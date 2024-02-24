Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating The Ultimate, Most Luxurious Bedding Setup

You're about to have the best sleep of your life.

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

The world of mattresses is as varied as the sleepers who use them, so let's start there.

Memory foam mattresses are known for their contouring properties: they adapt to the shape of your body, which means you'll always feel supported no matter what position you prefer to sleep in. They're especially popular among those with chronic pain or those who prefer a mattress that cradles their body — which is a boon for folks who share a bed with a restless partner.

Innerspring mattresses are the traditional mattresses that most people grew up with; they have a coil spring system. They're popular because they offer firm support, and bounce, and are still the most common mattress you can buy. They tend to be more breathable than foam mattresses, which is ideal for those who sleep hot. Variations in coil types and layout also offer a range of firmness options.

Hybrid mattresses combine the best of both worlds: layers of foam (memory or latex) on top of an innerspring coil system. Many people like a hybrid mattress because it offers the comfort and pressure relief of foam with the support and breathability of springs. 

Latex mattresses are known for their eco-friendliness, durability, and breathability. They provide a responsive, bouncy feel. Natural latex derives from rubber trees, which means it's hypoallergic and antimicrobial. 

Gel-infused foam mattresses are a variation of memory foam mattresses that include gel beds or layers to combat one of memory foam's main drawbacks: heat retention. The gel works to dissipate heat, helping to regulate the sleeper's temperature throughout the night. 

These are the most common mattress sizes:

Twin 38” x 75”

Twin XL 38” x 80” 

Full 54” x 75”

Queen 60” x 80” 

King 76” x 80” 

California King 72” x 84”

1. A gel memory foam mattress for helping hot sleepers stay cool while they get some shut-eye. This one has six different thicknesses, and the cover is removable for easy cleaning.

A modern upholstered bed with a white mattress in a stylish bedroom setup
Amazon

Promising review: "The gel memory foam provides incredible comfort, contouring my body for a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep. I appreciate the balanced support it offers – not too firm, not too soft, just perfect. The 10-inch thickness adds a luxurious feel to the mattress, creating a plush sleeping surface. What sets this mattress apart is its ability to regulate temperature with the gel-infused memory foam, keeping me cool and comfortable throughout the night. This is a fantastic choice if you're in the market for a mattress that combines superior comfort, support, and cooling technology. It's a true investment in quality sleep, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking to upgrade their sleep experience." —Matt 

Get it from Amazon for $72.99+ (available in sizes twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king and six thicknesses).


2. A Casper memory foam mattress for those who want good support or share a bed with someone who tosses and turns throughout the night. This one has a bottom layer of foam that provides support and prevents sagging, a middle layer of foam that’s more breathable, and a top layer that’s a knit cover for added comfort.

Amazon

Casper mattresses use CertiPUR-US certified foams, making them without ozone depleters, heavy metals, or other harmful substances.

Promising review: "This mattress is gold! No more joint soreness and sleep issues. I sleep so well now. Most times, I don't even want to get up because I'm so comfortable! I highly recommend this product!" —Angela Marseglia

Get it from Amazon for $355.50+ (available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king).


3. A hybrid mattress if you want the best of both worlds. It has a high-density super soft form layer for pressure relief, a high-density cooling gel memory foam layer for lumbar support, and wrapped coils to minimize motion transfer. There’s also a bottom layer for stability and a top layer knit cover.

Amazon

Promising review: "Beds are so expensive, so I decided to go with this cheaper one. Very comfy. We let it sit and expand for 72 hours, and we have loved it since" —Zach Thomas

Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes and three thicknesses).


4. A 5" innerspring mattress with a 1" top layer of foam if you prefer your mattress firm. This is a great option if you're a back or stomach sleeper or just want an inexpensive but durable mattress. It's also a good transitional mattress for toddlers who are ready for a bigger bed.

Amazon

Promising review: "The hallmark of a quality mattress is not just the luxuriousness it promises, but the tangible impact it has on sleep quality. My mother's endorsement of this mattress was subtle yet profound – her habitual complaints about her back ceased entirely. The mornings were met with a surprising lack of discomfort, a testament to the mattress's supportive design. Coupled with its space-saving advantage, this mattress proves that comfort need not come at the cost of convenience. A highly recommended choice that, quite literally, transforms sleep into a rejuvenating experience." —Gabriel Bracho

"I bought this for my daughter, who has upgraded to a big girl bed. It's actually really comfortable. To the point, if she's having a hard time falling asleep, I can lay down with her, and even I'm comfortable with it. Surprised it does not cost more for how good it is." —Mac

Get it from Amazon for $84.93+ (available in a narrow twin, twin, twin XL, full, full XL, and queen).


5. A latex mattress for those who want an environmentally friendly option that offers great support, pressure relief, comfort, and longevity. This mattress is the most customizable of the bunch; you can pick your size, firmness, and height. It's made entirely of organic latex, which means it should stand the test of time. However, when it's time to part with it, it's 100% biodegradable.

PlushBeds

Promising review: "This is the BEST and most comfortable mattress I have ever slept on in my life, and I am 84 years old, have lived in three different states, and have traveled extensively (you have to sleep every night, no matter where you are or how old you are). Everyone in my family has this mattress, and everyone loves it as much as I do." —Janet E.

Get it from PlushBeds for $1,199+ (available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king, split queen, and split California king; two firmnesses; three heights).


6. A high-density foam mattress designed specifically for plus-size, and big and tall sleepers to support and embrace every curve, ensuring a night of restful, uninterrupted sleep without any compromise on comfort. It has a medium-firm feel to provide maximum support, which prevents sagging and ensures longevity.

Person sitting cross-legged on a mattress, smiling, with bed frame and side table nearby
Helix

Promising review: "I'm a heavy person, and my previous mattress would take a hit in the coil springs. Sitting on the side of the bed caused the mattress to sag and not recover its shape. After a month of sleeping on my new Helix mattress, my lower back pain has subsided. No matter where I position myself, the Helix retains its shape and firmness. The Helix has also passed my granddaughters' crucial jumping-on-the-bed test, aged two and five. This has been a good upgrade from my previous mattress. The memory foam is amazingly comfortable and does not cause me to perspire through the night. Regardless of my sleeping position, the Helix delivers comfort." —Bruce H.

Get it from Helix for $608.40+ (available in twin, twin XL, queen, king, and California king).


Mattress toppers can offer additional support and comfort, help regulate temperature, and add some plushness.

It's like a mini-mattress that you lay on top of your existing one to add an extra layer of comfort, support, or both. It's for those of us who aren't ready to commit to a brand-new mattress but still want to feel like we're sleeping on a cloud made of marshmallows. Whether your bed currently feels hard as a rock or you're just looking to upgrade your sleep without breaking the bank, a mattress topper is your ticket to a luxurious slumberland without the luxury price tag. 

7. A memory foam topper that's beloved by reviewers (there are over 22,000 5-star reviews!). There are three styles to choose from: cooling, enhanced support, or enhanced plushness.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I normally don’t get excited to write a review. But I needed people to know that this mattress topper is the BEST! It didn’t have a smell when I opened it up from the box; it took about 24 hours to expand. The cover that goes over the foam is so nice and soft. This thing is everything I could have hoped for!!!!! I bought a king-size mattress, and it was so hard. I would wake up crying because my hips and back hurt so bad. I couldn’t take it anymore. After reading literally HUNDREDS of reviews for about two months, I settled on this one. I am so thankful I made this choice. Thank you to all who wrote reviews. It helped to change my life! ♥️♥️♥️ And thank you to the company who made this. It’s amazing." —Cindy P.

Get it from Amazon for $93.49+ (available in three styles and in sizes twin, full, queen, king, and California king).


8. Or a different memory foam topper if you're on a strict budget. This one comes in either 2" or 3" thickness, and you can buy it with or without the cover.

Memory foam mattress topper on a bed, with one corner peeled back, demonstrating thickness
Amazon

Promising review: "I was debating between buying a new mattress or getting this topper. I decided to go with the topper. Let me preface this by saying my current mattress has dips and popped springs. It really needs to go to mattress heaven. BUT this topper has saved me hundreds of dollars. Feels like a new mattress, and the memory foam is perfection. It fits perfectly over my king-size mattress, and my fitted sheet keeps it in place very well. The foam doesn’t shift at all, and I move around a lot in the middle of the night. My husband and I lay on our bed smiling for several minutes just from how good it felt. It’s improved our sleep, and I no longer wake up with body aches. Look no further, buy it!" —Giselle Guillen 

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, short queen, queen, king, California king; two heights, and with or without a cover).


9. A featherbed topper for a plush softness that's reminiscent of a 5-star hotel bed. Get this if you want to feel like you're sinking into the most comfortable bed ever.

Plush mattress topper on a bed, enhancing comfort for a better night&#x27;s sleep. Perfect for updating your bedding
Quince

Promising review: "This topper is a game changer, although I might get in trouble 'cause now I never want to get out of bed. I packed this giant thing up to take with me for a Thanksgiving family visit, and the bed that usually causes my body parts to fall asleep because it's so hard is now COMFY. Love love love." —Julie 

Get it from Quince for $239.90+ (available in queen or king/California king sizes).


10. An all-natural quilted wool topper if you want the epitome of luxury. These are encased in organic cotton sateen and filled with domestically sourced premium eco wool, which naturally regulates temperature, keeping you comfortable in both warm and cool weather.

A plush mattress topper on a bed, enhancing comfort for sleep
Holy Lamb Organics

Promising review: "We absolutely love this topper. My husband and I remained skeptical right up until our first night of sleep that the wool would retain heat. It was the opposite. I slept all the way through the night for the first time in literally years. Before, I was waking up somewhere between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. because I was too hot. Not anymore. I am warm all night but not hot. It has made a huge difference in my quality of sleep. I had no idea how much all the synthetic material was trapping heat. Only wish I would have figured this out sooner!!" —Colby

Get it from Amazon for $468+ (available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes).


Diving into the world of bedsheets is like exploring a fabric forest, where each tree offers a different kind of comfort and style.

Here's the deal: thread count refers to the number of threads woven together in a square inch of fabric. While you may think higher thread counts catapult you into a realm of unparalleled luxury, it's not just a numbers game. Sure, a higher thread count can mean softer, more durable sheets, but after a certain point (think 600-800), you're just paying for marketing hype, not actual comfort. And yes, breathe easy because too high a thread count can actually make sheets less breathable. The plot twist? Fabric types matter just as much, if not more. From the crisp, cool embrace of Egyptian cotton to the luxurious, smooth caress of bamboo, let's get into it.

A quick note: a standard sheet set comes with one or two pillow shams (quantity depends on mattress size), a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. Some manufacturers will give you the option to buy a sheet set with or without a flat sheet. Twin, twin XL, and full size bedding sets usually come with one standard pillowcase, and the larger sizes, like queen, king, and California king, come with two. Please make sure you measure your mattress height to make sure your preferred set will fit over your mattress, too! And if you're finding that your fitted sheet keeps popping off your mattress, consider buying a pair of sheet suspenders.


11. An Egyptian cotton sheet set with a sateen weave because you can't go wrong with the reigning champ of the bedding world. Egyptian cotton has superior softness and durability due to its long fibers — a great choice for most sleepers because of the comfort and ease of care. (It's less prone to pilling, too.)

A neatly made bed with plump pillows and a thick, quilted comforter
amazon.com

Promising review: "Absolutely love these sheets — highly recommend! I bought one set to try them, and WOW! They are everything I wanted and expected in  1,000-thread count sheets: soft, luxurious, sheen, thick, crisp but not rough, embroidered stitching, very well made!" —Lora T. 

"I was surprised by the quality, considering I have spent three times as much on Egyptian cotton high thread count sheets that were not nearly as soft and sturdy. This will be the set I always order from now on." —Amazon Customer 

Get it from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in seven sizes and 20 colors; you can also just buy pillowcases).


12. A European linen sheet set for a naturally breezy, laid-back vibe. Linen is great in hot climates due to its unmatched breathability and moisture-wicking properties. And over time, linen becomes softer with each wash, making it a great long-term investment.

Folded beige bedding set beside an image of a bed with the same set in a neutrally styled room
Quince

I have these sheets and absolutely ADORE them. The colors available are so timeless yet on trend (I have the Bordeaux and love how deeply rich the color is), which always makes my bed look like something out of a magazine. And they're sooooo soft, relaxed, and luxurious. I love the way they look just as much as I love how they feel against my skin. Each time I wash them, they get a little bit softer, though right out of the package, they already were perfect. I've tested A LOT of linen sheets, and these are by far my favorite. 

Get it from Quince for $79.90+ (available in five sizes, 18 sizes, and with or without a flat sheet).

13. A jersey sheet set if you want to feel like you're sleeping in your favorite soft T-shirt. Jersey is knit, not woven, giving it a stretchy, cozy feel.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I recently purchased this, and I'm impressed with the quality and comfort. The sheets are soft, breathable, and feel luxurious against the skin. The deep pockets ensure a snug fit on my mattress, and the set includes everything needed for a well-dressed bed. Plus, they held up well after washing. Overall, a fantastic value for the price, providing a cozy and stylish addition to my bedroom." —Harry

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in seven sizes and 45 colors and patterns).


14. A bamboo sheet set if you're an environmentally conscious sleeper who wants to sleep on something soft, highly breathable, and has excellent moisture-wicking capabilities. I can't overstate how much bamboo sheets will help hot sleepers stay cool at night. It's kind of uncanny.

Cozy Earth

Promising review: "I was telling my best friend about night sweats that I was having and she recommended Cozy Earth pajamas. She’d seen them on Oprah’s favorite things and tried them. They worked great, so I decided to try the sheets and they are super soft and wonderful at temperature control. They are my favorite sheets." —Meike Louis

Get it from Cozy Earth for $271.20+ (available in six sizes and 15 colors).


15. And a 400-thread count sheet set designed to specifically fit mattresses up to 18" tall. If you have a mattress (and possibly a mattress pad) that makes fitting traditional-size bedding onto it nearly impossible, this is the set for you.

Target

Promising review: "These are by far the best sheets I’ve ever slept on. I’m 64 and was fortunate to travel and stay in many high-end hotels. These sheets are better than any. They have a certain thickness that is perfect. They get better with time. Fit incredibly. You won’t be sorry if you get a set. Just incredible." —Like to sleepzzzzz

Get it from Target for $30+ (available in five sizes and 12 colors).


16. A reviewer-loved microfiber sheet set for those seeking a budget-friendly alternative to more luxurious fabrics. This set is exceptionally soft, wrinkle-resistant, and durable, making it a practical choice for busy people. Oh, and microfiber's ability to retain warmth makes it especially popular in cooler climates.

Unmade bed with a prominent headboard and pillows, in a room with a nightstand and lamp
amazon.com

This sheet set has over 250,000 5-star reviews.

Promising review: "Feel like expensive high-end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like, but these are my new favorites. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." —Anna Greenlun 

Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in 15 sizes and 40 colors).


Bed pillows are crucial, not just for their role in your bedroom's aesthetic, but as essential support for your head and neck.

Regardless of your sleep position — side, back, or stomach — a good pillow can significantly impact your sleep quality and overall health. So, picking the right pillow isn't just about comfort; it's about ensuring your body gets the restorative rest it needs.

17. A pair of down alternative pillows to mimic the feel of down without the hefty price tag or upkeep. Plus, they're hypoallergenic, making them a good choice for allergy sufferers.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I use and buy a lot of pillows, and I ordered these on a lightning deal because I am traveling and need some. After opening them, they fluffed up and were ready to use quickly. I am a side/stomach sleeper, so I use them in front of and behind me. They were nice and firm, and they kept their shape when I laid on them (not going flat like many other pillows can do). I sleep hot and usually have to turn my pillow over several times during the night, but I only flipped this one once. I also didn’t have to adjust it under my head like I have to do with other pillows; it was comfortable as soon as I put my head on it." —Annie

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three firmness levels, five sizes, and packs of two or four).


18. A Pillow Cube that's designed specifically for side sleepers. If a stiff neck, back and shoulder pain, and even headaches are a norm for you, consider this pillow with an aim to counter all those problems. 

A model sleeping on a rectangular pillow
Side view of the pillow showing how it encourages spine alignment
www.instagram.com, Pillow Cube

Here's what BuzzFeeder Abby Kass has to say about it: I’ve been a side sleeper my whole life, and when I got a sponsored ad for the Pillow Cube, I was a little freaked out at first (how do they know?!?). But after getting over that, I was interested in trying it out since I was having issues with my current pillow. I got a sample last year and have been using it ever since. I took the quiz on the website and found the Pro was the right style for me since I switch sides during the night. I usually don’t like foam pillows, but this one is great and my head and shoulders don’t feel so crunched when I sleep. I added my own silk pillowcase, which doesn’t fit exactly, but it works. I sleep so much better with this pillow. I used to wake up with headaches from the way that my neck was positioned when I slept, but that doesn't happen to me anymore. While the price may seem a bit steep for a pillow (I mean, it's a pillow!!!), I truly love this thing and think it's so worth it. It makes me feel like I’m sleeping in luxury."

