A Step-By-Step Guide To Creating The Ultimate, Most Luxurious Bedding Setup

The world of mattresses is as varied as the sleepers who use them, so let's start there.

Memory foam mattresses are known for their contouring properties: they adapt to the shape of your body, which means you'll always feel supported no matter what position you prefer to sleep in. They're especially popular among those with chronic pain or those who prefer a mattress that cradles their body — which is a boon for folks who share a bed with a restless partner.



Innerspring mattresses are the traditional mattresses that most people grew up with; they have a coil spring system. They're popular because they offer firm support, and bounce, and are still the most common mattress you can buy. They tend to be more breathable than foam mattresses, which is ideal for those who sleep hot. Variations in coil types and layout also offer a range of firmness options.

Hybrid mattresses combine the best of both worlds: layers of foam (memory or latex) on top of an innerspring coil system. Many people like a hybrid mattress because it offers the comfort and pressure relief of foam with the support and breathability of springs.

Latex mattresses are known for their eco-friendliness, durability, and breathability. They provide a responsive, bouncy feel. Natural latex derives from rubber trees, which means it's hypoallergic and antimicrobial.

Gel-infused foam mattresses are a variation of memory foam mattresses that include gel beds or layers to combat one of memory foam's main drawbacks: heat retention. The gel works to dissipate heat, helping to regulate the sleeper's temperature throughout the night.

These are the most common mattress sizes:

Twin 38” x 75”

Twin XL 38” x 80”

Full 54” x 75”

Queen 60” x 80”

King 76” x 80”

California King 72” x 84”