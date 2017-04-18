17 Hilarious Tweets About Vijay Mallya's Arrest And Immediate Bail

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Earlier today, industrialist Vijay Mallya was arrested by the Scotland Yard in London, after being wanted by Indian authorities on charges of fraud and money-laundering. A group of Indian banks, including SBI and IDBI, are pushing for his extradition to recover around ₹9,000 crore in loans to his collapsed Kingfisher Airlines. With Mallya always being the butt of everyone's jokes thanks to his colourful lifestyle, his capture obviously prompted a huge wave of hilarious tweets from all and sundry. Sahil Shah @SahilBulla So finally he's become Vijay Milgaya. 10:55 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite SAGAR @sagarcasm Vijay Mallya arrested in London; may soon be extradited to India. SBI right now : 10:28 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Unfortunately, even while people were polishing their punchlines, Mallya was produced before the Westminster Magistrates' Court and granted bail... just *three hours* later. Mallya was literally back on Twitter and gloating even as the hashtag #MallyaArrested started trending. Vijay Mallya @TheVijayMallya Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected. 11:24 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite That didn't stop the hilarious tweets from coming, though. It's just that the punchlines had to do a full-180: 1. Sahil Shah @SahilBulla What @TheVijayMallya actually wanted to say. 11:35 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Akshar @AksharPathak #VIJAYMALLYA ARRESTED IN LONDON Me: "Nice!" *starts writing a joke* #VIJAYMALLYA GETS BAIL Me: *backspacing* "Madar..." 11:40 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Ivan Mehta @IndianIdle Vijay Mallya's bail was faster than any of the Force India car's race completion time. 12:00 PM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Shakti Shetty @Shakti_Shetty Vijay Mallya got bail before the next azaan. 11:23 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Damsel in This Dress @secondofhername Indian authorities waiting for Mallya like 11:37 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Roflindian @Roflindian Vijay Mallya gets bail in London. Subroto Roy : "BC maine kya paap kiya tha?" 11:46 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. GRV @MildlyClassic Pic1: Cops after arresting Vijay Mallya Pic1: Vijay Mallya after getting bail. 12:50 PM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. zooMIe... @zoomphatak And Vijay Mallya granted bail shortly after being arrested...😂😂😂 11:27 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. Naomi Datta @nowme_datta Media: good times are over. Vijay Mallya arrested. Will be back in India soon. Welcome Mallya : Ah. That's sweet but I need to bail on that. 11:42 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. nin @NautankiNinja #VijayMallya to Scotland Yard in London 11:27 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Gulshan Lassi @gulshanlassi Indian banks at airport with kingfisher employees. #VijayMallya 11:09 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Capitalist Leftist @atlasdanced "UNESCO CERTIFIED GREATEST PM GOT MALLYA ARRESTED BMKJ" "What got bail-a! How?" "Oh standard procedure for extradition hearing is it ok ok" 12:02 PM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Anuradha @anuradha_kush Vijay Mallya got arrested? Haha finally I can tweet that joke I thought in 2014. Oh, he got bail also? *saves draft* 11:55 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Sand-d Singh @Sand_In_Deed #VijayMallya arrest be like. 12:05 PM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. GRV @MildlyClassic Only Dhoni can get bail faster than Vijay Mallya did. 12:04 PM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. Ramesh Srivats @rameshsrivats What's the need to arrest Vijay Mallya? He has anyway spent most of his life behind bars. #SelfThoo 11:35 AM - 18 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Basically, me: