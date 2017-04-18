Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

17 Hilarious Tweets About Vijay Mallya's Arrest And Immediate Bail

Mallya was literally back on Twitter three hours after being detained.

Posted on
Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Earlier today, industrialist Vijay Mallya was arrested by the Scotland Yard in London, after being wanted by Indian authorities on charges of fraud and money-laundering.

A group of Indian banks, including SBI and IDBI, are pushing for his extradition to recover around ₹9,000 crore in loans to his collapsed Kingfisher Airlines.
Pierre Verdy / AFP / Getty Images

A group of Indian banks, including SBI and IDBI, are pushing for his extradition to recover around ₹9,000 crore in loans to his collapsed Kingfisher Airlines.

With Mallya always being the butt of everyone's jokes thanks to his colourful lifestyle, his capture obviously prompted a huge wave of hilarious tweets from all and sundry.

Twitter: @jayeshb
So finally he's become Vijay Milgaya.
Sahil Shah @SahilBulla

So finally he's become Vijay Milgaya.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Vijay Mallya arrested in London; may soon be extradited to India. SBI right now :
SAGAR @sagarcasm

Vijay Mallya arrested in London; may soon be extradited to India. SBI right now :

Reply Retweet Favorite

Unfortunately, even while people were polishing their punchlines, Mallya was produced before the Westminster Magistrates' Court and granted bail... just *three hours* later.

Raveendran / AFP / Getty Images

Mallya was literally back on Twitter and gloating even as the hashtag #MallyaArrested started trending.

Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected.
Vijay Mallya @TheVijayMallya

Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected.

Reply Retweet Favorite

That didn't stop the hilarious tweets from coming, though. It's just that the punchlines had to do a full-180:

1.

What @TheVijayMallya actually wanted to say.
Sahil Shah @SahilBulla

What @TheVijayMallya actually wanted to say.

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

#VIJAYMALLYA ARRESTED IN LONDON Me:
Akshar @AksharPathak

#VIJAYMALLYA ARRESTED IN LONDON Me: "Nice!" *starts writing a joke* #VIJAYMALLYA GETS BAIL Me: *backspacing* "Madar..."

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

Vijay Mallya's bail was faster than any of the Force India car's race completion time.
Ivan Mehta @IndianIdle

Vijay Mallya's bail was faster than any of the Force India car's race completion time.

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

Vijay Mallya got bail before the next azaan.
Shakti Shetty @Shakti_Shetty

Vijay Mallya got bail before the next azaan.

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

Indian authorities waiting for Mallya like
Damsel in This Dress @secondofhername

Indian authorities waiting for Mallya like

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

Vijay Mallya gets bail in London. Subroto Roy :
Roflindian @Roflindian

Vijay Mallya gets bail in London. Subroto Roy : "BC maine kya paap kiya tha?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

Pic1: Cops after arresting Vijay Mallya Pic1: Vijay Mallya after getting bail.
GRV @MildlyClassic

Pic1: Cops after arresting Vijay Mallya Pic1: Vijay Mallya after getting bail.

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

And Vijay Mallya granted bail shortly after being arrested...😂😂😂
zooMIe... @zoomphatak

And Vijay Mallya granted bail shortly after being arrested...😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

Media: good times are over. Vijay Mallya arrested. Will be back in India soon. Welcome Mallya : Ah. That's sweet but I need to bail on that.
Naomi Datta @nowme_datta

Media: good times are over. Vijay Mallya arrested. Will be back in India soon. Welcome Mallya : Ah. That's sweet but I need to bail on that.

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

#VijayMallya to Scotland Yard in London
nin @NautankiNinja

#VijayMallya to Scotland Yard in London

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

Indian banks at airport with kingfisher employees. #VijayMallya
Gulshan Lassi @gulshanlassi

Indian banks at airport with kingfisher employees. #VijayMallya

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

Capitalist Leftist @atlasdanced

"UNESCO CERTIFIED GREATEST PM GOT MALLYA ARRESTED BMKJ" "What got bail-a! How?" "Oh standard procedure for extradition hearing is it ok ok"

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Vijay Mallya got arrested? Haha finally I can tweet that joke I thought in 2014. Oh, he got bail also? *saves draft*
Anuradha @anuradha_kush

Vijay Mallya got arrested? Haha finally I can tweet that joke I thought in 2014. Oh, he got bail also? *saves draft*

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

#VijayMallya arrest be like.
Sand-d Singh @Sand_In_Deed

#VijayMallya arrest be like.

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

Only Dhoni can get bail faster than Vijay Mallya did.
GRV @MildlyClassic

Only Dhoni can get bail faster than Vijay Mallya did.

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

What's the need to arrest Vijay Mallya? He has anyway spent most of his life behind bars. #SelfThoo
Ramesh Srivats @rameshsrivats

What's the need to arrest Vijay Mallya? He has anyway spent most of his life behind bars. #SelfThoo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, me:

Twitter: @IndianIdle

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With India