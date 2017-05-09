Get Our App!
Shashi Tharoor’s Extensive Vocabulary Became An Uproarious Meme Last Night Thanks To Arnab Goswami

Can you please repeat that?

1. That Shashi Tharoor’s English is more polished than most is no secret. His oratory skills have made him a staple at lit fests and lecture circuits around the world.

Ishara / AFP / Getty Images

The man has gone to England, and actually schooled the Britishers in their own language multiple times.

2. In fact, Tharoor’s extensive vocabulary has made him the butt of quite a few jokes over the years.

3. A joke that he himself has acknowledged on occasion.

Twitter: @ShashiTharoor

4. However, things escalated last night, when Arnab Goswami appeared on Republic TV to allege that Tharoor was hiding information about the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar.

Republic TV

Pushkar passed away in 2014 under mysterious circumstances, prompting a number of conspiracy theories over her death.

5. Goswami released a series of tapes, alleging that Tharoor deliberately kept Pushkar away from the media before her death, and snuffed out details of wrongdoings against her.

Graham Crouch / Getty Images

Goswami’s ultimate hypothesis was that Tharoor murdered his wife, and that the Congress government aided him in getting away with it.

6. Soon after Goswami went on air, Tharoor refuted the accusations on social media… And in doing so, Tharoor out-Tharoored himself like never before.

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor)

bollypop.in

Yeaaah.

8. Little did Tharoor know what he had unleashed with his ultra-erudite statement, as users scampered to decode multisyllabic words that no other human has used in normal conversation before.

You're welcome.

— HuffPost India (@HuffPostIndia)

9. In fact, that single tweet from Tharoor has possibly made “farrago” the most popular word in India’s cultural lexicon.

Farrago on Google search after the Tharoor tweet.

— Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish)

At least for this week.

10. And even as Goswami’s rant continued on TV, a new joke format was born for all to enjoy online.

Kid- How was I born? Dad- God put you in your mom's stomach Kid- Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies

— SAGARPS (@sagarcasm)

What they teach us. A b c d What they give us in exams. Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies

— THAT Random Guy (@Soundhumor)

Word: Farrago | fəˈrɑːɡəʊ What Shirish Kunder says after an argument with his wife. Example: "Farrago away yaar please"

— Akshar (@AksharPathak)

13. The tweets have continued unabated since last night, as people went to town on Tharoor’s unnecessarily scholarly choice of words.

Voldemort: Avada kedavra, Expelliarmus. S Tharoor: Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies. Volde: ded.

— Mocksterr!! (@Mocksterr)

Q. What do you call a chocolate you can't understand the taste of? A. Farrago Rocher.

— Pranav (@pranavsapra)

Exasperatin farrago of distrtion misrepresentations&outryt lies punjiritanji konjiko muntirimuthtoli chindiko Vanjanivarna chundari vave

— Exasperating farrago (@ladywithflaws)

16. The tweet soon reached meme pages across platforms, and has now attained true virality on the Indian internet.

ICU

BuzzFeed

Interviewer : Define Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright .... Me:

— 🇮🇳 (@juhierly)

19. I’m not confident enough in my own vocabulary to explain to Shashi Tharoor why he might wanna dumb his timeline down a little, so here’s another Shashi to do it for me:

giphy.com

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
