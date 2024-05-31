BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    34 Outdoor Furniture Pieces That’ll Make Any Patio Feel Like A Retreat

    Pull up a chair (from this list, obvs) and stay awhile.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A three-piece folding wooden bistro set so you have a nice place to sit when it comes time to enjoy a meal outside. Whether it's sipping your morning coffee and reading the news or enjoying a glass of wine while the sun sets, this is a great setup.

    Outdoor patio with a small wooden table and two matching wooden chairs with white cushions. Blue flowers and two white mugs are on the table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this patio set. Great for smaller spaces. Easy assembly. Chairs are wider which makes them super comfy. Seems to hold up well in the rain, as it has rained nearly every single day since I put it together. Can’t wait to use this during the summer for dinners outside." —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $140.11+ (available in 17 styles). 


    2. Or a colorful three-piece patio set if you want something that adds a bit of pop. The bright color can create a nice focal point in an otherwise drab area of your outdoor space.

    a reviewer's green patio set
    a different reviewer's blue patio set
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect size for our quaint balcony space in our condo building. The vibrant chartreuse color couples perfectly with our retro robin egg door. Lightweight, already assembled, and super easy to clean. The price makes this set a no-brainer. (It's cheaper than Target and CB2, but it is equal in quality.) Awesome summer buy." —Nouvelle Mere

    Get the set from Amazon for $119.99 (available in six colors).

    3. An outdoor furniture set with a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans so you can make sure your backyard is as inviting as your living room. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.

    Outdoor seating area with a sofa, chairs, and a table under sunlight, with a potted plant and cushions on the furniture
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This patio furniture is great for the price. One of the better-known brands would sell a set like this for about $2,500–$3,000. It took a long time to put together by myself, but it was well worth the effort. My sister is on the market for patio furniture, and I recommended this set to her." —Ant Rico 

    Get it from Amazon for $799+ (available in two colors and with or without arms on the side chairs).


    4. A three-piece wicker chair and table set that's versatile enough to fit in with nearly any type of outdoor decor. And at less than $100 for the whole set, this is a great budget buy. 

    a reviewer photo of two rattan arm chairs with a matching side table with a glass top
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. 😍 I cannot believe the price of it. It shipped fast, and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit; I get so many compliments by anyone who rings the doorbell." —Mrs.Mathews

    Get it from Amazon for $94.99.

    5. A very pretty garden bench so you have a lovely place to take a seat. It's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.

    Metal bench with bird and tree design, placed on a porch casting shadows on the ground
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Its sturdy construction and classic design make it a standout piece for any patio. The robust cast-iron and steel frame ensure longevity, while the generous size accommodates comfortable seating. Elevate your outdoor space with this timeless and reliable garden bench." —Zhang_Shawn

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in five colors).


    6. A wicker egg chair that demands everyone's attention so you can be the star of your backyard. Just make sure you're camera ready because you will absolutely be the main character once you're sitting in this.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "What can you say bad about this chair? It’s comfortable, it’s wide, it’s pretty, and it's worth every penny!! I have three now, two on my porch and one in my backyard. I plan on buying two more, another for the backyard and the other for my daughter!!" —Da Choyce

    Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in three colors).

    7. An outdoor wooden double chaise lounge specifically designed for little kids, though folks have figured out they work great for dogs, too. 

    Person lounging in a cabana-style poolside chair with drink holders
    two dogs on the lounge
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    We've been seeing people's pets enjoying these all over TikTok! It is designed for kids ages 3–8.

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this item and the matching picnic table and chairs. However the cabana is much more difficult to assemble then the picnic table set. There was a step in which two people were absolutely required and you need a cordless screwdriver and hammer. My granddaughter loves them and I absolutely would recommend this purchase to anyone." —Terri

    Get it from Amazon for $131.99 (available in two colors).

    8. A powder-coated steel accent table that comes in a plethora of colors to add a pop of color to your patio's setup. Steel that's powder-coated can withstand the elements way better than steel that is not, so this is a great get if you're looking for longevity. 

    the green table next to a reviewer's chaise lounge
    the pink table next to a reviewer's wicker egg-shaped chair
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG this is cute and super easy to assemble. I got the red and kinda wish I had gotten the blue... oh but all the colors are so cute!! Debating buying a second one so each porch chair has its own table. This really is so incredibly versatile. I could see it on a porch, as a minimalist side table, in a kid's room, a place to keep plants... I wouldn't put anything tremendously heavy on it, but as far as tables at this price go, this is the best!" —Meghan McD

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in 39 styles and colors).

    9. A three-piece wicker set if you're looking for something with a bohemian aesthetic. Reviewers say the linen (!!!!) cushions are super soft and plush, making them perfect for hours of relaxation. 

    two wicker chairs and a matching table on a rug
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE this patio set!! I cannot say enough good things about it. It was so easy to assemble, no nails or screws required. It is very sturdy (a few wobbles but not enough to be annoying) and looks so beautiful! The cushions are super comfy and it is also very well made. So happy with my purchase and highly recommend!" —Megan

    Get the set from Amazon for $304.81.

    10. A chic cooler that doubles as a side table to keep your drinks cool. Now you can kick back and relax instead of running into the house every time you want to crack open a cold one.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is great and perfect to start off the spring/summer. We dumped a giant bag of ice in there and kept our drinks cold all afternoon. The swivel top is convenient and fun. Love that it’s a table and an aesthetically pleasing cooler." —Shana

    Get it from Amazon for $113.99 (available in three colors).


    11. A compact three-piece sectional and table set if you want to create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on while enjoying the weather. The chaise is reversible, so you can have it on the right or left side.

    A patio area with a white cushioned sectional sofa and a glass-top wicker table on a patterned outdoor rug, surrounded by greenery
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m shocked by how comfortable this is. It has more cushion to it than my couch. I’m someone who will spend hours on my patio for meetings and such. I put it together by myself. The trick is to put the screws all in before tightening them, otherwise it will seem like they don’t fit. Put the screws in and twist a few times. Once you have them all in, then go back and tighten them. Trust me, it’ll save you doing extra work. This set is actually bigger than I expected, table included. Very pleased with this purchase." —Brooke D

    Get it from Amazon for $399.99+ (available in four colors).

    12. An Adirondack chair if you want a classic chair that looks great anywhere. These are sturdy enough to withstand strong winds but light enough that you can move them around when necessary.

    Two white Adirondack chairs are positioned on a concrete patio in front of a house, surrounded by hedges and blooming flowers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an exceptional outdoor chair. It’s made very well, it’s very sturdy, it’s comfortable, it looks like real wood but does not rot, the colors are nice and vibrant, and I love how it adds color to my garden and is an inviting place to rest and enjoy the wonderful smells of springtime. I will buy more of these chairs for sure! Oh! And it was so easy to assemble in less than 15 minutes." —Sheree Keneson 

    Get it from Amazon for $102.59+ (available in 16 colors and quantities of one, two, and four). There's a matching footstool and side table too. 



    13. Or an environmentally friendly two-tone Adirondack chair if you want a more elevated, contemporary look. The single-color Adirondack is timeless, but sometimes you want something with a bit more pizzazz, you know?

    Two wooden Adirondack chairs with black frames are placed on a stone patio next to a red kamado grill and a stone outdoor kitchen
    Ozark Mountain Furniture / Etsy

    These are made from recycled HDPE (high density polyethylene) lumber.

    Ozark Mountain Furniture is a small business based in Missouri making Adirondack chairs.

    Promising review: "We bought two white chairs and are beautiful and very comfortable. They were easy to put together, and the quality is excellent. Thank you!" —Jo R.

    Get it from Ozark Mountain Furniture on Etsy for $315 (available in brown and black or brown and white).



    14. A gas firepit table so you can keep warm on chilly nights. It comes with a glass lid, so when the fire's not in use it can be used as a table.

    reviewer&#x27;s fire pit lit up on their patio
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My favorite purchase for our deck. I LOVE this fire table. It's a good size and great value compared to what is out there. Packaged nicely. My husband put it together alone in 30–45 minutes with no frustration and easy-to-follow directions. Puts out a decent amount of heat. Enough rocks to adequately cover. Just add your propane tank. I love that it has a lid as well. You will find sturdier fire tables, but not at this price. Excellent value." —Bellium

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in five sizes).

    15. A rattan couch in a traditional style to blend in with any style of architecture and decor you have. The back and side cushions are extra fluffy — perfect for long days spent outdoors.

    The blue sofa with a black frame is shown on a wood deck
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We liked the footrest that turns into a storage bin. Cushions are comfortable. Very neat style." —Robert Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $259.99+ (available in two colors).

    16. A retro-ish metal chair to add a big dose of fabulous color to your outdoor setup. These have a weather resistant, non-toxic powder coated finish and come in various pastel colors that will compliment any style.

    A white fluffy cat sits on an orange patio chair next to a green table with a potted plant in a garden setting
    amazon.com

    Crosley Furniture is a small business selling indoor and outdoor furniture for  the home. 

    Promising review: "This is second purchase, love the colors! Works beautifully on my patio along with lots of flowers. Chairs are very sturdy and attractive." —Satisfied 

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in seven colors). You can get the matching table here.

      

    17. A sleek three-piece rocking chair set so you can spend lazy days rocking it out on your patio. Soon, you'll be spending more time outdoors than in, so it's essential to have a nice place to sit back and relax.

    Reviewer&#x27;s three piece set is shown outside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This set is beautiful, good quality — especially for the price and so sleek and bold looking! I ordered this twice because I was so thrilled with the first set I ordered!" —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in three colors).

    18. A two-person acacia wood woven rope bench that's as pretty as it is comfortable. This will be the perfect place to sit outdoors while you scroll TikTok for hours (just don't forget the sunscreen).

    Reviewer's bench with turquoise rope is shown on a porch
    the gray woven bench in a reviewer's yard
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an absolutely gorgeous bench! The rope/wood are even more beautiful in person. It was also (besides a couple of awkwardly placed screws) very easy to assemble. I’m not great with putting things together and had no problem doing it by myself. It also arrived very quickly, which was an unexpected bonus. I love it!" —A reader

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in four colors).

    19. A white and light gray aluminum outdoor sofa to add a contemporary touch to your outdoor experience. The frame is rust-proof and all-weather resistant.

    The gray and white metal sofa is shown
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It was easy to assemble in 30 minutes. The cushions feel quality, the frame is sturdy, and it looks just like the picture. As others have said, the bottom cushions are firm, but the back ones are squishier. My husband took a nap on it the first day. If we had room, we would buy the chairs too. Very happy!" —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $359.99+ (available in two styles and three color combinations).

    20. A double cotton hammock so you and a bestie can curl up and enjoy a talk, book, or just relaxing outside. Just remember to put on your sunscreen, because there's no way you're not falling asleep in this bad boy. 

    Reviewer sitting in hammock by pool
    www.amazon.com

    Plus, the stand is easy to assemble, disassemble and pack up in the included carrying case for storage or travel.

    Promising review: "This is perfect for my needs. I’ve been trying to get into the routine of sitting outside every morning. However, my patio furniture gets wet/dirty/spidery/bird poopy. This hammock is incredibly easy to take on and off its stand. I will have no problem doing it, even when I’m tired and stumbling around first thing in the morning. The stand was also soooo easy to put together. I did it in less than 10 minutes. No tools needed. It’s also super easy to change how low the hammock hangs. Both the hammock material and the stand seem strong. It comes with a bag that fits the hammock and all its parts, should you ever want to take it camping or something. And if you’ve never taken a nap in a hammock, you don’t know what you’re missing." —Anna

    Get it from Amazon for $63.99+ (available in 18 colors).

    21. A petite Acacia wood loveseat if you want the most bang for your buck when it comes to furnishing your patio. Clocking in at 52" wide, this loveseat can fit two comfortably or one if you want to kick your feet up. 

    the gray loveseat on a reviewer's balcony
    side view of the loveseat on a different reviewer's balcony
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super happy with this loveseat. Easy to assemble, sturdy, and has a clean and classic look. Cushions are well made with sturdy zippers so you can remove the covers for washing. Wood is good quality and has a nice scent." —Mark Izatt

    Get it from Amazon for $374.99.

    22. A picnic table with three built-in benches for comfortably enjoying a meal with your loved ones. Each bench can seat two people, so six of you can get together to sip lemonade and eat BBQ. 

    the wooden outdoor picnic table with three built-in benches
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Very sturdy and nice quality for the money paid!! Not difficult to assemble. Small table though it does fit six adults. Practical and looks good!!" —Theo Botis

    "We love this little table! It is comfortable and easy to move if needed. Bring on the home picnics!" —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $179.99 (available in two finishes).

    23. A sleek