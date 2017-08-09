11 Eye-Opening Revelations About How India Has Sex

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Over the past four years, That's Personal – a sexual wellness startup that retails adult products to Indians (legally) – has been analysing buying patterns and data from its six million visitors. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link thatspersonal.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Their study covered over 80,000 orders from 1,123 cities across the country, in a 52-month period. They recently released the findings of their research, and it's extended some fascinating insights into Indians and their habits in the bedroom. Here are the facts: Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share 1. Maharashtra is India's horniest state in terms of most sex products bought, followed by Karnataka and West Bengal. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link teluguone.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 2. However, during the Navratri season, Gujarat jumps from sixth place to third on the list. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Dharma Productions / Via bollypop.in Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Monthly sales in the state jump 300% as compared to its average during the rest of the year. I wonder why. 3. Mumbai leads the pack when it comes to horniest individual cities, with Delhi and Bengaluru close behind. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link YRF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin However, tier-II cities like Noida and Lucknow have seen a 25% increase in sales in the last year. 4. Assam is the kinkiest state in India according to the study, with more BDSM products being sold there than anywhere else. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Timeline Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 5. If foreplay is your thing, however, Panjim orders the most massage oils in the country. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link bollypop.in / Via SLB Productions Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 6. The most popular product amongst men is lubricants. The most popular for women – intimate massagers. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link T-Series Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin A stat that doesn't reflect too highly on Indian men, it has to be said. 7. When it comes to roleplaying, the nurse costume is an unsurprising favourite. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link thatspersonal.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Also popular are handcuffs and men's thongs. 8. Speaking of male thongs, Telangana's men are the undisputed leaders of the pack. Bengalis, on the other hand, are into edible undies. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link thatspersonal.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The men of Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, are evidently the most in need of penis enlargement products. 9. Vadodara, Pune, and Trivandrum are the only three major cities to have more female customers than male. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link buzzfeed.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Overall, however, Indian men account for 62% of sex product buyers. 10. March is India's least horny month according to the data, thanks to exam season. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Sales see a record drop every year, thanks to parents being busy with their kids and making them study. 11. And February sees the most monthly sales of sex toys in India (thanks to St. Valentine), followed closely by wedding season at the end of the year. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link bollypop.in Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin You can read the entire That's Personal report here. Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Promoted by View Comments