BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

  • A Fresh Start badge

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

47 Ways To Create An Outdoor Oasis Worthy Of Its Own Magazine Spread

The time is now to create the perfect backdrop for all those #SummerSelfies you'll be taking soon.

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Hang some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights to turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.

Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. —D Kelly

Get it from Brightech on Amazon for $34.99+ (available in warm or soft light).


2. Make your backyard as inviting and stylish as your living room with an outdoor furniture set that includes a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.

Outdoor seating area with a sofa, chairs, and a table under sunlight, with a potted plant and cushions on the furniture
amazon.com

Promising review: "This patio furniture is great for the price. One of the better-known brands would sell a set like this for about $2,500–$3,000. It took a long time to put together by myself, but it was well worth the effort. My sister is on the market for patio furniture, and I recommended this set to her." —Ant Rico 

Get it from Amazon for $799+ (available in two colors and with or without arms on the side chairs).


3. Turn your garden into a hot spot for honeybees, bumblebees, hummingbirds, and butterflies with a pack of sunflower seeds with nine varieties. Each package has over 1,000 seeds and can cover up to 325 square feet. 

Sunflowers blooming in an outdoor garden by a roadside
Close-up of a vibrant sunflower with other sunflowers in the background against a clear sky
www.amazon.com

Created by Nature is a small business based in Oregon that sells customized wildflower seed packets, inspired by each of the National Parks, and designed to give back to nature’s bounty.

Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. Few months later, and we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

4. Make your pathways, patios, and driveways like new with a crack weeder tool.  The uniquely shaped tool fits into tight cracks and grabs weeds by the roots for easy removal. 

Before and after view of a sidewalk, one side with weeds in the cracks and other side clean after using the crack weeder
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki

Get it from Amazon for $19.49 (available in nine styles and multipacks).

5. Instantly transform your backyard into the "after" shot on an HGTV backyard makeover show with a chic black and white outdoor rug. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Delivered exactly as described. This is a really beautiful outdoor rug that adds coziness and pop to my deck. I put heavy items around the perimeter of the rug for a day to help flatten the edges. Great price for a great quality rug." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $57+ (available in 13 sizes and two colors).


6. Beautifully illuminate your pathways and outdoor areas with a pack of solar-powered path lights that stick right into the ground and automatically turn when the sun sets. Because they're powered by the sun, you never need to worry about running out of battery or turning them on at night.

Garden at night lit by ground lights showcasing various succulents and desert plants along a pathway
amazon.com

Promising review: "These are great lights, we use them in our front and backyard. They are long lasting and create a resort-like appearance." —Michele 

Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in packs of four or eight).


7. Set up an inflatable pool so you can take a dip whenever you please. No packing a bag and heading to the local pool required. It has a built-in bench and a couple of cupholders, too! 

reviewer relaxing on the pool's built-in seat
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Good size. I'm 5'4", and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice-sized deck, and we spend a lot of time on the deck, so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up too much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to put under it to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using it on the deck). It has a drain plug, so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." —Majestic 0220

Get it from Amazon for $43.99.

8. And use a dog/kiddie pool so the tiny tots and furry friends in your life have a safe spot to cool down, too. This folds up for easy storage when not in use and doesn't need to be inflated to work. 

Reviewer's large dog relaxing in the pool with plenty of room leftover
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I have a 3-month-old lab that I wanted to start introducing to water on a hot summer day. It was perfect because 1. He likes to chew everything, and this one can't pop and doesn't seem like it would puncture easily. 2. The sides kind of fold down if he was slowly getting in, but then I could easily reform it. 3. Super easy setup and cleanup. Now I don't have to have a huge ugly plastic pool propped up on the side of my house." —LBella

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven sizes and three colors).

9. Make sure you have a delicious spread of food every time you host a meal al fresco thanks to this two-burner griddle grill. No need to hurry into the house to get to cooking — with this you can stay outside with your pals and enjoy what's going on.

Amazon

Promising review: "My whole family and I recently went to Miami for a quick vacation, and we had a barbecue, so I decided to order this grill for my house so I can cook on my back porch. One of the best things about this grill is it’s so easy to move — anyone can move it from one place to another. My wife and I assembled this, and it took us about 35–40 minutes to put together, and it was so easy to assemble. I cannot wait to use this grill with my family and friends." —NP

Get it from Amazon for $189.99.


10. Place a garden bench somewhere with a view because folks need a beautiful place to sit. Whether strategically placed on your porch or plopped down in the middle of your garden, it's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Its sturdy construction and classic design make it a standout piece for any patio. The robust cast-iron and steel frame ensure longevity, while the generous size accommodates comfortable seating. Elevate your outdoor space with this timeless and reliable garden bench." —Zhang_Shawn

Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in five colors).


11. Add a bit of tropical flair to your space with an outdoor ceiling fan. It'll provide you with that island breeze you so desperately seek in the warmer months.

