    41 Pieces Of Furniture And Decor That'll Take Your Home From Drab To Fab

    It's time to elevate your home's style.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A stylish shoe cabinet that looks absolutely stunning while keeping your shoes out of sight and out of mind. Its slim design means it works in narrow hallways and entries — a real win if you live in a small apartment with limited storage.

    Promising review: "I love how slim this shoe cabinet is. It is esthetically pleasing, easy to assemble, and sturdy. Perfect for small entryway." —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $76.59+ (available in black or oak and two styles and sizes).


    2. A flower petal-shaped velvet chair because accent chairs are the easiest way to create a focal point in any room. The dark green fabric is subtle enough that it's more like a bold neutral than a bold color, so it'll work with a variety of different color schemes. 

    A green accent chair with gold legs in a bedroom setting next to a white nightstand
    Promising review: "This chair surprised me! The chair is much more lush and sturdy than I expected and has some nice weight to it! All you do is attach the legs to the top portion, and you are done. Super easy to assemble and very comfy. Looks like it could be from a high-end company. Great find!" —Jordan

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five colors).

    3. A pack of two LED cordless table lamps that you turn on and off by tapping the top. These can stay on for up to 30 hours on a single charge, and they're waterproof in case you want to take them outside.

    Promising review: "I was looking at much more expensive versions of this kind of lamp, but thought I should give this a try for the price. It’s cute and amazingly sturdy. Very heavy, no wobbling, no assembly required, and provides a nice light. Does exactly what it says it does. Mine came charged and ready to go." —Mariam Kazanjian

    Get it from Amazon for $79.90+ (available in 12 colors).


    4. A tree bookshelf with a storage cabinet so you can beautifully display your books. If you're short on space but have a collection of literature to show off, this is a visually interesting way to do it.

    A modern bookshelf with an asymmetric design, filled with books and a few decorative items
    Promising review: "The shelf is a perfect addition to my library/house! It's pretty sturdy, easy to assemble, and it's a unique twist on the usual bookshelf. I currently have 55 books on it! It comes with something to secure it to the wall if you're worried about overloading it." —Michelle's Minions 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors). 


    5. disco ball planter hung with macrame rope or displayed on a stand — it comes with both so you can play around to see what you like best. Now every night is club night, even if you're in your coziest pair of pajamas. 

    plants in two different disco ball planters, one hung with rope and one on a stand
    a gif of the disco ball planter twirling and shimmering
    Lunar Sol is a small business that sells trendy home decor items. 

    It's featured in this TikTok from @annamoraan!

    Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil

    Get it from Lunar Sol on Amazon for $29.97.

    6. A C-shaped table that doesn't take up as much space as a traditional side or coffee table. If you don't have much room but still want a surface to keep all your essentials on when you're hanging out on your sofa, this is a must-have. 

    A wooden top side table with a metal frame beside a sofa, holding a remote control
    Promising review: "We recently upgraded our living room with brand-new furniture, including a generously sized sectional couch. However, we noticed it lacked a convenient spot for placing our drinks. After thoroughly searching on Amazon and other platforms, I found the perfect solution! Not only was it incredibly easy to assemble, but it also seamlessly complements our decor. 🛋️🥂✨" —Tiffany Carver

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors).

    7. A velvet-y sleeper sectional with USB ports and side pockets so you never have to get up when it's time to veg out. This one is designed like a futon — each back piece (three total) reclines all the way down until they're on the same level as the seat cushions.

    L-shaped sectional gray sofa with extended chaise lounge on wooden flooring
    Promising review: "My husband and I LOVE this sectional!! It’s beautiful, sooo easy to build, and came two days early. It’s great for mid-century modern style (which we’re trying to achieve) and is very comfortable. We’ve fallen asleep on it more than twice now, and it’s only been a few days. Would recommend this sectional to anyone! Not to mention the quality for the price is great." —Rachel R. 

    Get it from Amazon for $319.99+ (available in three colors).

    8. A colorful area rug if you need something to tie your room together. Laying a large rug down will also help dampen sounds and prevent damage to your floor.

    reviewer's sparse office with a large colorful rug placed in it
    reviewer's living room with a bright colorful rug underneath the coffee table
    Promising review: "Quite simply, I am in love with this rug. This is one of those rare instances in which the product looks way better in real life than it does in the online photos. The colors are beautiful — warm and soft at the same time. For such a flat rug, it's got a luxurious, cushy feel to it. And there was absolutely no shedding whatsoever after I unfurled it. Fantastic rug at an incredibly reasonable price. I am delighted." —Adam J. Sank

    Get it from Amazon for $35.04+ (available in 28 sizes and four patterns).

    9. A super fun sculptural bed that has a headboard shaped like a flower that lights up to any color you choose. If you're the type of person who either A) loves pretty things or B) vlogs from bed, this is the bed frame for you.