Get it from Pillow Cube for $69.99 (originally $129.99). 

19. A gel memory foam pillow if you want a pillow that adapts to the shape of your head and neck to provide ample support and pressure relief. It's also infused with temperature-regulating gel to help hot sleepers stay cool. Oh, and because it's foam, it'll maintain its shape throughout the night.

amazon.com

Promising review: "The pillow is the most comfy ever. I was having neck pain before my purchase. One night, with my new pillow, I was able to sleep more comfortably than in the past six months. I did not get hot or cold, nor was I tossing and turning all night. I do sleep on my side and belly down, and I had no problems with this product. I cannot say it enough... the best sleep in months!!" —Annjanett Navas

Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in three sizes and in packs of one or two).


20. A down pillow for a luxurious, soft feel. Down is the soft, fine feathers found under the tougher exterior feathers of ducks or geese, making them perfect for sleepers who love a plush, enveloping pillow. They're highly compressible and lightweight, too!

Three stacked bed pillows with a fluffy appearance, likely for a home goods shopping article
Brooklinen

Promising review: "I've used a down pillow for most of my 51 years, but for some reason I decided to try various other 'modern' pillows. I went through memory foam, bamboo, and other pillows, all leading to terrible sleep.

I finally decided to go back to a down pillow. I did my research, and Brooklinen received a consistently high rating, so I went for it. The pillow is well put together and extremely comfortable with the perfect support for me" —John K. 

Get it from Brooklinen for $87.20+ (available in standard or king sizes and three levels of firmness).


21. A body pillow filled with shredded foam if you're a side sleeper or just want something to cuddle. Folks who sleep on their side often like a little extra support, and that comes in the form of a body pillow that contours to your neck, back, hips, and legs.

A person resting on a bed with a pillow between their knees, demonstrating a sleeping aid for better comfort
amazon.com

Note: This pillow ships in a vacuum-sealed bag and needs to be fluffed out before use, so either put it in the dryer for 20 minutes or let it naturally expand for 24 hours.

Promising review: "I expected this pillow to take getting used to, but from the first night, my innate response was, "Oooh, yes!" After four ankle surgeries where I had to be careful about laying on my ankle, I wanted something that, when I lay on my side, would not only support my spine but also my foot. It's quite heavy, which is nice because then it's not sliding around, and its weight feels secure and comforting, something to cuddle against. I thought it would be too long, but by putting it right up a little below my chin, it's the perfect length for both my knees and arms. On my bed, it looks very thick, but it isn’t too thick." —Brenda Cobb Murphy 

Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in four colors). Here's a beloved body pillow cover from Amazon that you can buy for $9.99.


22. And a satin pillowcase so smooth, it makes friction between your hair and pillow a thing of the past, turning every night into a beauty treatment for your locks and your skin. Its luxurious feel not only pampers you to sleep but also helps keep bedhead and sleep creases at bay.

Satin pillowcase packaging highlighting 600 thread count for hair and skin benefits
Amazon

Promising review: "I am blown away by the high quality of these affordable satin pillowcases. This is the third brand I’ve tried, and these are hands down the winners. The material is high quality and feels silky and durable (yet soft and supple). The stitching and zipper feel like they will last. (I will update if that is not the case.) They fit beautifully and look great. I am so impressed." —Cathy H. 

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in standard/queen and king sizes and in singles or packs of two).

Figuring out if you need a duvet and then selecting one can seem really intimidating, but it doesn't have to be! Picture this: a sumptuous, soft insert that promises to keep you perfectly toasty or perfectly cool. Opting for a duvet means comfort and versatility, as a duvet needs a fabric cover that you can swap out whenever you want a change.

A duvet is essentially a soft, flat bag filled with down, feathers, wool, synthetic fibers, or a combination of those. It's used as the top layer of bedding to keep you cozy throughout the night. Unlike traditional comforters that are often quilted or stitched to secure the filling in place, duvets are typically more plush and fluffier, offering an even distribution of warmth with less weight. 

Whether you're battling summer heat waves with a lightweight insert or seeking solace in the warmth of a thicker one during winter's chilly months, your duvet has got you covered, literally. 

23. A hypoallergenic and ethically sourced down duvet that is designed for all seasons. What that means is it'll provide comfort and the right level of warmth throughout the year, regardless of the season. This is achieved through a combination of materials and construction that regulate temperature effectively, keeping you cool during warmer months and warm during colder ones.