The brown fan hanging from a porch ceiling
Wayfair

Promising review: “The fan is a beautiful color and adds a coastal feel to my front porch. It looks great while keeping me cool!” —Miranda

Get it from Wayfair for $256.99+ (available in three colors).

12. Get comfy on a canopy swing that rocks and swings and provides shade on extra sunny days. It's zero-gravity, so you'll feel weightless when you're all tucked in. 

a reviewer sitting in a blue swing using a laptop
the blue swing in a different reviewer's yard
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! It only took my hubby and I 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash

Get it from Amazon for $219.99 (available in eight colors).

13. Always have fresh herbs or flowers on hand, thanks to some hanging flower pots. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant different types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact. 

A row of colorful potted plants hanging on a fence, illustrating garden decor ideas for small spaces
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white). 

14. Repair damages to your lawn caused by pets and sun with a bottle of grass seed specifically designed to fix it. Using a combination of mulch, seed, and soil, you simply sprinkle this over your problem areas and let it do its thing. Within weeks, those bald spots will be gone.

Before and after photos of a lawn in recovery; the top image shows patchy grass while the bottom shows improvement
amazon.com

Promising review: "Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for Grass is truly a lifesaver for my lawn! I had numerous dead spots caused by my dogs' urine, and I needed a solution fast. After applying this magic dust as directed, followed by watering, I was amazed by the results. The dead patches transformed into lush, green grass in no time! This product definitely lives up to its promises and works wonders for repairing damaged areas on the lawn. Just be sure to follow the directions closely for best results. I highly recommend Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for anyone looking to revitalize their lawn effortlessly." —MJ

Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five quantities).

15. Create a beautiful, spacious place to hang out with a compact three-piece sectional and table set. The chaise is reversible, so you can have it on the right or left side.

A sofa chase sectional and small table are shown on a balcony
amazon.com

Promising review: "I’m shocked by how comfortable this is. It has more cushion to it than my couch. I’m someone who will spend hours on my patio for meetings and such. I put it together by myself. The trick is to put the screws all in before tightening them. Otherwise, it will seem like they don’t fit. Put the screws in and twist a few times. Once you have them all in, then go back and tighten them. Trust me, it’ll save you doing extra work. This set is actually bigger than I expected, table included. Very pleased with this purchase." —Brooke D

Get it from Amazon for $399.99+ (available in four colors).

16. Keep plants upright with a pack of four plant supporters — some plants just need extra help in that department. Bonus points because the metal is powder-coated green, which camouflages well. 

Reviewer's exterior plant before and after product use
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "These plant supports each consist of two semi circles that fit together to encircle the plant. I have two snake plants that are getting taller and needed support. These plant stakes are working perfectly. They can easily be inserted into the soil to the desired height, and the green color obscures their appearance. My plants look prettier and stronger now that they are standing tall." —A.Consumer

Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $16.99.

17. Get a pack of waterproof playing cards to keep yourself occupied during those lazy warm days. No need to worry about drink spills or sudden spring showers. Just wipe down, and voila! They're like new.

transparent playing cards made of a plastic material so they won&#x27;t get ruined if they get wet
Amazon

Promising review: "These playing cards are a HIT. I take them out with me for social events and when visiting people, even to the beach. We just play and play. So you can get them wet and they won't soggy up and tear it just become a little hard to shuffle. It is so cool that they look like you can see right straight through them but you can't." —Tabitha

Get them from Amazon for $6.60.

18. Elevate (figuratively and aesthetically) your favorite potted plant with a simple outdoor plant stand. This stand holds up to 60 pounds and will keep your planter off the ground, which is necessary if you use one that has drainage holes.

Potted plant on metal stand in garden
amazon.com

Promising review: "This plant stand is elegant looking and plenty sturdy for large plants. I will be purchasing more. It is simple to assemble — just screw on the legs!" —Grace Martin

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.


19. Or get a pack of five outdoor plant stands of various heights so each one of your plant children has an opportunity to shine. Plant stylists say putting plants into groups of three, five, or seven is the visual sweet spot, so this is a win-win.

Assorted potted plants on stands of varying heights on a porch
amazon.com

Promising review: "This was a great pack! Five plant stands. You can mix any of the tops with the legs of different varying heights. I needed this option to put them all in front of my bay window so my plants could get some winter sun. I needed a short, large top stand as well as a tall, small top stand. And the little stoppers on the feet keep them from sliding or knocking over when the cats decide to play." —Thrifty but not cheap 

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in black or bronze).


20. Keep everything you need to grow your garden in one place with a potting bench. The tabletop can hold up to 220 pounds, and the bottom shelf and cabinet can handle up to 176 pounds. There's also three metal hooks on the right side for hanging gardening tools. This bench really is a one-stop shop.

Reviewer&#x27;s potting bench is shown outside being used to store supplies
amazon.com

Promising review: "Great value for the $$ and attractive! Looks great on my back porch area and a nice place to store all my planting supplies. The metal countertop is a nice touch, as it’s easy to wipe down and gives it a bit of a rustic look. I would highly recommend and buy it again!" —Staci Evans 

Get it from Amazon for $125.81.