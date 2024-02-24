A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating The Ultimate, Most Luxurious Bedding Setup

Popular products from this list
The world of mattresses is as varied as the sleepers who use them, so let's start there.
Memory foam mattresses are known for their contouring properties: they adapt to the shape of your body, which means you'll always feel supported no matter what position you prefer to sleep in. They're especially popular among those with chronic pain or those who prefer a mattress that cradles their body — which is a boon for folks who share a bed with a restless partner.
Innerspring mattresses are the traditional mattresses that most people grew up with; they have a coil spring system. They're popular because they offer firm support, and bounce, and are still the most common mattress you can buy. They tend to be more breathable than foam mattresses, which is ideal for those who sleep hot. Variations in coil types and layout also offer a range of firmness options.
Hybrid mattresses combine the best of both worlds: layers of foam (memory or latex) on top of an innerspring coil system. Many people like a hybrid mattress because it offers the comfort and pressure relief of foam with the support and breathability of springs.
Latex mattresses are known for their eco-friendliness, durability, and breathability. They provide a responsive, bouncy feel. Natural latex derives from rubber trees, which means it's hypoallergic and antimicrobial.
Gel-infused foam mattresses are a variation of memory foam mattresses that include gel beds or layers to combat one of memory foam's main drawbacks: heat retention. The gel works to dissipate heat, helping to regulate the sleeper's temperature throughout the night.
These are the most common mattress sizes:
Twin 38” x 75”
Twin XL 38” x 80”
Full 54” x 75”
Queen 60” x 80”
King 76” x 80”
California King 72” x 84”
1. A gel memory foam mattress for helping hot sleepers stay cool while they get some shut-eye. This one has six different thicknesses, and the cover is removable for easy cleaning.
2. A Casper memory foam mattress for those who want good support or share a bed with someone who tosses and turns throughout the night. This one has a bottom layer of foam that provides support and prevents sagging, a middle layer of foam that’s more breathable, and a top layer that’s a knit cover for added comfort.
3. A hybrid mattress if you want the best of both worlds. It has a high-density super soft form layer for pressure relief, a high-density cooling gel memory foam layer for lumbar support, and wrapped coils to minimize motion transfer. There’s also a bottom layer for stability and a top layer knit cover.
4. A 5" innerspring mattress with a 1" top layer of foam if you prefer your mattress firm. This is a great option if you're a back or stomach sleeper or just want an inexpensive but durable mattress. It's also a good transitional mattress for toddlers who are ready for a bigger bed.
5. A latex mattress for those who want an environmentally friendly option that offers great support, pressure relief, comfort, and longevity. This mattress is the most customizable of the bunch; you can pick your size, firmness, and height. It's made entirely of organic latex, which means it should stand the test of time. However, when it's time to part with it, it's 100% biodegradable.
6. A high-density foam mattress designed specifically for plus-size, and big and tall sleepers to support and embrace every curve, ensuring a night of restful, uninterrupted sleep without any compromise on comfort. It has a medium-firm feel to provide maximum support, which prevents sagging and ensures longevity.
Mattress toppers can offer additional support and comfort, help regulate temperature, and add some plushness.
It's like a mini-mattress that you lay on top of your existing one to add an extra layer of comfort, support, or both. It's for those of us who aren't ready to commit to a brand-new mattress but still want to feel like we're sleeping on a cloud made of marshmallows. Whether your bed currently feels hard as a rock or you're just looking to upgrade your sleep without breaking the bank, a mattress topper is your ticket to a luxurious slumberland without the luxury price tag.
7. A memory foam topper that's beloved by reviewers (there are over 22,000 5-star reviews!). There are three styles to choose from: cooling, enhanced support, or enhanced plushness.
8. Or a different memory foam topper if you're on a strict budget. This one comes in either 2" or 3" thickness, and you can buy it with or without the cover.
9. A featherbed topper for a plush softness that's reminiscent of a 5-star hotel bed. Get this if you want to feel like you're sinking into the most comfortable bed ever.
10. An all-natural quilted wool topper if you want the epitome of luxury. These are encased in organic cotton sateen and filled with domestically sourced premium eco wool, which naturally regulates temperature, keeping you comfortable in both warm and cool weather.
