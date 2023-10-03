BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    26 Totally Gorgeous Pieces Of Decor Under $50 You Can Get On Amazon

    You'll be happy you spent all your money in one place.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pair of LED stained glass light bulbs to create a ~vibe~ for your next dinner party or chill movie night at home. Pick a lampshade or fixture with geometric lines to really add dimension to your room.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So beautiful and vivid colors. Plus a bonus the light quality is great. I highly recommend these." —Carolina Hathaway

    Price: $16.99+ (available in six styles)

    2. A pair of modern vases that are big enough to hold full bouquets from your weekly flower run. Or stuff them with pampas grass for an everlasting look.

    The vases on a mantle with flowers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This pair of vases is much larger than I expected. I thought they would be bud vases, but you can display an entire bouquet in them! Very happy with my purchase." —Belinda

    Price: $24.79+ (also available in black)

    3. A flameless glass candle set so you can set the mood without the stress of setting anything on fire. It comes with a remote that has a dimmer, timer, and on/off buttons.

    The glass flameless candles are shown
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I really love these candles. They look so real. The timers worked great and the brightness control worked great too. The glass looks made of quality material and there is no worry about a flame. I plan on buying another set and color for my bathroom." —Lady J

    Price: $24.99+ (available in five colors)

    4. A library light to give that Harry Styles tour poster the museum-quality lighting it deserves. Or, place one over your bookshelf to really take your TBR to the next level.

    The lights over framed photos on a wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy to install. I love how it completed the deigner look I was envisioning." —Janet M Ramos

    Price: $28.99 (available in three finishes)

    5. A set of striking wall decals that will fit in anywhere you want to add texture and interest. These individual stickers let you play designer and free you from matching lines or patterns from wallpaper sheets.

    The wallpaper is shown behind a sofa
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Easy to adhere and looks great! Made my own design by putting three stickers together. The possibilities are endless. Had it for about a month now and no signs of peeling. Also still had about 25% of the stickers left after completing this wall! Great value!!" —Nikki

    Price: $11.99 for 120 decals (available in five patterns).

    6. A set of outdoor lights to start patio season off on an aesthetic foot. Create your own backyard bistro for hosting friends or just enjoying an after hours glass of wine.

    A reviewer photo of lights on a patio
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Such a fan of these lights that I’ve ordered them three times. No, nothing has been wrong with them to have had to order more — in fact they’ve held up really well. The only issue I have is that when I saw everyone loves them I mean everyone, including squirrels. Do yourself a favor and add some critter repellent to your order too. Otherwise, they’re perfect." —K Richey

    Price: $15.41+ (available in four sizes and seven colors).

    7. A set of to velvet blackout curtains for the night owl who doesn't want to wake up with the sun. Plus, with more than a dozen colors to choose from, these luxe curtains will easily fit into any decor.

    Two blackout curtains slightly covering a living room window
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm so glad I bought these! The velvet is a beautiful green, in the light they definitely look olive but in the shade they are almost an emerald. 😍 Steaming them will help the wrinkles. They are also pretty lightweight FOR velvet which is nice when putting them up!" —Sarah Weaver

    Price: $36.51+ (available in six sizes and 16 colors). 

    8. A set of three tapered candle holders because candlesticks are back and these are a trendy, modern update on your grandma's favorites. They can live year-round on a mantle or bring them out for a sleek centerpiece.

    The candle sticks on a tray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so simple and yet add the perfect touch to my fireplace mantel for Christmas. They were well packaged in individual wrappers and foam to ensure they weren’t scratched or damaged in transit. each candlestick arrives in three pieces: top, the skinny rod, and the bottom plate. They screw together easily and feel sturdy. I would keep the packing for storage though as they do scratch easily." —Kacie Coelho

    Price: $11.99+ for a set of three (also available in a set of six and four colors).

    9. A gallery wall frame set if you need a simple-but-elegant way to show off those photos you took on your epic European summer vacation.

    The frames on a wall behind a sofa
    Amazon

    The set includes one 11x14", two 8x10", and four 5x7" frames.

    Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this purchase. These frames are great quality, sturdy, well made, and they have glass rather than plastic like some others I’ve purchased. I will definitely be buying more." —rhyan davis

    Price: $41.99+ (available in four colors).

