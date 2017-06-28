24 Powerful Photos From The #NotInMyName Protests Around The World

India has seen a rise in violent attacks on minorities in the recent months. A number of people have been beaten up and killed by mobs over suspicions of killing cows or eating beef.
A nationwide protest was called for earlier this week by independent filmmaker and author Saba Dewan, urging people to stand against the ongoing attacks on Muslims and Dalits.
And today, thousands of Indians from more than a dozen cities gathered to condemn and question the silence of the government over the killings.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.