11 Eye-Opening Revelations About How India Has Sex

The men of Uttar Pradesh buy the most penis enlargement products in India, evidently.

Posted on
Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Over the past four years, That's Personal – a sexual wellness startup that retails adult products to Indians (legally) – has been analysing buying patterns and data from its six million visitors.

Their study covered over 80,000 orders from 1,123 cities across the country, in a 52-month period.
thatspersonal.com

They recently released the findings of their research, and it's extended some fascinating insights into Indians and their habits in the bedroom. Here are the facts:

1. Maharashtra is India's horniest state in terms of most sex products bought, followed by Karnataka and West Bengal.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
teluguone.com

2. However, during the Navratri season, Gujarat jumps from sixth place to third on the list.

Monthly sales in the state jump 300% as compared to its average during the rest of the year. I wonder why. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Dharma Productions / Via bollypop.in

3. Mumbai leads the pack when it comes to horniest individual cities, with Delhi and Bengaluru close behind.

However, tier-II cities like Noida and Lucknow have seen a 25% increase in sales in the last year. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
YRF

4. Assam is the kinkiest state in India according to the study, with more BDSM products being sold there than anywhere else.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Timeline

5. If foreplay is your thing, however, Panjim orders the most massage oils in the country.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
bollypop.in / Via SLB Productions

6. The most popular product amongst men is lubricants. The most popular for women – intimate massagers.

A stat that doesn't reflect too highly on Indian men, it has to be said. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
T-Series

7. When it comes to roleplaying, the nurse costume is an unsurprising favourite.

Also popular are handcuffs and men's thongs.
thatspersonal.com

8. Speaking of male thongs, Telangana's men are the undisputed leaders of the pack. Bengalis, on the other hand, are into edible undies.

The men of Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, are evidently the most in need of penis enlargement products.
thatspersonal.com

9. Vadodara, Pune, and Trivandrum are the only three major cities to have more female customers than male.

Overall, however, Indian men account for 62% of sex product buyers. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
buzzfeed.com

10. March is India's least horny month according to the data, thanks to exam season.

Sales see a record drop every year, thanks to parents being busy with their kids and making them study. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

11. And February sees the most monthly sales of sex toys in India (thanks to St. Valentine), followed closely by wedding season at the end of the year.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
bollypop.in

You can read the entire That's Personal report here.