    10. A set of two storage baskets with faux leather handles so you can hide away your clutter in neutral, fashionable style. It can hold shoes in your entryway, or help you organize toys, blankets, and more.

    The baskets under a bench
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are very easy to set up. The metal pops into place and there are little white Velcro straps that keep the metal support in place. They look really clean and the canvas seems to be good quality. The leather handles are fake and kind of a soft texture, but I prefer that they’re matte and soft and not shiny and fake looking. Definitely worth the price! Couldn’t find anything else in comparison for this price." —Anthony

    Price: $20.79+ (available in three sizes and seven colors). 

    11. A set of two refillable 16-ounce soap dispenser bottles for those who know keeping things sanitary can also be incredibly aesthetic. Use the amber glass as-is or buy fancy labels to really elevate your hand soap.

    two refillable hand soap bottles on side of kitchen sink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Search no more (I searched enough). These 16-ounce amber glass bottles with a pump dispenser are the best! So pleased to have bought these. The amber glass is of great quality and beautiful. Dispenses my dish and hand soap easily and looks great on my kitchen counter. Loved it so much that I also bought the 8-ounce set for my bathroom — used it for hand soap, hand lotion, and mouthwash. Looks so sleek!" —Chanteline Chaljub

    Price: $16.99

    12. A pack of cabinet knobs that'll give a new look to an existing piece in an incredibly easy way. Make a dresser look totally different with some drawer pull swaps, or go wild and re-do all of your kitchen cabinets.

    Reviewer photos of the knobs on a dresser
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used these pulls for our entryway table that I recently finished and I absolutely love them! The finished is brushed gold, exactly like I wanted. And the color matches the rest of the gold pulls in our house." —Chelsea Houston

    Price: $11.98+ for six knobs (available in up to seven quantities and three colors).

    13. A neutral piece of art to give your guests something to talk about. Choose framed or unframed, and pick whatever art style speaks to you and your space.

    The art on a wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It is printed on a sturdy paper, is well packaged, and is colored exactly like it appears in the preview. It didn't appear even remotely washed out. The price is also phenomenal for this print. Normally you are better off printing yourself and framing, but this is well worth the price if you like the style of art." —Christian

    Price: $14.99+ (available in 10 styles and eight sizes).

    14. A boho shower curtain that can be a pop of personality in your otherwise neutral white bathroom.

    The shower curtain
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Good quality, beautiful design. I get compliments on this shower curtain every time someone goes in my bathroom." —Danielle Hofer

    Price: $20.49+ (available in two styles and three sizes).

    15. A comforter and sham set to give your room a seasonal update. Florals for fall? Groundbreaking. Especially with more than a dozen colors to choose from.

    A light green blanket and pillows are shown on a bed in a bedroom
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This comforter is so soft and has such a sweet pattern/design. Ultra feminine. It's not "lightweight" per se, but it is the perfect weight to remain warm in the winter, but also a cooling texture now that it's already hot here in the South. Not expensive but looks and feels expensive." —Sandi

    Price: $32.54+ (available in Twin–California King and seventeen colors).

    16. A mushroom lamp for a warm glow that won't take up too much precious tabletop space. You'll still have room on your nightstand for the essentials.

    Reviewer&#x27;s lamp in white on a table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very happy with this striking blown glass lamp. Great quality, nice source of tiny indirect light. Matches some similar larger lamps I have that were five times the price." —Stephen Selke

    Price: $29.49+ (available in eight colors)

    17. A hanging circular mirror to reflect the best parts of your space. Hang it in your entryway for those quick last-minute checks before you run out the door.

    The mirror is hung above a dresser in a bedroom
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Created a little vanity/dressing area for my young daughter and this is the perfect size and heavier than I thought it would be. Also very thin (almost flush to wall) which I preferred over a thick mirror. Great price for what you get." —Jessica K. Perrizo

    Price: $17.99+ (available in three sizes)

    18. A mirrored alarm clock with USB ports so you can keep your devices charged while you recharge with a book in bed. It has three brightness levels so you can control how much of your fresh face you want to see in the mirror every morning.

    The alarm clock
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Sleek and modern. Bright (dimmable) large numbers, easy set up! Loved these so much we bought more for our guestrooms and another as a gift!" —Christine S.

    Price: $17.56+ (available in 12 colors)

    19. A pair of trendy bubble candles to add fun to a centerpiece or bookshelf without blowing your budget. You don't even have to light these to add a fun, funky touch to your space.

    A blue and white candle on a table
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is completely for decoration but it is completely too cute! I highly recommend it if you’re looking for that 'aesthetic' look. ✨" —Viridiana Suarez

    Price: $8.09+ (available in seven color combinations)

    20. A set of geometric bookends for holding up the weight of your ever-growing, Booktok-influenced TBR. Really show off your coveted Colleen Hoover collection.

    The gold geometric bookends are shown holding three books together
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are awesome, I love the color, I have gold accents through my apartment and these tie in well. They are heavy and hold the books up well." —Mary G

    Price: $32.90

    21. A decorative wood tray that could flawlessly display your entire skincare routine — if you're lucky to have that kind of counter space. Or use it as a natural landing pad for vases, candles, remotes, and more.

    The tray with decor on top
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this tray to use in my tea bar area next to my Keurig. The fact that it is round really compliments the curve of the front of my Keurig and fits very well in a squared off corner space. Just an FYI that the inside dimension excluding the 'lip' is roughly 10.5" in diameter. So, keep this in mind as you are trying to stage it. it looks great when set up with other rounded-edge decor...especially something made of clear glass and acacia to match." —TheRealGirlGenius

    Price: $14.98

    22. A set of two velvet patterned pillow covers to give a fresh, luxe update to your seating without having to buy any furniture. Get new inserts for the covers, or use existing pillows that could use an update.

    Two light pink pillows on a sofa
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These added the perfect touch to my room. I have touches of beige and white so it added a cute pattern while including those details as well! Definitely helped tie the room together." —Madison

    Price: $13.99+ (available in up to six colors and nine sizes).

    23. A five-piece moon mirror for elevating any phase your home decor is currently in. The perfect way to fill a large wall space, like over a sofa or bed.

    The mirror above a sofa
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Super easy to install. Comes with these cool hanging mounts that you just have to hammer into and call it a day. These made the room so much cooler looking and I can't express how happy I am to finally have purchased these!." —Halibel

    Price: $17.99+ (available in two colors and two materials)

    24. A faux-fur rug that is ideal for small spaces or even layering over larger rugs. Place this in front of a sofa, or next to a bed for a warm place for your feet to land first thing in the morning.

    The rug in white on a floor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this. Needed something soft to rest my feet on, but that also looked nice. This is it. When it arrives, throw it in the dryer with a fabric softener sheet for about two or three minutes and it fluffs up beautifully. Don’t leave it in there long! Few minutes only. It comes squished in the packaging and needs a little fluffing. It looks classy and adds a nice vibe to the room and the price is right." —Frank

    Price: $17.99+ (available in 25 colors and 16 sizes).

    25. A set of geometric iridescent cocktail glasses to make your favorite after-work-from-home drink look good from every angle.

    The glasses
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was looking for some decent whisky or scotch glasses when I'm hanging with friends, or just relaxing myself and this is exactly what I needed. These would be great as a gift or just something you would keep for yourself." —Jd Hale

    Price: $19.99 for a set of two

    26. And a faux leather ottoman cover that'll hide all those extra throw blankets you can't stop buying. This cover comes unstuffed, so you get to pick how full it is depending on your storage needs.

    The ottoman is shown in a living room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been eyeing these midcentury poufs for months -- but absolutely feel in LOVE with this design. The lighter camel color matches my decor perfectly. With Prime, my pouf casing arrived in two days. The material is thick, does not have a smell (this was a concern for a lot of similar companies I had been considering), and I am so pleased with the color. I stuffed mine with 5–7 old throw blankets, a twin comforter, two old throw pillows, old scarves, and it STILL could hold more! Beautiful solution to hide/store linens you don't need. I am thrilled with my purchase and can't wait to use this as my reading nook!" —Heather Kleber

    Price: $47.45 (available in six colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.