Diving into the world of bedsheets is like exploring a fabric forest, where each tree offers a different kind of comfort and style.
Here's the deal: thread count refers to the number of threads woven together in a square inch of fabric. While you may think higher thread counts catapult you into a realm of unparalleled luxury, it's not just a numbers game. Sure, a higher thread count can mean softer, more durable sheets, but after a certain point (think 600-800), you're just paying for marketing hype, not actual comfort. And yes, breathe easy because too high a thread count can actually make sheets less breathable. The plot twist? Fabric types matter just as much, if not more. From the crisp, cool embrace of Egyptian cotton to the luxurious, smooth caress of bamboo, let's get into it.
A quick note: a standard sheet set comes with one or two pillow shams (quantity depends on mattress size), a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. Some manufacturers will give you the option to buy a sheet set with or without a flat sheet. Twin, twin XL, and full size bedding sets usually come with one standard pillowcase, and the larger sizes, like queen, king, and California king, come with two. Please make sure you measure your mattress height to make sure your preferred set will fit over your mattress, too! And if you're finding that your fitted sheet keeps popping off your mattress, consider buying a pair of sheet suspenders.
11. An Egyptian cotton sheet set with a sateen weave because you can't go wrong with the reigning champ of the bedding world. Egyptian cotton has superior softness and durability due to its long fibers — a great choice for most sleepers because of the comfort and ease of care. (It's less prone to pilling, too.)
12. A European linen sheet set for a naturally breezy, laid-back vibe. Linen is great in hot climates due to its unmatched breathability and moisture-wicking properties. And over time, linen becomes softer with each wash, making it a great long-term investment.
13. A jersey sheet set if you want to feel like you're sleeping in your favorite soft T-shirt. Jersey is knit, not woven, giving it a stretchy, cozy feel.
14. A bamboo sheet set if you're an environmentally conscious sleeper who wants to sleep on something soft, highly breathable, and has excellent moisture-wicking capabilities. I can't overstate how much bamboo sheets will help hot sleepers stay cool at night. It's kind of uncanny.
15. And a 400-thread count sheet set designed to specifically fit mattresses up to 18" tall. If you have a mattress (and possibly a mattress pad) that makes fitting traditional-size bedding onto it nearly impossible, this is the set for you.
16. A reviewer-loved microfiber sheet set for those seeking a budget-friendly alternative to more luxurious fabrics. This set is exceptionally soft, wrinkle-resistant, and durable, making it a practical choice for busy people. Oh, and microfiber's ability to retain warmth makes it especially popular in cooler climates.
Bed pillows are crucial, not just for their role in your bedroom's aesthetic, but as essential support for your head and neck.
Regardless of your sleep position — side, back, or stomach — a good pillow can significantly impact your sleep quality and overall health. So, picking the right pillow isn't just about comfort; it's about ensuring your body gets the restorative rest it needs.
17. A pair of down alternative pillows to mimic the feel of down without the hefty price tag or upkeep. Plus, they're hypoallergenic, making them a good choice for allergy sufferers.
18. A Pillow Cube that's designed specifically for side sleepers. If a stiff neck, back and shoulder pain, and even headaches are a norm for you, consider this pillow with an aim to counter all those problems.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Abby Kass has to say about it: I’ve been a side sleeper my whole life, and when I got a sponsored ad for the Pillow Cube, I was a little freaked out at first (how do they know?!?). But after getting over that, I was interested in trying it out since I was having issues with my current pillow. I got a sample last year and have been using it ever since. I took the quiz on the website and found the Pro was the right style for me since I switch sides during the night. I usually don’t like foam pillows, but this one is great and my head and shoulders don’t feel so crunched when I sleep. I added my own silk pillowcase, which doesn’t fit exactly, but it works. I sleep so much better with this pillow. I used to wake up with headaches from the way that my neck was positioned when I slept, but that doesn't happen to me anymore. While the price may seem a bit steep for a pillow (I mean, it's a pillow!!!), I truly love this thing and think it's so worth it. It makes me feel like I’m sleeping in luxury."
