People Have Gone All Out Captioning These Photos Of Narendra Modi On A Cycle

"When you want to cycle, but Delhi is too polluted."

Posted on
Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

On the last leg of his three-nation tour, PM Narendra Modi stopped by the Netherlands to meet his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte.

Twitter: @narendramodi

Earlier today, Modi got a parting gift from Rutte – a brand new bicycle.

Thank you @MinPres @markrutte for the bicycle.
Narendra Modi @narendramodi

Thank you @MinPres @markrutte for the bicycle.

As was evident from the photos, he loved it.

Twitter: @narendramodi
Twitter: @narendramodi

And as was more evident from the way people started captioning them, the internet loved it even more:

Twitter: @bharatunnithan
Twitter: @r0unak
BuzzFeed
Twitter: @tantanoo
Twitter: @heisenjit
Twitter: @TweetErrant
Twitter: @LosingMotion
Twitter: @Madan_Chikna
Twitter: @klpe

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

