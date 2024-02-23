Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    38 Beautiful Pieces Of Furniture And Home Decor That Scream “Look At Me”

    Your furniture is about to have a main character moment.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A blush pink woven velvet ottoman that looks way more expensive than it is. The hairpin legs are a nod to mid-century modern design, so if that's an aesthetic you're after, this is definitely a great piece to consider.

    The blush pink ottoman
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “I loooooove this ottoman. It’s chic and sophisticated. It goes great with my decor. Exactly as pictured. Gorgeous!” —nicole 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    2. A wood and rattan accent storage cabinet so you can store all your junk behind a beautiful closed door. The black matte metal legs and the blonde-ish wood and rattan make it a transitional piece that can blend into and complement almost any style of interior.  

    reviewer image of the light oak rattan accent storage cabinet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “This cabinet is exactly what I needed for my entryway! It's the perfect size, plus the storage underneath is great, so I can hide my clutter. My husband and I built it together relatively quickly and with ease. It matches my decor and colors in my home and is neutral enough to look great anywhere. This will be a great piece to have in our home for many years.” —thelittleredcardinal

    Get it from Amazon for $219.99+ (available in six colors/styles).

    3. A gold metal and velvet upholstered bed to add a big dose of glamour to your bedroom. The headboard is padded, so you can comfortably spend mornings in bed comfortably without needing a bunch of pillows for back support.

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this bed! I put the whole bed up by myself and the instructions were easy to understand, mapped out perfectly, and I didn’t need any other tools other than what they put in the package. This bed is sturdy and well-made! Looks expensive. It is beautiful!!" —Amber Vaughn

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in Full, Queen, and King sizes and three velvet colors).


    4. A blue cabinet as pretty as it is practical. Hide away stuff when not in use because it's so generously sized, and appreciate how pretty and colorful it is when it steals a glance from you from across the room.

    A teal cabinet with crisscross patterned doors, decorative items on top, in a room next to a lit lamp
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am SO happy with this cabinet! The Caribbean Blue is GORGEOUS!! Nice pop of color in my living room! I would advise having two people put it together. Screwing the hinges in was difficult. One of the screws stripped and the door hangs a bit uneven now. I take the blame because I don't think it would have happened if I had someone helping me. The shelf inside is adjustable. It is one large shelf. The cabinet is solid. HIGHLY recommend!!" —Karen

    Get it from Amazon for $154.99.

    5. A wicker papasan swivel chair to hug you like a cloud. The frame is actually metal wrapped in wicker, so it's super sturdy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great chair! Very sturdy and beautiful. I was looking for a papasan chair online and was concerned by the reviews about them being easy to break and not high quality. I was so happy to find this chair, though! It has a sturdy metal frame that’s wrapped in a wicker material that looks really nice. I absolutely recommend." —Nicholas Miller

    Get it from Amazon for $145.99+ (available in 16 colors).

    6. A set of four absorbent stone coasters that are as practical as they are pretty. Because of the unique makeup of the stone, it absorbs/evaporates water in seconds — perfect for those of us who like our drinks with ice but don't love watermarks on our furniture.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    CoasterStone is a small business making a variety of drink coasters and trivets. The coasters absorb condensation, and the trivets stand up to heat and cold. Each product is authentic and holds an official license from the original artist.

    Promising review: "These truly are the best coasters we have ever owned. They are super absorbent, so your glass will never stick. I have purchased multiple sets of these and use them in every room of our house. I have also purchased them as gifts for others. I only buy the white ones, so they are also super easy to clean. Pour a tiny amount of no-splash bleach on them, add a little water, and scrub with a toothbrush about once a year, and they look brand new. Have had them for years, and they still look perfect." —Lisa

    Get it from CoasterStone on Amazon for $22.73.


    7. A velvet-y sleeper sectional with USB ports and side pockets so you never have to get up when it's time to veg out. This one is designed like a futon — each back piece (three total) reclines all the way down until they're on the same level as the seat cushions.

    L-shaped sectional gray sofa with extended chaise lounge on wooden flooring
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I LOVE this sectional!! It’s beautiful, sooo easy to build, and came two days early. It’s great for mid-century modern style (which is what we’re trying to achieve), and it is very comfortable. We’ve fallen asleep on it more than twice now, and it’s only been a few days. Would recommend this sectional to anyone! Not to mention the quality for the price is great." —Rachel R. 

    Get it from Amazon for $329.99+ (available in four colors).


