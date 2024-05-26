16 Adirondack Chairs To Upgrade Your Outdoor Seating

What exactly is an Adirondack chair?
Picture this: a spacious, sloping seat with a high, angled back and oversized armrests — all designed for maximum relaxation.
Originally crafted from wooden planks in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, these chairs have evolved in style and material, but they keep their iconic rustic look. Whether you're sipping a cold drink on a sunny day or roasting marshmallows by a firepit, an Adirondack chair is your go-to for comfort and style.
A note about materials: All of our recommended chairs are designed to and use materials that can withstand the seasons and a range of climates, including hot sun, snowy winters, salt spray, and heavy winds. We will note if the chair is foldable (great for seasonal storage).
1. A foldable, environmentally friendly chair made from Polywood, a durable, recycled plastic that withstands all sorts of weather conditions without fading, warping, or cracking — perfect for leaving out year-round without worry.
2. A foldable, budget-friendly wooden chair if you want real wood for under $75. It's made out of hemlock wood, which is known for its strength, stability, and water resistance. Reviewers love to paint these! People get really creative.
3. A 100% plastic chair that looks like real wood but without the upkeep and potential for rot. These are sturdy enough to withstand strong winds but light enough that you can move them around when necessary.
4. A foldable chair with 29 color options, because sometimes you have a color theme you want to stick to. From bright colors like yellow and hot pink to more neutral, earthy ones like hunter green and navy blue, there's something for everyone.
5. An environmentally friendly two-tone chair if you want a more elevated, contemporary look. The single-color Adirondack is timeless, but sometimes you want something with a bit more pizzazz, you know?
6. A foldable chair with a cupholder, because sometimes those wide armrests aren't enough. Besides, who wants to rest their forearms on cold condensation anyway?
7. A foldable chair with a retractable footrest, an adjustable back, and not one but two cupholders. If you want a chair that is doing the most, this is your best bet.
8. A modern chair that's more rectangular than the classic design. Most notably, it has a straight lines across the back.
9. A foldable chair with a cushion if you want a little extra padding. The cushion can be easily removed for cleaning or if you want to put them away during the rainy season. Oh, and there’s a cup holder, too!
10. An artistic chair handcrafted from reclaimed oak wine barrels once used by Napa Valley winemakers. From the wine glass holder on the end of the armrest to the curved seat and back for extra support, this chair proves that good design is in the details.
11. A folding chair that comes in sets of two, four, six, and eight if you're looking to buy a lot of these. This is the perfect get if you want to spend many evenings with friends gathered around the firepit drinking brewskis.
12. Or a 12-piece set if you want to click "buy now" only once and have everything you need delivered to your door. This set comes with six foldable chairs (with cupholders), three footrests, and three side tables — basically everything you need to have the best, most chill time outdoors ever.
13. An Adirondack loveseat, because sometimes you want to snuggle up with a bestie while you enjoy your outdoor space. This is made out of Acacia wood, which is very durable and attractive. It's also resistant to pests, rot, and decay.
14. A rocking chair if you love the look of Adirondack chairs but want one that fits the aesthetic of your #PorchLife selfies. Imagine this: you, this chair, and a cold glass of lemonade. Perfection, right?
15. An all-wood mini Adirondack chair for the kiddos in your life because it’s important that your tiny tots have a cool place to sit, too. Reviewer tip: these are great if you have small dogs and want them to have a nice place to sit while outside.
16. Or Adirondack chair plans if you want to take on building your own and just need some directions. All you'll need is eight pieces of inexpensive 2 x 4 x 8 regular framing lumber. You can complete the entire chair with a jig saw, speed square, and a screw gun, but having a circular saw or compound miter saw will make it even easier.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.