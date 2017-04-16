Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

People Are Boycotting Snapdeal Because They're Mad At The Snapchat CEO

In their crusade to avenge the "outrageous" insult to our nation, some Indians have taken down an innocent victim in the crossfire.

Posted on
Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

In a recent lawsuit filed against Snapchat, it is alleged that CEO Evan Spiegel once said that "this app is only for rich people" and that he didn't want to expand into "poor countries like India and Spain.”

The claims have been categorically dismissed by Snap Inc. 'This is ridiculous. Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It's available worldwide to download for free,' a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
Steve Jennings / Getty Images

The claims have been categorically dismissed by Snap Inc. "This is ridiculous. Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It's available worldwide to download for free," a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

With there being no proof of the comments actually having been made, many Indians just took the quote as an opportunity to make a few jokes.

Applied for loan to install snapchat
dorku @Dorkstar

Applied for loan to install snapchat

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thinking of launching a Snapchat only for poor countries.
No Paneer No Cry @sidin

Thinking of launching a Snapchat only for poor countries.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others pointed out that the comments weren't that offensive, and maybe even made sense.

I actually get why Snapchat doesn't wanna expand in india, donno why people are offended.
Tanmay Bhat @thetanmay

I actually get why Snapchat doesn't wanna expand in india, donno why people are offended.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And then came the news outlets... Outlets that seem hell-bent on stirring outrage where there really should be none.

Twitter: @IndiaToday

Smelling blood, others started to pile on and fan the flames.

^ Founder and CEO of Hike, an Indian social media app that apparently wants to take on Snapchat.
Twitter: @kavinbm

^ Founder and CEO of Hike, an Indian social media app that apparently wants to take on Snapchat.

And, thanks to their untiring efforts at projecting that our national pride is at stake, the hashtag #BoycottSnapchat came into being.

Teach #Snapchat CEO A Lesson: >Click On Install >Review 1 Star Before Installation Completes >Cancel Installation… https://t.co/fTyFzvDcIg
Sir Ravindra Jadeja @SirJadeja

Teach #Snapchat CEO A Lesson: >Click On Install >Review 1 Star Before Installation Completes >Cancel Installation… https://t.co/fTyFzvDcIg

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mr. CEO who said India is a poor country, I think your successful time meets an end today. RT if u never used #snapchat #boycottsnapchat
Ram Billa @ram_ajith1

Mr. CEO who said India is a poor country, I think your successful time meets an end today. RT if u never used #snapchat #boycottsnapchat

Reply Retweet Favorite

With the troops urging fellow Indians to uninstall and downvote the app, it's been Twitter's top trend all day.

twitter.com

These true patriots have done their job as efficiently as ever, with the Snapchat app now being bombarded with dismally low ratings and angry comments across platforms.

itunes.apple.com

However, in their crusade to restore India to its former glory, they seem to have unintentionally taken down an innocent victim in the crossfire...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lifetime

Snapdeal – an app that couldn't be further away from Snapchat if it tried – has unfortunately had to pay the price for sharing the same four first letters as that other anti-national app.

Twitter: @MyloMegha

In their blind rage and unwavering devotion to the cause, it seems that a lot of vengeful Indians are downvoting the WRONG app without realising the difference.

google.com

And even though it hasn't been as badly hit as Snapchat, its one-star ratings have still seen an alarming rise over the past 24 hours.

google.com

Outrage-enthusiasts will remember that this isn't the first time that Snapdeal has had to face mass downvoting following controversial comments that had nothing to do with them.

In 2015, the app received major backlash after its brand ambassador, Aamir Khan, hurt sentiments by saying that there was 'rising intolerance' in India.
thenewsminute.com

In 2015, the app received major backlash after its brand ambassador, Aamir Khan, hurt sentiments by saying that there was "rising intolerance" in India.

And even though it's barely recovered from that hit, Snapdeal is now right back in the shitstorm thanks to a nomenclative coincidence.

Bhakts are deleting and downrating Snapdeal instead of Snapchat. I shudder to think what Evel Knievel's Wikipedia page looks like right now.
Utsav Chakraborty @Shockraborty

Bhakts are deleting and downrating Snapdeal instead of Snapchat. I shudder to think what Evel Knievel's Wikipedia page looks like right now.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meanwhile, their management right now:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Vinay Pictures

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With India