    8. A contemporary double-door buffet that you can use in your dining area to store extra tableware or keep in your living room to use as an entertainment center. I personally have this in my home, and I keep barely used (but still needed) appliances, seasonal dinnerware, and extra stemware in mine. 

    the buffet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE the way this piece looks in my apartment. It definitely matches the mid-century modern style I have throughout the rest of my space. I used this as an entertainment center, but I am highly considering buying another one to use as a credenza in my dining room!" —Justin Parker

    Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in three colors).

    9. A metal tiered coffee table so you can ~elevate~ the interior design of your living room. There's two heights, so you can keep practical items on one (coasters, candles, your reading tablet) and use the other for displaying decorative items. 

    The gold coffee table
    The black coffee table
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “I love this table, it's so modern, beautiful, and strong. It was really easy to assemble. I have had it for around a year now, and it's perfect.” —Amy

    Get it from Amazon for $88.81+ (available in three finishes).

    10. A three-drawer accent dresser if you don't want your nightstand to be an afterthought. This is a great option if you have a smaller bedroom, as mirrors help make rooms seem larger than they are.

    The wooden three-drawer table with mirrored drawers geometric accents
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Buy it!!!!! Absolutely stunning little dresser/night table. I am blown away by how well it's made and how well it was packaged. You can see that the particleboard that it was packaged with on top is sturdier than most Ikea furniture! I love this style and have not been able to find anything like this in stores. Each piece is unique since it's real wood! The drawers are soft-closing and deep. It comes ready to go, aside from the legs which you must attach. I had some issues, and customer service was quick and solved my issue! I will be purchasing additional furniture from this company and have already recommended them to my sister. I can't stop staring at it ❤️.” —Carmen Petru Tudosa 

    Get it from Amazon for $182.99.

    11. A glamorous two-tier gold-colored bar cart so you can be the host with the most. The top level is extra large — perfect for those of us who have a whole lotta bottles or barware to store. 

    reviewer image of the gold bar cart with libations on each of its two tiers
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My bar cart is ready to serve! I’m really loving it. It fits perfectly in my new lounge and makes the space look more luxe. It was very easy to assemble and big enough to accommodate my favorite bottles." —Sov

    Get it from Amazon for $95.99+ (available in gold or black).

    12. Some gold and velvet barstools that'll make your kitchen look like a swank downtown bar. And with the option to choose a different metal finish and velvet color, there's something for every color palette.

    Reviewer&#x27;s navy blue and gold bar stools are shown in the kitchen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking for chairs similar to these for a few years now. They are the perfect size and match my decor beautifully. Came in excellent condition and very easy to assemble. Great value for the cost. They look high-end. Very pleased with my purchase."" —Krissy

    Get it from Amazon for $138.76+ (available in five colors and either gold or chrome finishes).

    13. And a more transitional barstool if you're into the rustic modern look. If you have a lot of warm tones and wood in your kitchen but want something more modern to sit on, these are the barstools for you. 

    the nathan james modern barstool
    reviewer image of the three of the stools at a kitchen bar
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “I’m in love with my new Nathan James barstools!!! They've got the looks, quality, and comfort combo that I was looking for. They make my kitchen look so fancy. They are super sturdy and comfortable, which is a great deal for me because I do spend a lot of time in this corner of the house.” —Juliet Barbosa

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in 18 styles/colors).

    14. A bundle of faux pampas grass so you can have a neutral bouquet year round. It's not real, so you don't need to water it. Instead of having a beautiful arrangement of live flowers die within a few days, try a faux bouquet like this.

    reviewer image of pampas grass styled in a vase next to a mirror
    a close up of a reviewer's pampas in a white vase on a counter
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Loved this faux pampas, such good quality. The best thing is it doesn’t shed like real pampas. I highly recommend this product, it’s so on trend and makes for beautiful statement and decor." —jazG

    "I love love love these pampas! I was skeptical when I first bought them because I figured nice-looking pampas for this price would be a complete sham. I was proven wrong because they look/feel amazing. Not one person comes over without saying something about these pampas!" —Talhia R.

    Get three large stems from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight colors).

    15. A pack of iridescent shelves for organizing your collections in style. From sunglasses and figurines to wallets and nail polishes, these will make any room cooler just be being hung on the wall. 

    a review uses the six shelves for holding sunglasses
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Worth it! Easy to install. I bought two sets, one came with directions and the other didn’t but if you hung anything before, it’s not hard to figure out. The shelves came wrapped to keep scratch proof and accessories were in a baggie. It even came with a little level. That was a nice touch! They arrived as described, worth the price, and made well." —Suzan Simon

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ for a set of six (available in seven colors)

    16. A velvet ottoman that looks like something out of a fabulous 1950s movie. Between the tufting and the tassels, it's just so opulent.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Omg! I love this ottoman, beautiful. It's the perfect match for my sofa and chair. I've been looking for months to try to find something to match, so I took a chance on this one. PERFECT!!!! I couldn't be happier." —Susan

    Get it from Amazon for $83.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    17. An LED pearl in shell light if you're still trying to make mermaidcore happen. The "pearl" (a round LED bulb) is super shiny and bright and casts a gorgeous glow.

