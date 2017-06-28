People Have Gone All Out Captioning These Photos Of Narendra Modi On A Cycle

On the last leg of his three-nation tour, PM Narendra Modi stopped by the Netherlands to meet his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte.
Earlier today, Modi got a parting gift from Rutte – a brand new bicycle.
As was evident from the photos, he loved it.
And as was more evident from the way people started captioning them, the internet loved it even more:
