38 Beautiful Pieces Of Furniture And Home Decor That Scream “Look At Me”

1. A blush pink woven velvet ottoman that looks way more expensive than it is. The hairpin legs are a nod to mid-century modern design, so if that's an aesthetic you're after, this is definitely a great piece to consider.
2. A wood and rattan accent storage cabinet so you can store all your junk behind a beautiful closed door. The black matte metal legs and the blonde-ish wood and rattan make it a transitional piece that can blend into and complement almost any style of interior.
Promising review: “This cabinet is exactly what I needed for my entryway! It's the perfect size, plus the storage underneath is great, so I can hide my clutter. My husband and I built it together relatively quickly and with ease. It matches my decor and colors in my home and is neutral enough to look great anywhere. This will be a great piece to have in our home for many years.” —thelittleredcardinal
Get it from Amazon for $219.99+ (available in six colors/styles).
3. A gold metal and velvet upholstered bed to add a big dose of glamour to your bedroom. The headboard is padded, so you can comfortably spend mornings in bed comfortably without needing a bunch of pillows for back support.
4. A blue cabinet as pretty as it is practical. Hide away stuff when not in use because it's so generously sized, and appreciate how pretty and colorful it is when it steals a glance from you from across the room.
5. A wicker papasan swivel chair to hug you like a cloud. The frame is actually metal wrapped in wicker, so it's super sturdy.
6. A set of four absorbent stone coasters that are as practical as they are pretty. Because of the unique makeup of the stone, it absorbs/evaporates water in seconds — perfect for those of us who like our drinks with ice but don't love watermarks on our furniture.
7. A velvet-y sleeper sectional with USB ports and side pockets so you never have to get up when it's time to veg out. This one is designed like a futon — each back piece (three total) reclines all the way down until they're on the same level as the seat cushions.
8. A contemporary double-door buffet that you can use in your dining area to store extra tableware or keep in your living room to use as an entertainment center. I personally have this in my home, and I keep barely used (but still needed) appliances, seasonal dinnerware, and extra stemware in mine.
Promising review: "I LOVE the way this piece looks in my apartment. It definitely matches the mid-century modern style I have throughout the rest of my space. I used this as an entertainment center, but I am highly considering buying another one to use as a credenza in my dining room!" —Justin Parker
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in three colors).
9. A metal tiered coffee table so you can ~elevate~ the interior design of your living room. There's two heights, so you can keep practical items on one (coasters, candles, your reading tablet) and use the other for displaying decorative items.
10. A three-drawer accent dresser if you don't want your nightstand to be an afterthought. This is a great option if you have a smaller bedroom, as mirrors help make rooms seem larger than they are.
11. A glamorous two-tier gold-colored bar cart so you can be the host with the most. The top level is extra large — perfect for those of us who have a whole lotta bottles or barware to store.
12. Some gold and velvet barstools that'll make your kitchen look like a swank downtown bar. And with the option to choose a different metal finish and velvet color, there's something for every color palette.
13. And a more transitional barstool if you're into the rustic modern look. If you have a lot of warm tones and wood in your kitchen but want something more modern to sit on, these are the barstools for you.
Promising review: “I’m in love with my new Nathan James barstools!!! They've got the looks, quality, and comfort combo that I was looking for. They make my kitchen look so fancy. They are super sturdy and comfortable, which is a great deal for me because I do spend a lot of time in this corner of the house.” —Juliet Barbosa
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in 18 styles/colors).
14. A bundle of faux pampas grass so you can have a neutral bouquet year round. It's not real, so you don't need to water it. Instead of having a beautiful arrangement of live flowers die within a few days, try a faux bouquet like this.
Promising reviews: "Loved this faux pampas, such good quality. The best thing is it doesn’t shed like real pampas. I highly recommend this product, it’s so on trend and makes for beautiful statement and decor." —jazG
"I love love love these pampas! I was skeptical when I first bought them because I figured nice-looking pampas for this price would be a complete sham. I was proven wrong because they look/feel amazing. Not one person comes over without saying something about these pampas!" —Talhia R.
Get three large stems from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight colors).
15. A pack of iridescent shelves for organizing your collections in style. From sunglasses and figurines to wallets and nail polishes, these will make any room cooler just be being hung on the wall.
Promising review: "Worth it! Easy to install. I bought two sets, one came with directions and the other didn’t but if you hung anything before, it’s not hard to figure out. The shelves came wrapped to keep scratch proof and accessories were in a baggie. It even came with a little level. That was a nice touch! They arrived as described, worth the price, and made well." —Suzan Simon
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ for a set of six (available in seven colors)
16. A velvet ottoman that looks like something out of a fabulous 1950s movie. Between the tufting and the tassels, it's just so opulent.
17. An LED pearl in shell light if you're still trying to make mermaidcore happen. The "pearl" (a round LED bulb) is super shiny and bright and casts a gorgeous glow.
Promising review: "The picture doesn't do justice to the iridescent paint. I ordered the pink lamp, and it glimmers with hues of purple and green. Very pretty and mermaid-esque. I was worried about the size because of other reviews, but the size is perfect and matches the product description. Any bigger would be too gaudy for a dresser or nightstand, in my opinion. It gives off as much light as your standard hallway nightlight, so maybe too dim for kids who are scared of the dark, but it is perfect for teens or adults who can't fall asleep with bright lights left on. I love that it's cordless, so I can place it anywhere for decoration, though I haven't tested the battery longevity yet. My lamp arrived packaged in styrofoam and had zero damage. I'm very pleased. It reminds me of Urban Outfitters' aesthetic and is perfect for a modern cabana decor theme." —Natalia C.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in pink or white).