organizing your collections in style. From sunglasses and figurines to wallets and nail polishes, these will make any room cooler just by being hung on the wall.
Promising review: "Worth it! Easy to install. I bought two sets, one came with directions and the other didn’t but if you hung anything before, it’s not hard to figure out. The shelves came wrapped to keep scratch proof and accessories were in a baggie. It even came with a little level. That was a nice touch! They arrived as described, worth the price, and made well." —Suzan Simon
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ for a set of six (available in eight colors)