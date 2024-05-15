BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Missed Spring Cleaning Season, These 20 Target Products Will Get The Job Done

    Let your new robot vacuum do all the hard work this year.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Dyson cordless vacuum because the worst part of vacuuming is battling with the cord. Reviewers rave about its ability to suck up pet hair from any surface!

    Person using a handheld vacuum on stairs near a cat, demonstrating product use for cleaning
    Target

    Promising review: "Nothing like a cordless vacuum! It makes cleaning fun again. The Dyson does a wonderful job and even does the stairs. The only downside is that it does not hold a charge long but still so much easier to navigate than a big upright sweeper." —Rheen

    Price: $299.99 (originally $429.99)

    2. A set of fabric drawer organizers that will truly bring you joy every time you open your dresser. The smaller sizes are perfect for rolling up accessories — ties, socks, undies — and for organizing baby clothes.

    The organizers with clothes
    Target

    Promising review: "I loved loved these organizers! They fit perfectly in any dresser, I’d say, and they’re very, very sturdy. Pictures online might be deceiving, or even when you go buy them in store, they might look small, but if you’re planning on using these for baby clothing, or even small items, they’re literally the perfect size." —beth

    Price: $12 for a set of four

    3. An expandable tiered shelf because as your culinary skills expand, so must your spice rack. With three tiers, you can easily access all those bought-for-one-recipe spices you have shoved in the back.

    The shelf with spices on it
    Target

    Promising review: "I like everything this has to offer for helping me to organize. I cook all the time and was dreading looking for my spices. This keeps everything easy to see, was very budget-friendly, and super easy to adjust to my cabinet. I hope to buy more soon for my pantry." —Baaejones

    Price: $12

    4. A metal garment rack to expand the size of your closet while giving an aesthetic place to show off this week's outfits. It even has a bottom rack to organize shoes and accessories.

    The garment rack with clothes and shoes
    Target

    Promising review: "Style of this rack is just what I was looking for. No more struggling with a cheap clothes rack. It is sturdy and works in my bedroom. Easy to assemble or reassemble." —Curious momma

    Price: $52

    5. A folding storage shelf with a slim profile so it can be used anywhere from the laundry room to the pantry to the bathroom. You can also add baskets for a stylish way to hide random odds and ends.

    The shelf with towels and other laundry items
    Target

    Promising review: "This fit into the nook area of my bedroom perfectly, and also fit the medium-size wire baskets I also purchased from Target, along with navy Target towels (extras for single-use drying towels and after-lotion towels for my dry hands). With the exception of the painting, most of what I’ve purchased came from Target! This was very easy to assemble, as all I had to do was open it up and unfold each section. It is true to what is depicted online." —dragonflyshopgal

    Price: $56 (originally $70)

    6. A box organizer because even the less glamorous essentials deserve a proper place in your kitchen. This shelf unit means you can stack these away in that underutilized space beneath your sink.

    The shelf with boxes of items
    Target

    Promising review: "Bought to use for pantry storage. It fits perfectly on our bottom shelf. Modern look and is easy to wipe down to clean. Gives us more room in our pantry." —Ghostsmom

    Price: $19.99

    7. A robot vacuum so you don't have to be annoyed at spills, pet hair, or babies tossing food. Just turn on your Wi-Fi-enabled robot with its self-emptying base, and you won't even have to be home for it to work its magic!

    Robotic vacuum cleaner operating on a wooden floor, picking up debris
    Target

    Promising review: "I love how easy it is to clean and how well it cleans!! I’m a full-time mom with a zoo, and this little Roomba is mighty enough to suck up copious amounts of dog hair, litter, Cheerios, you name it!" —Satviasymphony

    Price: $174.99 (originally $279.99)

    8. A nonadhesive shelf liner that will keep a tight grip on whatever utensils you throw its way. Plus, you'll save your cabinets from moisture, scratches, stains, and more.

    The liner in a drawer with utensils on top
    Target

    Promising review: "I put these in my new pantry drawers, and they work perfectly! The grip gives just enough traction that things do not slide around." —Kastp21

    Price: $9.99

    9. A Bissell Little Green deep cleaner that is a lifesaver for all parents, including pet parents. With three different attachments, this cleaner gets rave reviews for its ability to erase stains on floors, sofas, car seats, and more.

    A model using the cleaning tool on her area rug
    Target

    Promising review: "I cannot lie, I saw this on TikTok for cleaning car seats and was like, 'I wanna try that.' I also have pets, and while they don’t happen often, accidents do occur. This not only cleaned a few accident spots in a spare room, but it transformed my car seats, dining room chairs, and even an old couch." —Leah B

    Price: $133.99

    10. An over-the-door hook to keep your towels off the bathroom floor. You can even put one over your closet door so you can store jackets, scarves, and purses without using up precious shelf space.

    A white towel hangs on a wooden rack with a bath brush, beside a mirror and bathroom products
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the look of this utility piece. I use it in my laundry room, and it has come in handy many times already. This is definitely renter-friendly or for those who don't want to deal with installing a similar rack with a wall mount. Definitely recommend." —Traci

    Price: $20 (available in three colors)

    11. A pair of cleaning gloves to turn spring cleaning into a real fashion moment. Okay, maybe not, but safety *and* comfort come first when dealing with harsh chemicals and dirty surfaces.

    Person washing a non-stick frying pan in a kitchen sink with soapy water
    Target

    Promising review: "These gloves are comfortable and achieve the ultimate goal of protecting my hands from cleaning chemicals or drying out from washing dishes." —Iparkhurst

    Price: $4.79 (available in two sizes)

    12. A brass accordion hook rack that is sturdy enough to do it all: hold jackets in your entryway, towels in your bathroom, or display mugs in your kitchen.

    A tan handbag hangs from a wooden wall-mounted rack in a well-lit entryway with decorative items
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve bought three of these — I love them! I use one to hold jackets and the other two to display my mug collection. They’re super sturdy and are a great value." —Daphne

    Price: $20

    13. A set of storage canisters so your baking and dry goods can have a real adult aesthetic. (Not to mention the airtight seal, which will keep things fresh!)

    The storage canisters with food in them
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these storage containers! I recently had to deal with pantry moths, and it was a total nightmare. We had to throw away everything and worked on getting rid of them. Once they were gone, we started restocking our pantry and have been using these containers to store all of our grains and flour, and they have worked very well." —vane

    Price: $39.49 for five canisters

    14. A washable accent rug because your entryway needs a laundry day, too (probably more than you think). This baby brings a touch of decor to your space but can easily be cleaned after your friends or little ones trek in a mound of dirt in the coming months.

    A runner rug with geometric patterns placed in a room beside a tote bag and sandals
    Target

    Promising review: "This rug is super comfy! My cat really loves lying on it, and I usually wash it in the cold cycle of the washing machine. The bottom part that keeps it from sliding has a strongish smell, but it's not a bother when it's being used. It's also a good-sized rug, and is small enough not to have to put any furniture over it!" —mimis

    Price: $40+ (available in three sizes)

    15. A large glass jar with a lid to copy those organized cookie towers that you've seen in your favorite reality stars' kitchen. Finally, you're like a real celeb.

    The jar on a countertop with bagels inside
    Target

    Promising review: "Great quality glass. Great price and helps organize pantry, under the sink, laundry rooms, etc." —Msim

    Price: $10

    16. A kitchen and bath caulk to make your tile look like new without having to replace or regrout. Talk about adulting!

    The caulk
    Target

    Promising review: "I used this to repair caulk that had crumbled in between tiles in our foyer. It's an easy fix and looks brand new again. Will be using in our bathrooms too." —ShopMom

    Price: $8.99

    17. A fabric shaver to use on your favorite blankets once your winter hibernation ends. This beloved tool can also remove pilling from your couch, throw pillows, and slipcovers, as well as your favorite sweaters, hoodies, beanies, leggings, joggers...and so on and so forth.

    a hand using the fabric shaver on a ribbed sweater
    Target

    Promising review: "A must-buy for anyone wanting to refresh upholstered furniture. We were gifted a really nice used couch that was only a few years old but had a lot of pilling. Though it’s a bit time-consuming, this tool has given it a new life; I think the original owners might be sad that they let it go because of how easily it was fixed! I haven’t tried it on clothes, but I think it could also work great to give them a refresh!" —PJ

    Price: $14.99

    18. A bamboo shower caddy to get a real spa-like shower experience. Just add some branches of fresh eucalyptus and boom! Serenity now!

    The shower caddy with products in a shower
    Target

    Promising review: "This shower caddy is well made and really meets all expectations. The bamboo is smooth and well-finished, and the brushed aluminum fits the overall design. Make sure to measure your shower head piping to verify the locking mechanism will fit in place; very pretty addition to the shower!" —Dinner Queen

    Price: $53.99

    19. A metal utility cart that can literally be anything (and anywhere!) you need it to be. Store your books, craft supplies, nursery needs, dishes, beauty products, office supplies, candles... the list goes on and on.

    The cart in white with books on it
    Target

    Promising review: "Great cart! These have so many functions. Right now, we’re using it as an 'art cart' — we had to relocate our craft supplies from our sunroom when we got a puppy, as that space is now his room. Everything fits nicely!" —Mary

    Price: $40 (available in three colors)

    20. A jar of the Scrub Daddy Power Paste so you can finally put those rave reviews to the test. See for yourself what kind of miracles this heavy-duty all-purpose cleaner can work around your house.

    the power paste in its container
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "Miraculous! The kitchen sink and grate are literally sparkling. With little effort. I have been trying all different methods to get that grate clean for years! I’d give Scrub Daddy paste 10 stars." —Tjones

    Price: $9.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.