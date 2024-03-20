29 Life-Changing Cleaning Items For A Spotless House

1. A natural, plant-based cleaner which uses the power of eucalyptus and tea tree oils to rid your bathroom of general nastiness like soap scum buildup and everyday grime. Just spray it, let it do its thing for five to 10 minutes, and then voila! Your bathroom will be sparkling clean.
2. A set of Swiffer-compatible reusable microfiber mop pads that are way better for the environment (and your conscious) than the single-use ones. Plus, they work wet or dry. When they need to be cleaned, throw them in the washing machine and they'll be good as new.
Promising review: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily! I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!" —AKGross
3. A bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for when your favorite furry friend makes one or a dozen oopsies on the carpet and you can't seem to get the stink out. Using orange oil, it gets rid of the lingering smell and replaces it with a lovely one with notes of citrus.
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup, and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and used to tell my wife, 'With all the science and technology in the world, we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell, but now, after use, we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
4. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets to make cleaning your water bottles and tumblers less of a headache. If you're the person who just "rinses out" their reusable water bottle with water and a squirt of soap, your bottle is likely filled with unwanted bacteria and grime.
5. A set of drill brush attachments perfect for taking on the toughest stains on your bathroom's tile, glass, grout, and fiberglass. You'll save so much time and energy thanks to these attachments and can instead focus on doing what you do best: zoning out on the couch while binging the latest Netflix show.
The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.
Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.
Promising review: "These are great! I use the large one to give the bowl a cleaning. A variable speed drill (needed) makes quick and short work as well. They have other brushes for other applications that I will order as needed. Very affordable, well made and will get many uses due to durability." —Michael R.
6. A reusable roller dog hair remover that works just as well as the single-use sheet kind, but without the guilt (and cost) of having to buy new rolls all the time. No more fur-covered furniture!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
7. A pack of sweeper slippers so you can rid your floors of dirt, hair, and grime while keeping your toes nice and warm. Prepare to be swept away by how much time you'll save.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. We always wish in Tide and these looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.
8. A garbage disposal cleaner that uses magic bright blue foam to rid your disposal of nastiness and lingering smells. You just plop one of the packets into the drain, and then it does its wizardly thing. After a minute or two, it's over, and your kitchen sink looks and smells amazing.
9. A rolling laundry sorter for sorting your clothes into groups will make laundry day way more manageable. These come blank, but a lot of reviewers (myself included) use a stencil and marker to label each bag by what type of garment.
10. A microfiber spin mop that'll make sure your mop isn't soaking wet before you use it, which will dramatically cut down on the time it takes to not only clean your floors but also let them dry, especially during cold weather. Plus, it's machine-washable, has an automatic wringer, and is designed in a shape that will reach into small spaces and corners. Truly, this mop does all the work for you — all you do is dunk into the water and push around the floor.
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based on the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house, both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so I scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs, where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime and then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
11. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to make sure your dishwasher is clean enough to actually clean the dishes. One tab removes lime and mineral buildup, which causes streaking on glassware and water spots on ceramics.
12. A grooming glove for easily removing all your pet's extra fur before it accumulates in piles on the floor.
13. A pack of washing machine tablets to make sure your machine is in good enough shape to keep your clothes clean. All you do is throw one tablet in and it cleans deep inside your machine's pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter and hose.
Promising review: "My washer was smelling and had grime inside the seal that wouldn’t come off even when I tried to scrub it off, so I used one of these tablets in the wash. It worked like magic. Not only did it clean the washer very well (the water looked so dirty during the cycle), but it also got rid of the smell! I will keep using these as recommended." —Eca
14. A dryer lint brush, because you'd be shocked at how much lint is residing in your dryer gap and exhaust port. Using this will speed up clothing drying time and help prevent lint buildup.
15. A toilet bowl ring remover if you haven't cleaned your toilet bowl in a reaaalllllly long time. That permanent dark ring? It's no match for this pumice stone on a stick!
16. A scrap trap to make sure food prep doesn't result in a huge mess — just chop up your ingredients and push the discards into this bucket. It fits over the drawer or door, so you don't have to give up valuable countertop space.
17. A broom and mop organizer you can put on an empty wall to keep all your cleaning tools neatly organized and off the floor. They'll also be out of sight and out of mind, which is exactly what you need if you hate cleaning and don't want to see the tools it requires on an everyday basis (we're talking about you, broom that's shoved in the space between the fridge and the wall).
18. A length-adjustable pet hair broom, because it's that time of the year when dogs and cats are shedding more than usual, and you need something to rake it all up. Because the bristles are rubber, it picks up way more hair than a traditional broom.
Want more info? Check out my coworker's FURemover Evrilholder broom review. You'll learn a thing or two AND enjoy some very satisfying hair removal photos!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy, I have to vacuum often, but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works, and I was shocked at how well it does. I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up, and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone — especially pet owners." —Theo Ackerman