    Promising review: "My cat absolutely loves the LED lights! The soft glow creates a cozy ambiance in my bedroom. The remote control makes it easy to adjust brightness and colors to suit my mood. It's also durable and easy to assemble. I definitely recommend it for a relaxing sleep experience!" —David Cai

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in three colors and Twin, Full, Queen, and King sizes).


    10. A striking sofa protection cover with a bold boho print if your couch is in great shape and you want to keep it that way — please consider something like this if you have a dog or cat that sheds a lot or likes to scratch up furniture. Alternatively, this is a great get if your sofa has seen better days but you're not quite ready to replace it.

    A cat walks by a stylish sofa draped with a patterned blanket, in a chic living room setting
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a good product. I highly recommend it if you want to cover an old ugly brown couch as I did. Also, it’s great that you can just take it off and wash it. Very, very happy with this purchase, and I would recommend." —AYD 

    "I’m going to order a second one! We have an adopted 50-pound mixed breed, a Shih Tzu, and a St. Berdoodle. They love the blanket, and my couch is well protected. Beautiful blanket, as well." —Marielle

    Get it from Amazon for $47.58+ (available in six sizes and 28 colors and patterns). 


    11. An S shaped stool that's giving main character energy. Is it a stool? Yes. Is it an end table? Sure! Is it a work of art? Absolutely!

    Promising review: "This ottoman is a great quality and feels sturdy when sitting on or when resting my legs on. The green color is rich and trendy, and makes for an excellent accent piece in any home. I highly recommend it!" —Eric

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in nine colors).


    12. A washable area rug with a cool minimalist botanical design so that you always have something soft underfoot when you step out of bed each morning. It has grips underneath it so you don't need to worry about it sliding around.

    Bed with a blue patterned bedspread on a modern rug in a sunlit room, suggesting home decor styles
    Promising review: "This beautiful rug is exactly as described! Better than expected. It is soft, easy to clean, and durable. The colors really add a pop of color to our playroom." —Taylor B. 

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 16 sizes and five colors). 


    13. A modern accent chair if you like clean lines and this year's most popular fabric — Boucle, a fabric with an irregular texture and appearance made from yarn woven from irregular, often curly threads. This chair is the epitome of effortless coolness.

    Chair with face design pillow in a minimalist room, for home decor inspiration
    Check out this minimalist black and white face pillow cover if you want the look of the photo above!

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this chair! It’s so comfortable and very modern. I love the aesthetic of it and it makes my room look put together. I also love the cushion. It’s so cute and really soft it really is the statement. This chair is overall really adorable and great quality! I am so happy with this purchase!" —Sara 

    Get it from Amazon for $159.97


    14. A bulbous floor lamp to provide you with perfect illumination. Its narrow design means it won't take up much space, but its uniquely shaped shade is interesting enough to be an attention grabber.

    A modern floor lamp beside a wooden desk and a wavy-designed chair
    Promising review: "This is a beautiful, simple lamp that provides nice warm light. It was quite easy to put together, and it gives the room an elegant touch. I like that it comes without bells and whistles: no remote control or dimming options—just on or off with a floor button. Lovely!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in white or soft pink). 


    15. A set of two minimalist vases so you can display bouquets in the most gorgeous way possible. Keep them together or separate, they're sure to look great wherever you put them.

    Artificial plant in a white torso-shaped vase next to a candle on a shelf. Unique home decor
    Promising review: "Love love love these! They are so cute and go great in many different places in my house. The quality is great and they are very reasonably priced." —KSCHULTZ 

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in black or white). 


    16. A 3-in-1 mid-century modern-inspired chair that goes from armchair to chaise to daybed. You need this if you're someone who isn't interested in sacrificing comfort for style — the rattan armrests and the cotton/linen blend fabric are so on trend, and the fact that you can choose between three different comfy configurations is amazing.

    Promising review: "Great cozy addition to my home office. It’s a very comfortable spot to curl up while working, when I need a break from sitting at my desk, and doubles as an extra spot for guests." —Miranda M.

    Get it from Homary for $559.99.

    17. A pack of iridescent shelves for organizing your collections in style. From sunglasses and figurines to wallets and nail polishes, these will make any room cooler just by being hung on the wall. 

    a review uses the six shelves for holding sunglasses
    Promising review: "Worth it! Easy to install. I bought two sets, one came with directions and the other didn’t but if you hung anything before, it’s not hard to figure out. The shelves came wrapped to keep scratch proof and accessories were in a baggie. It even came with a little level. That was a nice touch! They arrived as described, worth the price, and made well." —Suzan Simon

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ for a set of six (available in eight colors)

    18. A media cabinet with open and closed storage, because you need your remotes to work when you point them at the TV electronics, but you also want to hide away the ugly-but-necessary stuff that modern entertainment requires.

    A modern television on a wooden stand with slatted cabinet doors in a living room setting
    Promising review: "I love love love this furniture. I've had it for two years, and it looks just as good as the day I got it — and I have an 11-year-old and a cat! Plus, the style is so stylish!" —Michael Neumann 

    Get it from Amazon for $168+ (available in six finishes and three styles). 


