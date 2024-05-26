BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    16 Adirondack Chairs To Upgrade Your Outdoor Seating

    Grab a seat and stay awhile.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    What exactly is an Adirondack chair?

    Picture this: a spacious, sloping seat with a high, angled back and oversized armrests — all designed for maximum relaxation. 

    Originally crafted from wooden planks in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, these chairs have evolved in style and material, but they keep their iconic rustic look. Whether you're sipping a cold drink on a sunny day or roasting marshmallows by a firepit, an Adirondack chair is your go-to for comfort and style. 

    A note about materials: All of our recommended chairs are designed to and use materials that can withstand the seasons and a range of climates, including hot sun, snowy winters, salt spray, and heavy winds. We will note if the chair is foldable (great for seasonal storage). 


    1. A foldable, environmentally friendly chair made from Polywood, a durable, recycled plastic that withstands all sorts of weather conditions without fading, warping, or cracking — perfect for leaving out year-round without worry.

    Two red Adirondack chairs on a porch, suitable for outdoor furniture shopping
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these chairs back in 2014 and have had them through two military moves and all kinds of climate. From ice in North Carolina to freezing winters in upstate New York where they got buried in snow, and now in the full sun and heat of Florida. They, by far, have been the best patio furniture we’ve owned. They have outlived any other patio furniture we have acquired along the way. Well worth the price!! Easy to assemble. Easy to fold and move. Durable! Will be buying more Polywood furniture in the future." —A Carpenter

    Get it from Amazon for $234+ (available in 15 colors ). There's a matching side table too.


    2. A foldable, budget-friendly wooden chair if you want real wood for under $75. It's made out of hemlock wood, which is known for its strength, stability, and water resistance. Reviewers love to paint these! People get really creative.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been eyeing these types of chairs for a while, but I couldn’t justify $200–500 per chair. I took a chance on these, and ~5 hours of building them later, I can say I feel like they’re worth it. They’re very comfortable and there’s pride in knowing you built them! You can also tighten over time if needed. But the wood is great quality, smells good, and feels sturdy. Glad I found these!" —Briana Mitchell

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in eight finishes).


    3. A 100% plastic chair that looks like real wood but without the upkeep and potential for rot. These are sturdy enough to withstand strong winds but light enough that you can move them around when necessary.

    Two white Adirondack chairs on a patio, suitable for outdoor furnishings
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an exceptional outdoor chair. It’s made very well, it’s very sturdy, it’s comfortable, it looks like real wood but does not rot, the colors are nice and vibrant, and I love how it adds color to my garden and is an inviting place to rest and enjoy the wonderful smells of springtime. I will buy more of these chairs for sure! Oh! And it was so easy to assemble in less than 15 minutes." —Sheree Keneson 

    Get it from Amazon for $102.59+ (available in 16 colors and quantities of one, two, and four). There's a matching footstool and side table too. 


    4. A foldable chair with 29 color options, because sometimes you have a color theme you want to stick to. From bright colors like yellow and hot pink to more neutral, earthy ones like hunter green and navy blue, there's something for everyone.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This chair was easy to assemble, and I love how it lies down flat for storage. The construction is of excellent quality, and the color selection is like no other. It’s my new favorite chair because I can’t sit in most lawn chairs due to back pain. There’s nothing like an Adirondack." —C. Geis

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in 29 colors and in quantities of one, two, four, six, and eight). A matching side table is available, too.

    5. An environmentally friendly two-tone chair if you want a more elevated, contemporary look. The single-color Adirondack is timeless, but sometimes you want something with a bit more pizzazz, you know?

    Two wooden Adirondack chairs on a patio, near an outdoor grill
    Ozark Mountain Furniture / Etsy

    These are made from recycled HDPE (high density polyethylene) lumber.

    Ozark Mountain Furniture is a small business based in Missouri making Adirondack chairs.

    Promising review: "We bought two white chairs and are beautiful and very comfortable. They were easy to put together, and the quality is excellent. Thank you!" —Jo R.

    Get it from Ozark Mountain Furniture on Etsy for $315 (available in brown and black or brown and white).


    6. A foldable chair with a cupholder, because sometimes those wide armrests aren't enough. Besides, who wants to rest their forearms on cold condensation anyway?

    Blue Adirondack chair with a built-in cup holder, suitable for outdoor furniture shopping
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We were very pleasantly surprised at how well made these chairs were! They are beautiful and comfortable. The price we paid (about $109) was a bargain. If you're on the fence about purchasing these go ahead and do it. We looked at the plywood brand as well as some others selling for hundreds more. They may be a tad heavier, but they are very substantial. Heavy, comfortable, a nice size, and they fold up. We absolutely are in love with these chairs and are so pleased." —Michael J. Dean 

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in eight colors).


    7. A foldable chair with a retractable footrest, an adjustable back, and not one but two cupholders. If you want a chair that is doing the most, this is your best bet.

    Blue Adirondack chair with cup holder and retractable footrest
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This chair is great! It’s easy to assemble. (I did it myself without asking my husband for help!!) It’s more sturdy than I was expecting. The footrest that comes out is also sturdy and goes back in smoothly. These are well built and very comfortable!! The cup holder is an added bonus!" —Brit Konsela

    Get it from Amazon for $239.99.


    8. A modern chair that's more rectangular than the classic design. Most notably, it has a straight lines across the back.

    Adirondack chair with a potted plant on a home patio, next to a metal side table. Ideal for outdoor furnishings
    amazon.com

    This is also made from Polywood, a durable, recycled plastic that withstands all sorts of weather conditions without fading, warping, or cracking.

    Promising review: "I LOVE these chairs!! We bought four of the black ones to go around our fire pit on our small back patio, and they look amazing. They were easy to assemble and very sturdy. They’re weather-proof and easy to clean, I feel like they’ll last forever! I just love the modern and easy look." —Dani 

    Get it from Amazon for $249+ (available in 13 colors and with or without a side table). 

    9. A foldable chair with a cushion if you want a little extra padding. The cushion can be easily removed for cleaning or if you want to put them away during the rainy season. Oh, and there’s a cup holder, too!

    Comfortable outdoor chair with plush cushions and a cup holder on armrest
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love the way they look with the nice cushions. Had company last week, and they found them very comfortable." —Sylvia R 

    Get it from Amazon for $129.98+ (available in eight chair colors and quantities of one or two). There's a matching side table too.


    10. An artistic chair handcrafted from reclaimed oak wine barrels once used by Napa Valley winemakers. From the wine glass holder on the end of the armrest to the curved seat and back for extra support, this chair proves that good design is in the details.

    Wooden chair on grass with wine glass on armrest, suggesting outdoor relaxation for shopping category
    Martella's / Etsy

    Each chair is oiled and sealed with four coats of durable marine varnish.

    Martella's is a family-owned small business based in Norther California making artwork and furniture out of reclaimed wine barrels.

    Promising review: "Absolutely love my chairs! They are breathtaking! Fantastic quality and workmanship; delivered on time and well packed; easy to understand, detailed instructions." —Joy Gungl

    Get it from Martella's on Etsy for $449.10+ (also available as a rocker and with or without a side table). 


    11. A folding chair that comes in sets of two, four, six, and eight if you're looking to buy a lot of these. This is the perfect get if you want to spend many evenings with friends gathered around the firepit drinking brewskis.

    Fire pit surrounded by Adirondack chairs in a backyard, suggesting outdoor furniture ideas for shopping
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just finished assembling four of these chairs and it was really easy. Each one took about 25 minutes. All parts were nicely identified, tools included, and accurate directions. They are very comfortable and fold nicely. I am 5’8”, 175 lbs, and could lean back with my head resting on the back of the chair. The color is vibrant and uniform throughout." —Kevin R Hammonds 

    Get it from Amazon for $215.99+ (available in 15 colors and quantities of two, four, six, and eight). There's a matching side table and footstool.


    12. Or a 12-piece set if you want to click "buy now" only once and have everything you need delivered to your door. This set comes with six foldable chairs (with cupholders), three footrests, and three side tables — basically everything you need to have the best, most chill time outdoors ever.

    Outdoor furniture set including chairs, a table, and ottomans arranged on grass
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am always cautious buying furniture online because you just never know what you are going to get. I am so happy with these chairs. They exceeded my expectations. My husband was able to put these together without cursing (hahaha...) so they were very easy to assemble. The quality is outstanding! They are very heavy and will withstand wind. They feel like there is substance there. They are very comfortable and look great around our bonfire area." —Elaine Diaz 

    Get it from Amazon for $999.99 (available in three colors).


    13. An Adirondack loveseat, because sometimes you want to snuggle up with a bestie while you enjoy your outdoor space. This is made out of Acacia wood, which is very durable and attractive. It's also resistant to pests, rot, and decay.

    Wooden Adirondack chair for two on an outdoor rug, beside a small plant on a tray. Ideal for patio shopping
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy to put together, comfortable, and perfect as a match to the single Adirondack chair purchased separately. It works better for a sitting area near the barbecue. No need to buy four or more separate Adirondack chairs for outdoor patio setting." —Austin 

    Get it from Wayfair for $229.99+ (available in natural wood or a gray finish). 


    14. A rocking chair if you love the look of Adirondack chairs but want one that fits the aesthetic of your #PorchLife selfies. Imagine this: you, this chair, and a cold glass of lemonade. Perfection, right?

    Traditional wooden rocking chair on a plain background
    World Market

    Promising review: "absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE this chair. I had to buy a pair....then i bought another pair...lol. so I now have four, and the family loves sitting on them on our porch." —anonymous 

    Get it from World Market for $119.99 (available in brown or gray).


    15. An all-wood mini Adirondack chair for the kiddos in your life because it’s important that your tiny tots have a cool place to sit, too. Reviewer tip: these are great if you have small dogs and want them to have a nice place to sit while outside.

    Two white Adirondack chairs on a porch, suitable for relaxing outdoors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an adorable Adirondack chair that is the perfect size for my 2-year-old grandson. And there’s room for him to grow. The best part was the assembly…so easy…took me 15 minutes, and it feels incredibly sturdy. Each part was labeled with a letter or a number, so there was no confusion. It will look great in my backyard next to his playhouse and slide." —S. Gould 

    Get it from Amazon for $49+ (available in finished or white wood). 


    16. Or Adirondack chair plans if you want to take on building your own and just need some directions. All you'll need is eight pieces of inexpensive 2 x 4 x 8 regular framing lumber. You can complete the entire chair with a jig saw, speed square, and a screw gun, but having a circular saw or compound miter saw will make it even easier.

    Digital Adirondack chair plans showing a step-by-step guide and materials needed for construction, with a finished chair example
    Old World Garden Farm DIY Plans Store / Etsy

    Old World Garden Farm DIY Plans Store is a family-owned small business based in Ohio making downloadable step-by-step plans for DIY home and garden projects.

    Promising review: "Great plan. Easy to use, and the chair is extremely sturdy." —Beth McCary

    Get it from Old World Garden Farm DIY Plans Store on Etsy for $10 (it's a digital download). 

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.