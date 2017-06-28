Sections

24 Powerful Photos From The #NotInMyName Protests Around The World

Indians gathered in cities across the globe to question the government's silence after a series of killings in recent months.

Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

India has seen a rise in violent attacks on minorities in the recent months. A number of people have been beaten up and killed by mobs over suspicions of killing cows or eating beef.

Did you look away? Did you look &amp; argue What, If &amp; But? Did you look &amp; not feel sick in your stomach? There is NO o… https://t.co/iaYiC6fcHI
barkha dutt @BDUTT

Did you look away? Did you look &amp; argue What, If &amp; But? Did you look &amp; not feel sick in your stomach? There is NO o… https://t.co/iaYiC6fcHI

Just last week, a 15-year-old Muslim boy, Junaid Khan, was stabbed to death in Haryana by a mob who allegedly called him a beef eater.

A nationwide protest was called for earlier this week by independent filmmaker and author Saba Dewan, urging people to stand against the ongoing attacks on Muslims and Dalits.

The event was organised under the title "Not In My Name" in cities across India and the world.
The event was organised under the title "Not In My Name" in cities across India and the world.

And today, thousands of Indians from more than a dozen cities gathered to condemn and question the silence of the government over the killings.

1.

Bengaluru
Twitter: @deepab18

Bengaluru

2.

Mumbai
BuzzFeed

Mumbai

3.

Washington
Twitter: @hiindustanii

Washington

4.

Mumbai(Translation: How many people's blood do you need, Modi!)
instagram.com

Mumbai

(Translation: How many people's blood do you need, Modi!)

5.

New Delhi
instagram.com

New Delhi

6.

Edinburgh
Twitter: @FoysolChoudhury

Edinburgh

7.

Bhopal
Twitter: @sumanbhai8013

Bhopal

8.

New Delhi(Translation: The more you wait to stand up against oppression, the more you will have to sacrifice.)
Twitter: @CNNnews18

New Delhi

(Translation: The more you wait to stand up against oppression, the more you will have to sacrifice.)

9.

Bengaluru
Twitter: @Ram_Guha

Bengaluru

10.

Trivandrum
Twitter: @Muhammed1Rafeeq

Trivandrum

11.

Mumbai
instagram.com

Mumbai

12.

Kolkata
Twitter: @CNNnews18

Kolkata

13.

Trivandrum
Twitter: @asifskalam

Trivandrum

14.

New Delhi
Twitter: @AshishXL

New Delhi

15.

Mumbai
Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Mumbai

16.

Hyderabad
Twitter: @tweetsakshi

Hyderabad

17.

London
Twitter: @kunalpurohit

London

18.

Mumbai
BuzzFeed

Mumbai

19.

Bengaluru
instagram.com

Bengaluru

20.

Panchgani
Twitter: @nikhilmkss

Panchgani

21.

Mumbai
Twitter: @SanSip

Mumbai

22.

Lucknow
Twitter: @rmulko

Lucknow

23.

Mumbai
Twitter: @NihalKirnalli

Mumbai

24.

New Delhi
Twitter: @mj_vijayan

New Delhi

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With India