    19. A mid-century modern-inspired bench with navy blue tufted upholstery if you love a sophisticated retro look. The color is interesting enough to grab attention without being like "look at me!!!"

    A cat sits on a blue bench with decorative pillows, near a window with a view of greenery
    Promising review: "This bench is great. For the price, it is very solid, and the upholstery/cushion is of great quality, too. Very easy to put together, maybe 25 minutes. This bench would easily be double the price or more on other shopping sites/brick-and-mortar stores. Glad I purchased." —olbmg 

    Get it from Amazon for $109.62.

    20. A cabinet with an intricate front that'll look fantastic in whatever room you put it in. Most folks use it in their entryway or dining room, but I can see it in a living room or even bathroom if you need extra storage.

    Promising review: "I am impressed with this cabinet. It looks more substantial in person than in the product photos. The quality is very good, and it was easy for me to put together by myself." —Niki

    Get it from Amazon for $195.99.

    21. A multiglobe floor lamp with a retro look for adding some grooviness to your home. Folks remark that it's really bright, which is great if you're the type of person who refuses to turn on the ceiling light (trust me, I get it).

    Promising review: "After seeing an orb lamp at West Elm I went looking for one that isn’t $500. This lamp is definitely a shiny, brassy gold and not a satin, champagne-color gold, but I actually love the color! My new house has a much more vintage, art-deco vibe than my last place, and I think it fits right in with that. The milky orbs are beautiful and make the light nice and warm. It is pretty bright, but that works for me. I have it in a corner of my office that I don’t look directly at very often, and think it will be the perfect alternative to overhead lights. All-in-all, I’m a huge fan and highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $87.99+ (available in three metal finishes).

    22. A colorful metal side table if you want to add a fun piece of furniture to an otherwise drab area of your home. This one comes in an array of trendy colors, so you're sure to find something that matches your interior design style.

    Promising review: "It’s literally perfect!! Perfect height for my bed! Holds my candle warmer, computer, water bottle, and it can hold so much more!! It was super easy to set up and super sturdy!! I love how it looks in my room! I guess I wish for the price it gave you two for both sides of my bed, but what can i say, I already bought the second one anyways haha!! GET THIS!!" —Jada

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).


    23. A velvet accent chair that's so incredibly glamorous. Oh, and it swivels 360 degrees!

    Promising review: "Easy assembly, soft, beautiful fabric and color. Swivels like a dream. Really perfect. And a deep, full seat makes it super comfortable." —L V

    Get it from Amazon for $239.99+ (available in 22 colors).


    24. A compact round glass and gold bar cart for keeping all your bar needs organized and within reach. It has racks for bottles and stemware underneath the top shelf, built-in storage for three bottles on the bottom shelf, and casters that can lock when you're done moving it around.

    Reviewer&#x27;s bar cart sits in the corner of a dining room and is holding various liquor bottles and barware
    Promising review: "As someone who lives in a small NYC area apartment, having some storage (and getting wineglasses and alcohol off my countertops truly makes a huge difference), was important. This is one of the nicer and cheaper solutions I found. I think the round edges make this bar cart look unique and elegant while not taking up too much room. I love the handles, and the fact it can roll around if I ever need it to, and it also stores quite a bit, especially with the hanging glasses rack. I put it together myself and only had a bit of difficulty making screws line up with the predrilled holes, but overall, it was pretty easy to put together by myself. I love this bar cart, and it's one of my favorite purchases for my new apartment!" —Michele Reynolds

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in black or gold).

    25. An curvy coffee table if you want to float on cloud nine from the comfort of your living room. And on a practical note, the curved nature of this piece means no hard right angles for you to bump your legs on.

    Modern living room with a stylish curved coffee table adorned with books and decorative items
    Promising review: "I love this coffee table 10 times more than I expected to. It's exactly what I wanted. The rounded edges and shape make it so unique. Such incredible quality for a very, very, reasonable price." —Barbara Cooker 

    Get it from Amazon for $249.69+ (available in white or black and four sizes).


    26. A colorful sofa with a tufted seat to give your space a mid-century-modern-meets-boho vibe. It's available in a variety of jewel-tone velvet options or neutral-tone fabric options, so there's truly something for everyone.

    A blush pink, velvet sofa displayed in a living room with accent pillows and a throw blanket on top
    Promising review: "This couch is beautiful! The color is so rich and vibrant, it’s exactly what I wanted! Brings life to my living room, couldn’t be happier with my purchase." —Gloria

    Get it from Wayfair for $700+ (originally $1,750; available in 18 colors).

    27. An armless velvet chair with an ottoman for the person who wants a chair that'll look good in any room. And the bolster pillow can be moved around for extra lumbar support.

    A cozy reading nook with an adjustable floor lamp and a tufted blue lounge chair next to a wooden side table with a plant