White bedding set on a bed with decorative dried plants in the background for a home shopping article
Target

This comforter is made with RDS-certified duck down, and it’s Oeko–Tex–certified.

Important note: A lot of people dislike down because feathers can escape the duvet insert if it's not well made or taken care of properly. To care for a down duvet insert and prevent feather leakage, use a duvet cover to protect it and fluff it regularly to maintain its loft and distribute the feathers evenly. When washing, follow the manufacturer's instructions closely, usually recommending gentle, frequent cleaning with mild detergent and thorough drying to keep the feathers intact and fluffy. 

Promising review: "Best comforter ever!!! We bought this for our new king bed — it’s fantastic. It’s heavy but not too heavy (we have it inside a duvet cover). I feel like I’m at my favorite hotel!!" —Cricket 

Get it from Target for $149+ (available in three sizes).


24. A down alternative duvet if you want the feeling of a plush hotel duvet but without the hefty price tag. It has box stitching so the fill never gets unevenly distributed and has four corner tabs that make it easy to put on any duvet cover and secure the comforter in place.

A plush white comforter set displayed on a neat bed with matching pillows in a bright bedroom setting
Amazon

Promising review: "This is a great insert! It beats a way more expensive feather one that I bought! This is great weight and comfort. It also has the four ties on the sides, which I love, perfect softness and warmth, and the best part, no feathers flying around! So glad I got this, and I wish I didn’t spend money on an expensive insert before" —RAWAN 

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in six sizes and 11 colors).


25. A percale duvet cover so crisp and cool it turns your bed into an oasis of comfort. Percale is woven with a simple yet sophisticated one-over, one-under technique, making it a great choice for anyone who despises waking up in a sweat. It's a lightweight, breathable fabric that not only promises sweat-free nights but also gets softer with every wash.

Brooklinen

Promising review: "I love it. It is silky smooth, generously sized, and feels great. Very pleased." —Marilyn T. 

Get it from Brooklinen for $101.15+ (available in three sizes and 20 colors and patterns).


26. A microfiber duvet cover that comes with matching pillow shams because you need something soft and wonderful to cover your insert. This one is 100% microfiber that's double brushed, which means it's super, super, super soft. And there are 40 colors to choose from, so you're sure to find the color color to match whatever color scheme you have in your sleeping area.

amazon.com, amazon.com

This duvet cover has eight ties that keep the duvet securely attached and has a practical, clear button closure for a seamless look. The pillow shams have a 2” flange and back overlap closure.

Promising review: "This duvet cover is great! I have now purchased it in two colors. Great value for the price — it is incredibly soft, easy to clean, wrinkle-free, and great quality. It's breathable and not too warm — it actually feels on the cooler side, which is wonderful because you can get warm but never too hot. I ordered a few duvet covers, thinking this would be my least favorite as it was the cheapest, but instead, I sent back the others to keep this one and bought a new color once the seasons switched over. Would definitely recommend!" —Leah

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five sizes and 40 colors).


27. A linen duvet cover if you're looking to turn your bed into a retreat that whispers "summer in the French Riviera" all year. Linen is the cool cousin of traditional bedding, getting softer and more Instagram-worthy with each wash.

Amazon

Promising review: "I went on a vacation, and the Airbnb I stayed at was just so luxurious and beautiful I intentionally searched for the tag of the different items, and one of them was this duvet cover. As soon as I got home, I bought myself one, and I do not regret it! I love the little crinkles and wrinkles (even though they are pretty easy to get out if you remove them from the dryer while it’s warm). I love the more textured look. It’s so soft, not scratchy, like I was nervous about, and the color is just gorgeous. I would argue my sleep has improved since we got it, but maybe I’m just sleeping better because the thought of buying it isn’t keeping me up all night anymore. If you’re considering it, take the dive. She’s a beauty." —jessica

Get it from Amazon for $107.90+ (available in five sizes, two set options, and a pack of two pillow shams).


If you're in need of covers but aren't keen on the bulkiness and upkeep of a duvet, you have a ton of options. However, we know that navigating the world of bedding can feel like deciphering a secret code, so let's break down the different options.

A comforter is a thick, fluffy blanket with filling, designed to sit atop your bed as the main source of warmth. Unlike bedspreads, comforters are usually not meant to cover the pillows or hang down to the floor. Comforters are great for anyone looking for simplicity and warmth without layering several blankets. 

