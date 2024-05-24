47 Ways To Create An Outdoor Oasis Worthy Of Its Own Magazine Spread

1. Hang some waterproof and shatterproof solar-powered outdoor string lights to turn your backyard into a whimsical nighttime oasis. Perfect for draping over trees, winding around railings, or highlighting the edges of your outdoor living space.
2. Make your backyard as inviting and stylish as your living room with an outdoor furniture set that includes a sofa, two chairs, and two ottomans. The sofa and chairs offer ample seating for guests, while the ottomans serve double duty as extra seating or a spot to kick up your feet.
3. Turn your garden into a hot spot for honeybees, bumblebees, hummingbirds, and butterflies with a pack of sunflower seeds with nine varieties. Each package has over 1,000 seeds and can cover up to 325 square feet.
Created by Nature is a small business based in Oregon that sells customized wildflower seed packets, inspired by each of the National Parks, and designed to give back to nature’s bounty.
Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. Few months later, and we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane
4. Make your pathways, patios, and driveways like new with a crack weeder tool. The uniquely shaped tool fits into tight cracks and grabs weeds by the roots for easy removal.
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki
5. Instantly transform your backyard into the "after" shot on an HGTV backyard makeover show with a chic black and white outdoor rug. Not only does it add a touch of pizzazz to your outdoor space, but it's also made from durable materials designed to withstand the elements.
6. Beautifully illuminate your pathways and outdoor areas with a pack of solar-powered path lights that stick right into the ground and automatically turn when the sun sets. Because they're powered by the sun, you never need to worry about running out of battery or turning them on at night.
7. Set up an inflatable pool so you can take a dip whenever you please. No packing a bag and heading to the local pool required. It has a built-in bench and a couple of cupholders, too!
Promising review: "Good size. I'm 5'4", and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice-sized deck, and we spend a lot of time on the deck, so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up too much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to put under it to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using it on the deck). It has a drain plug, so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." —Majestic 0220
8. And use a dog/kiddie pool so the tiny tots and furry friends in your life have a safe spot to cool down, too. This folds up for easy storage when not in use and doesn't need to be inflated to work.
Promising review: "I have a 3-month-old lab that I wanted to start introducing to water on a hot summer day. It was perfect because 1. He likes to chew everything, and this one can't pop and doesn't seem like it would puncture easily. 2. The sides kind of fold down if he was slowly getting in, but then I could easily reform it. 3. Super easy setup and cleanup. Now I don't have to have a huge ugly plastic pool propped up on the side of my house." —LBella
9. Make sure you have a delicious spread of food every time you host a meal al fresco thanks to this two-burner griddle grill. No need to hurry into the house to get to cooking — with this you can stay outside with your pals and enjoy what's going on.
10. Place a garden bench somewhere with a view because folks need a beautiful place to sit. Whether strategically placed on your porch or plopped down in the middle of your garden, it's sure to turn heads with its unique design and available colors.
11. Add a bit of tropical flair to your space with an outdoor ceiling fan. It'll provide you with that island breeze you so desperately seek in the warmer months.
12. Get comfy on a canopy swing that rocks and swings and provides shade on extra sunny days. It's zero-gravity, so you'll feel weightless when you're all tucked in.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! It only took my hubby and I 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
13. Always have fresh herbs or flowers on hand, thanks to some hanging flower pots. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant different types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
14. Repair damages to your lawn caused by pets and sun with a bottle of grass seed specifically designed to fix it. Using a combination of mulch, seed, and soil, you simply sprinkle this over your problem areas and let it do its thing. Within weeks, those bald spots will be gone.
15. Create a beautiful, spacious place to hang out with a compact three-piece sectional and table set. The chaise is reversible, so you can have it on the right or left side.
16. Keep plants upright with a pack of four plant supporters — some plants just need extra help in that department. Bonus points because the metal is powder-coated green, which camouflages well.
Promising review: "These plant supports each consist of two semi circles that fit together to encircle the plant. I have two snake plants that are getting taller and needed support. These plant stakes are working perfectly. They can easily be inserted into the soil to the desired height, and the green color obscures their appearance. My plants look prettier and stronger now that they are standing tall." —A.Consumer