19. A gel memory foam pillow if you want a pillow that adapts to the shape of your head and neck to provide ample support and pressure relief. It's also infused with temperature-regulating gel to help hot sleepers stay cool. Oh, and because it's foam, it'll maintain its shape throughout the night.
20. A down pillow for a luxurious, soft feel. Down is the soft, fine feathers found under the tougher exterior feathers of ducks or geese, making them perfect for sleepers who love a plush, enveloping pillow. They're highly compressible and lightweight, too!
21. A body pillow filled with shredded foam if you're a side sleeper or just want something to cuddle. Folks who sleep on their side often like a little extra support, and that comes in the form of a body pillow that contours to your neck, back, hips, and legs.
22. And a satin pillowcase so smooth, it makes friction between your hair and pillow a thing of the past, turning every night into a beauty treatment for your locks and your skin. Its luxurious feel not only pampers you to sleep but also helps keep bedhead and sleep creases at bay.
Figuring out if you need a duvet and then selecting one can seem really intimidating, but it doesn't have to be! Picture this: a sumptuous, soft insert that promises to keep you perfectly toasty or perfectly cool. Opting for a duvet means comfort and versatility, as a duvet needs a fabric cover that you can swap out whenever you want a change.
A duvet is essentially a soft, flat bag filled with down, feathers, wool, synthetic fibers, or a combination of those. It's used as the top layer of bedding to keep you cozy throughout the night. Unlike traditional comforters that are often quilted or stitched to secure the filling in place, duvets are typically more plush and fluffier, offering an even distribution of warmth with less weight.
Whether you're battling summer heat waves with a lightweight insert or seeking solace in the warmth of a thicker one during winter's chilly months, your duvet has got you covered, literally.
23. A hypoallergenic and ethically sourced down duvet that is designed for all seasons. What that means is it'll provide comfort and the right level of warmth throughout the year, regardless of the season. This is achieved through a combination of materials and construction that regulate temperature effectively, keeping you cool during warmer months and warm during colder ones.
24. A down alternative duvet if you want the feeling of a plush hotel duvet but without the hefty price tag. It has box stitching so the fill never gets unevenly distributed and has four corner tabs that make it easy to put on any duvet cover and secure the comforter in place.
25. A percale duvet cover so crisp and cool it turns your bed into an oasis of comfort. Percale is woven with a simple yet sophisticated one-over, one-under technique, making it a great choice for anyone who despises waking up in a sweat. It's a lightweight, breathable fabric that not only promises sweat-free nights but also gets softer with every wash.
26. A microfiber duvet cover that comes with matching pillow shams because you need something soft and wonderful to cover your insert. This one is 100% microfiber that's double brushed, which means it's super, super, super soft. And there are 40 colors to choose from, so you're sure to find the color color to match whatever color scheme you have in your sleeping area.
27. A linen duvet cover if you're looking to turn your bed into a retreat that whispers "summer in the French Riviera" all year. Linen is the cool cousin of traditional bedding, getting softer and more Instagram-worthy with each wash.
If you're in need of covers but aren't keen on the bulkiness and upkeep of a duvet, you have a ton of options. However, we know that navigating the world of bedding can feel like deciphering a secret code, so let's break down the different options.
A comforter is a thick, fluffy blanket with filling, designed to sit atop your bed as the main source of warmth. Unlike bedspreads, comforters are usually not meant to cover the pillows or hang down to the floor. Comforters are great for anyone looking for simplicity and warmth without layering several blankets.
Think of a bedspread as an all-encompassing layer that covers the entire bed, right down to the floor. It's more about aesthetic appeal, providing a neat and tidy appearance to your bedroom setup. Bedspreads are usually lighter than comforters and can be used as a standalone bed cover during warmer months or as a decorative layer over thicker blankets when it's cold.
A regular blanket is the essential layer in your bedding arsenal, designed to provide warmth between the sheet and the top bed cover, though a lot of people use one as the only top layer (me included). Made from materials like fleece, wool, cotton, or synthetic blends, regular blankets are chosen based on their warmth and texture.
Quilts are artful bed covers make with three layers: a decorative top, a warm batting in the middle, and a plain backing, all stitched together. They combine warmth with decoration, and can be used as a lightweight bed cover or an additional layer for warmth.