    Hand holding an open shell with a pearl-shaped lightbulb inside
    the same shell in pink color with glowing led
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The picture doesn't do justice to the iridescent paint. I ordered the pink lamp, and it glimmers with hues of purple and green. Very pretty and mermaid-esque. I was worried about the size because of other reviews, but the size is perfect and matches the product description. Any bigger would be too gaudy for a dresser or nightstand, in my opinion. It gives off as much light as your standard hallway nightlight, so maybe too dim for kids who are scared of the dark, but it is perfect for teens or adults who can't fall asleep with bright lights left on. I love that it's cordless, so I can place it anywhere for decoration, though I haven't tested the battery longevity yet. My lamp arrived packaged in styrofoam and had zero damage. I'm very pleased. It reminds me of Urban Outfitters' aesthetic and is perfect for a modern cabana decor theme." —Natalia C.

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in pink or white). 

    18. A set of two velvet mid-century modern-inspired lounge chairs that'll add some glitz and glam to any room. There's seven other jewel-toned colors to pick from, which is perfect for adding color to a monochromatic space.

    Living room with a green sofa, two round pink chairs, a geometric rug, and a nested table set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the 'wow' in my living room. I'd buy more if I had the space. The gray is so nice and elegant. The gold on the gray is stunning. I love these." —Malone B.

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $199.99+ (available in seven colors).

    19. A multi-globe floor lamp with a retro look for adding some grooviness to your home. Folks remark that it's really bright, which is great if you're the type of person who refuses to turn on the ceiling light (trust me, I get it).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After seeing an orb lamp at West Elm I went looking for one that isn’t $500. This lamp is definitely a shiny, brassy gold and not a satin, champagne-color gold, but I actually love the color! My new house has a much more vintage, art-deco vibe than my last place, and I think it fits right in with that. The milky orbs are beautiful and make the light nice and warm. It is pretty bright, but that works for me. I have it in a corner of my office that I don’t look directly at very often, and think it will be the perfect alternative to overhead lights. All-in-all, I’m a huge fan and highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $91.99.

    20. A small, non-ticking alarm clock to wake you up without flashing lights. This small but mighty little guy is also battery-powered, and has a built-in nightlight should you need it. We love an alarm clock that doesn't need to take up a precious electrical outlet.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am in love with this little clock. It’s as adorable as it looks online and fits in perfectly with my decor. I appreciate its small size and neutral hues. The face is easy to read. It’s easy to use, just like the clocks of yore. I’m relieved to hear no ticking and to have its very gentle light only when I press for it at night. So far, it seems to keep time well. My only wish would be a more pleasant sounding alarm; goodness knows though, there’s certainly no chance of me oversleeping now that I have this to awaken me!" —Amanda

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    21. A chic sectional that looks way more expensive than it is. It comes packaged in apartment-friendly, space-conscious boxes that can easily be maneuvered in stairwells and tight hallways. Each piece is composed of high-resiliency foam wrapped in cruelty-free synthetic feathers. Truly a dream come true!

    A stylish living room with a blue sectional sofa, various cushions, a unique wooden coffee table, and decorative plants. No people are visible
    Albany Park

    Albany Park is a Black-owned business run by a husband-and-wife team in Houston who became fed up with shopping in expensive designer showrooms and being overwhelmed with hundreds of sofa options. Albany Park's furniture is way less expensive than average, takes less time to be delivered, and is designed to be moved into apartments (aka they come in pieces that easily snap together).

    Get the Park sectional from Albany Park for $1,358+ (available in eight colors/fabrics and two leg finish options).

    22. A faux-leather-wrapped table lamp to add a pop of color to any neutral interior. Its simple shape will look good almost anywhere.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This lamp is extremely pleasing to look at (I just ordered a second one). It is also equally easy to assemble. Make sure you place the lamp shade the correct side up, or it will appear as if it doesn't cover the top of the bulb itself. The cord is a little short, so don't plan to place it too high up on a shelf. Overall, it really is an attractive lamp, and with the right bulb, it lights up a very good portion of the room. I'd like one in each room if I could." —Johanna K. E.

    Get it from Amazon for $28.80+ (available in 17 colors).