Zara Is Selling Lungis For £69 (Nice) Because White People, Amirite?

First world fashion brands have had a long history of taking style cues from different cultures around the globe, and rebranding them to sell for huge profits.
Well, say hello to their latest attempt at a cash grab, as Zara has decided to sell the humble lungi as a "checked mini skirt" in the United Kingdom, for the cool price of £69.99 only.
Advertisement
Their version of the lungi is described as a "flowing skirt with draped detail in the front. Front slit detail at the hem. Zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam". *Rolling Eyes Emoji*
It's not that desis are outraged, but they are here to mock anyone who falls for the scam. I mean, in India, you can literally buy a new lungi every week of the year, and still have money left over from your £69 budget.
The really smart Indians are actually those who're busy putting finishing touches on their own scams.
And going by how many times major corporations have pulled off similar stunts in western countries, there's no reason to believe it won't work out for these savvy entrepreneurs.
Over the years, the lungi has faced much abuse at the hands of outsiders who refuse to respect it...
But you know what? It's way too cool a style statement to be ruined by anyone (even a thrusting KRK).
Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.