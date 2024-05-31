34 Outdoor Furniture Pieces That’ll Make Any Patio Feel Like A Retreat

1. A three-piece folding wooden bistro set so you have a nice place to sit when it comes time to enjoy a meal outside. Whether it's sipping your morning coffee and reading the news or enjoying a glass of wine while the sun sets, this is a great setup.
2. Or a colorful three-piece patio set if you want something that adds a bit of pop. The bright color can create a nice focal point in an otherwise drab area of your outdoor space.
Promising review: "Perfect size for our quaint balcony space in our condo building. The vibrant chartreuse color couples perfectly with our retro robin egg door. Lightweight, already assembled, and super easy to clean. The price makes this set a no-brainer. (It's cheaper than Target and CB2, but it is equal in quality.) Awesome summer buy." —Nouvelle Mere
Get the set from Amazon for $119.99 (available in six colors).
3. An outdoor furniture set with a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans so you can make sure your backyard is as inviting as your living room. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.
4. A three-piece wicker chair and table set that's versatile enough to fit in with nearly any type of outdoor decor. And at less than $100 for the whole set, this is a great budget buy.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. 😍 I cannot believe the price of it. It shipped fast, and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit; I get so many compliments by anyone who rings the doorbell." —Mrs.Mathews
Get it from Amazon for $94.99.
5. A very pretty garden bench so you have a lovely place to take a seat. It's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.
6. A wicker egg chair that demands everyone's attention so you can be the star of your backyard. Just make sure you're camera ready because you will absolutely be the main character once you're sitting in this.
7. An outdoor wooden double chaise lounge specifically designed for little kids, though folks have figured out they work great for dogs, too.
We've been seeing people's pets enjoying these all over TikTok! It is designed for kids ages 3–8.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of this item and the matching picnic table and chairs. However the cabana is much more difficult to assemble then the picnic table set. There was a step in which two people were absolutely required and you need a cordless screwdriver and hammer. My granddaughter loves them and I absolutely would recommend this purchase to anyone." —Terri
Get it from Amazon for $131.99 (available in two colors).
8. A powder-coated steel accent table that comes in a plethora of colors to add a pop of color to your patio's setup. Steel that's powder-coated can withstand the elements way better than steel that is not, so this is a great get if you're looking for longevity.
Promising review: "OMG this is cute and super easy to assemble. I got the red and kinda wish I had gotten the blue... oh but all the colors are so cute!! Debating buying a second one so each porch chair has its own table. This really is so incredibly versatile. I could see it on a porch, as a minimalist side table, in a kid's room, a place to keep plants... I wouldn't put anything tremendously heavy on it, but as far as tables at this price go, this is the best!" —Meghan McD
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in 39 styles and colors).
9. A three-piece wicker set if you're looking for something with a bohemian aesthetic. Reviewers say the linen (!!!!) cushions are super soft and plush, making them perfect for hours of relaxation.
Promising review: "I LOVE this patio set!! I cannot say enough good things about it. It was so easy to assemble, no nails or screws required. It is very sturdy (a few wobbles but not enough to be annoying) and looks so beautiful! The cushions are super comfy and it is also very well made. So happy with my purchase and highly recommend!" —Megan
Get the set from Amazon for $304.81.
10. A chic cooler that doubles as a side table to keep your drinks cool. Now you can kick back and relax instead of running into the house every time you want to crack open a cold one.
11. A compact three-piece sectional and table set if you want to create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on while enjoying the weather. The chaise is reversible, so you can have it on the right or left side.
12. An Adirondack chair if you want a classic chair that looks great anywhere. These are sturdy enough to withstand strong winds but light enough that you can move them around when necessary.
13. Or an environmentally friendly two-tone Adirondack chair if you want a more elevated, contemporary look. The single-color Adirondack is timeless, but sometimes you want something with a bit more pizzazz, you know?
14. A gas firepit table so you can keep warm on chilly nights. It comes with a glass lid, so when the fire's not in use it can be used as a table.
15. A rattan couch in a traditional style to blend in with any style of architecture and decor you have. The back and side cushions are extra fluffy — perfect for long days spent outdoors.
16. A retro-ish metal chair to add a big dose of fabulous color to your outdoor setup. These have a weather resistant, non-toxic powder coated finish and come in various pastel colors that will compliment any style.
17. A sleek three-piece rocking chair set so you can spend lazy days rocking it out on your patio. Soon, you'll be spending more time outdoors than in, so it's essential to have a nice place to sit back and relax.
18. A two-person acacia wood woven rope bench that's as pretty as it is comfortable. This will be the perfect place to sit outdoors while you scroll TikTok for hours (just don't forget the sunscreen).
Promising review: "This is an absolutely gorgeous bench! The rope/wood are even more beautiful in person. It was also (besides a couple of awkwardly placed screws) very easy to assemble. I’m not great with putting things together and had no problem doing it by myself. It also arrived very quickly, which was an unexpected bonus. I love it!" —A reader
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in four colors).
19. A white and light gray aluminum outdoor sofa to add a contemporary touch to your outdoor experience. The frame is rust-proof and all-weather resistant.
20. A double cotton hammock so you and a bestie can curl up and enjoy a talk, book, or just relaxing outside. Just remember to put on your sunscreen, because there's no way you're not falling asleep in this bad boy.
Plus, the stand is easy to assemble, disassemble and pack up in the included carrying case for storage or travel.
Promising review: "This is perfect for my needs. I’ve been trying to get into the routine of sitting outside every morning. However, my patio furniture gets wet/dirty/spidery/bird poopy. This hammock is incredibly easy to take on and off its stand. I will have no problem doing it, even when I’m tired and stumbling around first thing in the morning. The stand was also soooo easy to put together. I did it in less than 10 minutes. No tools needed. It’s also super easy to change how low the hammock hangs. Both the hammock material and the stand seem strong. It comes with a bag that fits the hammock and all its parts, should you ever want to take it camping or something. And if you’ve never taken a nap in a hammock, you don’t know what you’re missing." —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $63.99+ (available in 18 colors).
21. A petite Acacia wood loveseat if you want the most bang for your buck when it comes to furnishing your patio. Clocking in at 52" wide, this loveseat can fit two comfortably or one if you want to kick your feet up.
Promising review: "Super happy with this loveseat. Easy to assemble, sturdy, and has a clean and classic look. Cushions are well made with sturdy zippers so you can remove the covers for washing. Wood is good quality and has a nice scent." —Mark Izatt
Get it from Amazon for $374.99.
22. A picnic table with three built-in benches for comfortably enjoying a meal with your loved ones. Each bench can seat two people, so six of you can get together to sip lemonade and eat BBQ.
Promising reviews: "Very sturdy and nice quality for the money paid!! Not difficult to assemble. Small table though it does fit six adults. Practical and looks good!!" —Theo Botis
"We love this little table! It is comfortable and easy to move if needed. Bring on the home picnics!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $179.99 (available in two finishes).