Think of a bedspread as an all-encompassing layer that covers the entire bed, right down to the floor. It's more about aesthetic appeal, providing a neat and tidy appearance to your bedroom setup. Bedspreads are usually lighter than comforters and can be used as a standalone bed cover during warmer months or as a decorative layer over thicker blankets when it's cold. 

A regular blanket is the essential layer in your bedding arsenal, designed to provide warmth between the sheet and the top bed cover, though a lot of people use one as the only top layer (me included). Made from materials like fleece, wool, cotton, or synthetic blends, regular blankets are chosen based on their warmth and texture. 

Quilts are artful bed covers make with three layers: a decorative top, a warm batting in the middle, and a plain backing, all stitched together. They combine warmth with decoration, and can be used as a lightweight bed cover or an additional layer for warmth. 


28. A waffle weave blanket if you want to wrap yourself in your favorite cozy sweater, but better. Its unique texture not only adds a touch of chic, minimalist style to your bedroom but also traps warmth in its delightful little pockets, ensuring you're snug without breaking a sweat.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I love fuzzy blankets but tend to get too sticky and warm if directly under one. I purchased this blanket to use in between myself and my cozy blanket, and I'm so glad I did! The material is smooth, and soft, and doesn't pill when washed. It regulates temperature very well and is huge." —Kitkat

"I absolutely love this blanket. I need a blanket covering my head while I sleep, but I run super hot, and fluffy blankets would have me waking up sweating, which is the worst. I wasn’t sure I would like the waffle weave, but I gave it a chance, and I’m so glad I did because this blanket is the stuff dreams are made of, pun intended. It’s soft and lightweight, and I never wake up sweaty anymore." —MK

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four sizes and 19 colors).


29. A double-sided blanket so thick and warm you're basically guaranteed to fall into a peaceful slumber. One side features a soft, wool-like touch, while the other is a smooth, comforting fleece.

Plush gray blanket on a neatly made bed with decorative pillows
Amazon

Promising review: "I bought this for my fiance for Christmas. She loved it, and says it's the best blanket she ever had. It's a very nice size, nice color but most of all it's incredibly soft and cozy. Once you put this over yourself, you find yourself drifting off to sleep. It's heaven in a blanket. When it's not on her, I use it myself. I highly recommend this blanket. You won't regret it!" —Vince 

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).


30. A solid quilt for those of us who like the texture and look of a quilt but prefer one that's a single color. This one is 100% modal, a silky smooth fabric that's made from beech tree pulp and is more eco-friendly than cotton because the production process uses way less water.

Anthropologie

Promising review: "If you're a hot sleeper but still love cuddling up under a thick quilt — this is for you! It has a really cool hand feel but is thick and plush while still being lightweight. All of my favorite things at once!" —VMAnthroInsider

Get it from Anthropologie for $248+ (available in five sizes). Sets of two pillow shams are also available.


31. A microfiber comforter set filled with goose down alternative so you get the most bang for your buck. And with 35 color and pattern options, you're sure to find something that works perfectly with your current bedding setup.

A neatly made bed with a blue comforter, white and blue pillows, flanked by two nightstands and decorative lamps, with wall art above
amazon.com

Promising review: "Much nicer than expected, reasonably priced, and very warm for its weight. Although synthetic, it has the smooth feel and appearance of cotton, not polyester-y looking at all. The stitching is nice; it appears well-made, and it washed up nicely. I feel really good about this purchase." —keep it simple 

Get it from Amazon for $29.74+ (available in six sizes and 35 colors/patterns).


32. A classic Pendleton wool camp blanket so you have a blanket that can keep you warm outdoors or in. Camp blankets were originally meant to be worn around the campfire and then used as a normal blanket at night over or under a sleeping bag, but most folks these days just love the aesthetic of them and use them in their home as a regular blanket.

Rustic cabin bedroom with two twin beds sporting striped blankets and a central wood nightstand
Amazon

Note: It's recommended that you dry-clean wool blankets. 

Promising review: "So here's the issue I ran into with this blanket. The second my wife saw it, she was under it every single night. After realizing I was never going to get to try this blanket out, I bought a second one in green heather. It's just as beautiful a color as the lake color, and now I get to experience what sleeping beauty has been experiencing for the last couple of months. For a blanket that will surely outlive me, the price is fantastic. Wool has that strange ability to keep you warm in the winter but never hot because of its ability to breathe. If you want a soft wool blanket, look no further." —Don Jr.

Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in four sizes and four color combinations).


33. A cool and warm two-temperature comforter if you share a bed with someone who has a different warmth preference when it comes to sleeping. There's more fill on one side than the other, so now you can share a blanket instead of having two on the bed to meet both of your comfort levels.

Dual-zone comforter with one side labeled &#x27;COOL&#x27; and the other &#x27;WARM&#x27; on a bed, ideal for different temperature preferences
Amazon

Promising review: "My husband stays cool while my furnace self is warm and happy. I wish I could keep my heat up to keep me warm, but as a furnace, this insulates it so I don't lose my body heat. My husband is happy and cool. I'm happy and warm. It actually does what it says it can do. It's wild how effective this is." —Shannon 

Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in queen or king and in four colors).


34. A cotton chenille bedspread that covers all of your bed for easy bed-making. And if it reminds you of the bedspread your meemaw had growing up, that's because it definitely mimics that pattern. Ah, memories!

Bedroom with a bed featuring an intricate white bedspread, wooden floor, and a plant in the corner
amazon.com

Promising review: "I’ve wanted one of these since I was a girl! My grandmother and my great-aunt had these, and I always thought they were so beautiful. When I found this one and read the reviews, coupled with the price, I had to try it. Y’all.....this is GORGEOUS!!!!!! I’ve had it for a couple of weeks now, and I am so in love. First off, it took me back in time when I put it on my bed. When I showed my mom (my grandmother and aunt were her mother and aunt), she almost cried. She said, 'Wow, that brings back a lot of memories.' And said it looked exactly like theirs. 

It’s wonderfully made. I have not had any issues with lint whatsoever, and honestly, I wouldn’t care if I did because it’s that beautiful. It is very thin like it should be, so underneath this, I have a light quilt and, under that, a flat sheet. I just pull back the bedspread when I sleep and sleep with the quilt and sheet. It’s perfect." —mamazonbear 

Get it from Amazon for $47.79+ (available in four sizes and 12 colors. Pillow shams are also available).


Now that we've covered all the must-haves, let's get into accessories. None of these are essential, but all of them will enhance your sleeping experience.

35. A 100% Mulberry silk weighted sleep stone mask to block out light so you can get some deep sleep. Amethyst or rose quartz crystals are sewn into the lining, which helps hold it down onto your face so light doesn't get in. And because it's pure silk it sits soft and cool on your face.

baloo

I have this sleep mask, and I can't get over how wonderful it is. I am a person who has a complicated relationship with sleep, so I try a lot of new products and techniques to help me sleep better. This mask has really helped! It's so soft on my skin, and the weight feels great against my face. It completely blocks out light — something I've found a lot of sleep masks aren't great at. Sometimes I put it in the fridge for a little while so it's extra cool when I put it on, which makes me feel like I'm doing an eye depuffing treatment while I rest. This thing is such a game-changer!

Get it from baloo for $74 (available in rose or gray).

36. And a washable 100% Mulberry silk hair turban to protect your hair against hair breakage, frizz, and damage while sleeping. It's like a magic trick for your hair that works while you dream.

Person with curly hair wearing a silk turban and hoop earrings, eyes closed, head tilted upwards
Etsy / Damiano Collection

Damiano Collection is a woman-owned small business in Lancaster, Pennsylvania making artisan silk loungewear and accessories. 

Promising review: "This has totally saved my hair. I was amazed by the difference. It does sometimes come off before I wake up, but I'm a very active sleeper. It's comfortable, well made, protective, easy to care for, and very pretty." —Joy

Get it from Damiano Collection on Etsy for $48 (available in three colors).


37. A dimmable, portable, remote-controlled touch lamp for those who want a warm glow to illuminate their space while they wind down for bed. This is a great thing to have if you need to get up in the middle of the night for a glass of water or a bathroom break but don't want to put the big lights on to wake you up fully.

Hand touching a modern lamp with color control remote beside it, suitable for home ambience
Amazon

Promising review: "I absolutely love this little light. It has a simple remote that allows you to adjust the color and brightness of it. It also has a timer for 1, 2, 4, or 6 hours. I have sleeping problems, and this light has helped me quite a bit." —Sarah J

Get it from Amazon for $21.88+ (available with a white or wooden base).