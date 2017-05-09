Shashi Tharoor’s Extensive Vocabulary Became An Uproarious Meme Last Night Thanks To Arnab Goswami

1. That Shashi Tharoor’s English is more polished than most is no secret. His oratory skills have made him a staple at lit fests and lecture circuits around the world.
The man has gone to England, and actually schooled the Britishers in their own language multiple times.
2. In fact, Tharoor’s extensive vocabulary has made him the butt of quite a few jokes over the years.
3. A joke that he himself has acknowledged on occasion.
4. However, things escalated last night, when Arnab Goswami appeared on Republic TV to allege that Tharoor was hiding information about the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar.
Pushkar passed away in 2014 under mysterious circumstances, prompting a number of conspiracy theories over her death.
5. Goswami released a series of tapes, alleging that Tharoor deliberately kept Pushkar away from the media before her death, and snuffed out details of wrongdoings against her.
Goswami’s ultimate hypothesis was that Tharoor murdered his wife, and that the Congress government aided him in getting away with it.
6. Soon after Goswami went on air, Tharoor refuted the accusations on social media… And in doing so, Tharoor out-Tharoored himself like never before.
Yeaaah.
8. Little did Tharoor know what he had unleashed with his ultra-erudite statement, as users scampered to decode multisyllabic words that no other human has used in normal conversation before.
9. In fact, that single tweet from Tharoor has possibly made “farrago” the most popular word in India’s cultural lexicon.
At least for this week.
10. And even as Goswami’s rant continued on TV, a new joke format was born for all to enjoy online.
13. The tweets have continued unabated since last night, as people went to town on Tharoor’s unnecessarily scholarly choice of words.
16. The tweet soon reached meme pages across platforms, and has now attained true virality on the Indian internet.
19. I’m not confident enough in my own vocabulary to explain to Shashi Tharoor why he might wanna dumb his timeline down a little, so here’s another Shashi to do it for me:
