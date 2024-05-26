16 Adirondack Chairs To Upgrade Your Outdoor Seating

What exactly is an Adirondack chair?

Picture this: a spacious, sloping seat with a high, angled back and oversized armrests — all designed for maximum relaxation.

Originally crafted from wooden planks in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, these chairs have evolved in style and material, but they keep their iconic rustic look. Whether you're sipping a cold drink on a sunny day or roasting marshmallows by a firepit, an Adirondack chair is your go-to for comfort and style.

A note about materials: All of our recommended chairs are designed to and use materials that can withstand the seasons and a range of climates, including hot sun, snowy winters, salt spray, and heavy winds. We will note if the chair is foldable (great for seasonal storage).



