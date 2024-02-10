25 Target Kitchen Products Your Friends Will Want To Buy Right After You Do

1. A footed serving tray because your new chef skills deserve to stand above the rest. Show off your favorite new recipes or put some decor on top for a simple centerpiece.
2. A 12-piece knife set with a built-in sharpener to let everyone know you're serious about sharpening your culinary skills. There won't be a ~dull~ moment as you slice, dice, and chop your way into the new year.
3. A KitchenAid hand blender so you can enjoy soup season without having to get a giant blender out every time. This handy tool is also great for emulsifying, whipping, and blending everything from salad dressings, pesto, and hummus, to whipped cream and smoothies.
4. A wood serving bowl that can make even a chip-and-dip appetizer feel fancy. Or fill this with your favorite fruit or decor and leave it on display every day.
5. A five-piece ceramic mixing bowl set because if you're going to put in that much effort to make dinner, it should be done aesthetically. These bowls are also dishwasher (and microwave!) safe, so cleanup is a breeze.
6. A glass jar with a lid to make sure your favorite snacks are always in sight. Make a well-organized tower of cookies, or just fill it with ingredients to make your next treat.
7. A stoneware dinner bowl so you can finally ditch those old plates you've been holding on to since college and upgrade to these trendy low bowls.
8. A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine that'll help you practice your barista skills. Plus, you can start exploring new flavors and finding out which fancy pod is your favorite.
9. A Crock-Pot for finally making one of those stress-free set-it-and-forget-it TikTok recipes. Block of cream cheese not included.
10. An electric griddle if you're someone who craves pancakes and eggs at all times. Now you can whip this baby out and cook up some breakfast foods whenever you want.
11. A set of two bamboo cutting boards that doubles as a place to show off your butcher skills or serve your favorite apps at your next dinner party.
12. A KitchenAid mixer because you shouldn't have to wait for a major holiday to get one. And you don't have to! The best reason to invest? Baking season + the aesthetics, obvi.
13. A Vitamix blender so you can keep your smoothie routine going all winter. Or, keep things hot by making blended soups instead. (Yes, it blends so fast that your soup will come out piping hot!)
14. A compact kitchen island with a granite top that offers an extra surface, storage space, wine rack, and a place to store that Instapot you used that one time.
15. A FoodSaver vacuum sealer that will help you keep things fresh in the kitchen — from saving extra ingredients to preserving bulk meats and cheeses. If you have a sous vide machine, you can also use this to bag the meat before cooking.
16. An electric tea kettle because it's tea season and you deserve better than your mug-in-a-microwave method. This kettle is electric and controlled by an app, so you'll get the best brew without having to be hands-on.
17. An expandable spice rack so your collection can grow with your ever-expanding cooking skills. The tiered setup also makes sure those in the back are still easily visible and accessible.
18. A seven-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set that'll elevate your culinary skills whether you're a top chef or novice. These pans give you even heat distribution and quality construction to make sure your guests are impressed all winter.
19. A set of four cocktail coupe glasses to show off your at-home Cosmo-making skills. Cheers to budget-friendly happy hours with these hard-to-break glasses.
20. A Ninja food chopper because cutting vegetables is the worst part of cooking, but you can't avoid them forever. Put a little less effort into cooking with this easy-to-use meal prep tool.
21. A set of storage canisters so your baking and dry goods can have a real adult aesthetic. (Not to mention, the airtight seal will keep things fresh!)
22. A set of utensils that takes the guesswork out of finding all the right tools. Plus, the spatulas offer a great pop of color in an otherwise neutral aesthetic.
23. A counter-height barstool with cushions that will turn your kitchen into your favorite cocktail bar. With coveted backs and footrests, these stools will immediately win over your guests.
24. A drying mat you can roll away when it's not in use meaning you won't always have a giant plastic rack taking up precious counter space.
25. A drawer organizer so even your cutlery drawer can remain clutter-free. The bamboo also keeps things on-trend and eco-friendly.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.