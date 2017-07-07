Sections

This Tamilian Woman Hilariously Schooled A Man Who Wanted Hindi As Our National Language

Boom.

Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

The debate over Hindi imposition in Indian states was recently reignited after a new section of the Bengaluru Metro was inaugurated with Hindi signboards.

#NammaMetroHindiBeda campaign impact at ground level. Illegal Hindi boards in Namma Metreo were taken down by BMRCL.
Vijay Mahantesh @TheVMujagond

#NammaMetroHindiBeda campaign impact at ground level. Illegal Hindi boards in Namma Metreo were taken down by BMRCL.

The hashtag #NammaMetroHindiBeda has gone viral with citizens expressing their anger over the government trying to force Hindi down their throats.

On July 4, Republic held a poll on Twitter asking readers whether Hindi should be imposed on people in non-Hindi speaking states or not.

Should Hindi be a choice or compulsion? Tweet with #WantHindiOrNot and speak up!
Republic @republic

Should Hindi be a choice or compulsion? Tweet with #WantHindiOrNot and speak up!

One of their followers replied to the poll saying that he was in favour of Hindi made our national language.

Twitter: @Joydas

It was at this point that Iswarya V. jumped in on behalf of all Tamilians to basically say "no, thanks".

Twitter: @Joydas

What followed was Iswarya schooling the eager Hindi-supporter about why, if there had to be a universal language, English was a much better choice.

Twitter: @Joydas

And then the conversation took a hilarious turn.

Twitter: @Joydas
@Anshukmitra – "Okk then we should converse in Hindi. Say what you want to say."@Iswaryaval – "I don't think this fellow understands that he's been trolled! :)"
Twitter: @Joydas

@Anshukmitra – "Okk then we should converse in Hindi. Say what you want to say."

@Iswaryaval – "I don't think this fellow understands that he's been trolled! :)"

The thread went massively viral, with people from all across India sharing it.

The most hilarious conversation u will read. A Bhakt discussing Hindi should be a compulsion
Joy @Joydas

The most hilarious conversation u will read. A Bhakt discussing Hindi should be a compulsion

This is one hilarious conversation :)
Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif

This is one hilarious conversation :)

So the next time you make an argument in favour of Hindi imposition, maybe don't.

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

