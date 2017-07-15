Sections

Derek O'Brien Had The Perfect Response To The FIR Against AIB For Using A Snapchat Filter On Modi

Repeat after me – the dog filter is not "obscene".

Posted on
Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

ICYMI, an FIR was filed against members of All India Bakchod after they posted a meme that showed Narendra Modi with Snapchat's dog filter on his face.

The FIR was registered by the Mumbai Police under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 67 of the Information Technology Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).
twitter.com

If you're wondering what this "obscene material" was, it was this:

All India Bakchod

Unlike the cops, the general public raised their hands up in despair that such an innocuous joke was being given priority over all the other issues they need to deal with.

Woman: A man is masturbating at us in the train. Police: Haha kahin aur baith jao na. Sir yeh dekhiye meme! Police… https://t.co/Tqu48bXYEa
Anuradha @anuradha_kush

Woman: A man is masturbating at us in the train. Police: Haha kahin aur baith jao na. Sir yeh dekhiye meme! Police… https://t.co/Tqu48bXYEa

*Woman enters police station* W: Help! I was just harassed! *Police yawns* W: I mean someone made meme P: SUIT UP BOYS! GET THE CHOPPER!
Daribha @Tribalations

*Woman enters police station* W: Help! I was just harassed! *Police yawns* W: I mean someone made meme P: SUIT UP BOYS! GET THE CHOPPER!

In the midst of the uproar, a bunch of people urged those in charge to post selfies with the dog filter to prove that Snapchat shouldn't be a matter of urgency to anyone.

Any politician who would voluntarily upload their pic with a dog filter right now gets my vote.
Vijay Nair @vijay_nair

Any politician who would voluntarily upload their pic with a dog filter right now gets my vote.

Well, earlier today, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien answered the call...

Twitter: @quizderek

And soon enough, this selfie was all over his Instagram and Twitter.

Instagram
Instagram: @quizderek

Look again, dear reader. This is the filter that someone has deemed obscene and offensive.

instagram.com

In what might come as a surprise to the cyber police, O'Brien was lauded by almost everyone for sending a strong message about taking a joke and how not insulting Snapchat filters actually are.

twitter.com

In case anyone's keeping count, this is now the third time in less than a year that Snapchat has become a national issue in India.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images
Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

