20 Fun, Cheap, And Useful Target Home Products You’ll Actually Feel Good About Impulse Buying

1. A desk lamp with a soft glowy light and bonus USB outlet. Whether you have a minimal or maximalist style, this accessory looks just as good when it's turned off.
2. A pillar candle that you might never burn for fear of ruining the *aesthetic.* This eye-catching candle will look great on a bookshelf, coffee table, or anywhere it can be the center of attention.
3. A mushroom stool for a place to kick up your feet, or provide extra seating at your next book club meeting.
4. A nightlight so you don't find yourself in a dark place without a light to guide your way. Perfect for the Star Wars fan in your life, this illuminates automatically when it gets dark.
5. A Samsung Frame TV that will fill your space with fine art whenever you have guests over or just need some different background inspiration after streaming your favorite show.
6. A chalkboard paint so your walls can breed creativity from kids and adults alike. Paint a wall in your home office for at-home brainstorming sessions.
7. A sleek black trivet that blends into the background while elevating your IG-worthy dinner. Or use it as a stand for a candle, vase, or other decor.
8. An LED Super Mario light to power up your WFH workspace or gaming area. This nostalgic piece looks just as good when its unlit. Wahoo!
9. A Himalayan salt lamp for a bedside glow that isn't just fun to look at: this light can help promote better sleep and keep things feeling calm and rested.
10. A velvet armchair because you're a queen who deserves a plushy, eye-catching throne. Place this in your favorite corner to really command the room.
11. A stackable pouf that can function as an ottoman when stacked together or extra seating when pulled apart.
12. A vine curtain with string lights when you want to be on-trend but could also use some extra light. Create a vibe for your next low-key movie night.
13. A floral wall shelf to make your decor really bloom. Use this pretty product to show off your favorite tchotchkes, books, or photos.
14. A floral storage bench that will wow your guests while providing you with much-needed storage. Hide away shoes, toys, and extra clutter in this trendy statement piece.
15. A "Life Is Beautiful" light-up sign to keep positivity flowing throughout your space while keeping things looking bright.
16. A marble tray and metal cup organizer that mixes a vintage feel with modern utility. Keep things chic and organized on your desk, vanity, countertop, and more.
17. A patio accent table because summer is coming and you're going to want a place to put your drink. This bold piece will brighten up your backyard even when not in use.
18. A three-piece mini waffle maker and griddle set that'll start your day off with a little fun. Use the griddle and waffle iron for sandwiches, or just pull out the heart-shaped iron when you're really trying to show someone love.
19. A camper cat scratch house to save your sofa and give your furry friend a cute place to play. This adorable food truck will allow them space to scratch or take a nap in their own little hideout.
20. A mini fridge with a lighted mirrored door that will take your beauty or skincare routine to the next level, especially if you're tight on space.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.